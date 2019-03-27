Brave is een webbrowser die is gebaseerd op Chromium. Aan het roer van de onderneming achter Brave staat Brendan Eich, de bedenker van JavaScript en een van de oprichters van Mozilla. Brave richt zich op het verbeteren van de onlineveiligheid en biedt een alternatief systeem voor het financieel ondersteunen van contentaanbieders. Het idee daarachter is dat reclame vaak de grootste inkomstenbron van een website is, maar dat veel mensen vanwege opdringerige reclames adblockers gebruiken en websites inkomsten mislopen. De ontwikkelaars hebben Brave 0.61.52 voor desktops uitgebracht met de volgende veranderingen:

Version 0.61.52 Upgraded Chromium to 73.0.3683.86. (#3813) Version 0.61.51 Added new setting that allows Brave Rewards icon in the URL to be hidden if Rewards is inactive. (#2975)

Added new confirmation banner after first establishing a monthly tip that indicates amount and date of first tip. (#3023)

Added support for specifying custom enable/disable feature switches when launching Brave using terminal/command line interface. (#3209)

Updated design for Rewards onboarding when enabling Rewards for the first time. (#3123)

Improved user interface performance for Rewards when reconciliation (tipping/auto-contribution) is in progress. (#3393)

Improved tab separator thickness. (#3081)

Fixed two-factor authentication using Yubikey not working with Brave. (#3558)

Fixed Tor .onion domain leaks (Windows only). (#3249)

Fixed instances of Tor not working after a clean install. (#3058)

Fixed instances of Tor not being used while using Tor. (#3349)

Fixed "Brave is out of date" dialog using incorrect URL. (#2942)

Fixed incorrect attention percentage being displayed in the auto-contribution table when excluding websites. (#3341)

Fixed YouTube publishers with custom URLs not being displayed correctly under Rewards panel. (#1886)

Fixed "Minimum visits for publisher relevancy" under Rewards setting not being respected. (#2110)

Fixed auto-contribute table not being visually updated after reactivating Rewards. (#2892)

Fixed incorrect attention value in auto-contribute table when "Allow contribution to non-verified sites" is changed under Rewards setting. (#3015)

Fixed Rewards panel showing "Include in Auto-Contribute" as enabled when auto-contribution has been disabled globally. (#3103)

Fixed several issues when using two Rewards banners at the same time. (#3125)

Fixed zombie devices being left behind after sync chain is deleted. (#3225)

Fixed media publishers being displayed as YouTube if you have visited the publisher in a previous contribution cycle. (#3244)

Fixed "No internet connection" dialog appearing while syncing even though there is a connection. (#3278)

Fixed publisher verification inconsistencies between YouTube channel page and on video page. (#3312)

Fixed removal notification not being dismissed automatically when removing top sites from new tab page. (#2772)

Fixed opening new tabs flashing white when using the dark theme. (#3362)

Fixed chrome://sync autocompletes to chrome://sync-internals. (#2603)

Fixed videos not playing under cbsnews.com. (#3562)

Upgraded Chromium to 73.0.3683.75. (#3669) Version 0.60.48 Upgraded Chromium to 72.0.3626.121. (#3546) Version 0.60.47 Upgraded Chromium to 72.0.3626.119. (#3447) Version 0.60.45 Added ability to tip Twitch publishers. (#1814)

Added backup wallet notification under reward panel that notifies users who have not backed up their wallet. (#1164)

Added notification under reward panel that appears three days before contribution if wallet has insufficient BAT. (#1479)

Added recurring date within the tip table under Brave Rewards. (#1834)

Changed rewards publisher list being fetched every 48 hours to 24 hours. (#3171)

Updated default search engine list. (#3316)

Updated new tab page background images and refined design. (#2504)

Updated icons under new tab page. (#1593)

Fixed summary under rewards panel being cleared when restarting Brave. (#3055)

Fixed insufficient funds notification being displayed when wallet has more than enough BAT. (#3212)

Fixed being able to tip even though Brave Rewards is disabled. (#2214)

Fixed auto-contribution table not working if "Minimum page time before logging visit" is set to one minute. (#3320)

Fixed HTTPS Everywhere not working correctly on some websites. (#1535)

Fixed public content settings not being inherited by private window. (#1373)

Fixed sizing of several action icons that appear in the URL bar. (#2295)

Fixed tipping option in certain cases not being displayed under rewards panel. (#2089)

Fixed Twitch icons under rewards panel not being displayed in certain cases. (#1521)

Fixed whitespace at the beginning or end of the recovery key prevents successful wallet recovery. (#2665)

Fixed being able to tip YouTube publishers in certain cases even though "Allow contributions to videos" is disabled. (#2463)

Fixed URL and icons under reward panel mismatching in some cases. (#2073)

Fixed "add funds" link not working under rewards panel when wallet has insufficient BAT for tip. (#2628)

Fixed 2FA with Google Accounts when Brave Shields are enabled. (#1356)

Fixed publisher "Thank you" banner displaying incorrect letter after tipping. (#2718)

Fixed publisher "Thank you" banner showing generic favicon instead of custom publisher image. (#2668)

Fixed deleted publishers not always being restored when using "Restore All" under auto-contribution table. (#2551)

Fixed notification under the rewards panel being displayed when rewards is disabled. (#2957)

Fixed crash reporting under Windows 7. (#1188)

Fixed crash reporting under Linux. (#1251)

Fixed WebTorrent becoming unresponsive when resizing window. (#3034)

Fixed auto-play issues on rainwa.com and cheddar.com. (#2522)

Fixed videos not working under sportsnet.ca. (#2843)

Fixed stats on new tab page overlapping when resizing window. (#341)

Fixed display issues when hovering over icons on new tab page. (#494)

Upgraded Chromium to 72.0.3626.109. (#3358)