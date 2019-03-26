Versie 13.80 van RJ TextEd is uitgebracht. Deze gratis teksteditor van Zweedse makelij heeft diverse mogelijkheden, die vooral voor software- en webontwikkelaars interessant zijn, zoals syntax-highlighting, autocompletion, uitgebreide selectie- en sorteermogelijkheden en een ingebakken (s)ftp-client. Het programma wordt voor Windows ontwikkeld, maar is via Wine ook onder Linux te gebruiken. De changelog sinds versie 13.70 ziet er als volgt uit:.

Version 13.80

Updated libraries and component to version 73.0.3683.75.

It is now possible to add classes, functions, properties, tags etc. to a favorite list. Favorites and TODO:s are displayed in the same pane, but in different tabs.

The mouse hint can display more information, like which class a method belongs too.

Favorites can be removed or clear using a right click context menu.

NOTE! Favorites are connected to a document and only available as long as that document is open.

Changed how auto completion in search fields work when pressing UP and DOWN keys. Only items beginning with the entered search term is displayed. All other items in the drop down history list is ignored.

This change only work if the drop down list is closed (auto drop down disabled).

If auto drop down is enabled the drop down list is now sorted.

Added an option to have an empty replace string every time a search window or search-bar is opened.

The options window should open faster in this version.

File may randomly open as binary file in hex mode.

Possible replace tool window issue.

Find issue in hex mode.

A few redraw issues in character viewer.

Update issue in Windows XP/Vista (introduced in v13.73).

Many minor issues found during development and reported by users.

Version 13.73

The editor should now use the selection colors set in themes manager with all texts and fonts. Even if a variable width font or a complex text script is used, like Hebrew or Arabic...

Major updates will be downloaded from Fosshub in the feature. Minor updates and beta versions are still downloaded from the main site. The update procedure is almost the same as before. But with major version updates, the update window will display the Fosshub site were you click on the version you want to install. The rest is exactly as before. I changed this because my web hotel can't handle the bandwidth.

Minor theme color issue with hints in open/save dialog windows.

Tab key issue in search bar.

Some issues reported by users.

Version 13.72

Added new menu items to pin or unpin left, right and bottom panels. The menu will not close any panels. Just open and pin them, or hide (unpin) them.

Note that it doesn't works if e.g. all left side panels are closed.

Added new keyboard actions to open or hide left, right and bottom panels. Actions will not close any panels. Just pin or unpin them.

Maximize window issues when using themes.

Minor replace dialog window issues.

Added some missing entries in the language files.

Some minor draw issues when switching between text diff mode.

A few minor misc issues throughout the application.

Version 13.71