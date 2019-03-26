MariaDB is ontstaan als fork van MySQL, nadat dit in 2009-2010 door Oracle werd overgenomen. Voor een overzicht van de verschillen tussen MariaDB en MySQL kun je op deze en deze pagina's terecht. MariaDB is een krachtige opensourcedatabaseserver, die vooral populair is als website- en forumdatabase. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 10.2.23 uitgebracht. De eerste stable uit de 10.2.x-tak stamt uit mei 2017 en heeft voor vijf jaar ondersteuning meegekregen. De beknopte aankondiging van deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

MariaDB 10.2.23 Release Notes



MariaDB 10.2 is the previous stable series of MariaDB. It is an evolution of MariaDB 10.1 with several entirely new features not found anywhere else and with backported and reimplemented features from MySQL 5.6 and 5.7. MariaDB 10.2.23 will be a Stable (GA) release.



Upgrading from earlier 10.2.x versions is highly recommended for all Galera users due to bug MDEV-12837 which caused serious stability issues with earlier versions. See the bug issue page for more information.



Notable Changes InnoDB ALTER TABLE fixes: MDEV-18016, MDEV-18630, MDEV-18775, MDEV-18732, MDEV-18749, MDEV-18637, MDEV-13818, MDEV-17595

Performance improvements: MDEV-18878: InnoDB Purge: Optimize away futile table lookups MDEV-14984: Regression in connect performance MDEV-18936: Purge thread fails to exit on shutdown

Corruption bug fixes: MDEV-18272: InnoDB fails to rollback after exceeding FOREIGN KEY recursion depth MDEV-9519: Data corruption on Galera cluster size change

Mariabackup: MDEV-18204: fix incremental MyRocks backup MDEV-18611: mariabackup terminated while copying InnoDB redo log MDEV-18669: mariabackup writes timestamp in version line MDEV-18855: Mariabackup should fetch innodb_compression_level from running server

Debug symbols on CentOS 7, RHEL 7, and SLES 12 distributions have been moved into debuginfo packages (MDEV-18893)

The Galera library in the repositories has been updated to version 25.3.26

As per the MariaDB Deprecation Policy, this will be the last release of MariaDB 10.2 for Ubuntu 14.04 Trusty Changelog

For a complete list of changes made in MariaDB 10.2.23 with links to detailed information on each push, see the changelog.