Chocolatey 0.10.13

Chocolatey is een opensource package manager, waarmee via de command line of powershell software op de computer geïnstalleerd, bijgewerkt en verwijderd kan worden. Op de website van Chocolatey staan een kleine 5000 zogenaamde packages die door de community worden onderhouden. Chocolatey is gratis te gebruiken, maar er zijn ook betaalde uitvoeringen, die onder meer voor bedrijven bedoeld zijn. Kort geleden is versie 0.10.12 van Chocolatey uitgekomen en de dag erna een opvolger wegens een klein probleem.

Fix - Licensed - Licensed code failing when using licensed PowerShell functions - see #1767

We are pretty excited to finally share a new Chocolatey release! And this release won't disappoint. Loads of bug fixes, enhanced exit codes for search, list, info and outdated when results are returned versus nothing being returned, and some really nice improvements.

Perhaps the biggest addition this release is the ability to halt installation if a reboot is detected (#1038). Once you turn this feature on, if you are installing some packages and somewhere in the middle of that there is a need for a reboot, Chocolatey will stop and exit with either exit code 350 (pending reboot prior to anything) or 1604 (install incomplete), indicating a reboot is needed to continue. It won't reboot for you, as it is just a package manager - but it will stop execution so nothing that may error on install is attemtped. You'll need to opt into this feature, so see #1038 for details.

If you've long hated the default console colors, we've spent quite a bit of time detecting the background console color and adjusting the colorization output of Chocolatey for this release (#1131). You might give that a whirl and see if you can turn back on console colors for good.

We've added the ability to validate the configuration and system state at a global level (#1746). It's early, but expect that we'll do a lot more to really provide good experiences in this area.

A bug that is worth noting as fixed is having choco exit when a source fails instead of ignoring it (#612). This is now fixed!

The last thing worth noting in the summary is Enhanced Exit Codes, or providing more intentional exit codes that mean something instead of just 0 or 1 (#1758). In this release, outdated and search commands will have additional exit codes that mean something. This is noted in the next section, so please read over and see how to shut off this behavior if you see it breaking any integration you might be using (including your own scripts).

outdated - Exit 2 when there are packages out of date - see #1602

search/list/info - Exit 2 when no results are returned - see #1724

We've listed these as breaking changes as it may affect tools that are integrating with Chocolatey and interpreting the output of the exit code. In these cases, it would likely temporarily break those tools until they've had a chance to release new versions of their tools. If you run into this, you simply need to turn off the feature "useEnhancedExitCodes". That is as simple as choco feature disable --name="'useEnhancedExitCodes'" (#1758).

Exit when reboot is detected - w/350 for pending & w/1604 on dependency package requiring reboot - see #1038

[Security] Fix - upgrade - remove automation scripts prior to upgrade even if changed - see #1689

[Security] Fix - scripts - Digitally sign the init.ps1 PowerShell file as well - see #1665

Fix - When a source fails, choco exits instead of moving to next source - see #612

Fix - Upgrade all reuses overridden package parameters when useRememberedArgumentsForUpgrades feature is turned on - see #1443

Fix - Passing --execution-timeout=0 doesn't override the default execution timeout in the configuration - see #1747

Fix - Passing --execution-timeout=0 doesn't override the default execution timeout in the configuration - see #1747

Fix - ChocolateyLastPathUpdate environment variable stores date as locale-specific - see #1604

[POSH Host] Fix - install/upgrade/uninstall - PowerShell host should exit with 1 instead of –1 if there is a package error - see #1734

Fix - Logging - warnings for ".registry.bad." files are emitted with "-r" switch - see #1580

Fix - Logging - ".registry.bad" files are created for actually valid registry snapshots - see #1581

Fix - list/search - Listing local packages fails if no sources are enabled - see #661

Fix - uninstall - Object reference exception when there are no sources - see #1584

Fix - Logging - self-service errors attempting to write to the config when using Chocolatey GUI - see #1649

Fix - source list - running with -r fails to escape pipe (|) char - see #1614

Fix - source add - Adding a source allows an empty url - see #1582

Fix - Get-ChocolateyWebFile - Ensure PSVersionTable is used for PowerShell Version - see #1623

Fix - Install-ChocolateyShortcut - Don't create a folder if environment variable is used - see #1687

Fix - choco --version includes warnings, breaks version parsing - see #1562

Fix - choco --version includes warnings, breaks version parsing - see #1562

Fix - Uninstall-ChocolateyZipPackage failing with Path error - see #1550

Fix - Uninstall-ChocolateyZipPackage fails from null passed to Test-Path - see #1546

Fix - Get-ChocolateyUnzip - Ensure 7z cmd window is hidden - see #1642

[API] Fix - Resolve assemblies globally without locking - see #1735