BleachBit is een programma waarmee rommel op de computer kan worden opgeruimd. Het is daarmee vergelijkbaar met CCleaner van Piriform, maar er zijn ook enkele belangrijke verschillen. Ten eerste is BleachBit opensource en verder is er naast een Windows-uitvoering ook een versie voor Linux. Het programma kan worden gebruikt in meer dan zestig talen, waaronder het Nederlands. Door toevoeging van winapp2.ini, dat het overigens automatisch zelf ophaalt, kan het programma de sporen van ruim 1.700 programma's opruimen. Naast gewoon verwijderen is er ook de optie om de ruimte die de bestanden in gebruik namen diverse keren te overschrijven, zodat terughalen onmogelijk wordt. Andrew Ziem heeft versie 2.2 uitgebracht en de changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes These are the changes since version 2.0: To shred paths from the clipboard, open your operating system's file browser, and copy some files to the clipboard. In BleachBit, click File - Shred Paths from Clipboard. Unlike drag-and-drop, this still works on Windows when running as administrator.

Major cleaning improvements for Google Chrome, Chromium, and Firefox.

Clean modern versions of Opera based on Chromium.

Wipe free space from the command line with the new command --wipe-free-space (idea from Thomas) .

. Improve startup time of application. On some systems, it can be significant.

Increase resolution of application icon (thanks to totalCaesar659) .

. Add cleaner for Waterfox (thanks to danielk43) .

. Clean more of aMule (thanks to Pere Orga) .

. Fix: deep scan crashed when encountering paths with special characters (reported by thecsw) . Specific to Linux Add packages for Fedora 28, Ubuntu 18.04, and Ubuntu 18.10.

Improve AppData registration (thanks to Harald H) .

. Clean more localizations (thanks to Tristan Stenner) .

. Fix: notifications on Gnome (thanks to Djaler) .

. Fix: percent symbol was not allowed in whitelist path (reported by bbusr) .

. Fix: memory could not be cleaned when swap was larger than 16 GiB (reported by apd_1985) .

. Fix: run BleachBit without X display, such as in cron (reported by isleno) . Specific to Windows Add option to install for the current user or all users.

Clean SmartFTP (thanks to Mat Berchtold) .

. Clean WordWheelQuery under Windows Explorer (thanks to Michael Ziminsky) .

. Add Winapp2.ini support for DetectOS= when minimum and maximum versions are used together.

Improve support for multiple Detect= and DetectFile= used in Winapp2.ini.

and used in Winapp2.ini. Improve support for high numbers of ExcludeKey#= used in Winapp2.ini.

used in Winapp2.ini. Add support for SpecialDetect= used in Winapp2.ini (reported by bsodx2) .

used in Winapp2.ini . Add environment variable %cd% for use in custom cleaners (idea thanks to RaiKoHoff).

for use in custom cleaners Clean cache in Windows Media Player (idea thanks to Tobias B. Besemer ).

Clean more MRU in TeamViewer (idea thanks to Tobias B. Besemer).

Clean Midnight Commander on Windows (idea thanks to Tobias B. Besemer).

Update embedded SQLite.

Fix: no longer follow symlinks in the Recycle Bin (idea thanks to Glashkoff) .

. Fix: ampersand can now be used in Winapp2.ini (reported by BleachThemAll) .

. Fix: selecting many paths to clean caused a crash (reported by SpyTec) .

. Fix: files on a network filesystem were not shredded (reported by o8k57) .

. Fix: DatabaseError when cleaning Google Chrome.

Fix: encoding error in exception logging (reported by BleachThemAll) . More Do you have Bitcoins? You can now donate crypocurrency (idea from spiritglove) .

. Do you use PGP? You can now verify the BleachBit keys on keybase.io (idea from ofereitan) .

. Improve support for FreeBSD and OpenBSD (thanks to luoliyan) .

. Add and improve many cleaners in the CleanerML repository, which is a separate download from BleachBit. (Special thanks to Tobias B. Besemer for the most contributions.)

Set the web site bleachbit.org to use HSTS for increased security. Developers Move the Firefox cleaning rules from Python code to CleanerML to make it easier for people to contribute without knowing how to write Python code.

Add powerful multi-value variable system to CleanerML. This makes it easier to write, maintain, and verify cleaners. It also makes it easier to share cleaning rules across operating systems and for similar applications, such as Google Chrome and Chromium. See the documentation.

Add os attribute to the running , value , and action elements in CleanerML to limit by operating system (suggesed by cfoellmann) .