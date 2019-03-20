Cura is ontwikkeld door Ultimaker om 3d-printen zo gemakkelijk en gestroomlijnd mogelijk te maken. Cura bevat alles wat je nodig hebt om een 3d-bestand te kunnen printen. Het werkt met alle Ultimaker-printers, maar ook met die van RepRap en Printrbot. Cura laat zich gemakkelijk installeren en bevat zowel de laatste firmware als de calibratiebestanden voor de 3d-printer. Versie 4.0 is uitgekomen en de release notes voor deze uitgave kunnen hieronder worden gevonden.

Simplified user interface. Ultimaker Cura’s new user interface accommodates a range of skill levels and workflows. Three stages in the header clearly guide the process: prepare models in the prepare stage, simulate the 3D printing process in the preview stage, and monitor print progress for Ultimaker printers in the monitor stage. Collapsible panels give you easy access to settings, and allow you to focus on your 3D model as needed. Recommended mode enables you to prepare prints quickly and easily, relying on the strength of expert-configured print profiles. Custom mode gives you full control, with the power to adjust over 300 separate slicing settings, and an adjustable panel to keep all your settings visible.

User account control. Sign into your Ultimaker account directly from the interface, for quick and easy access to Ultimaker Cloud features.

Backups. Work anytime, anywhere. Keep your settings in the cloud, and conveniently retrieve them for use on any computer, whether it’s running Windows, Mac, or Linux. An Ultimaker account and internet connection are required to make and restore backups. For now, five backups are enabled per Ultimaker account.

Remote printing. Send and monitor print jobs from anywhere in the world through Ultimaker Cloud when logged into your account in Ultimaker Cura. For now, one Ultimaker printer can be linked per account. Note: this feature is available for Ultimaker 3 and Ultimaker S5 printers running firmware 5.2 (available soon).

Marketplace ratings. Ever used a plugin in the Marketplace that made your workflow easier? Let people know about it. Check reviews in the Ultimaker Marketplace to find the best plugins faster, and share your opinions and experience for others using our five-star rating system. By providing plugin reviews, you help people to find the best plugins, and give valuable feedback to plugin contributors.