Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Joomla! 3.9.2

Joomla! logo (75 pix) Versie 3.9.2 van Joomla! is uitgekomen, een versie die diverse beveiligingsproblemen en fouten moet verhelpen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. In versie 3.9 is onder meer een Privacy Tool Suite toegevoegd. Versie 3.9.2 bevat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:

Security Issues Fixed
  • Low Priority - Core - Stored XSS in mod_banners (affecting Joomla 2.5.0 through 3.9.1) More information »
  • Low Priority - Core - Stored XSS in com_contact (affecting Joomla 2.5.0 through 3.9.1) More information »
  • Low Priority - Core - Stored XSS issue in the Global Configuration textfilter settings (affecting Joomla 2.5.0 through 3.9.1) More information »
  • Low Priority - Core - Stored XSS issue in the Global Configuration help url (affecting Joomla 2.5.0 through 3.9.1) More information »
Bug fixes and Improvements
  • Fixes for states in com_finder (#23194), com_banners (#23193), com_messages (#23192), com_users notes (#23191)
  • Removal of the Caching field in the languages (#23174), syndicate (#23166), random image (#23165), and login modules (#23152)
  • Editors API extended #23224
  • Menu Item Alias type: Redirection is optional #23278
  • com_media: Normalisation of uploaded file names (#23259)
  • Code cleanup and namespacing
Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes.

Versienummer 3.9.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Joomla!
Download https://downloads.joomla.org/
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 16-01-2019 06:09
0 • submitter: nextware

16-01-2019 • 06:09

0 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: nextware

Bron: Joomla!

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Joomla!

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4

System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone XS Red Dead Redemption 2 LG W7 Google Pixel 3 XL OnePlus 6T (6GB ram) FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Google Pixel 3

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True