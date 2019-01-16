Versie 3.9.2 van Joomla! is uitgekomen, een versie die diverse beveiligingsproblemen en fouten moet verhelpen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. In versie 3.9 is onder meer een Privacy Tool Suite toegevoegd. Versie 3.9.2 bevat de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen:
Security Issues Fixed
Bug fixes and Improvements
- Low Priority - Core - Stored XSS in mod_banners (affecting Joomla 2.5.0 through 3.9.1) More information »
- Low Priority - Core - Stored XSS in com_contact (affecting Joomla 2.5.0 through 3.9.1) More information »
- Low Priority - Core - Stored XSS issue in the Global Configuration textfilter settings (affecting Joomla 2.5.0 through 3.9.1) More information »
- Low Priority - Core - Stored XSS issue in the Global Configuration help url (affecting Joomla 2.5.0 through 3.9.1) More information »
Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes.
- Fixes for states in com_finder (#23194), com_banners (#23193), com_messages (#23192), com_users notes (#23191)
- Removal of the Caching field in the languages (#23174), syndicate (#23166), random image (#23165), and login modules (#23152)
- Editors API extended #23224
- Menu Item Alias type: Redirection is optional #23278
- com_media: Normalisation of uploaded file names (#23259)
- Code cleanup and namespacing