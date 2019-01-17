Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Cyberduck 6.9.0

Cyberduck logo (75 pix) Versie 6.9.0 van Cyberduck is uitgekomen, als opvolger van 6.8.3. Dit programma, dat onder een gpl-licentie wordt uitgebracht, is een ftp-, sftp- en webdav-client, en heeft daarnaast ondersteuning voor diverse cloudopslagdiensten die van S3 of de OpenStack-api gebruikmaken. Het programma beschikt over een overzichtelijke interface en ondersteunt technieken als Spotlight, Bonjour, Keychain, Applescript en Growl. Daarnaast kun je gebruikmaken van verschillende, al geïnstalleerde teksteditors, waaronder BBEdit, TextWrangler, TextMate, Mi, Smultron en CSSEdit. Cyberduck is in een groot aantal talen te gebruiken, waaronder het Nederlands. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

Feature
  • Default connection profile for Microsoft Sharepoint Online (#10115)
  • Support for eu-west-3 (Stockholm) region (S3)
  • Improve listing performance for versioned buckets (S3) (#10426)
  • Add --profile option to select connection profile (CLI)
  • Add option to disable checksum verification for file transfers (#10215)
Bugfix
  • Stop button to interrupt transfer (#10363)
  • Save passphrase for private key in keychain only after successful connect (#10526)
  • Failure authenticating with proxy using Integrated Windows Authentication (IWA) authentication (WebDAV, Windows)
  • Failure authenticating with NTLM authentication (WebDAV, Windows) (#10556)
  • Failure to read attributes of common prefix (S3) (#8724)
  • Asks for OAuth authentication code on every connect attempt (Google Drive) (#10555)
  • Transfers with many files to vault take a long time to finish (Cryptomator) (#10564)
  • Cannot list KMS keys when using IAM Cross Account Roles (S3) (#10565)
Localize
  • Added Estonian localization
  • Updated localizations

Versienummer 6.9.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Cyberduck
Download https://cyberduck.io
Bestandsgrootte 51,70MB
Licentietype GPL
Cyberduck

geen prijs bekend

Reacties

