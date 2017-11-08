Versie 3.8.2 van Joomla! is uitgekomen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. In versie 3.8 zijn onder meer voorbereidingen gemaakt om naar de nu nog in ontwikkeling zijnde Joomla! 4.0 te kunnen migreren en is ondersteuning voor Sodium Encryption toegevoegd. De changelog voor versie 3.8.2 ziet er als volgt uit:

What's in Joomla! 3.8.2? Joomla! 3.8.2 addresses three security vulnerabilities and over 90 bugs, including: Security Issues Fixed Medium Priority - Core - LDAP Information Disclosure (affecting Joomla! 1.5.0 through 3.8.1) More information »

Medium Priority - Core - Two-Factor Authentication Bypass (affecting Joomla! 3.2.0 through 3.8.1) More information »

Low Priority - Core - Information Disclosure (affecting Joomla! 3.7.0 through 3.8.1) More information » Bug Fixes Display subcategories in blog layout only when user has access #18408

Tags being deleted by any batch action and by drag and drop reordering #18328

Search Module not displayed on the core templates error page #18375

Fix unneeded repetitive filesystem access / checks causing performance issue in custom fields #17893

Fix backend articles manager not listing articles in sub-categories when categories filter is active #18179 Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes.