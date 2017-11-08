Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Joomla! 3.8.2

Door , 0 reacties, submitter: EdwinW, bron: Joomla!

08-11-2017 • 04:09

0 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: EdwinW

Bron: Joomla!

Joomla! logo (75 pix) Versie 3.8.2 van Joomla! is uitgekomen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. In versie 3.8 zijn onder meer voorbereidingen gemaakt om naar de nu nog in ontwikkeling zijnde Joomla! 4.0 te kunnen migreren en is ondersteuning voor Sodium Encryption toegevoegd. De changelog voor versie 3.8.2 ziet er als volgt uit:

What's in Joomla! 3.8.2?

Joomla! 3.8.2 addresses three security vulnerabilities and over 90 bugs, including:

Security Issues Fixed
  • Medium Priority - Core - LDAP Information Disclosure (affecting Joomla! 1.5.0 through 3.8.1) More information »
  • Medium Priority - Core - Two-Factor Authentication Bypass (affecting Joomla! 3.2.0 through 3.8.1) More information »
  • Low Priority - Core - Information Disclosure (affecting Joomla! 3.7.0 through 3.8.1) More information »
Bug Fixes
  • Display subcategories in blog layout only when user has access #18408
  • Tags being deleted by any batch action and by drag and drop reordering #18328
  • Search Module not displayed on the core templates error page #18375
  • Fix unneeded repetitive filesystem access / checks causing performance issue in custom fields #17893
  • Fix backend articles manager not listing articles in sub-categories when categories filter is active #18179

Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes.

Versienummer 3.8.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Joomla!
Download https://downloads.joomla.org/
Bestandsgrootte 12,85MB
Licentietype GPL

Update-historie

Meer historie
Vorige download

Lees meer

Joomla! geen prijs bekend
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone X Google Pixel 2 XL LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*