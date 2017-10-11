IDM Computer Solutions heeft versie 24.20 van UltraEdit uitgebracht. Deze multifunctionele teksteditor kan overweg met gewone ascii-tekst, maar hexadecimale bestanden en html-bestanden zijn evenmin een probleem. Verder beschikt het programma over features als macro's, verticale blokselectie, syntax-highlighting, een ingebouwde ftp-client en spellingscontrole in diverse talen. In versie 24.20 is onder meer syntax highlighting voor folded code toegevoegd en gaat zoeken nu vele malen sneller dan voorheen. De complete changelog ziet er als volgt uit:

UltraEdit v24.20 Changes Folded code highlighting Folding control turns solid when section is collapsed Background coloring for first line of folded code Configure colors for the above in theme

Dramatic performance improvements for Find Blazingly fast, grep-like speed when writing of thousands of search results to the Output Window and Find String List Greatly improved performance and memory management for huge Find in Files results (700,000+ matches) Quicker and more responsive cancelling of Find / Replace in Files Greatly improved performance with many strings highlighted via "Highlight all" or Quick Find Addressed issues with mixed line terminators in Find String List causing erroneous line numbers

Dramatic performance improvements for hidden lines Much faster "Delete all hidden lines", especially with many lines hidden Much smoother scrolling with large sections of hidden code / text

Tab delimited sort Sort file based on tab-separated value fields instead of column numbers Optionally specify start and end characters for each field

Syntax highlighting improvements Syntax highlighting preserved for partially selected keywords Function list no longer shows functions in block comments Unmatched string character in regexp class no longer causes unwanted string highlighting Addressed issue with incorrect syntax highlighting after wrapping lines

Display improvements Title bar no longer uses black color for text with darker title bar background Improved display and spacing of line number margin (decreased width when line numbers disabled) Restored vertical scroll bar in vertically oriented multi-line file tabs

Status bar "Bytes selected" now reports "Chars selected" instead (mainly for UTF-8 files)

SSH/Telnet and FTP now prompt for user name when not set

Reverted accelerator keys for File Change Detection dialog buttons

Addressed XML / HTML tag highlighting issues with Asian characters

Addressed several column mode issues when editing multi-byte (Asian) characters

Addressed issues with file/folder paths containing Unicode characters in .prj files

Addressed file change detection prompt with time zone change or daylight savings change

Addressed word wrap issues with non-Latin characters

Addressed issues with UltraEdit (legacy) and Unix style regular expressions

Addressed issue with hex insert in files greater than 4 GB