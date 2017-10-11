Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Driver-update: Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition 17.10.1

Door , 8 reacties, submitter: -Z-, bron: AMD

11-10-2017 • 10:02

8 Linkedin Google+

Submitter: -Z-

Bron: AMD

AMD Radeon Software Crimson Edition logo (75 pix)AMD heeft een nieuwe editie van zijn Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7750 en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- en R9-series. Voor wat betreft Windows worden alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Voor mensen die Windows 8.1 gebruiken is versie 17.7.1 de laatste versie. Voor oudere kaarten, die nu als legacy of non-gcn worden aangeduid, is Catalyst Software Suite versie 15.7.1 de laatste stabiele uitgave. ReLive Edition voegt onder meer videocapturing en streaming voor games toe. Verder is er Chill, waarmee de videokaart efficiënter met energie moet omgaan en WattMan, waarmee de kaart kan worden overgeklokt. In versie 17.10.1 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Support For
  • Evil Within 2
    • Radeon Chill profile added
  • Middle Earth: Shadow of War
    • Radeon Chill profile added
Fixed Issues
  • Bezel compensation in mixed mode Eyefinity cannot be applied.
  • DiRT 4 may experience flickering tire graphics during gameplay or under certain terrain conditions when using Multi GPU enabled system configurations.
Known Issues
  • On Windows 7 when using Radeon RX Vega series graphics in Multi GPU system configurations, users may experience a system hang or crash when upgrading their installation of Radeon Software. A work around is to do a clean install of Radeon Software.
  • Corruption may be experienced in Forza Motorsport 7 on some HDR displays with HDR enabled in game.
  • Unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang. A workaround is to launch Radeon WattMan after reboot and restore settings to default.
  • Wattman may fail to apply user adjusted voltage values on certain configurations.
  • Radeon Settings may not populate game profiles after Radeon Software's initial install.
  • Overwatch may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations.
  • GPU Scaling may fail to work on some DirectX 11 applications.
  • Secondary displays may show corruption or green screen when the display/system enters sleep or hibernate with content playing.
  • When recording with Radeon ReLive on Radeon RX Vega Series graphics products GPU usage and clocks may remain in high states. A workaround is to disable and then re-enable Radeon ReLive.

Versienummer 17.10.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website AMD
Download http://support.amd.com/en-us/download
Bestandsgrootte 313,00MB
Licentietype Freeware

Update-historie

Meer historie
Vorige download

Lees meer

AMD Radeon Software geen prijs bekend
Overige software

Reacties (8)

-Moderatie-faq
-1807+13+20+30Ongemodereerd3
Wijzig sortering
+1 rolandlub
11 oktober 2017 10:10
"Wattman may fail to apply user adjusted voltage values on certain configurations."
Ah een known bug, mooi.
Ik vond het al irritant worden, tijdens het bios modden en testen moest ik iedere keer opnieuw opstarten om de voltage te zetten.
Reageer
+1 SN4K3
11 oktober 2017 10:19
Overwatch crasht nog steeds, jammer.
Reageer
+1 fab300
11 oktober 2017 10:25
Bij mij zegt Windows elke keer als ik mijn computer aanzet dat de computer moet worden gereboot om een HD Audio Device te installeren, wat door de AMD software of driver komt. Heeft iemand hier een fix voor? Zo niet wordt het hopen dat ze dat ook fixen...
Reageer
0 croiky
@fab30011 oktober 2017 10:34
In het installatiescherm kun je kiezen voor HDMI-geluidsstuurprogramma wel of niet installeren. Probeer anders eens een herinstallatie met dat vinkje aan en als dat het niet oplost met vinkje uit?
Reageer
0 Aer0
11 oktober 2017 10:20
Al sinds 17.8.2 (23 augustus) crashes in Overwatch, en nu alwéér niet opgelost. Gaat lekker met AMD.
Reageer
0 legendareN
@Aer011 oktober 2017 10:32
Dan downgrade je toch? Of zijn de rest van de verbeteringen je die crashes waard?
Reageer
0 dest1
11 oktober 2017 10:43
Probleem met scaling in cs:go nog niet gefixt?
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Apple iPhone X Google Pixel 2 XL LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*