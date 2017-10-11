AMD heeft een nieuwe editie van zijn Radeon Software Crimson ReLive Edition drivers uitgebracht. De drivers zijn alleen geschikt voor de HD 7750 en hoger, de HD 8570 en hoger, en de kaarten uit de R5-, R7- en R9-series. Voor wat betreft Windows worden alleen versies 7 en 10 ondersteund. Voor mensen die Windows 8.1 gebruiken is versie 17.7.1 de laatste versie. Voor oudere kaarten, die nu als legacy of non- gcn worden aangeduid, is Catalyst Software Suite versie 15.7.1 de laatste stabiele uitgave. ReLive Edition voegt onder meer videocapturing en streaming voor games toe. Verder is er Chill, waarmee de videokaart efficiënter met energie moet omgaan en WattMan, waarmee de kaart kan worden overgeklokt. In versie 17.10.1 zijn verder nog de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:

Support For Evil Within 2 Radeon Chill profile added

Middle Earth: Shadow of War Radeon Chill profile added

Fixed Issues Bezel compensation in mixed mode Eyefinity cannot be applied.

DiRT 4 may experience flickering tire graphics during gameplay or under certain terrain conditions when using Multi GPU enabled system configurations. Known Issues On Windows 7 when using Radeon RX Vega series graphics in Multi GPU system configurations, users may experience a system hang or crash when upgrading their installation of Radeon Software. A work around is to do a clean install of Radeon Software.

Corruption may be experienced in Forza Motorsport 7 on some HDR displays with HDR enabled in game.

Unstable Radeon WattMan profiles may not be restored to default after a system hang. A workaround is to launch Radeon WattMan after reboot and restore settings to default.

Wattman may fail to apply user adjusted voltage values on certain configurations.

Radeon Settings may not populate game profiles after Radeon Software's initial install.

Overwatch may experience a random or intermittent hang on some system configurations.

GPU Scaling may fail to work on some DirectX 11 applications.

Secondary displays may show corruption or green screen when the display/system enters sleep or hibernate with content playing.

When recording with Radeon ReLive on Radeon RX Vega Series graphics products GPU usage and clocks may remain in high states. A workaround is to disable and then re-enable Radeon ReLive.