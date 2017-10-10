Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Adobe Flash Player 27.0.0.159 & AIR 27.0.0.132

Door , 2 reacties, bron: Adobe

10-10-2017 • 19:21

Adobe Flash Player 11 logo (75 pix) Adobe heeft updates uitgebracht voor versie 27 van Flash Player en de Integrated Runtime. Deze browser-plugin maakt het mogelijk om Flash-content, waaronder zogenaamde rich Internet applications en streaming audio en video, af te spelen. Flash Player zit ingebakken in Google Chrome en Microsoft Edge, voor andere browsers zal het los geïnstalleerd moeten worden. Het gebruik is alweer een tijdje op zijn retour ten gunste van html5 en steeds meer browsers vereisen een extra muisklik om Flash-content alsnog af te spelen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende problemen verholpen:

Flash Player
  • Audio device selection not working when there are multiple devices with same name (FP-4198585)
  • Content freezes while switching the tabs on Firefox (FP-4198571, FP-4198555)
  • Video stops rendering after minimizing/restoring the Firefox browser window.
AIR
  • [IOS] IOS device list is not getting listed after iTunes update to 12.7.0.166 on Windows (AIR-4198467)
  • [iOS] Installation Error: API Internal Error while installing ipa on iOS11 devices using Flash Builder, Animate CC and Command line on Windows.

Versienummer 27.0.0.159
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, macOS, iOS, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Adobe
Download https://get.adobe.com/flashplayer
Licentietype Freeware

0 Gaston
10 oktober 2017 19:30
Zijn er hier nog mensen die Flash Player bewust installeren? Ik heb het inmiddels al ongeveer een jaar niet meer geïnstalleerd op mijn computer en ik mis het nauwelijks.

Ik raad iedereen aan die nog Flash geïnstalleerd heeft om het te verwijderen. Je zult versteld staan hoeveel sites ineens wél een HTML5-speler aanbieden.
0 Kalief
@Gaston10 oktober 2017 19:33
Dat doen die sites ook wel als je je plugin gewoon geinstalleerd laat staan.
