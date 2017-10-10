Adobe heeft updates uitgebracht voor versie 27 van Flash Player en de Integrated Runtime. Deze browser-plugin maakt het mogelijk om Flash-content, waaronder zogenaamde rich Internet applications en streaming audio en video, af te spelen. Flash Player zit ingebakken in Google Chrome en Microsoft Edge, voor andere browsers zal het los geïnstalleerd moeten worden. Het gebruik is alweer een tijdje op zijn retour ten gunste van html5 en steeds meer browsers vereisen een extra muisklik om Flash-content alsnog af te spelen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende problemen verholpen:

Flash Player Audio device selection not working when there are multiple devices with same name (FP-4198585)

Content freezes while switching the tabs on Firefox (FP-4198571, FP-4198555)

Video stops rendering after minimizing/restoring the Firefox browser window. AIR [IOS] IOS device list is not getting listed after iTunes update to 12.7.0.166 on Windows (AIR-4198467)

[iOS] Installation Error: API Internal Error while installing ipa on iOS11 devices using Flash Builder, Animate CC and Command line on Windows.