IrfanView and many PlugIns ported to Unicode!

The INI file will be converted to Unicode if you call the "Properties" dialog



IrfanView will NOT run on Win9x anymore



Support for iPhone PNG files (Formats PlugIn, thanks to Jongware)



Move selection with: CTRL or SHIFT + right mouse button (Y or X axis only)



New option in Extract Pages/Frames dialog: Set page/frame range



Some fixes in the Print dialog



New text pattern: $m = show number of megapixels



New Thumbnails sort menu: Sort by Megapixels



Adjust print preview image to color/bw printer settings



Wallpaper save format changed to PNG (Win8 and later)



New zooming method: Mouse wheel alone, if "Browsing->View other files" disabled



New command line option: /hotfolder="folder"

=> start Hotfolder option with a specific folder



ANI format moved to FORMATS PlugIn



JP2 PlugIn loading bug fixed (Talos Advisory TALOS-2017-0310)



FPX/RLE/DJVU/ANI/SVG PlugIn loading bugs fixed (thanks to Lin Wang)



Tools PlugIn EXE-loading problem fixed (thanks to Cody Sixteen and Lin Wang)