Software-update: IrfanView 4.50

Door , 4 reacties, bron: Irfan Skiljan

11-10-2017 • 19:44

Irfanview logo Irfan Skiljan heeft versie 4.50 van IrfanView uitgebracht. Met dit gratis programma kunnen diverse afbeeldingsformaten en audio- en videobestanden worden geopend. Na installatie ondersteunt IrfanView rond de 30 formaten, maar door toevoeging van alle plug-ins kan dit aantal naar ruim 70 worden opgekrikt. De download is alleen in het Engels en Duits te gebruiken, maar door de toevoeging van taalbestanden is het ook mogelijk om het programma Nederlands te laten praten. Sinds versie 4.40 is er ook een 64bit-versie van IrfanView. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes in version 4.50:
  • IrfanView and many PlugIns ported to Unicode!
    The INI file will be converted to Unicode if you call the "Properties" dialog
  • IrfanView will NOT run on Win9x anymore
  • Support for iPhone PNG files (Formats PlugIn, thanks to Jongware)
  • Move selection with: CTRL or SHIFT + right mouse button (Y or X axis only)
  • New option in Extract Pages/Frames dialog: Set page/frame range
  • Some fixes in the Print dialog
  • New text pattern: $m = show number of megapixels
  • New Thumbnails sort menu: Sort by Megapixels
  • Adjust print preview image to color/bw printer settings
  • Wallpaper save format changed to PNG (Win8 and later)
  • New zooming method: Mouse wheel alone, if "Browsing->View other files" disabled
  • New command line option: /hotfolder="folder"
    => start Hotfolder option with a specific folder
  • ANI format moved to FORMATS PlugIn
  • JP2 PlugIn loading bug fixed (Talos Advisory TALOS-2017-0310)
  • FPX/RLE/DJVU/ANI/SVG PlugIn loading bugs fixed (thanks to Lin Wang)
  • Tools PlugIn EXE-loading problem fixed (thanks to Cody Sixteen and Lin Wang)
  • Several PlugIns fixed or ported to unicode, please install the newest versions.
Versienummer 4.50
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Irfan Skiljan
Download http://www.irfanview.com/main_download_engl.htm
Licentietype Freeware

Reacties (4)

+1 barchettanl
11 oktober 2017 19:49
Al jaren mijn favoriete picture viewer. Ik heb een tijdje MacOS gedraaid en wenste dat Irfanview ook op dit platform zou uitkomen, maar helaas.
Reageer
+1 freeco
@barchettanl11 oktober 2017 20:01
blijkbaar kan dat nu ook :) https://www.apponfly.com/en/irfanview
Geen ervaring mee, zag toevallig de link staan op de download pagina.
Reageer
+1 RRRobert
11 oktober 2017 20:18
Een van de grootste pluspunten van deze picture viewer is misschien wel z'n zéér uitgebreide printmanager. Ook de vele batch functies (bijvoorbeeld resizen) maakt dit een voor mij een waardevolle aanvulling op Paint.NET.
Reageer
0 divvid
11 oktober 2017 20:30
Was jaren mijn favoriete programma totdat ik in een mac/linux only omgeving kwam. Ik was dan ook blij verrast om IrfanView in het standaard repertoire van de windows omgeving te vinden waar ik nu in moet werken super pakket.
Reageer


