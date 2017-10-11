Irfan Skiljan heeft versie 4.50 van IrfanView uitgebracht. Met dit gratis programma kunnen diverse afbeeldingsformaten en audio- en videobestanden worden geopend. Na installatie ondersteunt IrfanView rond de 30 formaten, maar door toevoeging van alle plug-ins kan dit aantal naar ruim 70 worden opgekrikt. De download is alleen in het Engels en Duits te gebruiken, maar door de toevoeging van taalbestanden is het ook mogelijk om het programma Nederlands te laten praten. Sinds versie 4.40 is er ook een 64bit-versie van IrfanView. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
Changes in version 4.50:
- IrfanView and many PlugIns ported to Unicode!
The INI file will be converted to Unicode if you call the "Properties" dialog
- IrfanView will NOT run on Win9x anymore
- Support for iPhone PNG files (Formats PlugIn, thanks to Jongware)
- Move selection with: CTRL or SHIFT + right mouse button (Y or X axis only)
- New option in Extract Pages/Frames dialog: Set page/frame range
- Some fixes in the Print dialog
- New text pattern: $m = show number of megapixels
- New Thumbnails sort menu: Sort by Megapixels
- Adjust print preview image to color/bw printer settings
- Wallpaper save format changed to PNG (Win8 and later)
- New zooming method: Mouse wheel alone, if "Browsing->View other files" disabled
- New command line option: /hotfolder="folder"
=> start Hotfolder option with a specific folder
- ANI format moved to FORMATS PlugIn
- JP2 PlugIn loading bug fixed (Talos Advisory TALOS-2017-0310)
- FPX/RLE/DJVU/ANI/SVG PlugIn loading bugs fixed (thanks to Lin Wang)
- Tools PlugIn EXE-loading problem fixed (thanks to Cody Sixteen and Lin Wang)
- Several PlugIns fixed or ported to unicode, please install the newest versions.