Versie 3.8 van Joomla! is uitgekomen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. In versie 3.8 zijn onder meer voorbereidingen gemaakt om naar de nu nog in ontwikkeling zijnde Joomla! 4.0 te kunnen migreren en is ondersteuning voor Sodium Encryption toegevoegd.

Joomla! 3.8.0 Release

The Joomla! Project is proud to announce the release of Joomla! 3.8, the latest in the Joomla! 3 series. This new release features over 300 improvements to the popular CMS, with two primary major features aimed at developers: the new routing system and the beginning of a forward compatibility layer with Joomla! 4.0. Additionally, two security issues have been resolved.



And now, the big question is, what is new in Joomla! 3.8?

Here are some of the new features … New Routing System - The new routing system gives users more control over their URL structure, including the often requested ability to remove IDs from URLs

Joomla! 4 Compatibility Layer - The development of Joomla! 4 has made some changes in how the core code is structured by migrating classes to use PHP namespaces. Joomla! 3.8 includes a mapping layer to allow developers to use the older class names while being able to take advantage of the new class name structure.

Improved Sample Data Installation - It is now possible to install sample data within your site backend after finishing the installation process, allows users to create their own generic data sets or extension developers to provide easy-to-install sample data for their extensions

Sodium Encryption Support - PHP 7.2 introduces the new sodium extension for processing encrypted data, through a polyfill of this library Joomla! 3.8 makes this new API available for all of our users even before they upgrade to PHP 7.2

Visit the Joomla! 3.8 site to learn more about this release.