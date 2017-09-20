Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: WordPress 4.8.2

WordPress logo (75 pix)Versie 4.8.2 van WordPress is uitgekomen. Met dit programma, dat onder een gpl-licentie beschikbaar wordt gesteld, is het mogelijk om een weblog op te zetten en bij te houden. WordPress is eenvoudig in te stellen en kan binnen vijf minuten draaien als er al een server met php en MySQL beschikbaar is. Er zijn mogelijkheden om de functionaliteit van WordPress, naast bloggen, verder uit te breiden en het uiterlijk met plug-ins en thema's aan te passen. In versie 4.8 treffen we onder meer vernieuwde widgets aan voor het invoegen van afbeeldingen, geluid, video en tekst. In deze update zijn diverse fouten en beveiligingsproblemen verholpen.

WordPress 4.8.2 Security and Maintenance Release

WordPress 4.8.2 is now available. This is a security release for all previous versions and we strongly encourage you to update your sites immediately.

WordPress versions 4.8.1 and earlier are affected by these security issues:

  1. $wpdb->prepare() can create unexpected and unsafe queries leading to potential SQL injection (SQLi). WordPress core is not directly vulnerable to this issue, but we’ve added hardening to prevent plugins and themes from accidentally causing a vulnerability.
  2. A cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability was discovered in the oEmbed discovery.
  3. A cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability was discovered in the visual editor.
  4. A path traversal vulnerability was discovered in the file unzipping code.
  5. A cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability was discovered in the plugin editor.
  6. An open redirect was discovered on the user and term edit screens.
  7. A path traversal vulnerability was discovered in the customizer.
  8. A cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability was discovered in template names.
  9. A cross-site scripting (XSS) vulnerability was discovered in the link modal.

Thank you to the reporters of these issues for practicing responsible disclosure.

In addition to the security issues above, WordPress 4.8.2 contains 6 maintenance fixes to the 4.8 release series. For more information, see the release notes or consult the list of changes.

Versienummer 4.8.2
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website WordPress
Download http://wordpress.org/wordpress-4.8.2.zip
Licentietype GPL

