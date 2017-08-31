Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Beyond Compare 4.2.3 build 22587

Door , 0 reacties, bron: Scooter Software

Beyond Compare logo (75 pix) Scooter Software heeft versie 4.2.3 van Beyond Compare uitgebracht. Met dit zeer uitgebreide programma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en nu ook voor OS X, kunnen bestanden met elkaar worden vergeleken. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om complete folders, ftp-locaties en archieven te vergelijken. Beyond Compare is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering, voor prijzen die beginnen bij 30 dollar. De onderlinge verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. In versie 4.2.3 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Cloud Services
  • Fixed WebDAV showing invalid subfolders with the same name as the parent folder.
Command Line
  • Linux: Fixed excessive CPU usage when launching a second comparison from the command line.
FTP
  • Unix: Fixed crash when loading an FTP profile with the timezone set to Rome.
Misc
  • View tab bar no longer shows "Select Tab" and "Close Other Tabs" commands if there is only one tab.
  • Updated various icons.
MP3 Compare
  • Improved handling of AENC, GEOB, and APIC tags.
Options
  • Added "Minimum clip length" to clipboard manager to avoid saving passwords or other short text (defaults to 32).
Reports
  • Fixed display of custom display filter names (e.g. "[Differences]" instead of "Differences" when orphans not included).
  • Fixed UTF-8 reports not including a byte order mark, causing problems when importing them into Excel or viewing them in some web browsers.
Sessions
  • Session Settings dialog's "Swap sides" button now also affects "Disable editing" checkboxes.
Text Views
  • Unix: Fixed accented characters being entered as '?' when typed.
Crashes
  • macOS: Fixed startup crash on macOS 10.13 High Sierra beta.
  • Unix: Fixed Folder Compare crash when opening Options dialog from the Log panel.
Versienummer 4.2.3 build 22587
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Scooter Software
Download http://www.scootersoftware.com/download.php?zz=dl4
Bestandsgroottes 12,27MB - 31,60MB
Licentietype Shareware
Vorige download

Lees meer

Beyond Compare geen prijs bekend
System en netwerk utilities

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch Google Pixel XL 2 LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*