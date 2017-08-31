Scooter Software heeft versie 4.2.3 van Beyond Compare uitgebracht. Met dit zeer uitgebreide programma, dat beschikbaar is voor Windows, Linux en nu ook voor OS X, kunnen bestanden met elkaar worden vergeleken. Daarnaast is het mogelijk om complete folders, ftp-locaties en archieven te vergelijken. Beyond Compare is beschikbaar in een standaard- en een pro-uitvoering, voor prijzen die beginnen bij 30 dollar. De onderlinge verschillen kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. In versie 4.2.3 zijn de volgende verbeteringen aangebracht:

Cloud Services Fixed WebDAV showing invalid subfolders with the same name as the parent folder. Command Line Linux: Fixed excessive CPU usage when launching a second comparison from the command line. FTP Unix: Fixed crash when loading an FTP profile with the timezone set to Rome. Misc View tab bar no longer shows "Select Tab" and "Close Other Tabs" commands if there is only one tab.

Updated various icons. MP3 Compare Improved handling of AENC, GEOB, and APIC tags. Options Added "Minimum clip length" to clipboard manager to avoid saving passwords or other short text (defaults to 32). Reports Fixed display of custom display filter names (e.g. "[Differences]" instead of "Differences" when orphans not included).

Fixed UTF-8 reports not including a byte order mark, causing problems when importing them into Excel or viewing them in some web browsers. Sessions Session Settings dialog's "Swap sides" button now also affects "Disable editing" checkboxes. Text Views Unix: Fixed accented characters being entered as '?' when typed. Crashes macOS: Fixed startup crash on macOS 10.13 High Sierra beta.

Unix: Fixed Folder Compare crash when opening Options dialog from the Log panel.