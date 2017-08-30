Versie 2.4.1 van de opensource-protocol-analyzer en -packetsniffer Wireshark is uitgekomen. Met dit programma kunnen verschillende datapakketten en netwerkprotocollen op het netwerk worden geanalyseerd. Ook kan het programma eerder opgeslagen dataverkeer als invoer gebruiken. Wireshark is geschikt voor Windows, Linux en macOS, met aparte downloads voor 32bit- en 64bit-uitvoeringen van de besturingssystemen. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
The following bugs have been fixed:
Updated Protocol Support
- wnpa-sec-2017-38: MSDP dissector infinite loop (Bug 13933)
- wnpa-sec-2017-39: Profinet I/O buffer overrun (Bug 13847)
- wnpa-sec-2017-40: Modbus dissector crash (Bug 13925)
- wnpa-sec-2017-41: IrCOMM dissector buffer overrun (Bug 13929)
- Incorrect presentation of Ascend-Data-Filter (RADIUS attribute 242). (Bug 11630)
- Confusing "Apply a display filter <Command/>" keyboard shortcut. (Bug 12450)
- Wireshark crashes at startup if it needs to display a dialog early in the startup process. (Bug 13275)
- RADIUS dictionary: BEGIN-VENDOR does not support format=Extended-Vendor-Specific-\*. (Bug 13745)
- Dumpcap on big-endian machines writes out corrupt, unreadable Enhanced Packet Blocks. (Bug 13802)
- Interface Toolbar support for Windows. (Bug 13833)
- Wireshark should behave better on high resolution displays on Windows. (Bug 13877)
- Udpdump.pod missing from build. (Bug 13903)
- RTP Player Format Error. (Bug 13906)
- VNC Protocol disector : Framebuffer Updates. (Bug 13910)
- DNS LOC RRs with out-of-range longitude or latitude aren’t shown as errors. (Bug 13914)
- DIS Dissector Entity Appearance Record displayed in wrong location. (Bug 13917)
- Win64 CMake bug - (CYGWIN_INSTALL_PATH redefinition) causing missing packages when using CMake 3.9.0. (Bug 13922)
- APL records parsed incorrectly for IPv4 prefixes. (Bug 13923)
- File→Merge dialog doesn’t show all options. Resizing doesn’t help. (Bug 13924)
- TCAP SRT Analysis incorrectly matched TCAP begins and ends. (Bug 13926)
- Error in MKA Distributed SAK parameter set dissection. (Bug 13927)
- E.212: Check length before trying 3-digits MNC. (Bug 13935)
- mpeg_descriptor: AC3 System A: Respect descriptor length. (Bug 13939)
- Crash in Wireshark using Dumper:dump() from Lua. (Bug 13944)
- MRCPv2 not decoded correctly. (Bug 13952)
- UDP Checksum verification not working for 0x0000 checksum. (Bug 13955)
- OSPF v3 LSA Type not well parsed. (Bug 13979)
- GTPv2 - decoding issue for Packet Flow ID (type 123). (Bug 13987)
- TRANSUM fails to calculate RTE figures for DCE-RPC where request Packet Type is zero. (Bug 13988)
- BTLE Hop and SCA fields incorrectly dissected in BLE CONNECT_REQ. (Bug 13990)
- [oss-fuzz] BGP memleak: ASAN: 276 byte(s) leaked in 5 allocation(s). (Bug 13995)
- Some Infiniband Connect Req fields are not decoded correctly. (Bug 13997)
- GTP: gtp.ext_comm_flags_II_pmtsmi bit not decoded correctly. (Bug 14001)
- InfiniBand: sIP and dIP inside IP CM Private Data are decoded in the wrong order. (Bug 14002)
- 802.11 wlan.ft.subelem.r0kh_id should be sequence of bytes. (Bug 14004)
- USB capture: Unrecognized libpcap format or not libpcap data. (Bug 14006)
- SQ Header Pointer in NVMoF response capsule is decoded with the wrong endian. (Bug 14008)
