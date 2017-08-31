Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: LibreOffice 5.4.1

Door , 6 reacties, bron: The Document Foundation

LibreOffice logo (75 pix) De Document Foundation heeft versie 5.4.1 van LibreOffice uitgebracht. Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice en wordt geleverd met tekstverwerker Writer, spreadsheetprogramma Calc, presentatieprogramma Impress, tekenprogramma Draw, databaseprogramma Base en Formula, een applicatie om wetenschappelijke notaties mee te maken.

Versie 5.4 bevat een groot aantal verbeteringen in met name Writer en Calc. Zo gaat het kopiëren en plakken van tekst met opsommingen een stuk beter, worden de laast gebruikte instellingen bij het importeren van csv-bestanden onthouden en kunnen formules nu een negatieve datum bevatten. Verder is pdfium geïntegreerd wat een betere kwaliteit van afbeeldingen in pdf-bestanden oplevert en zien we verder enkele prestatieverbeteringen. Versie 5.4.1 kende twee release-candidates, waarin net geen honderd verbeteringen zijn aangebracht.

Bugs fixed in 5.4.1 rc1:
  • bnc#825305 RTF import: fix missing paragraph background [Miklos Vajna]
  • coverity#1416135 dereference after null check [Caolán McNamara]
  • coverity#1416137 dereference after null check [Caolán McNamara]
  • i#64360 crash after set text format in outline view
  • ofz#2759 null dereference
  • ofz#2766 ensure palette is large enough for all colors
  • ofz#2833 null deref
  • ofz#2846 null deref
  • ofz#2852 korean table entries start at 0xF not 0x7
  • ofz#2867 null deref
  • ofz#2877 crash in SVTB16Short
  • ofz#2899 increment pos before check, like all the other cases
  • tdf#33692 Drag and drop copying not working for shape (rectangle etc.)
  • tdf#44715 FILEOPEN: rtf import fails to set cell borders correctly
  • tdf#55469 Different line spacing across platforms
  • tdf#68787 FILESAVE: DOCX export: Footnote separator line problem
  • tdf#71409 Excessive duplicate accessible focused events for Calc input line
  • tdf#72125 Expert config dialog takes too much time to come up
  • tdf#75256 (Sifr-Icon-Theme) [META] Incomplete Sifr icon theme
  • tdf#79304 FORMATTING: Copy/paste: strikethrough attribute is not exported
  • tdf#79933 Insert Hyperlink shortcut is wrong in spanish UI
  • tdf#90352 Calc error when graphing data with source format
  • tdf#90510 FILEOPEN:Calc correctly reads but does not apply pie label settings
  • tdf#91687 FILESAVE: Doc exporter scales up rotated watermarks
  • tdf#93328 Editing circular reference causes #VALUE! error
  • tdf#93745 gtk3: UI - Writer letter wizard, Step 2, using headed paper, shows squashed spinbuttons
  • tdf#95489 Character styles applied through the Styles menu does not function in some locales
  • tdf#98315 Function Wizard showing Breeze icons when in Sifr theme
  • tdf#99071 Navigator heading is Truncated when mouse click
  • tdf#99286 Cropped image disappear after compress
  • tdf#99692 FILEOPEN: Crash on opening odt with change tracking
  • tdf#100491 FILEOPEN: Docx arrows not correctly rendered
  • tdf#103984 FILEOPEN: DOCX: Bubble not displayed in chart
  • tdf#104883 It is not allowed to install fonts on request
  • tdf#105705 Libreoffice Writer crashes on inserting Zotero citations
  • tdf#106029 Expand word space on lines with manual line breaks in justified paragraphs setting ignored when exporting to docx
  • tdf#106132 FILEOPEN, DOCX: Frame (text box) around image cuts into image and caption
  • tdf#106533 Sifr icon for "Index Entry" needed
  • tdf#106872 Very slow when selecting column (with filter and freeze Rows or Columns enable)
  • tdf#106953 FILEOPEN: RTF: First line indent is ignored
  • tdf#107033 After import of docx the length of Footnote Separator Line is 0%
  • tdf#107584 Background transparency not preserved over FILESAVE
  • tdf#107723 FILEOPEN: DOCX schema font name not honored
  • tdf#107975 CRASH: Crash after undo operation (BigPtrArray::Index2Block(unsigned long)
  • tdf#108802 Crash in: SfxBindings::GetSlotPos(unsigned short,unsigned short) Editing. ( steps in comment 10 )
  • tdf#108824 Slide Shows Settings not Saved
  • tdf#108867 Assertion failed when adding/removing/adding text box to a shape
  • tdf#108881 Crash in: SfxItemPool::IsInRange(unsigned short)
  • tdf#108887 Crash in: SfxItemPool::GetDefaultItem(unsigned short)
  • tdf#108921 PIVOT CHARTS: filters that leave no data available
  • tdf#108925 Too small bullet size confuses the user
  • tdf#108944 FILEOPEN: DOCX: footnote separators missing
  • tdf#108951 FILEOPEN: RTF: Custom bullets are displayed as standard bullets
  • tdf#108955 FILESAVE: RTF: Background colour lost after roundtrip
  • tdf#108986 PIVOT CHARTS: drop down list arrow shouldn't appear on "Data" button in the pivot chart controls
  • tdf#108991 Bad allocation or crash on cut text in attached ODT (with Non-Printing Characters hidden) (LibreOffice not maximized?)
  • tdf#109050 Moving table object with ALT+Arrow keys does not work properly
  • tdf#109053 DOCX: Multipage table is not imported properly - fix by avoid floating table conversion
  • tdf#109080 ODF: LibreOffice writes invalid element <style:header-first>
  • tdf#109081 EDITING: LibreOffice hangs while selecting text ( with Formatting Marks ) ( LibreOffice not maximized )
  • tdf#109107 Sidebar's fontheight field is not updated by moving cursor in an Impress table
  • tdf#109177 Dialogs: vertical scrollbar automatically changed to horizontal
  • tdf#109188 AutoText Preview doesn't work when default template is read-only
  • tdf#109194 KDE: Firefox opens links only in the background
  • tdf#109202 XHTML Export: SVG not exported correctly
  • tdf#109223 PPTX: Vertical flip of child shape is not imported correctly
  • tdf#109228 FILESAVE: ODT: Anchor changed from 'as character' to 'to character' after RT
  • tdf#109242 FILESAVE: Button Label still align on the left ( steps in comment 3 )
  • tdf#109277 Control-drag-drop in Writer doesn’t copy
  • tdf#109289 Setting gridline color in options for Calc does not have effect
  • tdf#109304 Signature infobars not shown in Math
  • tdf#109314 Changing watermark doesn't update first page if the header for first page is different than the rest
  • tdf#109347 Crashreport: link isn't displayed in Linux
  • tdf#109523 PIVOT TABLE - crash after removing a pivot table + creating new pivot chart
  • tdf#109790 FILEOPEN: RTF: Imported text has incorrect font size
  • tdf#109856 Crash in: SdrObjList::GetObjCount() ( steps in comment 12 )
  • tdf#109858 FILEOPEN:Importer correctly reads but does not apply pie label settings of XLSX and DOCX
  • tdf#109859 Crash in: sclo.dll
  • tdf#109863 Crash in: XPropertyList::Count()
  • tdf#110440 FILOPEN: XSLX attribute "invisible" is ignored for a group of shapes
  • tdf#110743 Crash on new master page, if first master page has image as background
  • tdf#110997 Some forms stall with 100% on open - It's a date field problem
  • tdf#111080 Edit form, use 'replace with' to change the type of control - nothing happens
  • tdf#111087 Missing icons in 3D extrusion toolbar dropdowns
  • tdf#111173 FILEOPEN Calc crashes when opening XLSX with chart.
  • tdf#111308 Crash in: rtl_uString_assign
  • tdf#111331 Rename 'Moderate' template
  • tdf#111432 AddTempDevFont(const OUString& rFontFileURL) leaks memory on invocation
  • tdf#111492 XHTML export does not honor numbering levels
  • tdf#111497 CoreTextGlyphFallbackSubstitution::FindFontSubstitute() leaks memory on invocation
  • tdf#111567 Template Manager memory leak in TemplateLocalView::insertItems()
  • tdf#111571 writer crash when modeless dialog is left opened
Bugs fixed in 5.4.1 rc2:
  • tdf#83562 FILESAVE: Automatic font color of text not persisted if cell has line break and non-automatic font color
  • tdf#99692 FILEOPEN: Crash on opening odt with change tracking
  • tdf#108292 CRASH: When copying/pasting a Calc Sheet (multi_type_vector::get_type#1613: block position not found!) (steps in comment 8)
  • tdf#108709 cli_ assemblies are not correctly versioned
  • tdf#110988 Middle click does not paste primary selection
  • tdf#111943 unable to open XLSX files in Calc

Versienummer 5.4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website The Document Foundation
Download http://nl.libreoffice.org/download/libreoffice-fris/?type=win-x86&version=5.4.1&lang=nl
Bestandsgrootte 213,37MB
Licentietype GPL
LibreOffice geen prijs bekend
Officesoftware en suites

Reacties (6)

+1 Ryan_
31 augustus 2017 16:28
Is een een goede (gratis) vervanger van Microsoft Office? Zijn deze compatibel met elkaar?
+1 mjcm
@Ryan_31 augustus 2017 16:32
Lees hier

https://help.libreoffice....g_Microsoft_Office_and/nl

Edit: misschien zul je wel problemen ondervinden bij het converteren van uitgebreide/ grafische documenten, maar dat is uit proberen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door mjcm op 31 augustus 2017 16:36]

0 Ryan_
@mjcm31 augustus 2017 16:33
Dankjewel! Klinkt goed :)
0 NotCYF
@Ryan_31 augustus 2017 17:09
Wel oppassen, want je kan als het goed is niet meer als docx bestand opslaan(dit weet ik niet zeker., ik heb altjid met het ODT formaat gewerkt), dus LibreOffice kan het bestand alleen nog als .odt(of dergelijks) opgeslagen worden. .ODT bestanden kan je wel weer in Word openen want Word ondersteunt het .ODT formaat(vanaf 2007).

[Reactie gewijzigd door NotCYF op 31 augustus 2017 17:16]

+1 mijnheer
31 augustus 2017 16:24
'Dit opensource-officepakket is ontstaan als afsplitsing van OpenOffice'.
Dat klopt, maar inmiddels weet vrijwel niemand meer wat OpenOffice is. LibreOffice is de afgelopen (bijna) 7 jaar zover vanuit OOo doorontwikkeld dat het zijn eigen credits wel verdiend heeft. Dus kunnen we voortaan dat OOo maar vergeten in de aankondigingen?
0 NotCYF
@mijnheer31 augustus 2017 17:17
En is Open Office tegenwoordig een Apache-project, en dus niet meer van Oracle, wat de grootste reden was van de afsplitsing(Oracle heeft een lang slechte reputatie met subsidiaries).

[Reactie gewijzigd door NotCYF op 31 augustus 2017 17:18]

