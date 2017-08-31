Laravel is een opensource PHP-framework waarmee webapplicaties volgens het model-view-controller-ontwerppatroon kunnen worden ontwikkeld. Achter Laravel staat een uitgebreide community en er is uitgebreide documentatie. Niet voor niets is het naast Symfony en Yii een van de meest populaire PHP-frameworks van dit moment. Woensdag is versie 5.5 van Laravel uitgekomen, een long term support-uitgave, en de release notes daarvan zien er als volgt uit:

Laravel 5.5 is the next long term support (LTS) version of Laravel (the last being 5.1). LTS versions receive bug fixes for two years, and security fixes for three years.

General minor releases receive bug fixes for six months and security fixes for one year.

You might recall the filp/whoops package from Laravel v4 provided elegant stack traces for your most frustrating debugging moments. The whoops package returns to Laravel 5.5!

Another great debugging feature (that I’ve seen previously as a package or macro) is collection dumping methods. Read our collection dumping post for more details.

Exceptions now can render a response if they define a public “response” method. Typically, in earlier versions of Laravel you might add a check to the App\Exceptions\Handler::render() method, and conditionally send back a response based on the exception type.

You can also implement the Responsable interface in your exception classes, and Laravel will respond automatically.

The Responsable interface is another response addition to laravel that we’ve covered at Laravel news. A class implementing the interface can be returned from a controller method; the router now checks for an instance of Responsable when preparing the response from Illuminate\Routing\Router .

In this simple example, you could automatically respond with JSON if you make a request via AJAX, and by default response with a redirect the songs.show route.

In past versions of Laravel you would pass the request instance to the $this->validate() method in a controller. Now, you can just call validate on the request object.

Request::only()

Request::all()