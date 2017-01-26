Cookies op Tweakers

Door , , 3 reacties
Bron: Laravel

Laravel logo (75 pix) Laravel is een opensource php-framework waarmee webapplicaties volgens het model-view-controller-ontwerppatroon kunnen worden ontwikkeld. Achter Laravel staat een uitgebreide community ener is uitgebreide documentatie. Niet voor niets is het naast Symphony en Yii een vand de meest  populairste php-frameworks van dit moment. Eerrder deze week is versie 5.4 van Laravel uitgekomen en de release notes daarvan zien er als volgt uit:

Laravel Dusk

Laravel Dusk is an end-to-end browser testing tool for JavaScript enabled applications. It aims to provide the right way to do page interaction tests, so you can use Dusk for things like click buttons/links, forms, as well as drag and drop!

Dusk utilizes the ChromeDriver and the Facebook Php-webdriver for tests. It can work with any Selenium browser, but comes with ChromeDriver by default which will save you from installing a JDK or Selenium.

Dusk is very easy to use without setting up Selenium and starting the server every time.

Laravel Mix

Laravel Mix is the next generation of Elixir. It is built with webpack, instead of Gulp. It was renamed because of the significant changes.

Unless you customized your Elixir setup, moving to Mix shouldn’t be a problem and Laracasts has a video covering this updated tool.

Blade Components and Slots

Components and Slots are designed to give you even more flexibility in your Blade templates. As an example, imagine you have an include template that is used for showing an alert:

// alert.blade.php
<div class="alert">
    {{ $slot }}
</div>

Then, in your template file you can include it like this:

@component('inc.alert')
    This is the alert message here.
@endcomponent
Markdown Emails

Laravel 5.3 introduced two new features around email, Mailables and Notifications which allow you to send the same message through email, SMS, and other channels.

Building on top of these improvements, Laravel 5.4 includes a brand new Markdown system for creating email templates.

Under the hood, this feature implements the Parsedown parser with its companion, Markdown Extra so you can use tables.

@component('mail:message')
# Thank You
Thank you for purchasing from our store. 
@component('mail::button', ['url' => $actionUrl, 'color' => $color])
{{ $actionText }}
@endcomponent
@endcomponent
Automatic Facades

You can now use any class as a Facade on the fly. Here is an example:

namespace App;
class Zonda 
{
    public function zurf()
    {
        return ‘Zurfing’;
    }
}

Then, in your routes or controller:

use Facades\ {
    App\Zonda
};

Route::get('/', function () {
    return Zonda::zurf();
});
Route Improvements

Another new feature is the ability to use fluent syntax to define a named route or a middleware:

Route::name('profile')->get('user/{id}/profile', function ($id) {
    // some closure action...
});
Route::name('users.index')->middleware('auth')->get('users', function () {
    // some closure action...
});
Route::middleware('auth')->prefix('api')->group(function () {
    // register some routes...
});
Route::middleware('auth')->resource('photo', 'PhotoController');

The route caching layer also received improvements which will allow route matching on very large applications to see a significant enhancement.

Higher Order Messaging for Collections

The best way of showcasing this new feature is through code samples. Pretend you have a collection, and you want to perform an operation on each of the items:

$invoices->each(function($invoice) {
    $invoice->pay();
});

Can now become:

$invoices->each->pay();
More New Features

Some other changes and improvements include the following:

  • New retry helper
  • New array_wrap helper
  • Added a default 503 error page
  • Switched to the ::class notation through the core.
  • Added names to password reset routes
  • Support for PhpRedis
  • Added IPv4 and IPv6 validators
  • date_format validation is now more precise

Development tools

Reacties (3)

-1303+13+21+30Ongemodereerd0
+1 Matthijz98
26 januari 2017 18:55
Elke keer als ik dit voor bij zie komen denk ik bij me zelf ik moet dit echt eens gaan leren.
Alleen voor iemand die zijn coding skills van CodeCademy heeft is dat best een drempel.
Reageer
+2 Mrten
@Matthijz9826 januari 2017 19:03
Als je Laravel wil leren raad ik je aan om te beginnen met de fundamentals serie op Laracasts: https://laracasts.com/series/laravel-5-fundamentals Alles wordt duidelijk uitgelegd door middel van goede voorbeelden.

Hiermee ben ik ook begonnen en ik gebruik tegenwoordig Laravel voor vrijwel alle PHP projecten.
Reageer
+1 Black Eagle
@Mrten26 januari 2017 19:10
Sowieso is de laracasts website aan te raden. Staan erg informatieve tutorials op, niet alleen voor Laravel, maar bijv. ook voor Vue2 en ES6.
Reageer


