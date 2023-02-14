Laravel is een opensource PHP-framework waarmee webapplicaties kunnen worden ontwikkeld. Achter Laravel staat een uitgebreide community en er is uitgebreide documentatie. Niet voor niets is het naast Symfony en Yii een van de populairste PHP-frameworks van dit moment. Versie 10.0 van Laravel is zojuist uitgekomen en uitgebreide releasenotes daarvan kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. Hieronder is de aankondiging voor deze uitgave te vinden.

Laravel 10 continues the improvements made in Laravel 9 by introducing argument and return types to all application skeleton methods, as well as all stub files used to generate classes throughout the framework. In addition, a new, developer-friendly abstraction layer has been introduced for starting and interacting with external processes. Further, Laravel Pennant has been introduced to provide a wonderful approach to managing your application's "feature flags". To get all of the juicy details about this release, check out our official release notes and upgrade guide.