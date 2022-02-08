Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Laravel 9.0

Laravel logo (75 pix) Laravel is een opensource PHP-framework waarmee webapplicaties kunnen worden ontwikkeld. Achter Laravel staat een uitgebreide community en er is uitgebreide documentatie. Niet voor niets is het naast Symfony en Yii een van de meest populaire PHP-frameworks van dit moment. Versie 9.0 van Laravel is zojuist uitgekomen en uitgebreide release notes daarvan kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. Hieronder zijn in het kort de belangrijkste veranderingen te vinden.

Laravel 9 is Now Released!

Laravel 9 is the next long-term support version (LTS) and will receive bug fixes until February 2024 and security fixes until February 2025. Here are some of the major features that we’ve covered in detail in our A look at what is coming to Laravel 9 post:

  • PHP 8 is the minimum version in Laravel 9
  • New Design for routes:list
  • New test --coverage option displays coverage directly in the terminal
  • Anonymous Stub Migrations are now the default
  • New Query Builder Interface
  • PHP 8 String Functions
  • Moved mailer functionality from SwiftMailer to Symfony Mailer
  • Flysystem 3.x
  • Improved Eloquent Accessors/Mutators
  • Implicit Route Bindings With Enums (PHP 8.1)
  • Controller Route Groups
  • Enum Eloquent Attribute Casting
  • Forced Scoped Bindings
  • Laravel Breeze API & Next.js
  • Laravel Scout Database Engine
  • Full-Text Indexes / Where Clauses
  • Rendering Inline Blade Templates
  • Soketi Echo Server
  • Optional Bootstrap 5 Pagination Views
  • Improved Ignition Exception Page
  • New str() and to_route() helper functions

Versienummer 9.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Laravel
Download https://laravel.com/docs/9.x/releases
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 08-02-2022 20:36
12 • submitter: Bux666

08-02-2022 • 20:36

12 Linkedin

Submitter: Bux666

Bron: Laravel

Update-historie

08-02 Laravel 9.0 12
03-'20 Laravel 7.0 13
09-'19 Laravel 6.0 3
02-'19 Laravel 5.8 3
08-'17 Laravel 5.5 29
01-'17 Laravel 5.4 24

Reacties (12)

-Moderatie-faq
-112012+17+20+30Ongemodereerd5
Wijzig sortering
+1prodesk
8 februari 2022 20:41
Hoe verhoudt Laravel zich eigenlijk tot andere PHP frameworks als Yii? Dacht dat de meesten wel over zijn gegaan van PHP naar (Node) JS/Typescript.
+1Toettoetdaan
@prodesk8 februari 2022 20:55
Laravel wrapt verschillende libraries en framework in één framework. Het heeft van zichzelf een behoorlijke structuur dus je bent lekker snel op gang.

Ander frameworks voelen wat meer 'low-level' dus als je nog meer "from scratch' wil beginnen, dan is dat wellicht een betere optie.

Maar met Laravel maak je nooit een slechte keuze.
+1foxgamer2019
@prodesk8 februari 2022 22:39
Je kunt Laravel prima combineren met andere talen. Zo gebruik ik Laravel als API en de front-end weer JS/TS. Soketi kan je dan weer inzetten voor je websockets.

Laravel is meer dan enkel een framework, het is een heel ecosysteem. Buiten hun framework, hebben ze nog andere tools en uitbreidingen. Dan vergeet ik ook nog even de community packages. :)

Waar voor sommige vandaan komt dat alles in een taal moet worden geschreven begrijp ik niet zo.

[Reactie gewijzigd door foxgamer2019 op 8 februari 2022 22:39]

+1CH4OS
@prodesk9 februari 2022 00:29
PHP is nog razend populair en wordt ook nog actief aan ontwikkeld, PHP zie ik dus niet gauw verdwijnen in elk geval. Ook zie je vaak dat Laravel als backend/API gebruikt wordt bij SPA's in verschillende JS/Typescript frameworks, wellicht dat je daarmee in de war bent?
+1k53
8 februari 2022 21:48
Een variant op de vraag die @prodesk stelde:

Hoe verhoudt Laravel zich eigenlijk tot het python framework Django?
Iemand hier die ervaring met beiden heeft?
+1CH4OS
@k539 februari 2022 00:51
Lijkt mij lastig vergelijken. Laravel en Django worden op een andere manier gebruikt immers, mede omdat de aard van de programmeertalen anders zijn. Je vergelijkt dan appels met peren. Beiden zijn fruit (programmeertalen), maar beiden zijn wel te verschillend om te zeggen dat ze vergelijkbaar zijn, imo.
0k53
@CH4OS9 februari 2022 19:09
Ik begrijp oprecht niet goed waarom het lastig zou zijn om Django en Laravel te vergelijken. Het zijn beide populaire opensource webframeworks die uit ongeveer dezelfde generatie stammen, een grote community hebben, gebouwd zijn met veelgebruikte scriptingtalen (PHP vs Python), volgens min of meer dezelfde architectuur (MVC/MVT), ...
In beide frameworks heb je een templating engine, een ORM, routing, views, models, een vergelijkbaar abstractieniveau, ...

Wat bedoel je met "de aard van de programmeertalen is anders"? En waarom zou dat zo'n grote invloed hebben dat het beide frameworks haast niet te vergelijken maakt?
0CH4OS
@k539 februari 2022 19:24
Wat bedoel je met "de aard van de programmeertalen is anders"? En waarom zou dat zo'n grote invloed hebben dat het beide frameworks haast niet te vergelijken maakt?
De manier waarop je Python draait is anders dan PHP, dat heeft ook grote impact op wat je wanneer het beste kunt gebruiken en dus ook hoe je het gebruikt.

Ja, beide zijn "webframeworks", maar doordat de toepasbaarheid anders is kun je ze niet zomaar naast elkaar neer leggen. Je kan een appel en een peer toch ook niet naast elkaar leggen en vergelijken, terwijl beiden fruit zijn?

Overigens hoef je in Laravel niet eens per se uitsluitend MVC te gebruiken om het doel te bereiken, Laravel (ik heb geen ervaring met Django) is wel iets uitgebreider dan dat. :)
0k53
@CH4OS9 februari 2022 21:23
De manier waarop je Python draait is anders dan PHP, dat heeft ook grote impact op wat je wanneer het beste kunt gebruiken en dus ook hoe je het gebruikt
Wat bedoel je hier concreet mee? Hoe draai je Python anders dan PHP en op welke manier heeft dat een grote impact op hoe je beide frameworks gebruikt?
Ja, beide zijn "webframeworks", maar doordat de toepasbaarheid anders is
Wat bedoel je concreet met de toepasbaarheid die anders is? Het lijkt mij dat grosso modo beide frameworks toch gebruikt kunnen worden om gelijkaardige webapplicaties op te zetten?
Overigens hoef je in Laravel niet eens per se uitsluitend MVC te gebruiken om het doel te bereiken, Laravel (ik heb geen ervaring met Django) is wel iets uitgebreider dan dat.
Letterlijk de eerste zin op de wikipedia pagina van Laravel:
Laravel is a free, open-source PHP web framework, created by Taylor Otwell and intended for the development of web applications following the model–view–controller (MVC) architectural pattern
Uiteraard kan je bij zo'n framework afwijken van de bedoelde architectuur, dat kan bij Django en anderen ook. Maar ieder framework is in zeker opzicht en in bepaalde mate wel 'opinionated', het ene al meer dan het andere. Dat is net waarom frameworks een verzameling van "best practices" (volgens de maker(s) en hopelijk de community), richtlijnen, classes, conventies, enz. zijn.
Wanneer je genoeg afwijkt van de architectuur van een framework komt er altijd een punt waarop je je de vraag kan gaan stellen of het nog de moeite loont om het framework te gebruiken. Je kan immers ook gewoon bare code schrijven en alles opnieuw uitvinden. En uiteraard vele wegen daar tussenin. Maar dat op zich is geen verschil tussen Django en Laravel. Je kan beide frameworks gebruiken hoe je wil.
Je kan een appel en een peer toch ook niet naast elkaar leggen en vergelijken, terwijl beiden fruit zijn?
Ik vind dat een rare stelling. Je kan een appel en een peer perfect naast elkaar leggen en vergelijken. Beiden zijn populaire fruitsoorten. Je kan ze vergelijken op basis van smaak, hoe zoet en/of zuur ze zijn, hoeveel ze gemiddeld wegen, de vorm, kleur, gemiddelde kostprijzen, aantal variëteiten, herkomst, de oogst, ....

Moest je nu stellen dat je een grasmachine moeilijker kan vergelijken met een theaterstuk, daar zou ik al wat meer in kunnen meegaan, maar een appel en een peer... komaan... als er nu iets goed te vergelijken valt zijn het wel zo twee vruchten. Datzelfde geldt volgens mij ook voor webframeworks als Laravel en Django.
+1foxgamer2019
8 februari 2022 20:44
Opzicht vind ik het jammer dat ze fulltext hebben toegevoegd. Het is gewoon niet super, een betere ervaring heb je met Laravel Scout en iets als Meilisearch/ES. Voor kleine websites is het misschien sneller/eenvoudiger op te zetten, maar het blijft behelpen en impact op je DB is aanwezig.

Hier vind je de upgrade guide: https://laravel.com/docs/9.x/upgrade

Persoonlijk loop ik naast de upgrade guide, ook nog even de GitHub repo (configs, dot files, composer, etc.) na, je mist anders toch wel toevoegingen/veranderingen.
0Roboroads
@foxgamer201928 februari 2022 14:26
Opzicht vind ik het jammer dat ze fulltext hebben toegevoegd.
Maar, dat is het mooie van Laravel - je kan er zelf voor kiezen om het niet te gebruiken net als ongeveer elke module van het framework.
0foxgamer2019
@Roboroads28 februari 2022 19:00
Helemaal waar, al hoop ik dat mensen ook kijken naar Laravel Scout.

