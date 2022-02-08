Laravel is een opensource PHP-framework waarmee webapplicaties kunnen worden ontwikkeld. Achter Laravel staat een uitgebreide community en er is uitgebreide documentatie. Niet voor niets is het naast Symfony en Yii een van de meest populaire PHP-frameworks van dit moment. Versie 9.0 van Laravel is zojuist uitgekomen en uitgebreide release notes daarvan kunnen op deze pagina worden gevonden. Hieronder zijn in het kort de belangrijkste veranderingen te vinden.
Laravel 9 is Now Released!
Laravel 9 is the next long-term support version (LTS) and will receive bug fixes until February 2024 and security fixes until February 2025. Here are some of the major features that we’ve covered in detail in our A look at what is coming to Laravel 9 post:
- PHP 8 is the minimum version in Laravel 9
- New Design for routes:list
- New test
--coverageoption displays coverage directly in the terminal
- Anonymous Stub Migrations are now the default
- New Query Builder Interface
- PHP 8 String Functions
- Moved mailer functionality from SwiftMailer to Symfony Mailer
- Flysystem 3.x
- Improved Eloquent Accessors/Mutators
- Implicit Route Bindings With Enums (PHP 8.1)
- Controller Route Groups
- Enum Eloquent Attribute Casting
- Forced Scoped Bindings
- Laravel Breeze API & Next.js
- Laravel Scout Database Engine
- Full-Text Indexes / Where Clauses
- Rendering Inline Blade Templates
- Soketi Echo Server
- Optional Bootstrap 5 Pagination Views
- Improved Ignition Exception Page
- New
str()and
to_route()helper functions