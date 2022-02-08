Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 4.27 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes and updates Update Tor Browser to 11.0.6.

Update Thunderbird to 91.5.

Update the Linux kernel to 5.10.92. This should improve the support for newer hardware: graphics, Wi-Fi, and so on. Fixed problems Fix connecting to a Wi-Fi network when choosing Open Wi-Fi Settings in the Tor Connection assistant. (#18587) For more details, read our changelog.