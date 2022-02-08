Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Tails 4.27

Tails logo (79 pix) Tails staat voor The amnesic incognito live system en is een live Linux-distributie die zich richt op privacy en anonimiteit. Als basis maakt het gebruik van Debian GNU/Linux en het voegt daar een Gnome-omgeving met Tor, Tor Browser, Pidgin, Thunderbird, Electrum, LibreOffice, GPG en KeePassXC aan toe. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 4.27 uitgebracht en de changelog voor die uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Changes and updates
  • Update Tor Browser to 11.0.6.
  • Update Thunderbird to 91.5.
  • Update the Linux kernel to 5.10.92. This should improve the support for newer hardware: graphics, Wi-Fi, and so on.
Fixed problems
  • Fix connecting to a Wi-Fi network when choosing Open Wi-Fi Settings in the Tor Connection assistant. (#18587)

For more details, read our changelog.

Tails screenshot

Versienummer 4.27
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Linux
Website Tails
Download https://tails.boum.org/install/index.en.html
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Reacties (14)

0DjEeg
8 februari 2022 21:38
Niet om het een of ander maar ik vond het wel de moeite waard. Maar wellicht kan jij aangeven wat echt veel meer waarde heeft zodat de redactie daar voortaan rekening mee kan houden? Zoals in Rusland...
0I KNOW
9 februari 2022 21:09
Het is ook een beetje lastig om vanuit Tails hier een comment te geven: Tweakers staat de Tor browser niet toe en dus KAN je niet reageren. Dat speelt wellicht ook (een klein beetje) mee... ;)
Voor een beetje tails gebruiker is bovenstaande te omzeilen, wellicht is het niveau van tweakers de laatste tijd ernstig afgegleden, en heeft de tails gebruiker geen behoefte aan onkundig gewauwel......
+1patviev
@Bulkzooi8 februari 2022 22:05
Het staat je vrij om releases van andere distro's aan te melden bij tweakers. Tails is net zoals Qubes een bijzondere distro en dat kan het vermelden waard zijn voor sommige tweakers.
+1stuiterveer
@Bulkzooi8 februari 2022 22:34
"Ik zie het niet, dus het bestaat niet". Dat er geen comments over zijn wil niet zeggen dat er geen interesse voor is. Daarnaast worden er genoeg software updates op Tweakers vernoemd zonder comments, wat helemaal niets hoeft te betekenen.
0RoestVrijStaal
@Bulkzooi8 februari 2022 22:38
Wat wil jij lezen dan?

Aan de release notes te zien is het een normale release. Niet echt voer om er meer over te discussiëren :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door RoestVrijStaal op 8 februari 2022 22:39]

0Bulkzooi
@RoestVrijStaal12 februari 2022 02:34
ik gebruik tweakers niet voor distro of linux info, maar mijn oog valt op de frontpage wel vaak op downloads. ik zelf zou liever het aantal comments erachter zien zodat ik de publieke interesse in één oogopslag zou kunnen zien... Dan had ik waarschijnlijk deze link niet aangeklikt en ook geen comment geplaatst. lol, wat een tegengas op een suggestie... O-)
0mobie2
@Bulkzooi9 februari 2022 10:06
Misschien is tails wel populair op tweakers, maar dat zul je nooit weten, want inloggen op websites via tor breekt de anonimiteit en dus kan je hier ook niet reageren van "joepie" nieuwe tails versie.
0Qalo
@Bulkzooi9 februari 2022 15:58
Het is ook een beetje lastig om vanuit Tails hier een comment te geven: Tweakers staat de Tor browser niet toe en dus KAN je niet reageren. Dat speelt wellicht ook (een klein beetje) mee... ;)

Verder is het goed dat dergelijke distro's bestaan, want ze dragen ook bij aan het veiliger maken van andere distro's in het algemeen. Vooral die distro's die privacy hoog in het vaandel hebben staan. En dat hoeft zich niet alleen te beperken tot Linux/BSD, maar kunnen ook in het algemeen belang bijdragen aan het verder verbeteren van (anonimiseer- en privacyvriendelijke) technieken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Qalo op 9 februari 2022 16:02]

0Bulkzooi
@Qalo12 februari 2022 02:09
ja, klopt. Goed verhaal, op distro level, hetgeen Tails natuurlijk ook gewoon is. En er is nog veel meer te zeggen, over techniek in het algemeen, zoals bv. dit tweakersbericht van vandaag:
nieuws: Team Xecuter-lid krijgt 3 jaar celstraf voor verspreiden van Switch-m...
wat een interssant verloop qua relevante definities laat zien, alsmede er enkele scherpstelt.

Het probleem zit hem ook niet in de verpakking, maar meer in het materiaal. De taal vooral, of in het geval van Tails, de afhankelijkheden, transparantie en controleerbaarheid. Dat brengt je bij de users en de services discussies, alwaar de language confusie enkel verder uitbreidt. Zoals zelfs Bill Gates duidelijk maakte met zijn scrolling Basic hack. Blijkbaar is het geheugen van ethiek afkoopbaar, ten kostte van helderheid in de definities. lol, dus check gewoon de nomenclature in oude software om moderne talen & fakenews beter te interpreteren.

Wat privacy betreft? Het zwaartepunt ligt niet op consumenten machines, maar meer op infrastructuur en wettelijk gezien op ISP's en hun bewaarplicht, en wat er met de data gebeurd. Dan heb je het over die leveranciers zoals Pegasus. En dat is in een verondersteld soeverein model, wat er in Europa of in de wereld niet echt is, of echt niet en technisch gezien helemaal niet. Hmm, voor een groepje slimme Amerikanen misschien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Bulkzooi op 12 februari 2022 02:30]

+1cilfour
@Bulkzooi8 februari 2022 21:42
Je kunt het ook van de andere kant bekijken. Tails is gericht op privacy en anonimiteit. Dus misschien willen de gebruikers liever anoniem bijven en reageren daarom niet.
0Jerie
@cilfour9 februari 2022 02:53
Klopt, dit zie je bij meer software zoals Tor Browser. Het gaat om de pageviews want dat is advertenties.
+1Xorifelse
@Bulkzooi8 februari 2022 22:22
nou, ik denk dat de meeste gewoon via de command line hun ding doen. Andere zullen eerder naar distrowatch of zo gaan. Dus het lijkt met logisch om van de oneindige hoeveelheid distro's, in ieder geval een wat populairdere distro displayen.
Je denkt, dat is goed. Tails is 1 van de populaire distro's die je op een USB wilt hebben als je een 'beetje' onderzoek doet.

Voorbeeld: Hoe veilig ben je als je alleen met crypto handelt op Tails? Volledig geencrypt, makkelijk dupliceerbaar voor backups. (kan er nog wel meer bedenken)

Leven in een bubbel zonder verder te kunnen denken en maar je mening blijven geven is geen mooie eigenschap.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

