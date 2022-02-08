Cookies op Tweakers

Software-update: Mozilla Firefox 97.0

Mozilla Firefox 2019 logo (79 pix) Mozilla heeft versie 97 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 97 van Firefox, die tegenwoordig ook in de Windows App Store te vinden is, heeft de browser onder meer in Windows 11 nieuwe scrollbars gekregen. Verder gaan de colorway thema's die in versie 94 zijn geïntroduceerd weer verdwijnen en kan het wisselen tussen tabbladen op macOS sneller gaan doordat er verbeteringen zijn aangebracht bij het inladen van lettertypes. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New
  • Firefox now supports and displays the new style of scrollbars on Windows 11.
Fixed
  • On macOS, we’ve made improvements to system font loading which makes opening and switching to new tabs faster in certain situations.
  • Various security fixes
Changed
  • On February 8, we will be expiring the 18 colorway themes of Firefox version 94. This signals the end of a special, limited-time feature set. However, you can hold onto your favorite colorway, as long as you’re using it on the expiration date. In other words, if a colorway is “enabled” in the add-ons manager, that colorway is yours forever. Read more about colorway updates here.
  • Support for directly generating PostScript for printing on Linux has been removed. Printing to PostScript printers still remains a supported option, however.
Enterprise
  • Various bug fixes and new policies have been implemented in the latest version of Firefox. You can find more information in the Firefox for Enterprise 97 Release Notes.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:
*Mozilla Firefox 97.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 97.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 97.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)
*Mozilla Firefox 97.0 voor Windows (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 97.0 voor Linux (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 97.0 voor macOS (Engels)
*Mozilla Firefox 97.0 voor Windows (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 97.0 voor Linux (Fries)
*Mozilla Firefox 97.0 voor macOS (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox Mozilla Firefox

Versienummer 97.0
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10, Windows Server 2016, Windows Server 2019, Windows 11
Website Mozilla Foundation
Download https://www.mozilla.com/en-US/firefox/all.html#languages
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads

Feedback • 08-02-2022 16:3024

08-02-2022 • 16:30

24 Linkedin

Bron: Mozilla Foundation

Lees meer

Mozilla Firefox

geen prijs bekend

Score: 4.5

Browsers Mozilla Firefox

Reacties (24)

Moderatie-faq
-124024+114+21+30Ongemodereerd4
Wijzig sortering
+2dasiro
8 februari 2022 19:53
net zoals chromium-based browsers gaan ze ook hier TLS1.0 en TLS1.1 weghalen:
TLS 1.0 and 1.1 are now low enough in usage that we need to start removing the options for re-enabling them.

This is the first step, remove the easy button press. We'll keep the pref that is attached to that UI for now, but the plan is to remove that in subsequent releases. Some time after that we'll remove the ability to set "security.tls.version.min" to anything less than 3.

This involves removal of a whole lot of code as this UI has grown a little since it was installed.
veel oudere hardware en software die met een webinterface werken zullen dan niet meer toegankelijk zijn, dus imho een heel belangrijke voor omgevingen waar nog legacy gebruikt wordt
+1JKL-NL
@dasiro8 februari 2022 21:19
Het heeft inderdaad impact op legacy ondersteuning en ik begrijp heel goed dat zo'n wijziging dus indirect ook impact kan hebben op andere componenten die niet zomaar te vervangen zijn. Maar het altijd een afweging tussen dat en potentiële beveiligingsproblemen, dus dat maakt het doorgaans een lastig dilemma, zeker als er gevoelige data wordt beschermt.
+1dasiro
@JKL-NL8 februari 2022 22:50
klopt, al is het natuurlijk lastig dat je als gebruiker zelf die afweging niet kan maken, waarmee ik niet wil zeggen dat legacy-ondersteuning tot in den treure moet blijven bestaan.
Een paar jaar geleden is hetzelfde gebeurd met flash en java.
Als je een machine hebt die achter een firewall staat of zelf airgapped is waarmee je maar af en toe moet verbinden om bvb een nieuwe formule op te laden en de fabrikant geeft er geen ondersteuning/onderhoud meer op omdat die graag een nieuw model wil verkopen/ondersteunen dan ga je daar dus een andere legacy-browser voor moeten gaan gebruiken (die ook weer zijn eigen potentiële problemen kan hebben) omdat het ding verder nog voldoet aan de eisen die jij er aan stelt (in dit voorbeeld softijs, deeg of een oliemengsel maken).
+1lenwar

@dasiro9 februari 2022 10:05
Klopt, maar je zou natuurlijk ook kunnen kijken naar proxy-achtige oplossingen hiervoor. Misschien niet per se vanuit de ijsmaker/bakker/oliemenger zelf, maar er moet wel iets mogelijk zijn in die trent.

Dus vanuit de techniek:
Legacy machine die alleen TLS1.0 ondersteund in een DMZ-achtige omgeving plaatsen met een reverse proxy ervoor waar browsers/clients met veilige(re) methoden tegen aan praten. (( En reverse proxy bedoel ik hier in de breedste zin, dus niet per se http(s)-verkeer. Dus plat gezegd een reverse proxy als TLS-terminator gebruiken ))
0dasiro
@lenwar9 februari 2022 12:25
vanuit de techniek: geen probleem. maar om dat door een kleine bakker te laten verstaan, da's een heel ander paar mouwen, laat staan dat zijn lokale KMO-dienstverlener die kennis in huis heeft en de rekening beperkt kan houden. Iedereen is namelijk geïmpacteerd, niet enkel bedrijven die weten hoe met IT-security om te gaan
0lenwar

@dasiro9 februari 2022 13:13
Uiteraard. Daarom moet dat ook gebeuren door een dienstverlener die het opzet en in onderhoud neemt. Als het op de juiste manier uitgevoerd wordt, merkt de betreffende bakker (in dit simpele voorbeeld dus) er niks van in zijn/haar dagelijkse gebruik.

Men kan er (denk ik?, hoop ik?) vanuit gaan dat vrijwel iedere ondernemer wel een soort vast technisch/IT-bedrijf heeft wat dit soort zaken kan afhandelen. Hiermee doel ik specifiek op de bedrijfsapparatuur/machines (de deegkneder is niet optioneel voor de bakker :) ) en niet zo zeer de algemene zaken als de PC's/switches/enz.

N.B. Ik wil het zeker niet bagatelliseren, maar juist bij zaken waar oudere apparatuur wordt gebruikt, komen langzaam dit soort kosten bij het onderhoud er bij (net zoals dat reparatie en reserveonderdelen steeds duurder/schaarser worden). En op een gegeven moment moet men dus de afweging maken om of te blijven onderhouden, of componenten te vervangen. (er is uiteraard niks generieks te zeggen over wat wel en niet reëel is, wanneer je dit moet doen, of dat het 'deegkneedapparaat' überhaupt een realistisch voobeeld is).
0JKL-NL
@lenwar9 februari 2022 18:08
juist bij zaken waar oudere apparatuur wordt gebruikt, komen langzaam dit soort kosten bij het onderhoud er bij (net zoals dat reparatie en reserveonderdelen steeds duurder/schaarser worden).
De zogeheten badkuipkromme: https://nl.wikipedia.org/wiki/Badkuipkromme
+1FearZ
8 februari 2022 16:38
On February 8, we will be expiring the 18 colorway themes of Firefox version 94. This signals the end of a special, limited-time feature set. However, you can hold onto your favorite colorway, as long as you’re using it on the expiration date. In other words, if a colorway is “enabled” in the add-ons manager, that colorway is yours forever. Read more about colorway updates here.
Ik vind dit echt heel raar.
+1gsmolders
@FearZ8 februari 2022 16:52
Ik begrijp het ook niet. Wil je van een feature af vanwege de beheerlast, dan ga je niet eindeloze support aankondigen in hetzelfde bericht.
+1fj78
@gsmolders8 februari 2022 17:32
Zo’n thema is waarschijnlijk toch gewoon een JSON bestandje? Lijkt me niet heel spannend om te onderhouden
+1Blaise
@fj788 februari 2022 19:12
Inderdaad, want je kan colorways ook namaken door https://addons.mozilla.org/nl/firefox/addon/firefox-color/ te installeren en een thema te configureren op https://color.firefox.com/, en dat is wél een permanente oplossing. Colorways waren gewoon een soort thema's ontworpen door professionals.
+1Woopdedooo
@fj788 februari 2022 22:37
Jep, ze zijn hier te vinden https://libreddit.silkky....colorways_choice_forever/ , ik ben wel blij met elemental Soft en Bold samen met een automatic dark theme addon.
+1masterwillems
@FearZ8 februari 2022 17:10
Hier ook niet. Komt op mij over dat Mozilla het een leuke toevoeging vond om de browser iets persoonlijker te maken, maar wordt het niet vaak gebruikt? Ik zie dat het vanaf versie 94 al ingebakken zit maar kreeg er met mijn update naar 96 (denk ik) pas als eerst het scherm voor te zien. Heb toen een kleur groen gekozen maar voor mij bestaat de functionaliteit dus pas 2 weken.
+1EJlol
@masterwillems8 februari 2022 17:12
Het werd gelijk bij de introductie al aangekondigd dat het tijdelijk was. Snappen doe ik het ook niet.
+1Stroper
@EJlol8 februari 2022 17:25
Is pure marketing, net zoals limited editions blikjes cola of bier met koppen van voetballers.
Persoonlijk ga ik geen ander bier drinken omdat er een of andere pottenstamper opstaat, maar er zijn genoeg mensen hiervoor gevoelig.
Waarschijnlijk hoopt Mozilla dat mensen switchen omdat ze een "limited edition" browser hebben.
+1GekkePrutser

@Stroper8 februari 2022 19:53
Dan slaan ze de plank toch echt mis... Dit gaat echt geen hond overhalen om het te gebruiken.

Sowieso slaat Mozilla de plank behoorlijk mis de laatste tijd.. Ik heb het gevoel dat ze steeds minder luisteren naar de community. Bijvoorbeeld compact mode verbergen vond ik een enorme misser (met name omdat dat waarschijnlijk betekent dat hij gaat verdwijnen uiteindelijk). En die verborgen 'compacte' mode gebruikt evenveel vertikale ruimte als de oude normale mode.

Ook de nieuwe tabs zonder scheidingslijntje ertussen vind ik erg onduidelijk, vooral bij sites die geen favicon hebben. Zelfs het minimalistische chrome heeft daar nog een lijntje.

En dat ze het begrip van de community kwijt zijn blijkt ook wel aangezien het marktaandeel zo terugloopt. Als ze het wel goed zouden doen dan was dat niet het geval geweest.

Ik vind het gewoon jammer want ik vond het een fijne browser maar het wordt wel steeds minder. Het lijkt wel alsof ze zich steeds meer op mainstream gebruikers richten terwijl de enigen die het nog gebruiken hun hardcore fans zijn. En die zijn ze juist aan het irriteren hiermee. De mainstream zijn ze sowieso allang kwijt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door GekkePrutser op 8 februari 2022 19:58]

0Genosha
@masterwillems8 februari 2022 19:48
Mijn moeder heeft haar browser een licht roze tint gegeven en zegt dat dat veel rustiger is voor haar.
+1Bux666
@FearZ8 februari 2022 17:20
Dat is gelijk al medegedeeld bij de aankondiging op https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/personalize-firefox-colorways
How long are the new colorways available?

These colorway selections will be available in Firefox versions 94, 95 and 96. From Firefox 97 onwards, you won't be able to opt in to Colorways, but you will be able to maintain access to the colorway that is currently enabled when you update to Firefox 97. Your favorite colorways theme will stay with you in Add-ons and themes, along with all of your other installed add-ons and themes.
0GertMenkel
@FearZ8 februari 2022 17:37
Mozilla is een gek bedrijf geworden. Ik denk dat ze hiermee probeerden om een exclusieve club te creëeren, maar eerlijk gezegd klinkt dit net zo achterlijk als de gemiddelde NFT-scam.
0kodak
@FearZ8 februari 2022 18:37
Ontwikkelaars en projectleiders van Firefox leek het kennelijk een goed idee om tijdelijk feature te introduceren als special, limited-time feature set.

Als ik het goed begrijp denken ze bij Mozilla nu dat gebruikers die zogenaamd te laat zijn Firefox een toffe browser vinden omdat ze dit zouden zijn misgelopen en dat bestaande gebruikers het leuk vinden om te updaten om de feature tijdelijk te maken. En wie het alsnog wil gebruikt maar een verouderde browser.
0GekkePrutser

@FearZ8 februari 2022 19:24
Ik ook.. Het is nuttig (of leuk) en dan stop je het er in, of het is niet nuttig en dan doe je het niet.

Ik had er even naar gekeken maar toen ik las dat het tijdelijk was heb ik het meteen uitgezet. Ik ga niet wennen aan iets wat toch weer weggaat.
0zordaz
@FearZ8 februari 2022 20:47
Ik vind het hele principe van die tijdelijkheid ook raar, maar ach: het zijn maar spiegeltjes en kraaltjes.
0ravw
9 februari 2022 02:09
auw die nieuwe kleuren doen zeer aan mijn ogen , alles is hier al jaren op standje donker
darkmodes
0lenwar

9 februari 2022 10:14
Ik vind dit eigenlijk best een summiere changelog voor een major release.
Alleen:
- 'ondersteuning voor nieuwe stijl scrollbalken toevoegen'
- 'verwijderen van ondersteuning voor tijdelijke kleuren-feature'
- 'verwijderen van ondersteuning voor native postscript-creatie voor Linux'.

Verder alleen wat onderhoud/bugfixes wat prima kan passen in minor/bugfix releases. Nou snap ik natuurlijk dat je met (ongeveer) maandelijkse releases niet heel uitgebreide changelogs hebt, maar dit is wel heel summier.

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

