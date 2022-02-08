Mozilla heeft versie 97 van zijn webbrowser Firefox uitgebracht. In versie 97 van Firefox, die tegenwoordig ook in de Windows App Store te vinden is, heeft de browser onder meer in Windows 11 nieuwe scrollbars gekregen. Verder gaan de colorway thema's die in versie 94 zijn geïntroduceerd weer verdwijnen en kan het wisselen tussen tabbladen op macOS sneller gaan doordat er verbeteringen zijn aangebracht bij het inladen van lettertypes. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New Firefox now supports and displays the new style of scrollbars on Windows 11. Fixed On macOS, we’ve made improvements to system font loading which makes opening and switching to new tabs faster in certain situations.

Various security fixes Changed On February 8, we will be expiring the 18 colorway themes of Firefox version 94. This signals the end of a special, limited-time feature set. However, you can hold onto your favorite colorway, as long as you’re using it on the expiration date. In other words, if a colorway is “enabled” in the add-ons manager, that colorway is yours forever. Read more about colorway updates here.

Support for directly generating PostScript for printing on Linux has been removed. Printing to PostScript printers still remains a supported option, however. Enterprise Various bug fixes and new policies have been implemented in the latest version of Firefox. You can find more information in the Firefox for Enterprise 97 Release Notes.

De volgende downloads zijn beschikbaar:

Mozilla Firefox 97.0 voor Windows (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 97.0 voor Linux (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 97.0 voor macOS (Nederlands)

Mozilla Firefox 97.0 voor Windows (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 97.0 voor Linux (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 97.0 voor macOS (Engels)

Mozilla Firefox 97.0 voor Windows (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 97.0 voor Linux (Fries)

Mozilla Firefox 97.0 voor macOS (Fries)