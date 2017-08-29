Asustor heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn ADM firmware uitgebracht voor zijn nas-producten. Voor meer informatie over ADM verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 3.0.0.R8N2 en bevat onder andere een nieuw design van de gebruikersinterface. De lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Installation Notes No matter if you decide to upgrade ADM or not, it is still recommended that you should back up all data on your NAS.

Since the file structure in the ADM 2.7 has been modified, you will not be able to roll back to a previous version of ADM after upgrading.

When performing a system migration from a newer version of ADM to an older version of ADM, please be sure to upgrade the destination NAS with latest version of ADM after system migration completes.

After upgrading to ADM 3.0 official, some apps will be disabled because of incompatibility. Please update these app to latest version at App central.After you upgrade those App, you should be able to use them ( make sure those App are enable too). DataSync for hubiC, and Surveillance Center for ADM 3.0 are still beta, please go to ADM\App Central\Beta Apps to download and install. What’s New? Flexibly designed desktop

Desktop icon grouping, desktop shortcuts

System announcements

Widgets for efficient real-time monitoring

ADM online help assistant

Support Internet Passthrough function

Preinstalled Apps for Home and Business Use

Refreshed Login Page Design

Added Seagate IronWolf Health Management feature

Added music, and photo player in File Explorer

Added support quota can be set to less than 1GB

Unable to update firmware to a previous version

Added support for ASUSTOR expansion box -AS6004U

Smart indication for App,and ADM updated

Support SNMP UPS Change log Upgrade Apache HTTP Server from 2.2.31 to 2.4.25

Update Nginx for fixing security vulnerability CVE-2017-7529

Fixed CVE-2017-7494 Samba vulnerability

Fixed Linux kernel (CVE-2017-7308) security vulnerability

Fixed issue "Storage Manager Menu, RAID migration issue"

Fixed issue "error displaying Disk Usage info of Activity Monitor"

Fixed issue "after upgrading from ADM 2.7 to ADM 3.0, External Backup mission disappeared"

Fixed issue "Fan speed of AS6302T/AS6404T abnormally high"

Improve the file check when import the key/cert certificate file

Fix issue "incorrect IP for File share link when link aggregation is configured

Miscellaneous minor bug fixes