Firmware-update: Asustor ADM 3.0.0.R8N2

0 reacties, submitter: Kird03, bron: Asustor

Asustor heeft een nieuwe versie van zijn ADM firmware uitgebracht voor zijn nas-producten. Voor meer informatie over ADM verwijzen we jullie door naar deze pagina. Het versienummer is vastgezet op 3.0.0.R8N2 en bevat onder andere een nieuw design van de gebruikersinterface. De lijst met aanpassingen ziet er als volgt uit:

Installation Notes
  • No matter if you decide to upgrade ADM or not, it is still recommended that you should back up all data on your NAS.
  • Since the file structure in the ADM 2.7 has been modified, you will not be able to roll back to a previous version of ADM after upgrading.
  • When performing a system migration from a newer version of ADM to an older version of ADM, please be sure to upgrade the destination NAS with latest version of ADM after system migration completes.
  • After upgrading to ADM 3.0 official, some apps will be disabled because of incompatibility. Please update these app to latest version at App central.After you upgrade those App, you should be able to use them ( make sure those App are enable too). DataSync for hubiC, and Surveillance Center for ADM 3.0 are still beta, please go to ADM\App Central\Beta Apps to download and install.
What’s New?
  • Flexibly designed desktop
  • Desktop icon grouping, desktop shortcuts
  • System announcements
  • Widgets for efficient real-time monitoring
  • ADM online help assistant
  • Support Internet Passthrough function
  • Preinstalled Apps for Home and Business Use
  • Refreshed Login Page Design
  • Added Seagate IronWolf Health Management feature
  • Added music, and photo player in File Explorer
  • Added support quota can be set to less than 1GB
  • Support quota size less than 1GB
  • Unable to update firmware to a previous version
  • Rollback firmware is not supported
  • Added support for ASUSTOR expansion box -AS6004U
  • Smart indication for App,and ADM updated
  • Support SNMP UPS
Change log
  • Upgrade Apache HTTP Server from 2.2.31 to 2.4.25
  • Update Nginx for fixing security vulnerability CVE-2017-7529
  • Fixed CVE-2017-7494 Samba vulnerability
  • Fixed Linux kernel (CVE-2017-7308) security vulnerability
  • Fixed issue "Storage Manager Menu, RAID migration issue"
  • Fixed issue "error displaying Disk Usage info of Activity Monitor"
  • Fixed issue "after upgrading from ADM 2.7 to ADM 3.0, External Backup mission disappeared"
  • Fixed issue "Fan speed of AS6302T/AS6404T abnormally high"
  • Improve the file check when import the key/cert certificate file
  • Fix issue "incorrect IP for File share link when link aggregation is configured
  • Miscellaneous minor bug fixes
Versienummer 3.0.0.R8N2
Releasestatus Final
Website Asustor
Download https://www.asustor.com/en/service/downloads
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
