Home Assistant is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten en het MQTT-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons forum. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 0.52 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

0.52: Scripts editor, Nello.io locks, HipChat and Abode Home Security



Although the summer is in full progress, the development hasn’t stalled. This release brings bug fixes, clean ups and another 8 new integrations. On top of that we are also introducing a new script editor!



To use the scripts editor, create a new file in your config directory named scripts.yaml and copy your existing scripts over. Then update your configuration.yaml.



New Platforms Add version sensor

Nello.io lock support

Add HipChat notify service.

Refactor USPS into component with Sensors+Camera

Adds London_air component

Add Abode home security component

Add support for Prowl notifications.

Add worldtidesinfo sensor component Breaking Changes Remove spaces from Xiami switch attributes

MQTT Switch: command and availability payload are now no longer linked. Command and availability payload default to ON/OFF and must be configured individually if custom values are required.

eliqonline: The optional channel_id configuration variable of the Eliqonline sensor needs to be a positive integer.

MySensors: Not a breaking change per se but users that have not been following the mysensors serial API could face dropped messages after this change. Messages are now validated according to the API before being passed along from/to devices. See 0.11 release notes for more info.

Automatic has disabled password authentication on their API. Home Assistant will now use OAuth2 to authenticate accounts.