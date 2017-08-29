Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Home Assistant 0.52

Door , 2 reacties, submitter: Goegol, bron: Home Assistant

Home Assistant is een opensourceplatform voor home-automation dat draait onder Python 3. Het draait via Hassbian op een Raspberry Pi 3 of een Linux-, macOS- of Windows-computer. Het ondersteunt het detecteren van apparaten zoals Nest-thermostaten, Philips Hue, Belkin WeMo-schakelaars, Mr. Coffee-koffiezetapparaten en het MQTT-protocol. Daarnaast kan het waar mogelijk deze apparaten aansturen en automatisering toepassen. Voor meer informatie verwijzen we naar deze pagina en ons forum. De ontwikkelaars hebben versie 0.52 uitgebracht, met de volgende aankondiging:

0.52: Scripts editor, Nello.io locks, HipChat and Abode Home Security

Although the summer is in full progress, the development hasn’t stalled. This release brings bug fixes, clean ups and another 8 new integrations. On top of that we are also introducing a new script editor!

To use the scripts editor, create a new file in your config directory named scripts.yaml and copy your existing scripts over. Then update your configuration.yaml.

New Platforms
  • Add version sensor
  • Nello.io lock support
  • Add HipChat notify service.
  • Refactor USPS into component with Sensors+Camera
  • Adds London_air component
  • Add Abode home security component
  • Add support for Prowl notifications.
  • Add worldtidesinfo sensor component
Breaking Changes
  • Remove spaces from Xiami switch attributes
  • MQTT Switch: command and availability payload are now no longer linked. Command and availability payload default to ON/OFF and must be configured individually if custom values are required.
  • Refactor USPS into component with Sensors+Camera
  • eliqonline: The optional channel_id configuration variable of the Eliqonline sensor needs to be a positive integer.
  • MySensors: Not a breaking change per se but users that have not been following the mysensors serial API could face dropped messages after this change. Messages are now validated according to the API before being passed along from/to devices. See 0.11 release notes for more info.
  • Automatic has disabled password authentication on their API. Home Assistant will now use OAuth2 to authenticate accounts.
Versienummer 0.52
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Home Assistant
Download https://home-assistant.io/getting-started/
Licentietype Voorwaarden (GNU/BSD/etc.)
Vorige download Volgende download

Lees meer

Home Assistant geen prijs bekend
Overige software

Reacties (2)

-Moderatie-faq
-1202+12+20+30Ongemodereerd0
Wijzig sortering
+1 TheNymf
29 augustus 2017 08:51
Het draait natuurlijk ook prima zonder hassbian met een apt-get install (raspbian)
Reageer
+1 Taro
@TheNymf29 augustus 2017 09:27
Ik ben bekend met Domoticz, Home Wizard, KaKu, IFTTT en Homey, maar waar moet ik dit programma tov de anderen zien? Ik zie zelfs ondersteuning voor Fitbit sensoren?
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch Google Pixel XL 2 LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*