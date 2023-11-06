Firmware-update: Asustor ADM 4.2.5.RN33

Asustor logoAsustor heeft een nieuwe versie van Asustor Data Master uitgebracht, de beheerssoftware voor al zijn nasproducten. Voor meer informatie over ADM verwijzen we naar deze pagina. In deze uitgave is onder meer ondersteuning toegevoegd voor de RDX Quikstor-back-upproducten van Overland Tandberg. Ook zijn er weer diverse fouten en beveiligingsproblemen verholpen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Important Notes:
  • ASUSTOR recommends to back up important data before updating ADM.
  • Your NAS will restart to complete the update.
  • After upgrading to ADM 4.2.5, it will no longer be possible to downgrade to a previous version.
  • After upgrading to ADM 4.2.5, please be sure to upgrade NAS apps from App Central to reduce compatibility issues.
    • Photo Gallery 3
    • PHP 8
What's New: Change log:
  • OpenSSH package updated to version 9.5p1 to fix a potential vulnerability: CVE-2023-38408. (AS-2023-013)
  • 1 on 1 folder synchronization can now be used for multiple folders for backup in an internal backup, external backup or FTP backup job.
  • Internal, external and FTP scheduled backup tasks can now set a backup frequency for repeated backups during a set backup time.
  • A CIFS folder can now be selected as the target folder for a copy or move on ADM File Explorer.
  • ADM now correctly displays filenames with emojis on devices with NTFS or HFS+ file systems. Linux Kernel 5.x or above required.
  • Fixed UPS device compatibility issues.
  • ADM File Explorer bug fixes.
  • ADM Backup & Restore bug fixes.
  • Web Center bug fixes.
  • Improved multilingual strings.
  • Miscellaneous bug fixes.

Asustor Data Master 4

Versienummer 4.2.5.RN33
Releasestatus Final
Website Asustor
Download https://www.asustor.com/nl/service/downloads
Licentietype Freeware

Door Bart van Klaveren

Downloads en Best Buy Guide

Feedback • 06-11-2023 16:50
0 • submitter: Videopac

06-11-2023 • 16:50

0

Submitter: Videopac

Bron: Asustor

Update-historie

20-05 Asustor ADM 5.0.0.RHJ2 7
20-05 Asustor ADM 4.3.3.RH61 13
11-12 Asustor ADM 4.3.3.RC92 3
27-09 Asustor ADM 4.3.2.R9Q2 4
07-'24 Asustor ADM 4.3.1.R752 3
06-'24 Asustor ADM 4.3.1.R6C1 4
04-'24 Asustor ADM 4.3.0.RSB1 0
03-'24 Asustor ADM 4.2.7.RR41 1
01-'24 Asustor ADM 4.2.6.RPI1 2
12-'23 Asustor ADM 4.2.6.ROR2 11
Meer historie

Lees meer

Asustor AS-202T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS-202TE

vanaf € 310,-

5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Asustor AS-204T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS-204TE

geen prijs bekend

2.5 van 5 sterren
Asustor AS-302T

geen prijs bekend

4.5 van 5 sterren
Asustor AS-304T

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Asustor AS-602T

geen prijs bekend

4 van 5 sterren
Asustor AS-604T

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Asustor AS1002T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS3102T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS3104T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS3202T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS3204T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS4002T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS4004T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS5002T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS5004T

geen prijs bekend

3.5 van 5 sterren
Asustor AS5102T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS5110T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS6102T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS6104T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS6202T

geen prijs bekend

5 van 5 sterren
Asustor AS6204T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS6208T

geen prijs bekend

1 van 5 sterren
Asustor AS6210T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS6302T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS6404T

geen prijs bekend

Asustor AS7004T

vanaf € 1.220,12

Alles over dit product

Asustor Nimbustor 2 (AS5402T)

vanaf € 387,97

5 van 5 sterren

Alles over dit product

Meer producten en artikelen
NAS Asustor

Reacties

-Moderatie-faq
0
0
0
0
0
0
Wijzig sortering

Er zijn nog geen reacties geplaatst

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq