Asustor heeft een nieuwe versie van Asustor Data Master uitgebracht, de beheerssoftware voor al zijn nasproducten. Voor meer informatie over ADM verwijzen we naar deze pagina. In deze uitgave is onder meer ondersteuning toegevoegd voor de RDX Quikstor-back-upproducten van Overland Tandberg. Ook zijn er weer diverse fouten en beveiligingsproblemen verholpen. De complete changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

Important Notes: ASUSTOR recommends to back up important data before updating ADM.

Your NAS will restart to complete the update.

After upgrading to ADM 4.2.5, it will no longer be possible to downgrade to a previous version.

After upgrading to ADM 4.2.5, please be sure to upgrade NAS apps from App Central to reduce compatibility issues. Photo Gallery 3 PHP 8

What's New: ADM 4.2.5 adds support for the Overland Tandberg RDX Quikstor removable drive. Change log: OpenSSH package updated to version 9.5p1 to fix a potential vulnerability: CVE-2023-38408. (AS-2023-013)

1 on 1 folder synchronization can now be used for multiple folders for backup in an internal backup, external backup or FTP backup job.

Internal, external and FTP scheduled backup tasks can now set a backup frequency for repeated backups during a set backup time.

A CIFS folder can now be selected as the target folder for a copy or move on ADM File Explorer.

ADM now correctly displays filenames with emojis on devices with NTFS or HFS+ file systems. Linux Kernel 5.x or above required.

Fixed UPS device compatibility issues.

ADM File Explorer bug fixes.

ADM Backup & Restore bug fixes.

Web Center bug fixes.

Improved multilingual strings.

Miscellaneous bug fixes.