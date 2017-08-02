Domoticz is een veelzijdige applicatie gericht om als domoticacontroller te dienen voor de aansturing en het uitlezen van componenten. Het kan zijn werk doen op bijvoorbeeld een Raspberry Pi met Linux, natuurlijk kan je ook andere Linux-, macOS- of Windows-machines inzetten. Ook is er een package beschikbaar om Domoticz op een Synology-nas te laten draaien. Domoticz kan gebruikt worden met bijvoorbeeld lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, led-lampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Daarnaast kan Domoticz overweg met diverse breed gedragen protocollen, waaronder z-wave op basis van de opensource-openzwave-library en EnOcean. Er zijn echter ook koppelingen die je wat minder snel verwacht, zoals met de Essent E-thermostaat. Handig is verder de koppeling met de Logitech Harmony Hub, die op zijn beurt diverse apparatuur via infrarood kan aansturen. Op ons forum zijn er tal van Tweakers actief in Domoticz - open source domotica systeem - deel 3. De ontwikkelaars hebben Domoticz 3.8153 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:
Domoticz version 3.8153 released (Stable)
Hi Everyone!
It has been quite a long time since a new release version has been published! 7 Months of hard work, debugging, testing , more work.. more testing, and we now hope to have reached a good point to make this new release. Too many new features/changes and fixes have been made, but some important once have been listed below. Big thanks to all beta testers and fellow developers!
- Fixed: Camera Editor, will now always refresh thumbnail in table
- Fixed: Devices could become invisible when a scene/group was added to the 'hidden devices' room plan with the same idx
- Fixed: JSon float/nan value, solved by upgrading JSonCPP
- Fixed: OZW, when a value is updated and the sensor did not exists before (for example a kWh sensor), it is created (saves a restart)
- Fixed: Daemonize compatible with Systemd forking type
- Changed: Blinds T5 till T13 new DeviceID generation, could cause new sensors
- Changed: Lessen rounding errors for computed energy
- Changed: Minimized On/Off/Script execution time
- Changed: SolarEdgeAPI, now only needs API Key
- Changed: Support symlinks for plugin and theme directories
- Changed: Switch type 'Door Lock' renamed to 'Door Contact'
- Changed: Temperature Only charts will not display the Humidity axis
- Changed: Wind Direction Graph, if sensor does not supports 'Gust', the 'Speed' value is used
- Changed: Updated OpenZWave (and configuration files)
- Implemented: Added a new parameter to disable the logging of event script triggers 'Script event triggered: ...'
- Implemented: AppLamp/LimitLess bridge V6.0 RGBW/RGBWW
- Implemented: Blinds T1 till T13 new supports the Stop button
- Implemented: Blockly/Lua Set SetPoint option
- Implemented: Devices, Log icon for Blinds
- Implemented: Dummy Hardware, Temp+Baro
- Implemented: Estonian Language support (big thanks to Kuido)
- Implemented: EvohomeWeb support (Thanks to Gordon3!)
- Implemented: General/Text sensor now able to be shared
- Implemented: I2C BME280 sensor (temp+hum+baro)
- Implemented: I2C for non arm systems
- Implemented: InfluxDB Data push
- Implemented: Latvian Language support (big thanks to Edgars)
- Implemented: Netatmo Home Coach support
- Implemented: Notification for Dummy Soil/Moisture sensor
- Implemented: Notification for Dummy Temp/Hum/Baro sensor
- Implemented: Notification for Alert Sensor via udevice JSON call
- Implemented: Onkyo AV Receiver (Thanks to dwmw2!)
- Implemented: Option to replace an Meter device
- Implemented: OZW, Added support for Atmospheric Pressure sensor
- Implemented: Python Plugin System
- Implemented: RFXtrx Lucci Fan implemented
- Implemented: RFXtrx RFY2 protocol implemented
- Implemented: RFXtrx Kangtai / Cotech implemented
- Implemented: RTL433 (Thanks to Petri Ahone!)
- Implemented: SolarEdgeAPI, support for multiple inverters
- Implemented: Support for Ble Box hardware
- Implemented: Support for different usage/return costs for electricity
- Implemented: Support for Intergas InComfort LAN2RF Gateway
- Implemented: Support for Open Weather Map
- Implemented: Support for Open Web Net
- Implemented: Support for XiaomiGateway Gateway
- Implemented: Support for YeeLight
- Implemented: Support for Youless LS120
- Implemented: Switch type 'Door Lock'
- Implemented: SysFS GPIO (Thanks to hvbommel/jvandenbroek!)
- Implemented: Teleinfo : Added a switch indicating the current cost slot
- Implemented: Timer Plan editor
- Removed: Razberry ZWave handling method. Existing users need to migrate to OpenZWave
Before upgrading it is advised to:
If the above steps are made, you should always be able to switch back in case there are troubles (which we hope not to see).
- Make a backup of your database (from the settings page) and scripts folder(s)
- Raspberry Pi; Make a complete backup of the SD card
- Make a backup of the whole Domoticz installation folder
Domoticz will not be distributed anymore via a Raspbery Pi SD Card, but you can now install it via a single commandline:sudo curl -L install.domoticz.com | bashThe above should also work for other debian systems
To all who donated via PayPal to the Domoticz project, note that we really appreciate your donations. They all have been received and used to buy new hardware to integrate into the system. It is just that we could not yet reply to you all because of the little spare time we have!
