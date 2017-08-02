Domoticz is een veelzijdige applicatie gericht om als domoticacontroller te dienen voor de aansturing en het uitlezen van componenten. Het kan zijn werk doen op bijvoorbeeld een Raspberry Pi met Linux, natuurlijk kan je ook andere Linux-, macOS- of Windows-machines inzetten. Ook is er een package beschikbaar om Domoticz op een Synology-nas te laten draaien. Domoticz kan gebruikt worden met bijvoorbeeld lichtschakelaars, diverse sensors, led-lampen, beveiligingsapparatuur en tal van andere domoticahardware. Daarnaast kan Domoticz overweg met diverse breed gedragen protocollen, waaronder z-wave op basis van de opensource-openzwave-library en EnOcean. Er zijn echter ook koppelingen die je wat minder snel verwacht, zoals met de Essent E-thermostaat. Handig is verder de koppeling met de Logitech Harmony Hub, die op zijn beurt diverse apparatuur via infrarood kan aansturen. Op ons forum zijn er tal van Tweakers actief in Domoticz - open source domotica systeem - deel 3. De ontwikkelaars hebben Domoticz 3.8153 uitgebracht met de volgende aankondiging:

Domoticz version 3.8153 released (Stable)



Hi Everyone!

It has been quite a long time since a new release version has been published! 7 Months of hard work, debugging, testing , more work.. more testing, and we now hope to have reached a good point to make this new release. Too many new features/changes and fixes have been made, but some important once have been listed below. Big thanks to all beta testers and fellow developers! Fixed: Camera Editor, will now always refresh thumbnail in table

Fixed: Devices could become invisible when a scene/group was added to the 'hidden devices' room plan with the same idx

Fixed: JSon float/nan value, solved by upgrading JSonCPP

Fixed: OZW, when a value is updated and the sensor did not exists before (for example a kWh sensor), it is created (saves a restart)

Fixed: Daemonize compatible with Systemd forking type

Changed: Blinds T5 till T13 new DeviceID generation, could cause new sensors

Changed: Lessen rounding errors for computed energy

Changed: Minimized On/Off/Script execution time

Changed: SolarEdgeAPI, now only needs API Key

Changed: Support symlinks for plugin and theme directories

Changed: Switch type 'Door Lock' renamed to 'Door Contact'

Changed: Temperature Only charts will not display the Humidity axis

Changed: Wind Direction Graph, if sensor does not supports 'Gust', the 'Speed' value is used

Changed: Updated OpenZWave (and configuration files)

Implemented: Added a new parameter to disable the logging of event script triggers 'Script event triggered: ...'

Implemented: AppLamp/LimitLess bridge V6.0 RGBW/RGBWW

Implemented: Blinds T1 till T13 new supports the Stop button

Implemented: Blockly/Lua Set SetPoint option

Implemented: Devices, Log icon for Blinds

Implemented: Dummy Hardware, Temp+Baro

Implemented: Estonian Language support (big thanks to Kuido)

Implemented: EvohomeWeb support (Thanks to Gordon3!)

Implemented: General/Text sensor now able to be shared

Implemented: I2C BME280 sensor (temp+hum+baro)

Implemented: I2C for non arm systems

Implemented: InfluxDB Data push

Implemented: Latvian Language support (big thanks to Edgars)

Implemented: Netatmo Home Coach support

Implemented: Notification for Dummy Soil/Moisture sensor

Implemented: Notification for Dummy Temp/Hum/Baro sensor

Implemented: Notification for Alert Sensor via udevice JSON call

Implemented: Onkyo AV Receiver (Thanks to dwmw2!)

Implemented: Option to replace an Meter device

Implemented: OZW, Added support for Atmospheric Pressure sensor

Implemented: Python Plugin System

Implemented: RFXtrx Lucci Fan implemented

Implemented: RFXtrx RFY2 protocol implemented

Implemented: RFXtrx Kangtai / Cotech implemented

Implemented: RTL433 (Thanks to Petri Ahone!)

Implemented: SolarEdgeAPI, support for multiple inverters

Implemented: Support for Ble Box hardware

Implemented: Support for different usage/return costs for electricity

Implemented: Support for Intergas InComfort LAN2RF Gateway

Implemented: Support for Open Weather Map

Implemented: Support for Open Web Net

Implemented: Support for XiaomiGateway Gateway

Implemented: Support for YeeLight

Implemented: Support for Youless LS120

Implemented: Switch type 'Door Lock'

Implemented: SysFS GPIO (Thanks to hvbommel/jvandenbroek!)

Implemented: Teleinfo : Added a switch indicating the current cost slot

Implemented: Timer Plan editor

Removed: Razberry ZWave handling method. Existing users need to migrate to OpenZWave ^^ And many more features and changes !!



Before upgrading it is advised to: Make a backup of your database (from the settings page) and scripts folder(s)

Raspberry Pi; Make a complete backup of the SD card

Make a backup of the whole Domoticz installation folder If the above steps are made, you should always be able to switch back in case there are troubles (which we hope not to see).



Domoticz will not be distributed anymore via a Raspbery Pi SD Card, but you can now install it via a single commandline:

sudo curl -L install.domoticz.com | bash The above should also work for other debian systems



To all who donated via PayPal to the Domoticz project, note that we really appreciate your donations. They all have been received and used to buy new hardware to integrate into the system. It is just that we could not yet reply to you all because of the little spare time we have!



Rob