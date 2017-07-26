Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Software-update: Joomla! 3.7.4

Door , 1 reactie, submitter: jelle810, bron: Joomla!

Joomla! logo (75 pix) Versie 3.7.4 van Joomla! is uitgekomen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. In versie 3.7 zijn onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht voor mensen die hun website in meerdere talen aanbieden en kunnen er nu custom fields worden toegevoegd aan artikelen, gebruikers en contacten. In versie 3.7.4 zijn verder nog de volgende problemen verholpen.

Security Issues Fixed Bug Fixes
  • Fatal error for PHP 5.3 and a multilanguage site #16966
  • Multilingual com_tags getting wrong language cookie #17084
  • Post installation message: Wrong php detection #16964
  • com_contact address is no longer displayed #16971
  • Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes.

Please see the documentation wiki for FAQs regarding the 3.7.4 release.

Versienummer 3.7.4
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Scripttaal
Website Joomla!
Download https://downloads.joomla.org/
Licentietype GPL
Vorige download

Update-historie

Meer historie

Lees meer

Joomla! geen prijs bekend
System en netwerk utilities
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (1)

Reactiefilter:-1101+10+20+30Ongemodereerd1
0 shredder
26 juli 2017 22:14
Ik werk al sinds 2005 met Joomla. De laatste jaren ben ik meer met Wordpress gaan werken, maar keer weer terug naar Joomla. De extensies Fabrik en Seblod zijn namelijk onovertroffen en kan ik geen gratis alternatief voor vinden.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

Nintendo Switch Google Pixel XL 2 LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One X Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Hardware.Info de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*