Versie 3.7.4 van Joomla! is uitgekomen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. In versie 3.7 zijn onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht voor mensen die hun website in meerdere talen aanbieden en kunnen er nu custom fields worden toegevoegd aan artikelen, gebruikers en contacten. In versie 3.7.4 zijn verder nog de volgende problemen verholpen.