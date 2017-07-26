Versie 3.7.4 van Joomla! is uitgekomen. Joomla! is een dynamisch, in php geschreven contentmanagementsysteem, dat kan worden gebruikt om bijvoorbeeld een weblog, website of samenwerkingssite te maken. Om het programma in het Nederlands te gebruiken kun je onder andere op Joomla Community terecht. In versie 3.7 zijn onder meer verbeteringen aangebracht voor mensen die hun website in meerdere talen aanbieden en kunnen er nu custom fields worden toegevoegd aan artikelen, gebruikers en contacten. In versie 3.7.4 zijn verder nog de volgende problemen verholpen.
Security Issues Fixed
Bug Fixes
- Core - Installer: Lack of Ownership Verification (affecting Joomla! 1.0.0 through Joomla! 3.7.3) More information »
- Core - XSS Vulnerability (affecting Joomla! 1.5.0 through Joomla! 3.7.3) More information »
- Visit the Security Centre for more information.
- Fatal error for PHP 5.3 and a multilanguage site #16966
- Multilingual com_tags getting wrong language cookie #17084
- Post installation message: Wrong php detection #16964
- com_contact address is no longer displayed #16971
- Visit GitHub for the full list of bug fixes.
Please see the documentation wiki for FAQs regarding the 3.7.4 release.