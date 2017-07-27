ConeXware heeft PowerArchiver 2017 uitgebracht. Dit archiveringsprogramma kan overweg met gangbare archiveringstypen, zoals zip, 7z, cab, lha, tar, gzip, bzip2, rar, arj, arc en ace. Daarnaast kan het cd- en dvd-images lezen, zoals iso, bin, img en nrg.

PowerArchiver is beschikbaar in een standaard-, een professional en een toolbox-editie, met prijzen die lopen van 23 tot 40 euro. De standaardversie geeft je een uitgebreid archiveringsprogramma. Professional voegt daar onder andere een back-upfunctie, een Outlook-plug-in en de mogelijkheid om iso-bestanden te maken aan toe. De Toolbox-uitvoering ten slotte, wordt geleverd met een eenjarige licentie voor BitDefender Internet Security, en kan optische schijfjes branden en virtuele schijfstations aanmaken, en is een sftp-client.

In versie 2016 heeft het programma onder meer een nieuw uiterlijk gekregen. Er is keuze uit negen skins in verschillende kleurstellingen. Ook is er de keuze om een klassiek menu te hebben of een zogenaamde ribbon. Verder start het programma sneller op, is er complete integratie met Windows 10 en kunnen er nu ook audio-cd's worden gebrand en geript. Nieuw in versie 2017 is onder meer advanced codec pack, een verzameling van filters en codecs om diverse archieven snel en efficient in- en uit te pakken.