ConeXware heeft versie PowerArchiver 2021 uitgebracht. Dit archiveringsprogramma kan overweg met gangbare archiveringstypen, zoals zip, 7z, cab, lha, tar, gzip, bzip2, rar, arj, arc en ace. Daarnaast kan het cd- en dvd-images lezen, zoals iso, bin, img en nrg. PowerArchiver is beschikbaar in een standaard-, een professional en een toolbox-editie, met prijzen die lopen van 23 tot 50 euro. De standaardversie geeft je een uitgebreid archiveringsprogramma. Professional voegt daar onder andere een back-upfunctie, een Outlook-plug-in en de mogelijkheid om iso-bestanden te maken aan toe. De Toolbox-uitvoering ten slotte, kan cd's en dvd's branden, virtuele schijfstations aanmaken en is een sftp-client. De release notes voor versie 2021 zien er als volgt uit:

One of the improvements that PowerArchiver 2021 will bring focuses on file viewing and editing within PowerArchiver without extraction. You will now be able to edit and save text files while inside archives, no need to extract, and have syntax highlight for over 40 languages. The new text editor will appear in a tab when opening a text file either in your archive or when browsing the hard drive and will allow for text file editing and saving inside the archive without the need to extract.

Internal tabbed editor for text files – edit and save text files inside archives(tab) with syntax highlighting for over 40 languages.

Internal tabbed viewer for PDF, Images, Hex, RTF – View PDF, Image, Hex and RTF files in the internal viewer and automatically opened in additional tab. Extensions fully configurable in the Configuration menu.

PowerArchiver Cloud sees large improvements and added functionality with much faster speed, and full support for Google Drive, OneDrive, Dropbox, Amazon S3, Yandex Disk, Box and HiDrive.

PowerArchiver Cloud is now fully integrated into panel view inside the PowerArchiver application for more convenient file management.

We have improved our caching system for cloud, so when you have >100,000 of files there, you will be able to browse them much, much faster.

Significantly improved download/upload speeds when using cloud.

Improved support for Dropbox, OneDrive, Google Drive (v3 API), Box – Cloud support for Dropbox, OneDrive, Google Drive, Box, has been updated and improved.

New support for Hidrive, Yandex Disk– PowerArchiver Cloud will support Hidrive and Yandex Disk in PowerArchiver 2021.

Support for Downloading/Uploading folders– PowerArchiver can download/upload full folders now.

Drag and Drop support– Drag and Drop your files/folders from the cloud directly into opened archives or hard drive.

Actions>Tools menu has received some various additional features. In PowerArchiver 2021, you will be able to add and remove encryption from existing archives, easily. Additionally, an Optimization tool will be available to optimize your archive for better compression, without having to manually re-compress it.

ZSTD compression(ZIPX) – PowerArchiver 2021 includes ZSTD compression in the Zips format. ZSTD compression is real-time compression algorithm, providing a very wide range of high compression ratio / speed trade-off, while being backed by a very fast decoder.

Improved FIPS 140.2 management – FIPS 140.2 icon now shows in the add window and status bar, always know when FIPS encryption is used. Reconfigured FIPS 140.2 settings in the configuration menu for more convenient management.

Acrylic background support for Modern Windows 10 skin – caption, status bar and app bar on the side now support customizable acrylic option, that makes PA 2021 look great!

Add encryption to existing ZIP/7z/PA archives – This option will Encrypt Zip/7z/PA archives directly, without creating a new archive.

Remove Archive Encryption for ZIP/7z/PA archives– This option will remove encryption from Zip/7z/PA archives directly.

Optimize ZIP/7z/PA archives– PowerArchiver 2021 will optimize your archive for better compression. The same archive will be optimized without an additional archive created.

Optimized shell extensions – Shell extensions have been moved into separate dll’s, to improve stability.

Redesigned tile in PowerArchiver applications with Acrylic support– redesigned tile to look better in Backup, Burner, Encryption Suite and Virtual Drive. It is fully configurable in the Configuration menu where it can be turned on/off and the alpha transparency can be adjusted.

Favorites Filter/Search– favorites menu has been improved is now faster and includes filters when searching for your favorite archives

Not only will PowerArchiver will be available for PC, as always, but PowerArchiver 2021 will also be available for MacOS for the first time. Read more about it here. Join us in discussing PowerArchiver 2021 and more on our forum.