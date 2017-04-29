Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 2 reacties
Bron: PuTTY

PuTTY logo (60 pix) Er is een nieuwe release van PuTTY beschikbaar gekomen en zoals gebruikelijk wordt deze als bèta aangeboden. PuTTY is een van de populairste telnet- en ssh-clients, waarmee het mogelijk is om een computer over een beveiligde verbinding op afstand te beheren. Oorspronkelijk was het programma alleen beschikbaar voor Windows, maar er zijn tegenwoordig ook clients voor de diverse Unix-platforms. De changelog voor versie 0.69 kan hieronder worden gevonden.

These features are new in 0.69
  • Security fix: the Windows PuTTY binaries should no longer be vulnerable to hijacking by specially named DLLs in the same directory, even the names we missed when we thought we'd fixed this in 0.68. See vuln-indirect-dll-hijack-2.
  • Windows PuTTY should work with MIT Kerberos again, after our DLL hijacking defences broke it.
  • Jump lists should now appear again on the PuTTY shortcut in the Windows Start Menu.
  • You can now explicitly configure SSH terminal mode settings not to be sent to the server, if your server objects to them.

PuTTY

Versienummer 0.69
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, BSD, Windows XP, Solaris, UNIX, Windows Server 2003, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website PuTTY
Download http://www.chiark.greenend.org.uk/~sgtatham/putty/download.html
Bestandsgrootte 2,91MB
Licentietype GPL
Reacties (2)
Vorige download Volgende download

Update-historie

Meer historie
System en netwerk utilities

Gerelateerde producten

PuTTY geen prijs bekend
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (2)

-1202+10+20+30Ongemodereerd2
0 Kabouterplop01
29 april 2017 14:38
ik kijk er naar uit dat telnet niet meer wordt meegeleverd.
Reageer
0 alm
@Kabouterplop0129 april 2017 15:03
Het is juist wel fijn dat het er nog in zit. Wat belangrijker is, is dat leveranciers van apparaten SSH verkiezen boven Telnet. Je ziet echter nog steeds dat Telnet standaard is, maar dat SSH zelf ingesteld moet worden. Dan is het toch wel erg handig als je favoriete console client ook nog steeds Telnet ondersteund zodat je via die weg SSH kunt activeren (mocht er geen console poort beschikbaar zijn) en daarna Telnet uit kunt zetten op dat apparaat. ;)
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy S8+ LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One (Scorpio) Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*