Er is een nieuwe release van PuTTY beschikbaar gekomen en zoals gebruikelijk wordt deze als bèta aangeboden. PuTTY is een van de populairste telnet- en ssh-clients, waarmee het mogelijk is om een computer over een beveiligde verbinding op afstand te beheren. Oorspronkelijk was het programma alleen beschikbaar voor Windows, maar er zijn tegenwoordig ook clients voor de diverse Unix-platforms. De changelog voor versie 0.69 kan hieronder worden gevonden.
These features are new in 0.69
- Security fix: the Windows PuTTY binaries should no longer be vulnerable to hijacking by specially named DLLs in the same directory, even the names we missed when we thought we'd fixed this in 0.68. See vuln-indirect-dll-hijack-2.
- Windows PuTTY should work with MIT Kerberos again, after our DLL hijacking defences broke it.
- Jump lists should now appear again on the PuTTY shortcut in the Windows Start Menu.
- You can now explicitly configure SSH terminal mode settings not to be sent to the server, if your server objects to them.