Door Bart van Klaveren, zaterdag 29 april 2017 13:49, 2 reacties • Feedback

Bron: PuTTY

Er is een nieuwe release van PuTTY beschikbaar gekomen en zoals gebruikelijk wordt deze als bèta aangeboden. PuTTY is een van de populairste telnet- en ssh -clients, waarmee het mogelijk is om een computer over een beveiligde verbinding op afstand te beheren. Oorspronkelijk was het programma alleen beschikbaar voor Windows, maar er zijn tegenwoordig ook clients voor de diverse Unix-platforms. De changelog voor versie 0.69 kan hieronder worden gevonden.