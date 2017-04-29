GitLab kun je vergelijken met het bekendere GitHub, maar bevat een aantal subtiele verschillen. Het is een omgeving voor het beheren van Git-repositories on-premises en wordt uitgegeven onder de MIT Expat-licentie en ontwikkeld in Ruby on Rails. Het is beschikbaar in twee versies, namelijk de gratis te gebruiken Community Edition en een betaalde Enterprise Edition met meer functies die op grote bedrijven zijn gericht. De twee smaken worden op deze pagina uiteengezet. Het ontwikkelteam heeft versie 9.1 van GitLab uitgebracht en deze is van de volgende aantekeningen voorzien:

GitLab is designed to provide you actionable feedback in different stages of your application lifecycle, and on different timescales.

With 9.1, GitLab introduces Canary Deployments. This allows you to deploy new code to a small portion of your fleet, providing you an opportunity to revert with minimal impact if something goes wrong. If a problem is detected, you can quickly revert, minimizing the impact on your users. This is immediate production feedback.

As you expand your software products, GitLab's new Service Desk feature in 9.1 enables your growing user base to send emails to your team via a dedicated address per project for any kind of feedback or support. These show up as GitLab confidential issues in your project. Commenting on them responds back to the original email sender, creating a brand new integrated user feedback channel right inside GitLab.

GitLab 9.1 also introduces Burndown Charts, giving you team development feedback. As a team, you can now visualize and track the pace of issue completion throughout a milestone, giving you information to continuously make improvements in your processes over time.