Door
Bron: Oracle

VirtualBox logo (105 pix) De twaalfde update voor VirtualBox versie 5.1 is uitgekomen. VirtualBox kan worden gebruikt om andere besturingssystemen in een virtuele omgeving op een computer te installeren. Op die manier is het mogelijk om verschillende besturingssystemen op dezelfde hardware naast elkaar en tegelijkertijd te gebruiken. VirtualBox is beschikbaar voor Windows, macOS, Linux en Solaris, en is in staat om diverse gastbesturingssystemen te draaien.

In versie 5.1 van VirtualBox treffen we onder meer nieuwe apic-implementaties aan die voor diverse prestatieverbeteringen zorgen, is er verbeterde ondersteuning voor Python 3 en is voor de interface de overstap naar Qt5 gemaakt. In deze update zijn verder nog een handvol kleine verbeteringen doorgevoerd.

The following items were fixed and/or added:
  • VMM: fixed VERR_IEM_INSTR_NOT_IMPLEMENTED Guru Meditation under certain conditions (5.1 regression; mostly Mac OS X hosts; bugs #15693, #15801, #16274, #16569, #16663)
  • VMM: fixed software virtualization on Solaris hosts (5.1.20 regression)
  • Storage: fixed a potential hang under rare circumstances (bug #16677)
  • Storage: fixed a potential crash under rare circumstances (asynchronous I/O disabled or during maintenance file operations like merging snapshots)
  • Linux hosts: make the ALSA backend work again as well as loading the GL libraries on certain hosts (5.1.20 regression; bugs #16667, #16693)
  • Linux Additions: fixed mount.vboxsf symlink problem (5.1.20 regression; bug #16670)

Oracle VirtualBox 5.1

Versienummer 5.1.22
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Solaris, Windows Vista, Windows Server 2008, Windows Server 2012, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website Oracle
Download https://www.virtualbox.org/wiki/Downloads
Bestandsgrootte 118,00MB
Licentietype GPL
Reacties (1)

0 Dreamvoid
29 april 2017 14:14
Wat een tempo, ik had 5.1.20 nog niet eens geinstalleerd.
