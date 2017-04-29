Florian Heidenreich heeft versie 2.82 van Mp3tag uitgebracht. Met dit programma kunnen de metatags van de meest gangbare muziekformaten worden aangepast. Ondersteuning is aanwezig voor ID3v1, ID3v2.3, ID3v2.4, mp4, wma, Vorbis-comments en Ape-tags. Verder kunnen de bestandsnamen aan de hand van die tags worden aangepast en kunnen playlists worden gegenereerd. In deze uitgave zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen doorgevoerd:
New:
Changed:
- Added reading of WavPack version.
Fixed:
- Removed associate tag from Amazon.de web sources.
- Updated Vorbis to version 1.3.5.
- Updated Ogg to version 1.3.2.
- Updated FLAC to version 1.3.2.
- Updated zlib to version 1.2.11.
- Updated Opus to version 1.1.4 and Opusfile to 0.7.
- Updated WavPack to version 5.1.0.
- Mp4 atoms with errorneous data size descriptors were not detected. (#22429)
- After closing the filter window via the x symbol, focus was still on the now invisible filter window. (#20831)
- Auto-numbering wizard did not consider track-number offset when determining amount of leading zeros. (#22396)
- Removed text-length limitation from track number field at tag panel. (#20106)
- Some actions allowed to create empty tag fields for certain tag formats. (#18139, #19012)
- Unicode characters in filenames where not supported when exporting configuration to zip file. (#22377)
- Scripting functions $meta(x), $meta(x,n) and $meta_sep(x,sep) did not create matches in square bracket notion. (#21937, #21938)
- Removed DATE from list of default tag field names. (#22226)
- Renaming directories via action 'Format value' also affected files where the folder path contained the renamed directory string. (#22216)
- Preserving the file modification date on write operations resulted in an 1h offset of the file creation date if daylight saving time status was different. (#22212)
- Installer did not default to English for unsupported languages. (#22115, #22196)