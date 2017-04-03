Door Bart van Klaveren, maandag 3 april 2017 19:40, 2 reacties • Feedback

Bron: MusicBrainz, submitter: debroervanhenk

MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is opensource en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor de meest gebruikte muziekformaten, Acoust ID's en Unicode. Versie 1.4.1 is waarschijnlijk de laatste uitgave uit de 1.4-serie. De ontwikkelaars van MusicBrainz Picard gaan zich nu richten op versie 2.0, waarin de overstap naar Python 3 en Qt5 wordt gemaakt. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit: