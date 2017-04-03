Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Door , , 2 reacties
Bron: MusicBrainz, submitter: debroervanhenk

MusicBrainz Picard logo (75 pix)MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is opensource en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor de meest gebruikte muziekformaten, Acoust ID's en Unicode. Versie 1.4.1 is waarschijnlijk de laatste uitgave uit de 1.4-serie. De ontwikkelaars van MusicBrainz Picard gaan zich nu richten op versie 2.0, waarin de overstap naar Python 3 en Qt5 wordt gemaakt. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:

New Features
  • [PICARD-258] – Visual feedback for changes to artwork in before-after pane.
  • [PICARD-1000] – Implement artwork diff for albums
Bugs Fixed
  • [PICARD-953] – Album shown matched even if extra unmatched files
  • [PICARD-972] – Removing album with saves pending does not remove pending saves
  • [PICARD-973] – Pending log messages not flushed to stderr on quit
  • [PICARD-988] – Drag & Drop not working
  • [PICARD-990] – Picard violating ID3 standard for TXXX frames
  • [PICARD-996] – Disabling the cover art box and enabling it again doesn’t bring it back
  • [PICARD-998] – Disabling the action toolbar sometimes doesn’t work
  • [PICARD-1005] – If a cluster is moved to the album side of the main window it gets moved to unmatched files
  • [PICARD-1006] – Drag and drop for cover arts doesnt work on OSX
  • [PICARD-1010] – Unsetting View/Cover Art doesn’t work permanently
  • [PICARD-1011] – Toolbar tab order incorrect after PICARD-908
  • [PICARD-1014] – Number of images in release info is calculated incorrectly
  • [PICARD-1015] – Artwork tab of the Track Info DIalog doesn’t show changes anymore
  • [PICARD-1018] – CoverArtBox doesn’t show new/removed images after unmatched files are added/removed to the album
  • [PICARD-1023] – Directory persistence for Add Directory needs tweaking
  • [PICARD-1029] – Fix ~artists_sort metadata variable
  • [PICARD-1042] – Missing import for PICARD_APP_NAME
Task
  • [PICARD-943] – Remove monkey patching of file write methods in picard formats
  • [PICARD-1041] – Replace Ok button text by Make It So! in Options dialog
Improvements
  • [PICARD-223] – Remove should work when Unmatched Files is selected
  • [PICARD-666] – Drop MP3 tagging support
  • [PICARD-951] – Always use HTTPS for musicbrainz.org
  • [PICARD-952] – Use Cover Art Archive over HTTPS
  • [PICARD-961] – Mention AcoustID on Scan button too
  • [PICARD-980] – Drag&drop cover art doesn’t work for images from amazon/google images/https links
  • [PICARD-1012] – Buttons on the “User Interface” and “Scripting” pages are smaller than buttons in other places
  • [PICARD-1016] – Multiple images in related tracks confusing
  • [PICARD-1021] – Picard loads all pending files before quitting
  • [PICARD-1024] – Allow specifying a configuration file path
  • [PICARD-1030] – Allow to add/replace cover art images and keep existing cover art

MusicBrainz Picard screenshot (620 pix)

Versienummer 1.4.1
Releasestatus Final
Besturingssystemen Windows 7, Linux, macOS, Windows Vista, Windows 8, Windows 10
Website MusicBrainz
Download https://picard.musicbrainz.org/downloads/
Bestandsgroottes 9,48MB - 17,19MB
Licentietype GPL
Reacties (2)
Vorige download Volgende download

Update-historie

Design en multimedia

Gerelateerde producten

MusicBrainz Picard geen prijs bekend
Moderatie-faq Wijzig weergave

Reacties (2)

-1202+10+20+30Ongemodereerd2
0 moozzuzz
3 april 2017 20:10
Welke alternatieven zijn er voor dit programma? (Om het wat beter te kunnen plaatsen)
Reageer
0 Stranger__NL
3 april 2017 20:11
Ik heb MediaMonkey als alternatief (player met rename functies)
Maar dit is echt veel beter. Zoekt op muziek analyse welk nummer het is.
Reageer


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn


Nintendo Switch Samsung Galaxy S8+ LG W7 Samsung Galaxy S8 Google Pixel 2 Sony Bravia A1 OLED Microsoft Xbox One (Scorpio) Apple iPhone 8

© 1998 - 2017 de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Tweakers vormt samen met o.a. Autotrack en Carsom.nl de Persgroep Online Services B.V. Hosting door True

*