MusicBrainz is een open content-muziekdatabase, die kan worden aangesproken om muzieknummers van de juiste tags te voorzien. Picard is het officiële programma om tags op te vragen, te bewerken en in te sturen. MusicBrainz Picard is opensource en wordt ontwikkeld voor Linux, macOS en Windows. Het programma heeft ondersteuning voor de meest gebruikte muziekformaten, Acoust ID's en Unicode. Versie 1.4.1 is waarschijnlijk de laatste uitgave uit de 1.4-serie. De ontwikkelaars van MusicBrainz Picard gaan zich nu richten op versie 2.0, waarin de overstap naar Python 3 en Qt5 wordt gemaakt. De changelog voor deze uitgave ziet er als volgt uit:
New Features
Bugs Fixed
- [PICARD-258] – Visual feedback for changes to artwork in before-after pane.
- [PICARD-1000] – Implement artwork diff for albums
Task
- [PICARD-953] – Album shown matched even if extra unmatched files
- [PICARD-972] – Removing album with saves pending does not remove pending saves
- [PICARD-973] – Pending log messages not flushed to stderr on quit
- [PICARD-988] – Drag & Drop not working
- [PICARD-990] – Picard violating ID3 standard for TXXX frames
- [PICARD-996] – Disabling the cover art box and enabling it again doesn’t bring it back
- [PICARD-998] – Disabling the action toolbar sometimes doesn’t work
- [PICARD-1005] – If a cluster is moved to the album side of the main window it gets moved to unmatched files
- [PICARD-1006] – Drag and drop for cover arts doesnt work on OSX
- [PICARD-1010] – Unsetting View/Cover Art doesn’t work permanently
- [PICARD-1011] – Toolbar tab order incorrect after PICARD-908
- [PICARD-1014] – Number of images in release info is calculated incorrectly
- [PICARD-1015] – Artwork tab of the Track Info DIalog doesn’t show changes anymore
- [PICARD-1018] – CoverArtBox doesn’t show new/removed images after unmatched files are added/removed to the album
- [PICARD-1023] – Directory persistence for Add Directory needs tweaking
- [PICARD-1029] – Fix ~artists_sort metadata variable
- [PICARD-1042] – Missing import for PICARD_APP_NAME
Improvements
- [PICARD-943] – Remove monkey patching of file write methods in picard formats
- [PICARD-1041] – Replace Ok button text by Make It So! in Options dialog
- [PICARD-223] – Remove should work when Unmatched Files is selected
- [PICARD-666] – Drop MP3 tagging support
- [PICARD-951] – Always use HTTPS for musicbrainz.org
- [PICARD-952] – Use Cover Art Archive over HTTPS
- [PICARD-961] – Mention AcoustID on Scan button too
- [PICARD-980] – Drag&drop cover art doesn’t work for images from amazon/google images/https links
- [PICARD-1012] – Buttons on the “User Interface” and “Scripting” pages are smaller than buttons in other places
- [PICARD-1016] – Multiple images in related tracks confusing
- [PICARD-1021] – Picard loads all pending files before quitting
- [PICARD-1024] – Allow specifying a configuration file path
- [PICARD-1030] – Allow to add/replace cover art images and keep existing cover art