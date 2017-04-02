Door Bart van Klaveren, zondag 2 april 2017 18:17, 0 reacties • Feedback

Inmatrix heeft versie 13.0 van de mediaspeler Zoom Player uitgebracht. Zoom Player is verkrijgbaar in de smaken Free en Max. De prijs voor een Max-licentie is net geen dertig euro. Zoals gebruikelijk worden altijd eerst de Pro-versie vrijgegeven en volgt de Free-versie enkele dagen later. Op dit moment is daarvan alleen nog maar versie 12.7 beschukbaar. Op deze pagina worden de verschillende versies tegen elkaar afgezet. De changelog voor deze uitgave kan hieronder worden gevonden.

New New media library plugin system allowing 3rd party developers to create media library categories based on content meta-data provided by the plugin.

To demonstrate the capabilities of the new media library plugin system, an open-source project has been created to implement a 'YouTube channel', 'YouTube Search' and 'YouTube Trends' media library category plugins. YouTube Channels:

After specifying a YouTube channel's URL, the plugin automatically downloads the channel's category image, retrieves the channel's name and sets up the default category settings and layout best suited to display a YouTube channel. YouTube Searches:

Simply specify a search term and the plugin will return results based on relevance (as determined by YouTube). YouTube Trends:

Select a country and the plugin displays the available trending categories as determined by YouTube for that country. Choose from the trending category list or simply select 'everything'. Using the plugins:

The new plugins are accessible through the Media Library category editor (Shift+"M") as entries on a new drop-down list that is located right next to the "Create Category" button.

The source code for the YouTube media library category plugins can be found on GitHub. Please contribute!

To demonstrate the capabilities of the new media library plugin system, an open-source project has been created to implement a 'RSS Feed' category plugin.

Any media specified in the RSS feed URL will be listed in the media library category.

The source code for the 'RSS Feed' media library category plugin can be found on GitHub.

New subtitle download plugin system allowing 3rd party developers to create plugins that download subtitles for your media library collection.

To demonstrate the capabilities of the new subtitle download plugin system, an open-source project has been created to implement an 'OpenSubtitles.org' subtitle download plugin.

The new plugin is accessible on the newly re-designed Advanced Options dialog's "Subtitle" page (Playback / Video / Subtitles).

Note: OpenSubtitles.org limits anonymous downloads by IP, use the configuration dialog to specify a user name and password to bypass any anonymous login limits (registration is free and passwords are saved as MD5 hashes not as clear text).

The code for the 'OpenSubtitles.org' subtitle download plugin can be found on GitHub.

New YouTube IFRAME (web based) player support, providing official YouTube playback. All YouTube URLs automatically use the new IFRAME player interface. You can disable the IFRAME player support in the options to force Zoom Player to use DirectShow for playback (Adv. Options / Playback > Use YouTube IFRAME video player to play YouTube content).

New media library scraper that uses TheAudioDB.com's API to download album art and meta-data for audio files.

If you previously created music categories, you will need to use the category editor to configure the category to use the scraper and then re-scrape the category.

New categories will automatically use TheAudioDB scraper.

The source code for the TheAudioDB.com scraper can be found on GitHub.

The Zoom Player Install Center has been enhanced to support installation of new versions of Zoom Player without having to use the downloader tool (this will only apply for updates post v13 release).

The internal audio scraper now uses MediaInfo extract ID3/TAG information and display it in the media library's bottom information area. You will need to re-scrape your audio files for the new content to appear.

New Alt+"/" keyboard macro to search for subtitles based on the currently playing video. You can access this function using the right-click context menu under the new "Download" sub-menu.

New function to download subtitle file(s) for any selected video file. The new function is accessible using the right-click context menu under the new "Download" sub-menu.

You can now assign extended functions and execute external programs using the Hot Corner feature. Sadly, this enhancement forced the reset of the previously assigned Hot Corner functions.

New Setting (Adv. Options / Playback / Smart Play) that allows you to select the default filter used when streaming "http/https" URLs not covered by a Smart Play profile.

The default option is now "LAV Splitter Source", but you can also choose "File Source (URL)" or "Let DirectShow decide".

New Setting (Adv. Options / Interface / Fullscreen Navigation / Customization) that switches the media library's thumbnail view category list aspect ratio between Album Art (1:1) or Widescreen (16:9).

New Setting (Adv. Options / Interface) that can disable the new "Please Wait" / "Loading" pop-up window that appears for long lasting operations (e.g. opening a network stream for playback).

New Media Library option for the "Start Player in" setting. (Adv. Options / Interface / Position & Size).

New Setting (Media Library category editor / Configure Category) that specifies if scraper errors should appear in the meta-data overview display. The debug information was always enabled in previous versions and will now be disabled by default.

New "Loop Current Track" setting on the playlist fullscreen navigation interface's function menu.

New "On Playback Complete" setting on the playlist fullscreen navigation interface's function menu.

New smart play profile for media files encoded with the DNxHD codec.

New "Please Wait" / "Loading" window that pops-up when there are operations that are taking a long time (like fetching a YouTube channel's video list).

New Alt+Shift+"U" keyboard macro to play a streaming URL directly from the clipboard. For example, right-click and "copy link location" on a youtube video and then press Alt+Shift+"U" in Zoom Player to start playing the video.

This open streaming link function is also available in Zoom Player's right-click context menu under the 'Open' sub-menu.

Media titles are now used instead of the File name/URL on the system tray hint and on the windows taskbar button.

The play history now saves media titles, making play history clearer, especially with network streams and media library plugins.

New skin script code to control the media library's bottom meta-data's font and font style of each meta-data element.

Placing a "zplayer_skipfolder.txt" file in a folder will prevent this folder and any folders within it from being listed in the media scanner. Change The fullscreen navigation icons are now loaded on demand instead of all in advanced, reducing memory usage and cutting down the initial startup time by approximately 33%.

The default navigation interface has been reduced in size by 15%, improving Zoom Player's initial fullscreen navigation interfaces start time on PCs with slower HDD/Flash drives.

TheMovieDB's scraper initialization code has been cleaned up so Zoom Player should start quicker, especially if there are network connection issues.

The play history search feature is now a bit more flexible by ignoring certain spacing characters (".","-" and "_").

For example, In previous versions searching for "a series" would fail to make a match if the file name was "a.series.of.unfortunate.events".

The playlist fullscreen navigation interface's function menu entries have been re-ordered.

The Alba's skin timeline design has been visually enhanced.

Pressing the "Open Media Library" button on the media library category editor now opens the media library with the current edited category selected.

The play history dialog will now display the recently played items first in the list.

The play history dialog should now open significantly faster (nearly instantly), especially with a play history database of over 10,000 entries.

You can now use the HOME/END/PGUP/PGDN keys in the Media Library's thumbnail mini-menu to quickly access one of the four mini-menu actions.

The DVD Bookmark editor generates more descriptive bookmark names and includes the text specified next to the "Add Chapter" button.

The DVD Bookmark fullscreen navigation interface will now let you seek to a DVD Chapter. A new icon is displayed next to each entry to signify if it's a DVD Chapter or a Saved bookmark.

The time display on thumbnails used to show videos with a duration of under 10 minutes as "09:30", this have now changed to show "9:30", saving a bit more of the thumbnail area.

When opening the media library, the last played position for the currently playing media is now updated straight away (previously it would update when the playing media was closed).

The station list dialog now remembers and restores the scroll offset within the station list, restoring the dialog to it's last display position each time.

As an extra security measure, the "DefaultSettings.exe" tool that helps you reset Zoom Player to its default setting now asks for confirmation before starting.

To prevent accidental clicks, the eject disc drive keyboard macro has been changed from "/" to Ctrl+"/".

The media library category editor dialog doesn't reset the category type each time the dialog is closed.

The Quick Search function on the Media Library and File Browsing fullscreen navigation interfaces now tries to use media titles instead of file names/urls when titles exist.

Searching the media library using the keyboard will now search the media title instead of the file name (if a media title exists).

To prevent the media library opening in a confusing category, after editing the media library category list, opening the media library will always open in the category list (instead of cases where it previously opened in the media list).

Updated MediaInfo to the latest version at release time. Fixed Fixed a case where multi-threaded DLL flag wasn't enabled which triggered random crashes and cause ZP to freeze on exist at times.

The Movie Database (TheMovieDB.org) scraper stopped downloading thumbnails due to a change in API handling of user agents.

Renaming a media library category will no longer forget the category's last position and sort mode in the media library.

If two media library categories of different type (e.g. Audio vs Video) shared the same category name, it could trigger unexpected media library behavior.

Certain characters in a media library's category name could have triggered parsing errors which would result in a category's settings being set to unwanted values.

Re-ordering the playlist by selecting and dragging entries with the mouse cursor didn't work properly if the same file appeared more than once in the playlist (all same file name entries were accidentally selected and moved).

When Zooming to 4:3 on a 16:9 video, using the function, exiting Zoom Player did not restore the previous non-zoomed position, which could cause incorrect zoom value if trying to use the function again.

Pressing the "Windows" keyboard key would trigger a quick search action and block certain key/mouse inputs from working.

Shifting/Zooming the video screen position while in fullscreen would break the Hot Corners feature.

Duration for audio files was not being displayed on their thumbnail.

Fixed a very rare case where opening a media file could trigger a freeze if the background thread that grabs the media's duration was active.

The trial-ended message in Zoom Player MAX could trigger an eventual crash if left open for a long period.

Play history should now restore position for URL streams.

Fixed an issue where playing a SHOUTcast/ICEcast streaming station and then restarting Zoom Player would not allow you to resume playing the previous station from the playlist.

The media library's category list would use the wrong aspect ratio thumbnail in some cases where the active category was password protected.

Switching the Media Library's category filter mode would reload the active category's content. Now the content is only read when entering the category, speeding up the category filter switch.

Fixed an issue where the media library's path would not show any text at all.

Accessing the media library's category screen could at times trigger an unnecessary reload of the category's content.

Fixed a stack-overflow crash when trying to open a playlist that contained the playlist's file name as an entry (creating a loop).

Using the "Open Webpage" function did not work for secure HTTP (links starting with "https://").

Switching the Zoom Player language pack to a non-english language could have caused the favorite station list to be wiped.

The word "PreAmp" was hard coded into Zoom Player instead of using the translated text when using a non-english language pack.

Open the equalizer without ever opening the playlist editor could trigger a weird state where the equalizer always initially show up docked under the main window.

Using the backspace key after using the media library's movie jukebox mode's file view now returns to jukebox movie view instead of thumbnail view.

Adding media entries to the playlist using the media library's function menu did not add the media's title (only the file name/URL).

The playlist editor's "Add streaming URL" button did not use the newer open URL dialog.

Opening the fullscreen chapter/bookmark navigation interface did not pause playback when the setting to do so was enabled.

Ejecting a drive/device while playing a stream would cause the stream playback to stop.

When the media library is opened and the previously opened folder no longer exists, the media library will try to go up the folder tree to the first parent folder that exists.

Trying to take a screenshot from a live stream or a media file with a very long file name did not work.

Fixed an issue when OSD messages would not appear if the "Use Exclusive Fullscreen with VMR9 Renderless mode (use with care)" setting was enabled in some cases.

This same bug caused screen-refresh issues with some of the fullscreen navigation pages under some conditions.

Setting "On Play Complete" to "Auto-Rewind" did not work with non- DirectShow playback (playback would loop instead of pausing on the first frame).

Using the quote (") character in a media library category name would cause the category name to get cropped.

Media Library categories containg the "&" character in their name did not list correctly in the category editor, showing up as "_" instead of "&".

Fixed a category rename bug that allowed you to merge categories by renaming to an existing category name.

Fixed a category create bug that allowed you to merge categories by creating a category with an existing category name.

When the media library's dynamic scrollbar was disabled, it still triggered unnecessary screen updates.

When the media library updated the clock, it would not clear the background behind the path area, causing small cosmetic glitches.

Can now stream from URLs containing space characters as part of the URL.

Opening a ".url" pointing to a web page ignored the "HTML Interactivity" setting.

Pressing "update" on the "Audio Device Filter Manager" dialog with nothing selected/entered would trigger a crash.

Wrote a work-around for M3U UTF8 encoded playlists that were not properly marked as UTF8 using a BOM.

Fixed a cosmetic glitch where file names on the playlist fullscreen navigation interface's function menu could overlay the action icon.

Fixed a few small memory leaks.

