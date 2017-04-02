Er i een update voor versie 4.13 van AIMP uitgekomen. Deze gratis lichtgewichtmediaspeler van Russische makelij heeft ondersteuning voor de populairste muziekformaten. Het uiterlijk heeft wat weg van het bekende Winamp en is door middel van skins aan te passen. AIMP heeft een 18-kanaalsequalizer aan boord en ondersteunt plug-ins. Verder kan het programma cd's rippen, muziekbestanden converteren en tags bewerken. Sinds versie 4.13 build 1886 zijn de volgende veranderingen en verbeteringen aangebracht:
Changes in AIMP version 4.13 build 1890
Changes in AIMP version 4.13 build 1889
- Common: localizations have been updated
- Player: support for ID3v1 tag for remote files
- Music Library: Performance of grouping tree has been improved
- Fixed: Audio Converter - FLAC - an error occured during converting process on some PC
- Fixed: Audio Converter - FLAC / OGG - encoders works incorrectly with multiple values from tags fields
- Fixed: Sound Engine - UI hangs if decoder does not respond for a long time
- Fixed: Music Library - the name of target playlist generates incorrectly for files dragged from grouping tree of music library
- Fixed: Music Library - report generates incorrectly for fields with multiple values
- Fixed: Plugins - Last.fm - plugin leads to hang up the application in some cases when display information about the song
- Small bugs were fixed
Changes in AIMP version 4.13 build 1887
- Music Library: Reports - limits of tables have been extended
- Fixed: Internet radio - the station name instead of the track title is displayed in some cases
- Fixed: Music Library - reports - tracks with same values of the title and artist field processes as single track
- Fixed: Player - an issue with opening multiple files from the Windows Explorer (you need to re-associate file types)