De beste high-end smartphones

In het hoogste prijssegment vind je toestellen die het allemaal hebben: de snelste high-end soc, een luxe aanvoelende behuizing, een superfel scherm en een veelzijdig camerasysteem met drie camera's, waaronder een telecamera en een goede macrofunctie. De accuduur is de afgelopen paar jaar sterk verbeterd, waardoor nieuwe high-end smartphones over het algemeen erg goed scoren. In deze prijsklasse zitten de meeste Apple iPhones. Je komt in deze prijsklasse ook haast alle foldables tegen.

Welk toestel het beste voor je is, is persoonlijk: hoewel het met de meeste eigenschappen vaak wel goed zit, zitten er bijvoorbeeld verschillen in de camerakwaliteit of heeft een toestel een extra eigenschap die andere smartphones niet hebben, bijvoorbeeld de S Pen van Samsungs Galaxy S Ultra-topmodellen. Als je nog niet weet wat je wilt, maar wel veel kunt uitgeven, kun je je wat ons betreft geen buil vallen aan onderstaande aanraders. Zoals gebruikelijk zijn dat twee Android-toestellen en twee Apple iPhones.

Laatste update: 9-5-2025

We hebben het aanbod en de prijsontwikkeling gecontroleerd, en daarmee zijn de aanraders veranderd.

De beste high-end Android-smartphones

Best buy

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, 256GB opslag Zwart
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, 256GB opslag Zwart 6,9" • 3120x1440 • 256GB Prijs bij publicatie: € 999,-
€ 939,90 bij Amazon.nl Marketplace Bekijk alle prijzen

De Galaxy S25 Ultra is Samsungs huidige topmodel, waarvan de prijs inmiddels genoeg gedaald is om hem aan te raden als je de meest high-end Android-telefoon zoekt. Het platte scherm is groot, scherp, fel en bovendien voorzien van een coating waardoor hij in zonlicht een betere weergave heeft dan elke andere telefoon. Het camerasysteem is veelzijdig en erg goed, al is het niet het allerbeste camerasysteem van het moment. De Snapdragon 8 Elite For Galaxy-chipset is razendsnel, maar wel gevoelig voor thermal throttling. Dat neemt niet weg dat je alsnog de zwaarste toepassingen kunt draaien, al wordt het toestel dan wel erg warm. One UI 7, dat zijn debuut maakte op de S25-lijn, is behoorlijk vernieuwd. Daarmee oogt en voelt het moderner dan ooit. Het systeem zit bomvol AI-vernuft, waarvan sommige functies (nog) niet meer dan een gimmick zijn, maar andere zeer handig zijn. Bovendien werken ze allemaal in het Nederlands. Het toestel geniet daarnaast van een erg lange updatebelofte van zeven jaar. Daarmee wordt hij tot minstens februari 2032 van updates voorzien. De accuduur is ook ontzettend goed.

Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+ en S25 Ultra - AI alleen is niet genoeg 181

Alternatief

Xiaomi 15 Ultra, 16GB ram, 512GB opslag Zwart
Xiaomi 15 Ultra, 16GB ram, 512GB opslag Zwart 6,73" • 3200x1440 • 512GB Prijs bij publicatie: € 1.192,-
€ 1.100,69 bij bol Bekijk alle prijzen

De Xiaomi 15 Ultra heeft het beste camerasysteem dat je momenteel in Nederland of België kunt kopen. Het is erg veelzijdig en bevat uitzonderlijk grote camerasensors. Verder is de display groot, ontzettend helder en vlijmscherp. Het scherm is aan de zijkanten afgerond, wat in combinatie met de andere rondingen op de behuizing zorgt voor een goede ergonomie. Dat is niet vanzelfsprekend bij een toestel van dit formaat. Ook de Snapdragon 8 Elite-chip in de telefoon is razendsnel en heeft bovendien weinig last van thermal throttling. De processor wordt bijgestaan door minimaal 16GB werkgeheugen en razendsnelle 512GB UFS 4.1-opslag waardoor je nog jaren vooruit kunt. Datzelfde geldt niet voor de softwareondersteuning: die is met vier jaar Android-updates en zes jaar securitypatches wat korter dan andere ultieme topmodellen. Xiaomi's software, HyperOS 2, is een erg drukke Android-schil. Het oogt rommeliger dan die van andere fabrikanten, maar je kunt het zelf tot in de puntjes aanpassen waardoor het voor de veeleisende gebruiker een fijn stukje software is. De accuduur is bovendien heerlijk lang en opladen gaat relatief vlot.

Xiaomi 15 en 15 Ultra - Kleine krachtpatser en ultracameraphone 80

Wil je graag een high-end toestel, maar ben je niet bereid om daar de hoofdprijs voor te betalen, dan is de realme GT 7 Pro een goede keuze. Deze telefoon heeft ons verrast doordat hij op veel belangrijke punten helemaal niet onderdoet voor andere topmodellen, terwijl hij veel goedkoper is. Zo is het scherm ontzettend helder, de Snapdragon 8 Elite even rap als in andere toestellen en is de accuduur uitmuntend. Wel lever je in op het camerasysteem: dat is minder veelzijdig dan dat van andere modellen in de topklasse en levert foto’s af die eerder afkomstig van een midrangetelefoon lijken te zijn. Realme UI 6, wat in essentie gewoon ColorOS is, biedt een erg vloeiende Android-ervaring. De software-updatebelofte is met vier jaar Android-updates en zes jaar securitypatches wat korter dan andere topmodellen.

De Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is met name op softwaregebied een sterk alternatief voor bovenstaande toestellen. Het scherm is een van de felste die we ooit hebben getest, de software bijzonder prettig in het gebruik, met nog zes jaar updates en Pixel Drops. Het toestel heeft echter een paar grote nadelen: een mindere accuduur en traag opladen, een langzame soc en een relatief hoge prijs. Ook de Sony Xperia 1 VI moet het vooral van zijn bijzondere camera's hebben, en van zijn 3,5mm-koptelefoonaansluiting, die je verder vrijwel nergens meer tegenkomt in dit prijssegment. De accuduur is top, maar scherm en software zijn dat niet. Met 1200 euro is het intussen ietwat verouderde toestel op basis van een Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-chip ook aan de prijs.

Kun je heel veel uitgeven aan een Android-toestel, wil je vooral een heel groot scherm en interesseren camera en accu je minder, kijk dan ook eens naar tabletvormige foldables zoals de Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 en Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

De beste Apple iPhones

Best Buy

Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max, 256GB opslag Zwart
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max, 256GB opslag Zwart 6,9" • 2868x1320 • 256GB Prijs bij publicatie: € 1.246,-
€ 1.191,- bij bol Plaza Bekijk alle prijzen

De iPhone 16 Pro Max is de beste smartphone die Apple momenteel te bieden heeft. Hij is voorzien van een luxueuze titanium rand. Aan de zijkant zit een nieuwe cameraknop die, net als de nieuwe 48-megapixelultragroothoekcamera, in de praktijk weinig toevoegt, maar in de weg zit hij ook niet. De rest van het camerasysteem is nog altijd uitstekend, met de mogelijkheid om ver in te zoomen en mooie video’s te maken, nu ook in 4k/120fps. Uiteraard heeft het toestel een 120Hz-scherm met always-ondisplayweergave, Dynamic Island en een hoge helderheid, zij het niet de allerhoogste van alle toestellen die we getest hebben. De A18-soc is snel en brengt de belofte van AI-functies met zich mee, maar vooralsnog zijn die er in Europa niet. De software wordt waarschijnlijk nog tot 2030 of 2031 geüpdatet (iOS 23 of 24). De accuduur is uitstekend, maar opladen duurt een eeuwigheid. Voor extra opslag betaal je een hoge meerprijs.

Apple iPhone 16-serie - Is een extra knop de upgrade waard? 372

Alternatief

Apple iPhone 15, 256GB opslag Zwart
Apple iPhone 15, 256GB opslag Zwart 6,1" • 2556x1179 • 256GB Prijs bij publicatie: € 817,-
€ 804,43 bij TechFabrique.nl Bekijk alle prijzen

De Apple iPhone 15 heeft duidelijk betere specificaties dan de iPhone 14 en 13. Ten opzichte van de nieuwe iPhone 16 zijn de grootste verschillen een minder snelle soc, zonder toekomstige ondersteuning voor Apple Intelligence, evenals het gebrek aan een macrofunctie. Voor een high-end toestel is de iPhone 15 lekker compact, met hetzelfde Dynamic Island en dezelfde hoge piekhelderheid als het nieuwe model, en eveneens de achterhaalde 60Hz-refreshrate en ontbrekende always-ondisplayweergave. De 48-megapixelhoofdcamera schiet scherpe foto's en levert een redelijk goede softwarematige 2x-zoomfunctie op. Een echte telecamera heeft hij niet, in tegenstelling tot de meeste Android-toestellen voor dit bedrag, en de ultragroothoekcamera is wat verouderd. De accuduur van de iPhone 15 is zeker voor een kleinere telefoon prima, maar in vergelijking met grotere toestellen geef je wat op. Opladen schiet nog steeds niet op. Hoewel wat ouder, is de A16-soc nog altijd rap en je mag lang software-updates verwachten, waarschijnlijk tot 2029 of 2030 (iOS 22 of 23). 

Apple iPhone 15 en 15 Plus - Eindelijk weer een duidelijke upgrade 259

In plaats van de iPhone 16 Pro Max kun je ook een iPhone 15 Pro Max overwegen. Dat is zeker interessant als je een versie met 512GB of 1TB opslag wilt, want dan is het oude model nog meer dan een kwart goedkoper. Ten opzichte van de iPhone 15 Pro Max heeft de 16 Pro Max alleen een wat groter scherm, een nieuwere soc en een nipt langere accuduur als noemenswaardige verbeteringen. De extra cameraknop vinden we weinig toevoegen en ook de oudere Pro's zijn (in theorie) voorbereid op Apple Intelligence.

Apples compacte topmodel, de iPhone 16 Pro, neemt een grotere voorsprong op de 15 Pro wat de accuduur betreft. Ook heeft hij ten opzichte van de 15 Pro een telecamera die verder kan inzoomen, ten koste van de beeldkwaliteit op 3x zoom. De 128GB- en 256GB-versies kosten bijna hetzelfde, dus dan verdient de 16 Pro wat ons betreft de voorkeur. Bij hogere capaciteiten betaal je zo'n 15 tot 20 procent meer voor het nieuwe model, waarmee de balans weer richting de 15 Pro doorslaat.

De iPhone 16 en iPhone 16 Plus hebben als voordelen boven de iPhone 15 en iPhone 15 Plus een flink vernieuwde soc met (in theorie) ondersteuning voor Apple Intelligence, een ultragroothoekcamera met macrofunctie, een langere accuduur en twee nieuwe knoppen aan de zijkant. Die verschillen zijn dus wat groter dan bij de Pro-modellen. Nog altijd betaal je zo'n 15 procent meer voor de 128GB-opslagvariant. Bij hogere capaciteiten loopt het prijsverschil uiteen, waarbij we opmerken dat sommige kleurvarianten van de iPhone 15 (Plus) duur of slecht leverbaar zijn. Wanneer het prijsverschil minder dan 10 procent bedraagt voor de variant die je wilt, zouden we het nieuwste model kiezen.

Als je nog minder wilt uitgeven aan een iPhone, komen de nieuwe iPhone 16e, de iPhone 14 (Plus) en iPhone 13 in beeld. Ze zijn allemaal geen heel goede keus. De 16e is weliswaar nieuw, met lange updates, een snelle soc en potentiële Apple Intelligence-ondersteuning, maar heeft slechts één camera achterop, geen MagSafe en een verouderde display met lage piekhelderheid. De iPhone 13 en 14 hebben ook dit oudere scherm zonder Dynamic Island, maar net als de iPhone 15 wel een tweede camera. Ze verschillen niet veel van elkaar en hebben nog de verouderde Lightning-aansluiting. De updateperiode van deze verouderde toestellen is mogelijk aan de korte kant, zeker bij de iPhone 13.

Uitgebreide testresultaten

Voor deze high-end Best Buy Guide hebben we in totaal 36 toestellen getest. Via deze link vind je een vergelijkingstabel met alle specificaties en testdata van de geteste Android-smartphones en hier staan alle geteste iPhones. Alle toestellen passen niet in hetzelfde overzicht, omdat een vergelijkingstabel op Tweakers maximaal 50 producten kan bevatten.

Beeldscherm

  • Piekhelderheid 15%
  • Piekhelderheid (33%)
  • Piekhelderheid (100%)
  • Min. helderheid
  • Kleurtemperatuur
  • Gem. grijsafwijking
  • Gem. kleurafwijking
  • Colorchecker
Piekhelderheid wit (15% schermoppervlakte)
Smartphone Resolutie Schermdiagonaal Gemiddelde helderheid in cd/m² (hoger is beter)
Xiaomi 15 Ultra 3200x1440 6,73"
3.445
Xiaomi 15 2670x1200 6,36"
3.273
Google Pixel 9 Pro 2856x1280 6,34"
2.979
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 2992x1344 6,73"
2.722
Samsung Galaxy S25 2340x1080 6,2"
2.508
Samsung Galaxy S24+ 3088x1440 6,7"
2.501
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 3120x1440 6,8"
2.483
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 3120x1440 6,9"
2.470
Samsung Galaxy S25+ 3120x1440 6,7"
2.454
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 2868x1320 6,9"
2.379
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 2622x1206 6,3"
2.375
ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra 2400x1080 6,78"
2.325
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 2796x1290 6,7"
2.291
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 2556x1179 6,1"
2.279
ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition 2400x1080 6,78"
2.276
Apple iPhone 16 2556x1179 6,1"
2.269
Apple iPhone 16 Plus 2796x1290 6,7"
2.232
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 2556x1179 6,1"
2.205
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 2796x1290 6,7"
2.186
OnePlus 13 3168x1440 6,82"
2.095
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 2796x1290 6,7"
2.038
Apple iPhone 15 2556x1179 6,1"
2.022
Sony Xperia 1 VI 2340x1080 6,5"
1.939
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 3088x1440 6,8"
1.666
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 2712x1220 6,7"
1.609
OPPO Find X8 Pro 2780x1264 6,78"
1.578
Samsung Galaxy S23+ 2340x1080 6,6"
1.555
Samsung Galaxy S23 2340x1080 6,1"
1.503
Xiaomi 14 2670x1200 6,36"
1.349
Xiaomi 14 Ultra 3200x1440 6,73"
1.297
OnePlus 12 3168x1440 6,82"
1.240
Sony Xperia 5 V 2520x1080 6,1"
930
Apple iPhone 14 2532x1170 6,1"
817
Apple iPhone 16e 2532x1170 6,1"
803
Apple iPhone 14 Plus 2778x1284 6,7"
789
Sony Xperia 1 V 3840x1644 6,5"
777
Piekhelderheid wit (33% schermoppervlakte)
Smartphone Resolutie Schermdiagonaal Gemiddelde helderheid in cd/m² (hoger is beter)
Xiaomi 15 Ultra 3200x1440 6,73"
3.128
Xiaomi 15 2670x1200 6,36"
3.108
Google Pixel 9 Pro 2856x1280 6,34"
2.627
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 2992x1344 6,73"
2.470
Samsung Galaxy S24+ 3088x1440 6,7"
2.158
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 2556x1179 6,1"
2.148
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 3120x1440 6,8"
2.146
ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra 2400x1080 6,78"
2.135
Samsung Galaxy S25 2340x1080 6,2"
2.129
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 2796x1290 6,7"
2.119
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 3120x1440 6,9"
2.116
Samsung Galaxy S25+ 3120x1440 6,7"
2.103
ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition 2400x1080 6,78"
2.094
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 2796x1290 6,7"
1.999
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 2622x1206 6,3"
1.972
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 2556x1179 6,1"
1.967
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 2868x1320 6,9"
1.953
OnePlus 13 3168x1440 6,82"
1.873
Apple iPhone 16 Plus 2796x1290 6,7"
1.866
Sony Xperia 1 VI 2340x1080 6,5"
1.809
Apple iPhone 16 2556x1179 6,1"
1.806
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 2796x1290 6,7"
1.786
Apple iPhone 15 2556x1179 6,1"
1.757
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 2712x1220 6,7"
1.575
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 3088x1440 6,8"
1.529
OPPO Find X8 Pro 2780x1264 6,78"
1.492
Samsung Galaxy S23 2340x1080 6,1"
1.485
Samsung Galaxy S23+ 2340x1080 6,6"
1.457
Xiaomi 14 2670x1200 6,36"
1.437
Xiaomi 14 Ultra 3200x1440 6,73"
1.357
OnePlus 12 3168x1440 6,82"
1.231
Sony Xperia 5 V 2520x1080 6,1"
978
Sony Xperia 1 V 3840x1644 6,5"
835
Apple iPhone 14 2532x1170 6,1"
813
Apple iPhone 16e 2532x1170 6,1"
805
Apple iPhone 14 Plus 2778x1284 6,7"
792
Piekhelderheid wit (100% schermoppervlakte)
Smartphone Resolutie Schermdiagonaal Gemiddelde helderheid in cd/m² (hoger is beter)
Google Pixel 9 Pro 2856x1280 6,34"
2.092
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 2992x1344 6,73"
2.060
ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra 2400x1080 6,78"
1.626
ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition 2400x1080 6,78"
1.608
Sony Xperia 1 VI 2340x1080 6,5"
1.482
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 2796x1290 6,7"
1.395
Xiaomi 14 2670x1200 6,36"
1.391
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 2712x1220 6,7"
1.340
Xiaomi 14 Ultra 3200x1440 6,73"
1.325
Samsung Galaxy S25+ 3120x1440 6,7"
1.314
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 3120x1440 6,8"
1.311
Samsung Galaxy S24+ 3088x1440 6,7"
1.303
Samsung Galaxy S25 2340x1080 6,2"
1.303
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 3120x1440 6,9"
1.303
OPPO Find X8 Pro 2780x1264 6,78"
1.223
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 3088x1440 6,8"
1.223
Samsung Galaxy S23 2340x1080 6,1"
1.096
Samsung Galaxy S23+ 2340x1080 6,6"
1.086
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 2796x1290 6,7"
1.064
Xiaomi 15 Ultra 3200x1440 6,73"
1.058
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 2556x1179 6,1"
1.055
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 2622x1206 6,3"
1.046
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 2556x1179 6,1"
1.031
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 2868x1320 6,9"
1.031
Apple iPhone 16 2556x1179 6,1"
1.026
Apple iPhone 16 Plus 2796x1290 6,7"
1.022
OnePlus 13 3168x1440 6,82"
1.018
OnePlus 12 3168x1440 6,82"
1.009
Xiaomi 15 2670x1200 6,36"
1.001
Sony Xperia 5 V 2520x1080 6,1"
997
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 2796x1290 6,7"
993
Apple iPhone 15 2556x1179 6,1"
967
Sony Xperia 1 V 3840x1644 6,5"
846
Apple iPhone 14 2532x1170 6,1"
817
Apple iPhone 14 Plus 2778x1284 6,7"
794
Apple iPhone 16e 2532x1170 6,1"
766
Minimale helderheid
Smartphone Resolutie Schermdiagonaal Gemiddelde helderheid in cd/m² (lager is beter)
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 3120x1440 6,8"
0,78
Samsung Galaxy S25+ 3120x1440 6,7"
0,89
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 3120x1440 6,9"
0,90
Samsung Galaxy S24+ 3088x1440 6,7"
0,94
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 2868x1320 6,9"
0,97
Samsung Galaxy S25 2340x1080 6,2"
0,97
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 2622x1206 6,3"
0,99
Apple iPhone 16 2556x1179 6,1"
0,99
Apple iPhone 16 Plus 2796x1290 6,7"
1,00
Xiaomi 14 Ultra 3200x1440 6,73"
1,14
Samsung Galaxy S23+ 2340x1080 6,6"
1,66
Sony Xperia 1 V 3840x1644 6,5"
1,70
Sony Xperia 5 V 2520x1080 6,1"
1,71
Xiaomi 15 Ultra 3200x1440 6,73"
1,84
Samsung Galaxy S23 2340x1080 6,1"
1,87
OnePlus 13 3168x1440 6,82"
1,90
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 2556x1179 6,1"
1,93
Apple iPhone 14 Plus 2778x1284 6,7"
1,93
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 2796x1290 6,7"
1,94
Apple iPhone 15 2556x1179 6,1"
1,94
OPPO Find X8 Pro 2780x1264 6,78"
1,95
Xiaomi 15 2670x1200 6,36"
1,95
Apple iPhone 14 2532x1170 6,1"
1,96
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 3088x1440 6,8"
1,97
Apple iPhone 16e 2532x1170 6,1"
1,98
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 2556x1179 6,1"
1,98
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 2796x1290 6,7"
1,99
OnePlus 12 3168x1440 6,82"
1,99
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 2796x1290 6,7"
2,01
ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra 2400x1080 6,78"
2,09
Sony Xperia 1 VI 2340x1080 6,5"
2,09
Xiaomi 14 2670x1200 6,36"
2,11
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 2712x1220 6,7"
2,33
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 2992x1344 6,73"
2,89
Google Pixel 9 Pro 2856x1280 6,34"
2,95
ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition 2400x1080 6,78"
3,02
Kleurtemperatuur wit
Smartphone Resolutie Schermdiagonaal Gemiddelde graden in kelvin (lager is beter)
Apple iPhone 16 Plus 2796x1290 6,7"
6.265
Apple iPhone 16 2556x1179 6,1"
6.284
Google Pixel 9 Pro 2856x1280 6,34"
6.314
ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra 2400x1080 6,78"
6.324
Apple iPhone 16e 2532x1170 6,1"
6.354
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 2868x1320 6,9"
6.414
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 2796x1290 6,7"
6.420
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 2622x1206 6,3"
6.427
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 2712x1220 6,7"
6.434
Samsung Galaxy S25+ 3120x1440 6,7"
6.447
Apple iPhone 15 2556x1179 6,1"
6.450
Samsung Galaxy S24+ 3088x1440 6,7"
6.456
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 2556x1179 6,1"
6.469
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 3088x1440 6,8"
6.475
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 2796x1290 6,7"
6.480
OnePlus 13 3168x1440 6,82"
6.511
Samsung Galaxy S25 2340x1080 6,2"
6.515
Samsung Galaxy S23 2340x1080 6,1"
6.537
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 3120x1440 6,9"
6.556
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 2992x1344 6,73"
6.562
ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition 2400x1080 6,78"
6.575
Samsung Galaxy S23+ 2340x1080 6,6"
6.582
Xiaomi 15 Ultra 3200x1440 6,73"
6.589
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 2796x1290 6,7"
6.617
Apple iPhone 14 2532x1170 6,1"
6.626
Xiaomi 15 2670x1200 6,36"
6.634
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 2556x1179 6,1"
6.641
OnePlus 12 3168x1440 6,82"
6.684
Xiaomi 14 2670x1200 6,36"
6.716
Xiaomi 14 Ultra 3200x1440 6,73"
6.716
Apple iPhone 14 Plus 2778x1284 6,7"
6.744
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 3120x1440 6,8"
6.748
Sony Xperia 1 VI 2340x1080 6,5"
6.758
Sony Xperia 5 V 2520x1080 6,1"
6.962
OPPO Find X8 Pro 2780x1264 6,78"
7.020
Sony Xperia 1 V 3840x1644 6,5"
7.508
Gemiddelde grijsafwijking
Smartphone Resolutie Schermdiagonaal Gemiddelde kleurafwijking in ΔE2000 (lager is beter)
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 2556x1179 6,1"
0,53
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 2796x1290 6,7"
0,57
Samsung Galaxy S24+ 3088x1440 6,7"
0,61
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 2796x1290 6,7"
1,00
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 3120x1440 6,8"
1,09
Samsung Galaxy S25 2340x1080 6,2"
1,16
Apple iPhone 15 2556x1179 6,1"
1,16
OnePlus 12 3168x1440 6,82"
1,18
OnePlus 13 3168x1440 6,82"
1,19
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 2556x1179 6,1"
1,30
Apple iPhone 14 2532x1170 6,1"
1,40
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 2796x1290 6,7"
1,40
Apple iPhone 16 Plus 2796x1290 6,7"
1,55
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 2622x1206 6,3"
1,57
Apple iPhone 16 2556x1179 6,1"
1,57
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 3120x1440 6,9"
1,71
Samsung Galaxy S25+ 3120x1440 6,7"
1,72
Xiaomi 15 Ultra 3200x1440 6,73"
1,77
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 3088x1440 6,8"
1,81
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 2868x1320 6,9"
1,82
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 2992x1344 6,73"
1,84
Sony Xperia 1 VI 2340x1080 6,5"
2,03
Google Pixel 9 Pro 2856x1280 6,34"
2,10
Samsung Galaxy S23 2340x1080 6,1"
2,28
Samsung Galaxy S23+ 2340x1080 6,6"
2,44
Apple iPhone 14 Plus 2778x1284 6,7"
2,50
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 2712x1220 6,7"
2,81
Apple iPhone 16e 2532x1170 6,1"
2,84
Sony Xperia 5 V 2520x1080 6,1"
2,99
ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition 2400x1080 6,78"
3,07
ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra 2400x1080 6,78"
3,57
OPPO Find X8 Pro 2780x1264 6,78"
3,99
Xiaomi 14 2670x1200 6,36"
4,41
Xiaomi 14 Ultra 3200x1440 6,73"
4,41
Xiaomi 15 2670x1200 6,36"
4,45
Sony Xperia 1 V 3840x1644 6,5"
5,39
Gemiddelde kleurafwijking
Smartphone Resolutie Schermdiagonaal Gemiddelde kleurafwijking in ΔE2000 (lager is beter)
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 2796x1290 6,7"
0,58
Apple iPhone 15 2556x1179 6,1"
0,69
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 2556x1179 6,1"
0,71
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 2796x1290 6,7"
0,73
OnePlus 13 3168x1440 6,82"
0,90
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 2992x1344 6,73"
0,95
Apple iPhone 14 2532x1170 6,1"
1,03
Samsung Galaxy S25 2340x1080 6,2"
1,06
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 2556x1179 6,1"
1,09
OnePlus 12 3168x1440 6,82"
1,12
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 2796x1290 6,7"
1,19
Apple iPhone 16 2556x1179 6,1"
1,22
Apple iPhone 16 Plus 2796x1290 6,7"
1,24
Sony Xperia 1 VI 2340x1080 6,5"
1,24
Samsung Galaxy S24+ 3088x1440 6,7"
1,29
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 3120x1440 6,8"
1,30
Samsung Galaxy S25+ 3120x1440 6,7"
1,40
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 2622x1206 6,3"
1,42
Google Pixel 9 Pro 2856x1280 6,34"
1,43
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 3120x1440 6,9"
1,44
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 3088x1440 6,8"
1,45
Samsung Galaxy S23 2340x1080 6,1"
1,50
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 2868x1320 6,9"
1,56
Xiaomi 15 Ultra 3200x1440 6,73"
1,62
Samsung Galaxy S23+ 2340x1080 6,6"
1,69
Apple iPhone 14 Plus 2778x1284 6,7"
1,71
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 2712x1220 6,7"
1,86
ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition 2400x1080 6,78"
1,94
Apple iPhone 16e 2532x1170 6,1"
1,99
OPPO Find X8 Pro 2780x1264 6,78"
2,46
Sony Xperia 5 V 2520x1080 6,1"
2,54
Xiaomi 15 2670x1200 6,36"
2,76
Xiaomi 14 2670x1200 6,36"
3,00
Xiaomi 14 Ultra 3200x1440 6,73"
3,00
ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra 2400x1080 6,78"
3,14
Sony Xperia 1 V 3840x1644 6,5"
4,57
Gemiddelde gedetailleerde-kleurafwijking
Smartphone Resolutie Schermtype Gemiddelde kleurafwijking in ΔE2000 (lager is beter)
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 2796x1290 OLED
0,41
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 2556x1179 OLED
0,48
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 2796x1290 OLED
0,51
Apple iPhone 15 2556x1179 OLED
0,61
Samsung Galaxy S25 2340x1080 OLED
0,69
Samsung Galaxy S24+ 3088x1440 OLED
0,90
OnePlus 13 3168x1440 OLED
0,92
Samsung Galaxy S25+ 3120x1440 OLED
0,92
Apple iPhone 16 2556x1179 OLED
0,98
Apple iPhone 16 Plus 2796x1290 OLED
0,99
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 2622x1206 OLED
1,00
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 3120x1440 OLED
1,00
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 3120x1440 OLED
1,01
OnePlus 12 3168x1440 OLED
1,07
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 2868x1320 OLED
1,16
Sony Xperia 1 VI 2340x1080 OLED
1,27
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 3088x1440 OLED
1,30
Samsung Galaxy S23 2340x1080 OLED
1,42
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 2992x1344 OLED
1,46
Google Pixel 9 Pro 2856x1280 OLED
1,61
Xiaomi 15 Ultra 3200x1440 OLED
1,65
Samsung Galaxy S23+ 2340x1080 OLED
1,76
Apple iPhone 16e 2532x1170 OLED
1,77
Sony Xperia 5 V 2520x1080 OLED
2,20
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 2712x1220 OLED
2,35
OPPO Find X8 Pro 2780x1264 OLED
2,43
Xiaomi 15 2670x1200 OLED
2,75
Xiaomi 14 2670x1200 OLED
2,88
Xiaomi 14 Ultra 3200x1440 OLED
2,88
ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra 2400x1080 OLED
3,05
ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition 2400x1080 OLED
3,35
Sony Xperia 1 V 3840x1644 OLED
4,22

Accuduur

  • Accuduur browsen (Wifi)
  • Accuduur browsen (4G)
  • Accuduur video kijken
Accuduur bij webbrowsen wifi (helderheid @ 250cd/m²)
Smartphone Accucapaciteit (mAh) Gemiddelde tijd in uren en minuten (hoger is beter)
Sony Xperia 1 VI 5.000mAh
1d6m
Xiaomi 15 5.240mAh
23u32m
Sony Xperia 5 V 5.000mAh
21u13m
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5.000mAh
20u51m
Apple iPhone 16 Plus 4.674mAh
20u22m
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 4.685mAh
20u19m
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5.000mAh
20u18m
OnePlus 12 5.400mAh
20u14m
Samsung Galaxy S25+ 4.900mAh
19u30m
OPPO Find X8 Pro 5.910mAh
19u27m
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 3.582mAh
19u19m
Xiaomi 15 Ultra 5.410mAh
19u8m
OnePlus 13 6.000mAh
19u
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 4.422mAh
18u56m
Nubia Z60 Ultra 6.000mAh
18u53m
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 4.323mAh
18u53m
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 4.383mAh
18u49m
Samsung Galaxy S24+ 4.900mAh
18u48m
Apple iPhone 16 3.561mAh
18u26m
Samsung Galaxy S25 4.000mAh
18u8m
Samsung Galaxy S23+ 4.700mAh
17u52m
ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra 5.500mAh
17u34m
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5.000mAh
17u31m
Apple iPhone 14 Plus 4.323mAh
16u49m
Xiaomi 14 4.610mAh
16u38m
Apple iPhone 15 3.349mAh
16u28m
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 5.060mAh
16u23m
ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition 5.800mAh
16u4m
Xiaomi 14 Ultra 5.000mAh
16u4m
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 3.274mAh
15u58m
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 3.200mAh
15u52m
Google Pixel 9 Pro 4.700mAh
15u31m
Apple iPhone 14 3.279mAh
14u54m
Samsung Galaxy S23 3.900mAh
14u52m
Motorola edge 50 ultra 4.500mAh
13u35m
Sony Xperia 1 V 5.000mAh
9u33m
Accuduur bij webbrowsen mobiel netwerk (helderheid @ 250cd/m²)
Smartphone Accucapaciteit (mAh) Gemiddelde tijd in uren en minuten (hoger is beter)
Sony Xperia 1 VI 5.000mAh
18u22m
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 4.422mAh
17u43m
Nubia Z60 Ultra 6.000mAh
17u22m
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 4.383mAh
16u34m
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 4.323mAh
16u27m
OPPO Find X8 Pro 5.910mAh
16u26m
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 3.200mAh
15u56m
Apple iPhone 14 3.279mAh
15u51m
Apple iPhone 15 3.349mAh
15u45m
Xiaomi 15 5.240mAh
15u33m
OnePlus 12 5.400mAh
15u14m
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5.000mAh
15u10m
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5.000mAh
15u9m
ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra 5.500mAh
14u47m
Samsung Galaxy S23+ 4.700mAh
14u41m
Sony Xperia 5 V 5.000mAh
14u32m
OnePlus 13 6.000mAh
14u1m
Xiaomi 15 Ultra 5.410mAh
13u54m
Apple iPhone 14 Plus 4.323mAh
13u46m
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5.000mAh
13u41m
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 3.274mAh
13u40m
ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition 5.800mAh
13u31m
Apple iPhone 16 Plus 4.674mAh
13u22m
Samsung Galaxy S25+ 4.900mAh
13u21m
Samsung Galaxy S23 3.900mAh
12u54m
Xiaomi 14 Ultra 5.000mAh
12u47m
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 5.060mAh
12u39m
Samsung Galaxy S25 4.000mAh
12u22m
Google Pixel 9 Pro 4.700mAh
12u15m
Apple iPhone 16 3.561mAh
12u3m
Samsung Galaxy S24+ 4.900mAh
11u59m
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 3.582mAh
11u11m
Xiaomi 14 4.610mAh
11u4m
Motorola edge 50 ultra 4.500mAh
10u48m
Sony Xperia 1 V 5.000mAh
9u9m
Accuduur bij video kijken (helderheid @ 250cd/m²)
Smartphone Accucapaciteit (mAh) Gemiddelde tijd in uren en minuten (hoger is beter)
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 5.000mAh
1d14u5m
Samsung Galaxy S25+ 4.900mAh
1d13u10m
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 4.422mAh
1d12u54m
Xiaomi 15 5.240mAh
1d10u26m
Samsung Galaxy S25 4.000mAh
1d10u16m
Xiaomi 15 Ultra 5.410mAh
1d9u55m
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 4.685mAh
1d9u36m
Samsung Galaxy S24+ 4.900mAh
1d7u47m
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 4.323mAh
1d7u24m
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 4.383mAh
1d7u12m
OnePlus 12 5.400mAh
1d6u41m
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5.000mAh
1d6u36m
OPPO Find X8 Pro 5.910mAh
1d5u53m
Google Pixel 9 Pro 4.700mAh
1d5u51m
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5.000mAh
1d5u49m
Nubia Z60 Ultra 6.000mAh
1d5u38m
Apple iPhone 16 Plus 4.674mAh
1d5u7m
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 5.060mAh
1d4u35m
Samsung Galaxy S23+ 4.700mAh
1d4u25m
Apple iPhone 14 Plus 4.323mAh
1d3u34m
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 3.582mAh
1d3u16m
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 3.274mAh
1d3u16m
Apple iPhone 16 3.561mAh
1d1u46m
Apple iPhone 15 3.349mAh
1d1u43m
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 3.200mAh
1d1u41m
Motorola edge 50 ultra 4.500mAh
1d52m
ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition 5.800mAh
23u41m
OnePlus 13 6.000mAh
23u26m
Xiaomi 14 4.610mAh
22u4m
Apple iPhone 14 3.279mAh
21u51m
Xiaomi 14 Ultra 5.000mAh
20u43m
Samsung Galaxy S23 3.900mAh
20u7m
Sony Xperia 1 VI 5.000mAh
19u57m
Sony Xperia 1 V 5.000mAh
14u35m

Opladen

  • Laadtijd
  • Procent vol na 30 minuten
Laadtijd
Smartphone Maximaal vermogen snelladen bedraad Gemiddelde tijd in uren en minuten (lager is beter)
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 125W
23m
OnePlus 12 100W
33m
OnePlus 13 100W
44m
Xiaomi 14 90W
44m
ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition 65W
55m
ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra 65W
58m
Xiaomi 15 Ultra 90W
58m
Xiaomi 14 Ultra 90W
1u2m
OPPO Find X8 Pro 80W
1u3m
Xiaomi 15 90W
1u11m
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 45W
1u18m
Samsung Galaxy S24+ 45W
1u24m
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 45W
1u25m
Samsung Galaxy S23 25W
1u25m
Samsung Galaxy S23+ 45W
1u26m
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 45W
1u29m
Samsung Galaxy S25 25W
1u31m
Samsung Galaxy S25+ 45W
1u31m
Google Pixel 9 Pro 27W
1u35m
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 20W
1u39m
Sony Xperia 1 VI 30W
1u39m
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 27W
1u41m
Apple iPhone 15 25W
1u43m
Apple iPhone 14 25W
1u45m
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 20W
1u49m
Apple iPhone 16e 20W
1u52m
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 28W
1u52m
Apple iPhone 16 Plus 20W
1u53m
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 27W
1u56m
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 30W
1u59m
Sony Xperia 1 V 30W
1u59m
Apple iPhone 16 20W
2u6m
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 30W
2u12m
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 27W
2u16m
Apple iPhone 14 Plus 28W
2u21m
Procent vol na 30 minuten
Smartphone Maximaal vermogen snelladen bedraad Gemiddelde toename acculading in % (hoger is beter)
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra 125W
100
OnePlus 12 100W
98
OnePlus 13 100W
87
Xiaomi 14 90W
82
Xiaomi 15 90W
74
ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro Edition 65W
69
Xiaomi 14 Ultra 90W
68
ASUS Zenfone 12 Ultra 65W
67
OPPO Find X8 Pro 80W
65
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 45W
64
Xiaomi 15 Ultra 90W
64
Samsung Galaxy S24+ 45W
59
Apple iPhone 15 Pro 20W
57
Apple iPhone 16 Plus 20W
56
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 45W
56
Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max 30W
55
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 27W
55
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 45W
55
Apple iPhone 14 Plus 28W
54
Apple iPhone 15 25W
54
Google Pixel 9 Pro 27W
53
Apple iPhone 16 Pro 30W
53
Apple iPhone 16 20W
53
Apple iPhone 14 Pro 20W
53
Apple iPhone 14 25W
53
Samsung Galaxy S23+ 45W
53
Samsung Galaxy S23 25W
52
Samsung Galaxy S25 25W
51
Samsung Galaxy S25+ 45W
51
Apple iPhone 16e 20W
50
Sony Xperia 1 VI 30W
47
Apple iPhone 15 Plus 28W
43
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max 27W
43
Sony Xperia 1 V 30W
41
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max 27W
38

We ontvingen de samples van de Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, iPhone 16, iPhone 16e en iPhone 16 Pro Max van Belsimpel, authorised (re)seller van Apple-producten, waarvoor dank.

Redactie: Dennis de Vries, Friso Weijers Testlab: Denny Verwoert Eindredactie: Monique van den Boomen

Reacties (59)

pitchdown 9 mei 2025 07:46
Het telefoonwereldje is behoorlijk saai. Er gebeurd weinig en samsung heeft alles goed voor elkaar in elk segment. Value for money klopt het daar behoorlijk.
Ik ben heel blij met mijn overstap van mijn s22 ultra naar een pixel 9 pro xl. Minder bloatware en kwa software loopt het heerlijk.
Ik heb nog overwogen om over te stappen naar een chinees ivm hogere oplaad-snelheden. Na een eigen test heb ik gemerkt dat de hoge laadsnelheid slechts tijdelijk is, en de meerwaarde dus ook maar beperkt. Een klaptelefoon heb ik over overwogen, maar de nadelen zijn eigenlijk groter dan de voordelen (video`s kijken, fingerprint-scanner welke slechter werkt op de razr 60 ultra, en hele matige software ondersteuning). Ik hoop dat er aankomende jaren wat leuke nieuwe verbeteringen komen, want nu is het kiezen van een nieuwe telefoon niet echt een leuke aangelegenheid.
Reageer
AuteurDennis de Vries Redacteur @pitchdown9 mei 2025 09:43
Haha, ik snap wat je zegt, maar ben ik persoonlijk niet helemaal met je eens. (gelukkig maar, anders had ik een hele saaie baan gehad).

- Camerasensoren die steeds groter worden en fabrikanten die experimenteren met losse cameramodules of verwisselbare lenzen. Het zal op telefoons altijd een groot deel computational photography blijven, maar de hardware staat ook niet stil.
- Silicium-koolstofaccu's die nu hun opmars beginnen te maken. Kleine telefoons die (mede daardoor) opeens een ongekende accuduur hebben, zoals de recente Xiaomi 15.
- Niet voor iedereen even interessant, maar de race naar de meest slimme AI-assistent op een telefoon. Met Google Gemini lijk je elke maand nog meer te kunnen doen dan de maand daarvoor.
- Chipsets die zo krachtig worden en raytracing beginnen te ondersteunen, zodat dat je er heuze AAA-consolegames op kan spelen, zoals Resident Evil of Death Stranding.
- Displays die nu ook in het middensegment ontzettend fel zijn, waardoor steeds meer toestellen in elke situatie nog goed afleesbaar zijn. Ook Samsung's relatief nieuwe schermcoating die ze op de S-Ultra-modellen gebruiken is erg gaaf, benieuwd waar andere fabrikanten mee komen.
- Voor de liefhebber liggen er een aantal extreem dunne telefoons in het verschiet: de iPhone 17 Air, S25 Edge en (als je wilt importeren) Tecno Spark.
- Vouwtelefoons die maar grote stappen blijven maken. De vouw die steeds meer onzichtbaar wordt, vouwtelefoons die volledig waterdicht worden, nieuwe formfactors, enz.

En dat zijn dan de eerste paar dingen die me te binnen schieten.

Nu is het wel zo dat, zeker als je geen poweruser bent, de meeste telefoons ontzettend veel op elkaar lijken. En vroegah was de innovatie absoluut beter te merken.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dennis de Vries op 9 mei 2025 09:44]

Reageer
david-v @Dennis de Vries9 mei 2025 11:35
Displays die nu ook in het middensegment ontzettend fel zijn, waardoor steeds meer toestellen in elke situatie nog goed afleesbaar zijn. Ook Samsung's relatief nieuwe schermcoating die ze op de S-Ultra-modellen gebruiken is erg gaaf, benieuwd waar andere fabrikanten mee komen.
Dit is inderdaad een opvallende verbetering op de Galaxy S24 ultra. Ik heb daarom ook gekozen om helemaal geen extra scherm bescherming toe te passen, want dan pas zie je wat die coating doet met reflectie. Mijn wens voor komende toestellen is dat de coating ook minder gevoelig is voor viezigheid/vet. Ik heb het gevoel dat het scherm nu eerder last heeft van vette vingers.
Reageer
hoosterb @Dennis de Vries10 mei 2025 05:57
In plaats van een nieuwe telefoon/betere foto's heb ik een broekzak camera gekocht, gewoon voor ernaast. Mijn IPhone 13 Pro is me goed bevallen als lichtgewicht vakantie camera, tweedehands gekocht toen mijn 7+ gestolen werd. Tegenlicht is waar de resultaten wat tegenvallen, ook erg grote contrasten zijn niet wat ik zou willen zien, film echt top. Maar verder geen gezeur, foto's maken is prima, van de kat, de tuin, optredens en vakantie, helemaal tevreden. Samenwerking met mijn Windows laptop mag wel wat beter. Is gewoon pet.

Het meenemen van mijn spiegelreflex (Canon 7D) met een drietal lenzen wordt me te veel gedoe, zeker met een goed statief erbij weegt dat best veel en gaat mijn leeftijd mee tellen. En resultaten zijn niet echt beter. Ja, een dia is nog steeds beter, contrast, afmeting en aanblik, het is mooier. Maar heb ik ook al geen jaren meer gezien, kijk op een wqhd scherm en dat is prima. iPhone 13 Pro is prima. Meestal niks slechter dan die Canon, wel beperkter.

Wat meer inzoomen mis ik regelmatig, details in een mooie kerk of een landschap. En ik mis een fototoestel. Gewoon zelf een foto maken. Net even wat meer inzoomen, zelf de beelduitsnede bepalen zonder dat de opname kwaliteit anders wordt.

Dus een Sony RX100 VII gekocht, piepklein en echt top, 24-200 mm lens, één inch sensor, mooie beelden. Voor de vette groothoek gebruik ik gewoon de iPhone en voor veel filmen ook, net als voor panorama's. Maar een traploze optische zoom is echt fijn hoor, ook bij een opname bij een live-optreden, ik kan nu weer even een gezicht pakken, zelf de compositie bepalen. En weer zelf diafragma etc. instellen, is gewoon dikke pret, toch een beetje het idee dat je zelf de foto maakt.

En al is het een kleine camera, je hebt wel een camera in je handen, met knopjes en wieltjes en zo, die je voor je oog kunt houden, die standaard dus horizontaal werkt... Allemaal net even meer ouderwets fotograferen dan met een telefoon. En kan nu met een klein statiefje prima uit de voeten. Even een voetje voor de iPhone er bij kopen, kan soms ook handig zijn maar met een klein statiefje kan ik nu echt veel door. Meer nachtopnames maken, weer wat nieuws. Ik merk de afgelopen tijd dat het een fijne aanvulling is, filmen met de iPone gaat echt makkelijker, een foto maken met juiste uitsnede met de Sony. Heb er een cameratas bij, kan ik 'm om de nek hangen, zonder kan ook, gewoon in je broekzak, ding is er voor gemaakt. Nieuw belachelijk duur, ik heb 'm half jaar oud voor redelijke prijs, mijn iPone inruilen en een nieuwe kopen zou bijna net zo duur zijn, ik denk dat ik een goede keuze heb gemaakt.

Voordeel is ook dat mijn telefoon nu minder belangrijk wordt, ik er dus ook langer mee kan doen, bank app eraf en wat is dan nog gevaarlijk ? Betalen kan ik thuis als het om grote bedragen gaat. Die Sony camera blijft het gewoon doen en veel beter zal het niet worden wat nut heeft voor mij, mocht het over vijf jaar nodig zijn een andere telefoon te kopen voor betalen, bioscoopkaartjes of zo... Koop ik wel een goedkoop flutding.

En heel simpel, wil je jouw vakantie of familie feestje een beetje gewoon terug zien ? Horizontaal. Op een telefoon lijkt vertikaal wel leuk, is vaak niet hoe wij de wereld zien.

[Reactie gewijzigd door hoosterb op 10 mei 2025 06:14]

Reageer
bilgy_no1 @pitchdown9 mei 2025 10:43
Een Pixel telefoon zit juist boordevol bloatware van Google. Die vind je uiteraard ook op andere telefoons, want Google legt het meeleveren van allerlei crapware op aan fabrikanten als ze ook de Play Store willen kunnen aanbieden.

Ik had er een beetje angst voor toen ik vorig jaar de S24 Ultra kocht, maar het valt eigenlijk wel mee. Ja, er staan wat extra Samsung apps, maar die staan allemaal in een speciaal mapje. Deels hangen die ook samen met de functies van de telefoon (zoals Sketch voor gebruik met de pen). Er staat verder wat Microsoft spul op wat allemaal te verwijderen is, maar ik ben toch MS365 klant, dus had die anders alsnog moeten installeren. Facebook zat er geloof ik ook op, maar kon ik gewoon verwijderen.

Maar ik moest net zo goed crap van Google verwijderen of uitschakelen: Google TV, Chrome en nog wat spul geloof ik.
Reageer
Sinester @bilgy_no19 mei 2025 14:40
Een Pixel telefoon zit juist boordevol bloatware van Google
Ben ik niet mee eens. Er zit geen software op, wat naar mijn mening onder de term bloatware valt. Het is allemaal onderdeel van de telefoon imo, anders is bijvoorbeeld een rekenmachine of een wekker ook bloatware.
Bloatware is software die systeembronnen in beslag neemt zonder iets nuttigs te doen
Reageer
bilgy_no1 @Sinester9 mei 2025 15:43
Het probleem met die definitie is het subjectieve begrip "nuttig". Het gaat er meer om of die extra software noodzakelijk is voor de kernfunctie van een product. In het geval van Android betreft dat een Operating System waarbinnen je allerlei functionele apps kunt draaien. Maar die apps zijn dan niet noodzakelijk voor het goed functioneren van het OS.

Dus zaken als Google Chrome (een browser die je ook apart kunt installeren of een alternatief voor zou willen gebruiken), Google TV (een streamingdienst van Google waarvoor alternatieven bestaan), YouTube (geen OS-relevante app), Google Meet (zat andere vergader-apps die je misschien liever zou gebruiken), Google Search, de AI-assistent, Google Agenda, Google Drive, Maps (waarvoor alternatieven bestaan), Play Muziek, Play Boeken, YT Music, Wallet, Wear OS... allemaal bloatware.

En dan hebben we het nog over de onnodige elementen van het OS die google inbouwt, bijvoorbeeld in de vorm van (delen van) Play Services om gebruikersdata te tracken voor reclamedoeleiden, of om gebruikers te dwingen om Google producten te gebruiken.
Reageer
biebel2 9 mei 2025 06:34
Volgens mij stond er in de titel beste smartphone.
En de Xiaomi scoort in de testen in dit artikel op alle vlakken beter.

Staat er wederom een samsung bovenaan in de lijst , niet omdat het het beste toestel is maar het best voor je geld.....

Zou in nl graag aantal artikelen zien met de titel : als we samsung buiten beschouwing laten is het beste smartphone, koelkast , tablet, tv ......

Niks tegen Samsung maar duidelijk dat ze een hoop zullen sponsoren aan diverse bedrijven waaronder mediamarkt
Reageer
Finraziel @biebel29 mei 2025 07:13
Volgens mij lees jij heel selectief want er staat toch echt best buy guide. En je lijkt ook erg gekleurd in je mening want in de tekst staat ook dat de software van Xiaomi erg druk is en minder lange ondersteuning garandeert. Niet alles draait alleen maar om benchmarks he...
Reageer
Brotuck
@Finraziel9 mei 2025 07:43
De ondersteuning is 6 jaar versus 7 jaar. Nou ik ken werkelijk niemand in mijn omgeving die toestel heeft die ouder is dan 5 of 6 jaar. Dus dat is eerder een marketing gimmick geworden waar iedereen in trapt.

Drukke software ? Tja dat is de mening van vele recensenten hier en vele andere fora waar Samsung veel breder aanwezig is. Ook Samsung heeft een drukke interface naar mijn beleving, is maar net hoe je er tegenaan kijkt.
Reageer
swhnld
@Brotuck9 mei 2025 08:05
Als je in het aankoop advies forum een beetje meeleest zie je best wel vragen voorbij komen van mensen die na meerdere jaren een nieuwe telefoon zoeken. Niet iedereen heeft de rijkdom en drijfveren (zoals: milieu, accu, pronken, etc.) om steeds maar een nieuwe te kopen.

Kijk ik in mijn omgeving heeft een zwager een 5 jaar oude Xiaomi Mi 9t. Mijn vader een 4,5 jaar oude Samsung A42, een van mijn vrienden een 4 jaar oude Samsung S21U. En mijn schoonzus heeft net haar Samsung J nog iets uit 2017 vervangen voor een A56. Mijn vrouw heeft een iPhone 15 komende van een SE 2016.
Maar een andere zwager koopt elk jaar de nieuwste Z Fold, mijn zus de nieuwste Sony 1, en hun oude toestellen gaan dan door naar nieuwe eigenaren. En ikzelf doe soms 6 maanden met een telefoon, andere keren 3 jaar, net hoe het bevalt en resale waarde.

Strekking van het verhaal is dus, voor sommige mensen is levensduur wel belangrijk, voor anderen niet.
Reageer
Brotuck
@swhnld9 mei 2025 08:25
Natuurlijk zijn er zat die een toestel veel langer gebruiken, dat ontken ik ook niet. Wat ik wel heel vaak lees is dat ze vaak totaal niet met updates bezig zijn en soms zelfs maanden lang een aanwezige update niet eens installeren, want hij zou weleens langzamer kunnen worden of zich anders gaat gedragen.

Levensduur gaat vaak eerder over "is hij stabiel" en "houd hij het nog een dag vol zonder bij te laden".

Gek genoeg is vaak de tweaker die snel veranderd van toestel, juist diegene die let op lange support.

Maar ik kan er natuurlijk naast zitten met mijn mening hierover...
Reageer
bilgy_no1 @Brotuck9 mei 2025 10:29
Nee, het gaat ook over veiligheid van je data. Zeker als je ook op je mobiel bankiert etc. Op een telefoon die geen security updates meer krijgt zou je eigenlijk geen gevoelige zaken meer moeten doen. Banken vereisen ook dat je telefoon up-to-date is indien je bij een hack aanspraak wilt maken op compensatie. Wellicht geeft een sterk verouderde telefoon dus ook gedoe mocht je gehackt worden.
Reageer
Burgertrut @bilgy_no19 mei 2025 12:18
Precies. Je hele leven staat op je telefoon, en al je geld is er mee te benaderen. Ik update bijna altijd handmatig, nog voor hij het ‘s nachts automatisch installeert.
Reageer
david-v @Brotuck9 mei 2025 10:31
Gek genoeg is vaak de tweaker die snel veranderd van toestel, juist diegene die let op lange support.
Klopt. Al verander ik niet snel van toestel (gemiddeld zit ik nu op elke 4.5 jaar een nieuw toestel) gaat mijn oude toestel wel door de familie "keten" heen. Zo is mijn S20 nu in gebruik door mijn dochter bijvoorbeeld, en die kan daar zeker nog wel een paar jaar mee doen. Lange support is dan toch echt wel belangrijk.

Mensen die niks om support geven en de vaak wart goedkopere toestellen nemen zijn ook de mensen die klagen bij App bouwers dat het niet meer goed werkt, bijvoorbeeld omdat certificaten niet meer up to date zijn en DigiD ineens zegt dat het toestel niet meer veilig is, om maar een voorbeeld te noemen.
Reageer
Brotuck
@david-v9 mei 2025 10:40
Grappig dat je dat zegt, want de officiele support voor de S20 is begin dit jaar gestopt.

Ieder toestel krijgt vaak nog wel updates via google (deels) zoals de google play services. Ook het stukje security vwb de banking apps zit in Safetynet die nog wel updates krijgt nadat de fabrikant al gestopt is met updates.
Reageer
david-v @Brotuck9 mei 2025 11:30
Ik ben blij dat mijn huidige toestel juist wel langer updates krijgt. Ik let daar dus wel op en voor mij is dat belangrijk, al doe ik zelf eerder de telefoon weg. Maar zoals je zegt, de officiële ondersteuning stopt wel, maar vaak krijg je nog wel hier en daar een security update. Punt is dat ook voor mensen die het toestel minder lang zelf gebruiken, de update policy wel van belang is.
Reageer
Finraziel @Brotuck9 mei 2025 07:47
Ja, "beste" gaat ook over een mening. Je kunt wel vinden dat dat alleen naar op testen gebaseerd zou moeten zijn maar dat op zichzelf is ook gewoon weer een mening en een waar niet iedereen het mee eens hoeft te zijn.

Wat die updates betreft gaat het wat mij betreft niet alleen om wat ze beloven maar ook hoeveel vertrouwen ik in ze heb. Bij Samsung heb ik dat vertrouwen wat meer dan bij Xiaomi.
Reageer
RcsProst @Brotuck9 mei 2025 08:46
Dat ene jaartje kan het verschil maken. Stel dat alle specs het zelfde zou zijn, dan zou de ene telefoon "winnen" door dat ene jaartje. Maar dat hoeft neit te zeggen dat jij er wat aan hebt. Ik vind vooral Accu duur en het scherm belangrijk. Als er een GPU in zit waarmee je kan gamen zou mij echt niet uit maken. Als ik maar video's van social media kan kijken. Dus nog steeds zal het voor niet iedereen best buy zijn is waar ik op doel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RcsProst op 9 mei 2025 08:50]

Reageer
PaulHelper @Brotuck9 mei 2025 08:56
Qua 1 persoon die er zolang mee doet misschien niet nee. Ken ik ook weinig, dat gezegd hebbende is het voor de totale levens van smartphones wel voordelig. Ik ben altijd een koper op de tweedehands markt afhankelijk van de telefoon/specs 1 jaar dan wel 3 jaar oud zolang het maar bij mij past. Daarna vaak zo'n 2 jaar later dus 3-5 jaar oud verkoop ik die weer. En ja daar is dan eigenlijk altijd nog genoeg vraag naar.
Nou kan dat ook zonder updates maar als er dan nog updates zijn blijft de waarde hoger want nog steeds veilig of veilig genoeg. Wie er dan weer mee doet en hoelang weet ik niet maar genoeg mensen die genoeg heb en aan een oudere telefoon die nog wel snel is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door PaulHelper op 9 mei 2025 08:56]

Reageer
AuteurDennis de Vries Redacteur @Brotuck9 mei 2025 09:28
Ik snap je punt, maar nu kijk je alleen naar de securitypatches, dan is het inderdaad 6 vs 7 jaar.

Xiaomi loopt verder achter op Android-updates. Dan is verschil opeens 3 jaar. Ook de camerasystemen van de Poco-serie kunnen vaak niet opboksen tegen die op andere telefoons.

Wat @Finraziel zegt inderdaad, niet alles draait om benchmarks.

Met de Poco F-serie zijn we momenteel nog bezig, het zou zo maar kunnen dat je ze over een week of 2 in het lijstje terugziet. :)
Reageer
Brotuck
@Dennis de Vries9 mei 2025 09:48
Poco is een submerk van Xiaomi, dus er zijn punten anders. Dat is/was zeker zo bij de camera systemen. Maar met de F7 Ultra is men juist een verbeterde weg ingeslagen.

Zelf heb ik de 15 Ultra en de Poco F7 Ultra en ik moet toch wel toegeven dat de Poco vaak zeer goede foto's maakt.

Wel ben ik erg benieuwd naar de insteek vanuit alle fabrikanten op de upgrades van Android. Dat is nu wat mij betreft onduidelijk. Google heeft recentelijk de verandering dat er 2x per jaar een versie upgrade komt. Dit jaar is Android 16 naar Q2 gehaald en er zal naar verwachting een 16.x update gaan komen in Q4 dit jaar.

Valt dit nog onder 1 versie of gaan merken hier anders mee om ? Dan ben je bij Xiaomi al binnen 2 jaar door je upgrades heen bijvoorbeeld.
Reageer
greatkz @Dennis de Vries9 mei 2025 10:46
Het betekent ook,dat ze 6 jaar Hyper OS updates garanderen en dat is in mijn ogen minstens zo belangrijk als Android updates,waar je bij Hyper OS trouwens niets van merkt als je Android updates krijgt. De standaard Android AOSP loopt toch meestal jaren achter de andere schillen van bekende merken, waar standaard al jaren bepaalde functies inzitten die pas na jaren in Android komen.

De systeemapps (camera/launcher/thema app/beveiligingsapp/...) worden in de Hyper OS schil trouwens ook apart bijgewerkt,zelfs al krijg je geen OS updates meer,wat ook helemaal anders is als andere schillen en ook een enorm voordeel is, maar nooit genoemd wordt.


https://www.huaweicentral...o-mid-range-redmi-device/

Verder voor alle reviewers een PLUIM voor al het mooie werk ze steken in de reviews!

[Reactie gewijzigd door greatkz op 9 mei 2025 11:05]

Reageer
Nas T @biebel29 mei 2025 07:52
En de Xiaomi scoort in de testen in dit artikel op alle vlakken beter.
Dat is dus gewoon niet waar, wat Finraziel ook aangeeft:
Datzelfde geldt niet voor de softwareondersteuning: die is met vier jaar Android-updates en zes jaar securitypatches wat korter dan andere ultieme topmodellen. Xiaomi's software, HyperOS 2, is een erg drukke Android-schil. Het oogt rommeliger dan die van andere fabrikanten ...
Reageer
greatkz @Nas T9 mei 2025 09:56
....waardoor het voor de veeleisende gebruiker een fijn stukje software is.(Xiaomi Hyper OS 2) Het einde is veel belangrijker vind ik en zeker als tweaker. Een gewone gebruiker merkt daar niets van,want hij opent meestal maar gewoon apps en het snelmenu voor volume/vliegtuigmodus/bluetooth/helderheid....)

[Reactie gewijzigd door greatkz op 9 mei 2025 10:28]

Reageer
Nas T @greatkz9 mei 2025 11:32
Tsja, discutabel (persoonlijk heeft dat ook mijn voorkeur). Blijft nog wel staan dat er maar 7 t.o.v. 4 (6 jaar voor beveiligingspatches) aan updates gegeven worden, voor een telefoon die in de praktijk (nu) zo'n kleine €200 duurder is.
Dus niet op alle vlakken beter.
Reageer
HADES2001 @biebel29 mei 2025 10:11
Het is ook waar je de waarde legt. Zelf kijk ik veel series en films in het OV en geef veel waarde aan goede kleuren. Apple komt in de verre verte als beste uit de bus en gaat ook mijn voorkeur naar. Tevens als je kijkt naar hoe lang de accu meegaat terwijl die 20-30% minder capaciteit heeft ten opzichte van de concurrentie gaan ze heel goed om met hun power management, als iphone er een 5000 accu in gooit wint die alles
Reageer
greatkz @HADES20019 mei 2025 11:02
Films/series/games kijk of speel ik zelden op kleine schermpjes. Zeker die ovale cutout bij FULLSCREEN op iPhones zou mij irritant storen de hele tijd en dat is toch niet de bedoeling bij films/series kijken?
Het batterijmanagement is idd heel goed bij iPhone,maar bij Android lossen ze het dan idd op door er iets meer batterij mah in te steken en die zijn dan meestal ook dunner, dus dat maakt niet veel uit. Software is een keuze ,maar bij Android zijn er zodanig veel launchers of themas, waar je gewoon kan kiezen welke schil je verkiest en nadien bijna geen verschil ziet met het originele.
Reageer
mastair 9 mei 2025 06:30
Hoe werkt die accuduur test? Ik kan me niks voorstellen bij bijna 24 uur browsen (en dus scherm aan) voordat je batterij leeg is.
Reageer
PaulHelper @mastair9 mei 2025 09:19
Ik durf het niet te zeggen, maar na even snel in de statistieken kijken als iemand die zijn helderheid vaak en nu ook laag heeft staan. 1.5% gebruikt over 24 minuten. Dat komt volgens mij uit rond de 24 uur. Van de afgelopen week met wat langere statistieken kom ik tot een duur van 21-30 uur afhankelijk van de dag. Geëxtrapoleerd dan wel. Verder nog de kanttekening dat dit voorgrond gebruik is. Er was ook nog achtergrond gebruik die dus niet in de tijd zit maar wel in het batterijverbruik dus het zou nog iets meer accuduur dan dat kunnen hebben.
Ik kon me het met sommige oude telefoons ook zeker niet voor stellen maar bijvoorbeeld dus een s23 Ultra die ik heb zou dit zeker moet kunnen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door PaulHelper op 9 mei 2025 09:20]

Reageer
mastair @PaulHelper9 mei 2025 09:33
Ik ben blij als mijn S23 4 uur screen on time haalt op een dag. Terwijl er weinig background battery usage is. 4% verlies op een nacht van 8 uur slaap. Ik snap dat helderheid iets doet, maar zoveel?
Reageer
PaulHelper @mastair9 mei 2025 09:47
Ik weet het verder niet. Ik hal op mijn. S23 Ultra tussen de minimaal 6 uur en max ongeveer 11 uur screen on time. Moet wel zeggen dat ik alle onnodige dingen van mij. Telefoon heb gehaald en verder wel een intensieve gebruiker. Verder verlies ik ongeveer maar 1% in de nacht moet wel zeggen dat is in batterijbesparing en vliegtuigstand aan.

En helderheid kan in ieder geval heel veel doen. Zeker als je richting max helderheid gaat. Als ik buiten ben of dicht bij een raam gaat hij vaak ook richting het hogere stuk en dan zou ik browsen ook niet 30 uur halen weet ik zeker.

[Reactie gewijzigd door PaulHelper op 9 mei 2025 09:49]

Reageer
Anders @mastair9 mei 2025 09:55
Mijn ervaring als S22+ gebruiker is dat helderheid een van de belangrijkste factoren is.
Reageer
AuteurDennis de Vries Redacteur @mastair9 mei 2025 09:34
Op de accuduur test WiFi laten we de telefoon oneindig door webpagina's heen browsen met het beeldscherm ingesteld op een helderheid van 250cd/m². Hetzelfde doen we met de accutest op het mobiele netwerk, maar dan dus... op het mobiele netwerk. De helderheid van het scherm bevestigen we met een SpectraCal C6-colorimeter om zeker te weten dat we elke telefoon op exact dezelfde helderheid testen.

Deze tests lijken dus meer op de praktijk dan de videotest. Deze lijkt eerder op wat fabrikanten zelf vaak doen. Daarbij zetten we het toestel in vliegtuigmodus, en spelen we een lokale video af in een loop.
Reageer
Brotuck
9 mei 2025 06:50
Ik mis toch echt de Poco F7 Ultra hier, wellicht een van de beste toestellen voor een zeer scherpe prijs/kwaliteit verhouding.

Snelladen tot 100% is echt rond de 30 minuten met de orginele 120 Watt lader.
Als ik hem vergelijk met de 15 Ultra dan vind ik hem zelfs fijner op een aantal vlakken.

Ondersteuning is net als de 15 serie ook 6 jaar.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Brotuck op 9 mei 2025 08:04]

Reageer
dubbeldekkert 9 mei 2025 06:57
Zoals verwacht, nog voor het lezen van de review, staat er (weer) een Samsung bovenaan.

Daarnaast, is in de laadtest meegenomen dat je in de instellingen van Xiaomi kan aanzetten dat je met maximaal vermogen kan laden? Dit staat standaard uit en dus laadt de telefoon trager.
Reageer
SRI 9 mei 2025 07:28
Raar dat voor een high end telefoon een iPhone 15 als backup wordt genoemd. De prijs is misschien high end maar als je kijkt naar het 'apple domein' dan is dit niet high end. Wellicht was dan de 15 pro (max) of de 16 pro (zonder max) te noemen.
Reageer
Annihilism 9 mei 2025 08:28
Ik denk dat het ook leuk zou zijn om ééns een plekje mee te nemen in de BBG guide voor "privacy". Het hoeft niet ééns een heel artikel te zijn of een apart BBG maar gewoon even noemen als pluspunt of minpunt (bijvoorbeeld "mogelijkheid to installeren GrapheneOS, /e/OS, Lineage etc.). Of makkelijk te unlocken bootloader oid.
Reageer
Orfu @Annihilism9 mei 2025 09:37
Of dit überhaupt als criterium mee te nemen. Zo ook duurzaamheid. Voor mij: no way dat ik een Chinese telefoon koop, hoe goed de prijs, camera, batterij etc. ook is.

Er is wmb overigens sowieso weinig goede keuze momenteel (om de whataboutisms vwb andere merken en het Google ecosysteem voor te zijn).
Reageer
rohitpenace 9 mei 2025 09:40
Ik wil er niet nòg een categorie in proppen, maar stiekem ben ik ook wel nieuwsgierig naar een beste 'dumbphone' guide. Waarbij verschillende toestellen in de praktijk vergelijken worden.
Denk aan een Light Phone 3, Punkt MP02, Bigme HiBreak Pro.

Of het goedkopere old school segment van de Nokia 8210 4g, Nokia 235 4g etc. al wordt het dan misschien wel heel niche.
Reageer
DarkWoesel 9 mei 2025 09:32
Waarom is er in de benchmarks niet de OnePlus 13 meegenomen maar de OnePlus 12? Ik vind dat redelijk apart sinds we naar flagships kijken en jullie beide getest hebben. Persoonlijk zou ik ook de OnePlus 13 aanraden als "goedkoper" alternatief hierbij
Reageer
AuteurDennis de Vries Redacteur @DarkWoesel9 mei 2025 09:47
Wellicht is het je ontschoten, maar de OnePlus 13 hebben we zeker meegenomen en staat ook in de benchmarks.
Reageer
diedie2 9 mei 2025 09:46
En alweer nauwelijks aandacht voor de Google Pixel. Neutraliteit is weer ver zoek.
Reageer
AuteurDennis de Vries Redacteur @diedie29 mei 2025 09:54
Neutraliteit is weer ver zoek.
Waar heb je het over? We raden de Pixel 9 Pro letterlijk als alternatief aan in de lopende tekst.

Ook de Pixel 9a, 8 Pro en 8 worden in de BBG tot 600 euro genoemd.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dennis de Vries op 9 mei 2025 09:57]

Reageer
diedie2 @Dennis de Vries9 mei 2025 16:23
1 of 2 zinnetjes. Beetje karig he. Terwijl Google het beste updatebeleid van allemaal heeft, om maar 1 punt aan te halen.
Reageer
AuteurDennis de Vries Redacteur @diedie29 mei 2025 16:57
Ik begrijp dat je ze liever in de kaders had gezien, maar slechts 1-2 zinnetjes is wel wat overdreven.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dennis de Vries op 9 mei 2025 21:44]

Reageer


