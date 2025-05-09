De beste high-end smartphones

In het hoogste prijssegment vind je toestellen die het allemaal hebben: de snelste high-end soc, een luxe aanvoelende behuizing, een superfel scherm en een veelzijdig camerasysteem met drie camera's, waaronder een telecamera en een goede macrofunctie. De accuduur is de afgelopen paar jaar sterk verbeterd, waardoor nieuwe high-end smartphones over het algemeen erg goed scoren. In deze prijsklasse zitten de meeste Apple iPhones. Je komt in deze prijsklasse ook haast alle foldables tegen.

Welk toestel het beste voor je is, is persoonlijk: hoewel het met de meeste eigenschappen vaak wel goed zit, zitten er bijvoorbeeld verschillen in de camerakwaliteit of heeft een toestel een extra eigenschap die andere smartphones niet hebben, bijvoorbeeld de S Pen van Samsungs Galaxy S Ultra-topmodellen. Als je nog niet weet wat je wilt, maar wel veel kunt uitgeven, kun je je wat ons betreft geen buil vallen aan onderstaande aanraders. Zoals gebruikelijk zijn dat twee Android-toestellen en twee Apple iPhones.

Laatste update: 9-5-2025 We hebben het aanbod en de prijsontwikkeling gecontroleerd, en daarmee zijn de aanraders veranderd.

De beste high-end Android-smartphones

Best buy Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, 256GB opslag Zwart 6,9" • 3120x1440 • 256GB Prijs bij publicatie: € 999,- € 939,90 bij Amazon.nl Marketplace Bekijk alle prijzen De Galaxy S25 Ultra is Samsungs huidige topmodel, waarvan de prijs inmiddels genoeg gedaald is om hem aan te raden als je de meest high-end Android-telefoon zoekt. Het platte scherm is groot, scherp, fel en bovendien voorzien van een coating waardoor hij in zonlicht een betere weergave heeft dan elke andere telefoon. Het camerasysteem is veelzijdig en erg goed, al is het niet het allerbeste camerasysteem van het moment. De Snapdragon 8 Elite For Galaxy-chipset is razendsnel, maar wel gevoelig voor thermal throttling. Dat neemt niet weg dat je alsnog de zwaarste toepassingen kunt draaien, al wordt het toestel dan wel erg warm. One UI 7, dat zijn debuut maakte op de S25-lijn, is behoorlijk vernieuwd. Daarmee oogt en voelt het moderner dan ooit. Het systeem zit bomvol AI-vernuft, waarvan sommige functies (nog) niet meer dan een gimmick zijn, maar andere zeer handig zijn. Bovendien werken ze allemaal in het Nederlands. Het toestel geniet daarnaast van een erg lange updatebelofte van zeven jaar. Daarmee wordt hij tot minstens februari 2032 van updates voorzien. De accuduur is ook ontzettend goed. Lees de volledige review: Samsung Galaxy S25, S25+ en S25 Ultra - AI alleen is niet genoeg

Alternatief Xiaomi 15 Ultra, 16GB ram, 512GB opslag Zwart 6,73" • 3200x1440 • 512GB Prijs bij publicatie: € 1.192,- € 1.100,69 bij bol Bekijk alle prijzen De Xiaomi 15 Ultra heeft het beste camerasysteem dat je momenteel in Nederland of België kunt kopen. Het is erg veelzijdig en bevat uitzonderlijk grote camerasensors. Verder is de display groot, ontzettend helder en vlijmscherp. Het scherm is aan de zijkanten afgerond, wat in combinatie met de andere rondingen op de behuizing zorgt voor een goede ergonomie. Dat is niet vanzelfsprekend bij een toestel van dit formaat. Ook de Snapdragon 8 Elite-chip in de telefoon is razendsnel en heeft bovendien weinig last van thermal throttling. De processor wordt bijgestaan door minimaal 16GB werkgeheugen en razendsnelle 512GB UFS 4.1-opslag waardoor je nog jaren vooruit kunt. Datzelfde geldt niet voor de softwareondersteuning: die is met vier jaar Android-updates en zes jaar securitypatches wat korter dan andere ultieme topmodellen. Xiaomi's software, HyperOS 2, is een erg drukke Android-schil. Het oogt rommeliger dan die van andere fabrikanten, maar je kunt het zelf tot in de puntjes aanpassen waardoor het voor de veeleisende gebruiker een fijn stukje software is. De accuduur is bovendien heerlijk lang en opladen gaat relatief vlot. Lees de volledige review: Xiaomi 15 en 15 Ultra - Kleine krachtpatser en ultracameraphone

Wil je graag een high-end toestel, maar ben je niet bereid om daar de hoofdprijs voor te betalen, dan is de realme GT 7 Pro een goede keuze. Deze telefoon heeft ons verrast doordat hij op veel belangrijke punten helemaal niet onderdoet voor andere topmodellen, terwijl hij veel goedkoper is. Zo is het scherm ontzettend helder, de Snapdragon 8 Elite even rap als in andere toestellen en is de accuduur uitmuntend. Wel lever je in op het camerasysteem: dat is minder veelzijdig dan dat van andere modellen in de topklasse en levert foto’s af die eerder afkomstig van een midrangetelefoon lijken te zijn. Realme UI 6, wat in essentie gewoon ColorOS is, biedt een erg vloeiende Android-ervaring. De software-updatebelofte is met vier jaar Android-updates en zes jaar securitypatches wat korter dan andere topmodellen.

De Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is met name op softwaregebied een sterk alternatief voor bovenstaande toestellen. Het scherm is een van de felste die we ooit hebben getest, de software bijzonder prettig in het gebruik, met nog zes jaar updates en Pixel Drops. Het toestel heeft echter een paar grote nadelen: een mindere accuduur en traag opladen, een langzame soc en een relatief hoge prijs. Ook de Sony Xperia 1 VI moet het vooral van zijn bijzondere camera's hebben, en van zijn 3,5mm-koptelefoonaansluiting, die je verder vrijwel nergens meer tegenkomt in dit prijssegment. De accuduur is top, maar scherm en software zijn dat niet. Met 1200 euro is het intussen ietwat verouderde toestel op basis van een Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-chip ook aan de prijs.

Kun je heel veel uitgeven aan een Android-toestel, wil je vooral een heel groot scherm en interesseren camera en accu je minder, kijk dan ook eens naar tabletvormige foldables zoals de Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 en Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

De beste Apple iPhones

Best Buy Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max, 256GB opslag Zwart 6,9" • 2868x1320 • 256GB Prijs bij publicatie: € 1.246,- € 1.191,- bij bol Plaza Bekijk alle prijzen De iPhone 16 Pro Max is de beste smartphone die Apple momenteel te bieden heeft. Hij is voorzien van een luxueuze titanium rand. Aan de zijkant zit een nieuwe cameraknop die, net als de nieuwe 48-megapixelultragroothoekcamera, in de praktijk weinig toevoegt, maar in de weg zit hij ook niet. De rest van het camerasysteem is nog altijd uitstekend, met de mogelijkheid om ver in te zoomen en mooie video’s te maken, nu ook in 4k/120fps. Uiteraard heeft het toestel een 120Hz-scherm met always-ondisplayweergave, Dynamic Island en een hoge helderheid, zij het niet de allerhoogste van alle toestellen die we getest hebben. De A18-soc is snel en brengt de belofte van AI-functies met zich mee, maar vooralsnog zijn die er in Europa niet. De software wordt waarschijnlijk nog tot 2030 of 2031 geüpdatet (iOS 23 of 24). De accuduur is uitstekend, maar opladen duurt een eeuwigheid. Voor extra opslag betaal je een hoge meerprijs. Lees de volledige review: Apple iPhone 16-serie - Is een extra knop de upgrade waard?

Alternatief Apple iPhone 15, 256GB opslag Zwart 6,1" • 2556x1179 • 256GB Prijs bij publicatie: € 817,- € 804,43 bij TechFabrique.nl Bekijk alle prijzen De Apple iPhone 15 heeft duidelijk betere specificaties dan de iPhone 14 en 13. Ten opzichte van de nieuwe iPhone 16 zijn de grootste verschillen een minder snelle soc, zonder toekomstige ondersteuning voor Apple Intelligence, evenals het gebrek aan een macrofunctie. Voor een high-end toestel is de iPhone 15 lekker compact, met hetzelfde Dynamic Island en dezelfde hoge piekhelderheid als het nieuwe model, en eveneens de achterhaalde 60Hz-refreshrate en ontbrekende always-ondisplayweergave. De 48-megapixelhoofdcamera schiet scherpe foto's en levert een redelijk goede softwarematige 2x-zoomfunctie op. Een echte telecamera heeft hij niet, in tegenstelling tot de meeste Android-toestellen voor dit bedrag, en de ultragroothoekcamera is wat verouderd. De accuduur van de iPhone 15 is zeker voor een kleinere telefoon prima, maar in vergelijking met grotere toestellen geef je wat op. Opladen schiet nog steeds niet op. Hoewel wat ouder, is de A16-soc nog altijd rap en je mag lang software-updates verwachten, waarschijnlijk tot 2029 of 2030 (iOS 22 of 23). Lees de volledige review: Apple iPhone 15 en 15 Plus - Eindelijk weer een duidelijke upgrade

In plaats van de iPhone 16 Pro Max kun je ook een iPhone 15 Pro Max overwegen. Dat is zeker interessant als je een versie met 512GB of 1TB opslag wilt, want dan is het oude model nog meer dan een kwart goedkoper. Ten opzichte van de iPhone 15 Pro Max heeft de 16 Pro Max alleen een wat groter scherm, een nieuwere soc en een nipt langere accuduur als noemenswaardige verbeteringen. De extra cameraknop vinden we weinig toevoegen en ook de oudere Pro's zijn (in theorie) voorbereid op Apple Intelligence.

Apples compacte topmodel, de iPhone 16 Pro, neemt een grotere voorsprong op de 15 Pro wat de accuduur betreft. Ook heeft hij ten opzichte van de 15 Pro een telecamera die verder kan inzoomen, ten koste van de beeldkwaliteit op 3x zoom. De 128GB- en 256GB-versies kosten bijna hetzelfde, dus dan verdient de 16 Pro wat ons betreft de voorkeur. Bij hogere capaciteiten betaal je zo'n 15 tot 20 procent meer voor het nieuwe model, waarmee de balans weer richting de 15 Pro doorslaat.

De iPhone 16 en iPhone 16 Plus hebben als voordelen boven de iPhone 15 en iPhone 15 Plus een flink vernieuwde soc met (in theorie) ondersteuning voor Apple Intelligence, een ultragroothoekcamera met macrofunctie, een langere accuduur en twee nieuwe knoppen aan de zijkant. Die verschillen zijn dus wat groter dan bij de Pro-modellen. Nog altijd betaal je zo'n 15 procent meer voor de 128GB-opslagvariant. Bij hogere capaciteiten loopt het prijsverschil uiteen, waarbij we opmerken dat sommige kleurvarianten van de iPhone 15 (Plus) duur of slecht leverbaar zijn. Wanneer het prijsverschil minder dan 10 procent bedraagt voor de variant die je wilt, zouden we het nieuwste model kiezen.

Als je nog minder wilt uitgeven aan een iPhone, komen de nieuwe iPhone 16e, de iPhone 14 (Plus) en iPhone 13 in beeld. Ze zijn allemaal geen heel goede keus. De 16e is weliswaar nieuw, met lange updates, een snelle soc en potentiële Apple Intelligence-ondersteuning, maar heeft slechts één camera achterop, geen MagSafe en een verouderde display met lage piekhelderheid. De iPhone 13 en 14 hebben ook dit oudere scherm zonder Dynamic Island, maar net als de iPhone 15 wel een tweede camera. Ze verschillen niet veel van elkaar en hebben nog de verouderde Lightning-aansluiting. De updateperiode van deze verouderde toestellen is mogelijk aan de korte kant, zeker bij de iPhone 13.

Uitgebreide testresultaten

Voor deze high-end Best Buy Guide hebben we in totaal 36 toestellen getest. Via deze link vind je een vergelijkingstabel met alle specificaties en testdata van de geteste Android-smartphones en hier staan alle geteste iPhones. Alle toestellen passen niet in hetzelfde overzicht, omdat een vergelijkingstabel op Tweakers maximaal 50 producten kan bevatten.

Beeldscherm

Accuduur

Opladen

We ontvingen de samples van de Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Xiaomi 15 Ultra, iPhone 16, iPhone 16e en iPhone 16 Pro Max van Belsimpel, authorised (re)seller van Apple-producten, waarvoor dank.