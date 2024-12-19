El Salvador gaat acceptatie van bitcoin als betaalmiddel niet langer verplichten

El Salvador wordt vaak aangehaald als "goed voorbeeld" maar misschien is deze wijziging ook wel deels veroorzaakt doordat het helemaal nog niet zo'n groot succes is dat betalen met bitcoin daar. Volgens diverse bronnen stelt het nog niet zo veel voor.
2023–2024
By September 2023, two years after the Bitcoin law went into effect, the Spanish newspaper of record El País reported that bitcoin adoption could not be called either a success or a failure, but should be understood as having outcomes of both. "When introducing the currency to the population, the idea was that it be used in all types of transactions: from buying street food to a property."[73]
However, the hacking of hundreds of Chivo wallets had perhaps scared many, and only 1.3% of El Salvadoran remittances during 2023 had been transferred using cryptocurrencies, while even in Mexico, the amount was larger at 4%. And partially due to the longer history of US dollar legal tender in El Salvador, which provides some protection of purchasing power from inflation and devaluations, bitcoin adoption in Argentina likely surpasses that of El Salvador. The volatile bitcoin price resulted in El Salvador's bitcoin investments having lost approximately US$45 million with a bitcoin balance worth about US$76.5 million by September 2023. Mass adoption has been slowed by the absence of a coherent educational process across the country. On the other hand, it has resulted in significantly higher in-migration of businesses and capital to El Salvador, and has put the country, and Bukele, in headlines.
Ander interessant leesvoer is dit artikel van de Volkkskrant.
waar een aantal mensen in een dorp aan het woord komen. "Nog lang niet alle inwoners zijn overtuigd van het project. ‘Wij accepteren alleen de dollar, die is stabieler’, zegt restauranteigenaar Estela (40) En zo denkt de meerderheid van het dorp erover, stelt ze."
"Het Midden-Amerikaanse land met 6,5 miljoen inwoners draait voor tweederde op een informele, grotendeels door cash gedomineerde economie."