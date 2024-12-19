El Salvador gaat acceptatie van bitcoin als betaalmiddel niet langer verplichten

El Salvador gaat stoppen met de verplichting voor winkels en dienstenaanbieders om bitcoin te accepteren als wettig betaalmiddel. Dat is enkele jaren verplicht geweest. Het laten vallen van de verplichting is onderdeel van een overeenkomst met het Internationaal Monetair Fonds.

Het gebruik van bitcoin bij overheden wordt beperkt, meldt het IMF. Zo gaan belastingen voortaan in Amerikaanse dollars. Ook zal de overheid langzaam stoppen met cryptovalutawallet Chivo, de manier om bitcoins te beheren in het land. Voor de private sector is bitcoin wel vrijwillig als wettig betaalmiddel te gebruiken, maar de verplichting vervalt. IMF ziet het gebruik van bitcoin als betaalmiddel als risico en daarom moest dat stoppen als onderdeel van de deal.

De deal draait om een lening van het IMF. El Salvador maakte drie jaar geleden bitcoin een officieel erkend betaalmiddel. Het is een van de weinige landen waar bitcoin een geldig betaalmiddel is, naast de Centraal Afrikaanse Republiek.

Door Arnoud Wokke

Redacteur Tweakers

Feedback • 19-12-2024 16:25
95 • submitter: separhim

19-12-2024 • 16:25

95

Submitter: separhim

Lees meer

VS legt strategische bitcoinvoorraad aan van 16,5 miljard euro
VS legt strategische bitcoinvoorraad aan van 16,5 miljard euro Nieuws van 7 maart 2025
Franse justitie start strafrechtelijk onderzoek naar cryptobeurs Binance
Franse justitie start strafrechtelijk onderzoek naar cryptobeurs Binance Nieuws van 28 januari 2025
Centraal-Afrikaanse Republiek erkent bitcoin als officieel betaalmiddel
Centraal-Afrikaanse Republiek erkent bitcoin als officieel betaalmiddel Nieuws van 28 april 2022
El Salvador neemt bitcoin officieel in gebruik, inwoners krijgen 30 dollar
El Salvador neemt bitcoin officieel in gebruik, inwoners krijgen 30 dollar Nieuws van 7 september 2021
CPB-directeur: Nederland moet cryptovaluta snel verbieden
CPB-directeur: Nederland moet cryptovaluta snel verbieden Nieuws van 11 juni 2021
El Salvador erkent bitcoin officieel als wettig betaalmiddel
El Salvador erkent bitcoin officieel als wettig betaalmiddel Nieuws van 9 juni 2021
President El Salvador wil van Bitcoin wettig betaalmiddel maken
President El Salvador wil van Bitcoin wettig betaalmiddel maken Nieuws van 6 juni 2021
Meer producten en artikelen
Politiek en recht Betalingsmethode Betalingsverkeer Bitcoin

Reacties (95)

-Moderatie-faq
95
82
48
1
0
9
Wijzig sortering
maarten.dejong 19 december 2024 21:29
Mijn vrouw komt uit El Salvador. Ik reis sinds 2001 twee keer per jaar naar El Salvador, hetzelfde jaar dat ze de Amerikaanse dollar als officiële munteenheid aannamen. Bitcoin wordt in het algemeen niet geaccepteerd in El Salvador als betaalmiddel.

Ja, de regering van El Salvador heeft het tot wettig betaalmiddel verklaard, maar je kunt je toeristenbelasting niet betalen in Bitcoin als je op het vliegveld aankomt. Meeste plekken buiten de bars in Surf City (El Zonte, La Libertad) accepteren geen Bitcoin.

Niemand gebruikt de Chivo Wallet.
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod @maarten.dejong20 december 2024 08:44
Het lijkt een deel oplossing te zijn op sommige plekken maar je hebt gelijk, je kan lang niet overal met Bitcoin betalen en die plekken lijken steeds minder te worden. Toch wordt El Salvador vaak aangehaald als "Bitcoin succes story". De praktijk is iets gecompliceerder en weerbarstiger.
Timmmeeehhh 19 december 2024 16:33
Ik ben een groot voorstander van Bitcoin maar het laten vallen van de verplichting lijkt me een goede stap, het moet aan iedere ondernemer zelf zijn om te beslissen wat voor valuta ze willen aannemen. Het verplichten daarvan gaat ook wel tegen het gedachtengoed achter Bitcoin in.
bogy @Timmmeeehhh19 december 2024 16:53
In belgie ligt dat wel iets anders...
Hier is men verplicht om zowel cash als 1 digitale manier van betalen aan te bieden...
je moet dus altijd met cash kunnen betalen, en daarnaast moet je ook altijd met een kaart of smartphone kunnen betalen. Andere betaalmiddelen zijn toegestaan natuurlijk, maar cash & digitaal moeten altijd worden aangeboden.
Frame164 @bogy19 december 2024 17:01
Bij De Lijn kan je alleen maar met kaart betalen, niet met cash. En afgelopen zomer was ik op een best wel groot festival in Belgie en daar kon je alleen met digitaal betalen. Dus het ligt waarschijnlijk iets genuanceerder dan je zegt.
Manderlay1 @Frame16419 december 2024 18:49
Ja onder het mom van veiligheid mogen ze cash geld weigeren.
Irsu85 @Frame16419 december 2024 19:38
Je kan in de winkels (in O.A. Hasselt, Genk, Leuven, Oostende) nog cash betalen
ReVision. @bogy19 december 2024 17:18
Hoevaak ik wel niet in een horeca gelegenheid in België heb gestaan de afgelopen twee jaar waar je enkel met cash kon betalen is bizar. Ook gewoon in steden als Gent of Antwerpen en het waren ook geen kleine stamkroegjes ofzo.
Manderlay1 @ReVision.19 december 2024 18:50
Ja maar dan altijd kassaticket vragen
Guru Evi @ReVision.19 december 2024 18:59
Ik heb een tijdje gewerkt als een IT-er voor restaurantjes en cafeetjes, ze bellen ons niet op alvorens 2 dagen aan de lijn met de ISP en dan 2 dagen met de bank waarom het niet werkt. Soms 14 dagen later belden ze mij op, tenminste als ze frietjes serveerden was de Ethernet kabel zelf-gesmeerd, echter onder de bar was het meestal "geplakt" om nog niet te spreken over de vuiligheid dat boven een industriele frigo ligt - incl. muizen, ratten en kakkerlakken.
SHiNeye @bogy19 december 2024 23:44
Dat staat toch los van de valuta? Niet echt hetzelfde dus.
Wolfos @Timmmeeehhh19 december 2024 16:45
Daar zal het niks mee te maken hebben. Het IMF zal waarschijnlijk een rekensom gemaakt hebben en tot de conclusie zijn gekomen dat Bitcoin teveel risico met zich meebrengt.

Belastingen mogen ook niet meer in Bitcoin betaald worden, en de overheid zal zich niet meer met Bitcoin-gerelateerde activiteiten bezighouden (aldus de bron).
Bitcoin-related risks are being mitigated. Acceptance of Bitcoin by the private sector will be voluntary and public sector’s participation in Bitcoin-related activities will be confined
Timmmeeehhh @Wolfos19 december 2024 17:01
Ik snap dat het daar niks mee te maken heeft, maar dat het alsnog goed is dat het nu een vrije keuze is in plaats van verplicht.

Wel jammer om te horen dat belasting niet meer in Bitcoin mag en dat ze geen bitcoin activiteiten meer mogen ondernemen.
Guru Evi @Wolfos19 december 2024 17:00
Wel vreemd dat ze nu belasting in Amerikaanse Dollars MOETEN betalen. Het is de ene valuta voor de andere omruilen uit druk van de IMF.

Ik denk dat de risico's met de Amerikaanse Dollar een stuk groter zijn dan Bitcoin, de Amerikaanse Dollar is al jaren aan inflatie en grote schulden gebonden die grotendeels in China gekocht zijn, moest de Chinese economie een beetje beter staan kunnen ze in een economische oorlog grofweg 10% de waarde naar beneden brengen door het allemaal in 1 keer op de markt te zetten.
Wolfos @Guru Evi19 december 2024 17:22
Het is lastig om daarop in te gaan omdat de woorden "Bitcoin-related risks" de enige aanwijzing van een motivatie zijn, maar het is geen geheim dat Bitcoin zeer volatiel is terwijl bij USD een daling van 10% in een jaar uitzonderlijk veel zou zijn.

In het afgelopen jaar is de waarde van Bitcoin met meer dan 100% gestegen, en het zal niemand verbazen als dat volgend jaar weer geheel word teruggedraait. Je kunt er dus niet op rekenen, en ik vermoed dat dat het probleem is.
Mathijs Kok @Wolfos19 december 2024 17:29
Ik heb daar mee te maken gehad. Je hebt een product dat betaald word bij aflevering maar je weet niet hoeveel je gaat krijgen. Kan de tegenwaarde van $22.000 zijn maar ook $26.000.
J_van_Ekris @Guru Evi19 december 2024 17:27
Ik denk dat de risico's met de Amerikaanse Dollar een stuk groter zijn dan Bitcoin, de Amerikaanse Dollar is al jaren aan inflatie en grote schulden gebonden die grotendeels in China gekocht zijn, moest de Chinese economie een beetje beter staan kunnen ze in een economische oorlog grofweg 10% de waarde naar beneden brengen door het allemaal in 1 keer op de markt te zetten.
Die waardeschommeling van 10% is niets in vergelijking met de koerschommelingen die een Bitcoin maandelijks doormaakt.
Guru Evi @J_van_Ekris19 december 2024 18:18
De koersschommelingen op dagelijks niveau zijn natuurlijk relatief groot, je moet kijken op macro-niveau, over de laatste 10 jaar is de Bitcoin relatief sterker of is de USD relatief sterker.
J_van_Ekris @Guru Evi19 december 2024 18:40
De koersschommelingen op dagelijks niveau zijn natuurlijk relatief groot, je moet kijken op macro-niveau, over de laatste 10 jaar is de Bitcoin relatief sterker of is de USD relatief sterker.
Daar heb je niet zoveel aan als je op moment X dingen moet afrekenen. Je kunt moeilijk zeggen "Ik betaal wel als de koers gunstiger is". Dat soort dagschommelingen zijn echt slecht voor een economie.
Guru Evi @J_van_Ekris19 december 2024 18:42
Dagschommelingen gebeuren op alle markten, daar kun je niets aan doen.

Wat jij zegt (ik betaal als de koers gunstiger is) is precies wat de beursen doen en dit is historisch gezien een van de grootste uitvindingen (in 1602 in Nederland uitgevonden FYI) die de economie vandaag drijven. Het is een beetje complex om uit te leggen in detail, maar verhandelen op de beurs is eigenlijk het dagelijks aanbod en verkoop en wie kan en wilt kopen en verkopen zijn signalen naar de rest van de economie over wie, wat en waar product nodig heeft tov investeerders.

De markt is een grote analoge computer gemaakt uit miljoenen mensen die uitrekent wat brood "vandaag" waard is adhv miljarden aan inputs (je kunt alles dat de mens aangaat modelleren uit de financiele markten, inclusief het weer, individuele ongevallen etc). De markt gaat vaak dagelijks op en neer met 3, 5 of 10%.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Guru Evi op 19 december 2024 18:46]

joker1977 @Guru Evi19 december 2024 17:55
Het is nogal raar om de volatiliteit van de dollar ter discussie te stellen als je zelf zegt dat de risico's bij dollars groter zijn dan bij Bitcoin. Bitcoin heeft een volatiliteit die ongekend is.

China is niet gek, dat ondermijnt nl. ook hun eigen economische positie. Bij de Bitcoin is het bijna aan de orde van de dag dat er 10% wisselingen in de koers zitten.
Guru Evi @joker197719 december 2024 18:28
Daarmee dat we niet naar de dag-tot-dag kijken, want dat kan inderdaad veel schommelen:
Wikipedia: List of largest daily changes in the Nasdaq Composite

Een economie plannen doe je op 10 jaar of langer.

China is inderdaad niet gek, daarmee dat ik zeg, moesten ze een sterkere economie hebben en een paar jaar geleden (voor de COVID crash) gaven ze inderdaad signalen dat Amerika beter oplet, ze waren aan het onderhandelen met oa. Saudi-Arabie om de Petrodollar af te schaffen ten voordele van een (Digitale) Petroyuan. Nu met de Russische invasie hebben ze voldoende druk uitgeoefend op Iran en Rusland en bepaalde Afrikaanse landen via het Belt-and-Road project om alsnog te verhandelen in Yuan. Eenmaal Rusland 'gedaan' is met Oekraine (hoe het ook uitvalt) en terug op de Westerse markt komt, de vraag is dan hoeveel macht Rusland heeft om Duitsland via de Yuan te laten handelen.
Anoniem: 334725 @Wolfos19 december 2024 18:33
Geloof je zelf dat het door de risico komt? Dat word namelijk altijd aangehaald door financiele instellingen die eigenlijk concurrenten zijn voor decentrale valuta.

Dit is meer "U doet zaken met onze valuta of je doet helemaal geen zaken"
jcnwillemsen @Anoniem: 33472519 december 2024 23:00
Ja dat is risico, gezien de fluctuaties.
jumbos7 @Timmmeeehhh19 december 2024 18:54
In de praktijk veranderd en bovendien maar weinig. Het verplicht accepteren van bitcoin werd in El Salvador zo ver ik het weet ook helemaal niet afgedwongen, en zeker niet op straat en in winkels. Bovendien was de animo om met bitcoin te betalen ook heel erg klein. Dat gebeurde eigenlijk alleen maar op een handvol plekken die speciaal voor bitcoin waren ingericht zoals bitcoin beach en die een aantal bitcoin "toeristen" aantrok.
awjkok @Timmmeeehhh19 december 2024 22:30
Vraag is ben je voorstander van Bitcoin of voorstander van betalingen in Bitcoin. Voor de grap eens wat vragen aan ChatGPT gesteld, ik kan alleen hopen dat ChatGPT hallicuneert:. Even met ChatGPT gestoeid.
Als we pintransacties in bitcoin zouden doen dan lijkt het erop dat we per dag (16-19 miljoen transacties) evenveel energie zouden verbruiken als Ierland of Denemarken in een jaar.

Ik heb ook gevraagd of de grote van de transactie uitmaakt, blijkbaar niet.

Je zou hopen dat ChatGPT hier hallucineert.
Maar het energieverbruik lijkt wel te kloppen, blijkbaar ligt dat tegen 1000 kwh per transactie.

Maar er zijn vast mooiere berekeningen
Timmmeeehhh @awjkok20 december 2024 09:02
Leuk, maar niet helemaal waar.
De betalingen in El Salvador gebeuren via lightning, een L2 bovenop bitcoin. Die kosten practisch geen energie. Hoe het werkt is dat er een payment channel wordt geopend via een onchain transactie (die kost inderdaad redelijk wat energie) en vervolgens kan je gewoon onbeperkt transacties heen en weer doen door dat open kanaal zonder weer L1 transacties te hoeven doen.

Lightning heeft verder ook wel wat issues en is niet ideaal, maar het energie aspect voor betalingen is gewoon niet zo.
Los daarvan, ja het hele bitcoin netwerk gebruikt veel energie, maar dat doet het hele bank systeem ook.
Alcmaria 19 december 2024 16:30
Ene dag koop je een brood voor bitcoin, volgende dag kan je voor hetzelfde bedrag een bakkerij kopen.
Als je iets koopt met bitcoin in een winkel, is dat net alsof je alles op zwart zet in het casino
iqcgubon @Alcmaria19 december 2024 16:31
Of de transfer fees voor dat brood zijn 20 broden.
Timmmeeehhh @iqcgubon19 december 2024 16:34
Transfer fees van Bitcoin via lightning zijn laag, en voor bewoners van el salvador via de chivo wallet zelfs gratis.
fevenhuis 19 december 2024 16:49
Kan dan beter belastingvoordelen aanbieden voor winkels om gebruik te bevorderen.

Verplichten tot het maken van start kosten is geen goede manier.
MSalters
@fevenhuis19 december 2024 17:28
Belastingvoordelen aanbieden? Ze zijn bijna failliet. Belastingvoordelen zijn wel het laatste wat ze nu moeten.
fevenhuis @MSalters19 december 2024 17:51
Geen idee wat u hier zegt, maar de bedoeling van het verplichten van Bitcoin als betaalmiddel was natuurlijk om El Salvador een vooraanstaand land te maken voor cryptocurrencies.

Geen slecht idee voor een klein land wat mij betreft.

Maar de verplichting om Bitcoin als betaalmiddel te gebruiken komt met een redelijke hoeveelheid kosten en het bieden van belastingvoordeel maakt mogelijk dat mensen zelf kunnen kiezen of en wanneer zij deze kosten maken.

Maar het lijkt erop dat El Salvador onder druk van internationale bankiers haar Bitcoin avontuur aan het terugschalen is:

https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/c20e3l3xllwo

[Reactie gewijzigd door fevenhuis op 19 december 2024 17:54]

Wozmro @fevenhuis19 december 2024 17:57
Ik vraag me af hoe de inkomstenbelasting en btw berekend wordt op een transactie in Bitcoin.

Met dergelijke volaliteit kan toch zowel de ondernemer als de overheid serieus de boot in gaan?

Meestal worden de belastingen/btw een tijd later afgerekend dan de datum van transactie.
fevenhuis @Wozmro19 december 2024 18:19
Je kunt net zo goed het omgekeerde beweren, dat Bitcoin steeds meer waarde krijgt terwijl alle fiat munten steeds meer hun waarde verliezen en dat dit op lange termijn dus een goede investering is voor ondernemen.

Belastingvoodeel kan van alles zijn en ook gewoon voordeel door uitstel van betaling.
Manderlay1 @fevenhuis19 december 2024 18:54
Oja en de harde crash van Bitcoin vergeten we even
fevenhuis @Manderlay119 december 2024 19:02
Bitcoin is meer waard dan ooit, ondernemers die het ondersteunen hebben daardoor potentieel meer rendement dan handel gebaseerd op fiat.

Tenminste als zij genoeg verdienen om regelmatig wat Bitcoin opzij te kunnen zetten.

Inderdaad de prijs van Bitcoin fluctueerd erg, maar de middellange trend is dat de waarde blijft stijgen en zelfs veel vegeleken met de waarde van fiat.
Manderlay1 @fevenhuis19 december 2024 19:03
Maar blijft maar een klein deel in de wereld economie
fevenhuis @Manderlay119 december 2024 19:12
Ja El Salvador is een klein land, dat is ook de reden dat zij zo gevoelig zijn voor de wil van internationale munten zoals de Dollar.

Een internationale munt als Bitcoin heeft de potentie om deze druk te verminderen.
Manderlay1 @fevenhuis19 december 2024 19:35
Ja en als Bitcoin morgen halveerd in waarde dan is El Salvador volledig bankroet
fevenhuis @Manderlay119 december 2024 19:54
Nee hoor, halvering van waarde van munteenheden is iets compleet anders dan bankroet en verlies van alle assets.
Manderlay1 @fevenhuis19 december 2024 20:19
Ja maar Bitcoin is geen munt van een land. Dus nadelig voor het land.
fevenhuis @Manderlay119 december 2024 20:30
Nee dat is een foute aaname van u.

Een land kan van alles als nationaal betaalmiddel gebruiken, of het nu een eigen munt is, of de munt vsn een ander land, zoals de Dollar, of goud en tegewoordig is daar crypto bijgekomen als mogelijkheid.

De nadelen van een eigen munt eenheid zijn voor een klein land als El Salvador groter dan de voordelen, imdat een groot land dan in staat is om de munteenheid te laten crashen, door deze bijvoorbeeld in grote hoeveelheid in te kopen en dan weer onder de orijs te verkopen.
jumbos7 @Wozmro19 december 2024 19:48
Dat hoeft toch niet perse een probleem op te leveren? Veel ondernemers accepteren betaling in bitcoin maar maken gebruik van een derde partij die de bitcoin bij de transactie om kan zetten in de lokale munt. Wie liever de bitcoin aanhoudt accepteert het risico dat daarbij komt kijken of zet een deel om in de lokale munt om de btw of winstbelasting te kunnen betalen.

Maar aangezien de betaling met bitcoin voor de meeste ondernemers maar een fractie van het totaal zal zijn heeft welke keuze er ook gemaakt wordt dit in de praktijk weinig gevolgen.
BadRespawn @fevenhuis19 december 2024 18:30
Geen idee wat u hier zegt, maar de bedoeling van het verplichten van Bitcoin als betaalmiddel was natuurlijk om El Salvador een vooraanstaand land te maken voor cryptocurrencies.
De officiële reden was niet om El Salvador een vooraanstaand land te maken voor cryptocurrencies, maar om de economie te redden:
"It has been promoted by Nayib Bukele, the president of El Salvador, who claimed that it would improve the economy by making banking easier for Salvadorans, and that it would encourage foreign investment." Wikipedia: Bitcoin in El Salvador
fevenhuis @BadRespawn19 december 2024 18:32
Inderdaad om de economie te stimuleren door:

1. Gebruik van crypto te stimuleren en zo
2. Nieuw kapitaal uit de internationale crypto gemeenschap aan te trekken
BadRespawn @fevenhuis19 december 2024 18:36
Ja dat is wat het artikel zegt, "vooraanstaand land te maken voor cryptocurrencies" was dus niet het doel.
fevenhuis @BadRespawn19 december 2024 18:46
Vooraanstaand lijkt mij ook wat te hoog gegrepen, toch nieuw kapitaal aantrekken door het gebruik te stimuleren is niet zo'n slecht idee

Een beter idee dan nog meer aardappels proberen te verbouwen.
BadRespawn @fevenhuis19 december 2024 19:41
Een beter idee dan nog meer aardappels proberen te verbouwen.
Ja want aardappels kan je ten minste eten, bitcoins niet.
toch nieuw kapitaal aantrekken door het gebruik te stimuleren is niet zo'n slecht idee
The majority of users stopped using the platform after they had collected their sign on bonuses.[50] According to Financial Times, one of the country's largest banks reported that during the first week of Chivo's under 0.0001% of its transactions were in bitcoin.[51]
In 2021, the government of El Salvador began purchasing bitcoin. It spent about $85.5 million on bitcoin between September 2021 and January 2022.[52] The value of bitcoin began decreasing in November 2021, and had fallen by about 45% of its value by January 2022.[53] It is estimated that the Salvadoran national reserves had lost $22 million as a result of this.[54]
...100 days after the Bitcoin Law came into force, according to a survey done by the Central American University: 34.8% of the population had no confidence in bitcoin, 35.3% had little confidence, 13.2% had some confidence, and 14.1% had a lot of confidence. 56.6% of respondents had downloaded the government bitcoin wallet; among them 62.9% had not yet used it or used it only once, whereas 36.3% used bitcoin at least once a month.[61][62]
Wikipedia: Bitcoin in El Salvador
fevenhuis @BadRespawn19 december 2024 19:52
Je kunt ook verhongeren met alleen naar aardappels, Zie Ierland.

Ik vraag mij af hoe El Salvador er nu voor staat met de huidige Bitcoin prijzen vergeleken met de situatie uit 2021.
BadRespawn @fevenhuis19 december 2024 20:02
Zal weinig uitmaken.

"Het Midden-Amerikaanse land met 6,5 miljoen inwoners draait voor tweederde op een informele, grotendeels door cash gedomineerde economie." https://www.volkskrant.nl...-speelt-het-land-met-vuur
fevenhuis @BadRespawn19 december 2024 20:10
Leuk opinie stuk, verder niet echt interessant.
BadRespawn @fevenhuis19 december 2024 22:18
Als bitcoin in 2/3 vd economie geen rol speelt dan maakt de waarde van Bitcoin weinig uit voor de economie.
Tenebris @fevenhuis20 december 2024 11:09
Verder irrelevant maar ze verhongerde juist omdat er géén aardappelen waren
SillieWous @fevenhuis19 december 2024 18:31
Het is juist een ontzettend slecht idee om als overheid niet je eigen valuta te beheren. Je gaat als overheid dan namelijk schulden aan waarvan de waarde niets met je eigen economie te maken hebben. Als de waarde omhoog gaat, is dat niet meteen een ramp. Echter, als de waarde daalt, moet je ineens veel meer waarde creëren om aan je schulden te kunnen voldoen.

Wanneer je je eigen valuta beheert, ga je schulden aan in die valuta. Op het moment dat de economie dan minder draait, kun je dit deels oplossen door geld bij te drukken (niet oneindig natuurlijk).

Wat ik niet snap is dat ze er nog steeds voor kiezen om een vreemde valuta (USD) te gebruiken. Dan hebben ze nog steeds geen handvaten om aan te draaien. Het zou sowieso verstandiger zijn om een meer lokale valuta te hanteren.
SillieWous @fevenhuis19 december 2024 19:01
natuurlijk achterhaald
Source?
crypto is alleen gebaseerd op means of exchange (waarde).
Juist ja. Crypto is allen gebaseerd op waarde. Daarom fluctueert de waarde ook tering hard… Slaat nergens op wat je zegt.
Echter met het kunstmatig afdwingen van financieel beleid van (voorheen) soevereine landen kan men de oude manieren van handelen langer voortzetten dan nodig is.
Jij bent van het kamp “alles wat de overheid doet is slecht”? Fiat geld is inderdaad een groot deel van wat een staat soeverein maakt. Maar dat is juist goed. Staten die slecht monetair beleid voeren zij over het algemeen ook een bende. Andere staten kunnen investeren in goede infra, publieke voorzieningen, stabiele nutsbeheer.
niet ingewikkeld of een verassing toch
Vooral ongenuanceerd. Ben het enigszins eens met de strekking. Maar volledig gedwongen gaat mij wat ver.
SillieWous @fevenhuis19 december 2024 19:11
Nee, zo werkt het niet. Jij bent er bekend mee. Dus jij hebt specifieke bronnenwaar je dat op baseert. Die geef je, of het slaat nergens op wat he zegt.

Een zoek term is geen bron, een youtube filmpje is geen bron, jouw mening is geen bron. Een paper dat alle economische theorie van de afgelopen 200 jaar weg veegt moet wel heel baanbrekend zijn namelijk.
SillieWous @fevenhuis19 december 2024 19:34
Als jij dingen claimt als “oude economische theorie is achterhaald”. Dan verwacht ik dat je dat doet op basis van (hoofdzakelijke primaire) bronnen. Die bronnen hoef jij mij niet te uit te leggen (het les geven), je hoeft ze alleen te geven. Ik kan zelf prima lezen.
zeer informatieve Youtube filmpjes
Informatief != goed onderbouwd en geaccepteerd door de vrede onderzoeksgemeenschap. En je hoeft zeker niet door een peer review om iets op youtube te dumpen. Zonder peer review is het sowieso al niet te accepteren als bron.
fevenhuis @SillieWous19 december 2024 20:02
Ik baseer dat natuurlijk op het feit dat met de technologische mogelijkheden van Crypto de oude situatie van volledige (inter)nationale dominantie voor economisch beleid niet meer de enigste mogelijkheid is.

Oude economische theorieën zijn gebaseerd op oude technologische mogelijkheden, zo simpel is het.

Het is nu met cryptocurrencies mogelijk dat een land geen eigen nationale munt meer hoeft te hebben, dat is wat er is veranderd.

Of u nou denkt dat het verantwoord is om dat te doen of niet.

Als we naar de geschiedenis kijken is het niet zo vreemd om te denken dat een land net zo hard, of nog eerder, in financieële moeilijkheden kan komen met een economie gebaseerd op fiat.

Ik heb helemaal geen andere websites nodig om dit soort basis kennis te onderbouwen.
SillieWous @fevenhuis20 december 2024 08:05
Je baseert je dus helemaal nergens op. Je zegt gewoon dingen.
Het is nu met cryptocurrencies mogelijk dat een land geen eigen nationale munt meer hoeft te hebben, dat is wat er is veranderd.
Ja, en als overheid wil je dus juist je eigen munt. Want dan heb je meer controle over de economie.
Ik heb helemaal geen andere websites nodig om dit soort basis kennis te onderbouwen.
Geen websites inderdaad. Gewoon research papers en boeken werkt beter. Ook basis kennis moet je kunnen onderbouwen. Bijv 1+1=2 is zelfs rigoreus wiskundig onderbouwd. En zeker als jij basis kennis claimt zou je zo een boek of paper moeten kunnen vinden welk dat onderbouwd.
SillieWous @fevenhuis21 december 2024 07:38
Het gaat hier niet om mijn mening. Het gaat om jouw ononderbouwde mening. Ik wil jouw statements best accepteren, zolang je ze kunt onderbouwen, maar je hebt letterlijk nog 0 argumenten gegeven.

Blijkbaar snap je ook niet waar ik op doel met dat 1+1=2 onderbouwt dient te worden. Het gaat er niet om of wij het daar over eens zijn. Het gaat er om, dat dit daadwerkelijk te onderbouwen is. Zonder dat je daarvoor terug hoeft te vallen op “dat is algemene kennis”.
claudibunsen @fevenhuis21 december 2024 11:48
Is 1+1 wel 2 in libertarian-land?😂
Manderlay1 @fevenhuis19 december 2024 18:55
Op wat is Bitcoin gebaseerd?
separhim @Manderlay119 december 2024 19:12
Niks, en voor degenen die energie zeggen, de meeste bitcoin zijn gemined voordat ze veel energie gingen kosten. Het kost nu gemiddeld 400 keer zoveel om één bitcoin te minen dan in 2015, terwijl toen al bijna 3/4 van de 21 miljoen was gemined. Er is geen correlatie tussen hoeveel energie erin gestoken is en de huidige waarde, omdat dit bepaald werd door de hoeveel deelnemers aan de mining, en er zijn tallozen shitcoins die energie gekost hebben en nul waarde hebben nu.
Manderlay1 @separhim19 december 2024 19:34
Ik wil er niet negatief over doen maar niemand kan mij vertellen wat het is en waar het op gebaseerd is en wat de onderliggende waarde is.
separhim @Manderlay119 december 2024 20:22
Het is gebaseerd op niks anders dan wat de gek ervoor geeft. Er is geen onderliggende waarde van bitcoin.
Manderlay1 @21mil20 december 2024 19:05
Jawel een bedrijf heeft Intrinsieke waarde, heeft cijfers waar deze waarde op gebaseerd wordt.
Manderlay1 @21mil21 december 2024 00:38
Dus nu geef je eigenlijk voorbeelden dat de beurs op cijfers en waarde is gebaseerd :) dat er bij de beurs wel iets achter zit waarop het gebaseerd is en geen gebakken lucht is
Manderlay1 @fevenhuis19 december 2024 18:58
Neen weet het antwoord ook niet, niemand heeft mij tot nu toe een antwoord kunnen geven
Manderlay1 @fevenhuis19 december 2024 19:32
Dus je weet het zelf eigenlijk niet? Groot pleitbezorger over Bitcoin maar zoals iedereen kan je niet zeggen wat het precies is.
fevenhuis @Manderlay119 december 2024 20:08
Ik heb u net gezegt dat het uit cryptografie komt er is ook ruim voldoende informatie om hierover te leren. Het is echter geen materie dat uitgebreid uitgelegt kan worden in een paar regels van commentaar.

Om te begrijpen waar de waarde van crypto vandaan komt zult u zich toch echt wat meer in moeten verdiepen.

Denk bijvoorbeeld aan de mogelijkheid om waarde uit te wisselen zonder tussenkomst van anderen, daarvoor is een netwerk nodig, een voorbeeld van zo'n netwerk (blockchain) is Bitcoin.
Manderlay1 @fevenhuis19 december 2024 20:26
Omdat het gebakken lucht is.
fevenhuis @Manderlay119 december 2024 20:32
Een luchtgebak met een aanzienlijke marktwaarde en bewezen technologie.
Manderlay1 @fevenhuis19 december 2024 20:48
Wat is de technologie dan? Wat kunnen we er mee?

Aanzienlijke marktwaarde? Stelt nog niet veel voor op wereldeconomisch vlak.
claudibunsen @fevenhuis21 december 2024 11:56
"bewezen" - net als homeopathie, amirite?
Bor Coördinator Frontpage Admins / FP Powermod 19 december 2024 17:16
El Salvador wordt vaak aangehaald als "goed voorbeeld" maar misschien is deze wijziging ook wel deels veroorzaakt doordat het helemaal nog niet zo'n groot succes is dat betalen met bitcoin daar. Volgens diverse bronnen stelt het nog niet zo veel voor.
2023–2024

By September 2023, two years after the Bitcoin law went into effect, the Spanish newspaper of record El País reported that bitcoin adoption could not be called either a success or a failure, but should be understood as having outcomes of both. "When introducing the currency to the population, the idea was that it be used in all types of transactions: from buying street food to a property."[73]

However, the hacking of hundreds of Chivo wallets had perhaps scared many, and only 1.3% of El Salvadoran remittances during 2023 had been transferred using cryptocurrencies, while even in Mexico, the amount was larger at 4%. And partially due to the longer history of US dollar legal tender in El Salvador, which provides some protection of purchasing power from inflation and devaluations, bitcoin adoption in Argentina likely surpasses that of El Salvador. The volatile bitcoin price resulted in El Salvador's bitcoin investments having lost approximately US$45 million with a bitcoin balance worth about US$76.5 million by September 2023. Mass adoption has been slowed by the absence of a coherent educational process across the country. On the other hand, it has resulted in significantly higher in-migration of businesses and capital to El Salvador, and has put the country, and Bukele, in headlines.
Bron: Bitcoin in El Salvador

Ander interessant leesvoer is dit artikel van de Volkkskrant. waar een aantal mensen in een dorp aan het woord komen. "Nog lang niet alle inwoners zijn overtuigd van het project. ‘Wij accepteren alleen de dollar, die is stabieler’, zegt restauranteigenaar Estela (40) En zo denkt de meerderheid van het dorp erover, stelt ze."

"Het Midden-Amerikaanse land met 6,5 miljoen inwoners draait voor tweederde op een informele, grotendeels door cash gedomineerde economie."
wildhagen
19 december 2024 16:33
Voor de private sector is bitcoin wel vrijwillig als wettig betaalmiddel te gebruiken, maar de verplichting vervalt.
Dat lijkt me eerlijk gezegd ook een betere methode. Laat het lekker aan de winkelier/ondernemer zelf over of ze iets willen accepteren of niet ipv het op te dringen met allerlei overhead etc als (potentieel) gevolg.

Dan kan een ondernemer zelf bepalen of men het wil of niet.

Hoe het in El Salvador zit weet ik niet, maar in Nederland hoeft een winkelier ook geen euro's te accepteren die mag hij best weigeren (zie dit artikel). Als hij alleen betalingen in vlees of vis accepteert mag hij dat gewoon doen (mits het duidelijk aangegeven is). Dat iets een wettig betaalmiddel is betekent niet dat iedereen het verplicht is om te accepteren

Vrijwilligheid prima, maar afdwingen om het verplicht te accepteren vind ik imho niet klant/ondernemer-vriendelijk. Goed dat men dat nu dus ook stopzet.

[Reactie gewijzigd door wildhagen op 19 december 2024 16:34]

claudibunsen @Anoniem: 33472521 december 2024 12:09
De reden waarom land voor USD kiest, ipv een eigen valuta, heeft er meer mee te maken dat je US Dollars, hoe dan ook; wereldwijd geaccepteerd zullen worden als betaalmiddel.

Iets wat de meeste economische textboeken, hoogstwaarschijnlijk beter uit zullen kunnen leggen dan dat ik.dat kan🤣
Anoniem: 334725 @claudibunsen21 december 2024 12:39
"kiest" daar is dat woord weer. Ze kiezen niet, ze hebben geen keus. Dit is wat de VS van ze eist.

Je zegt economische boeken, maar dit is geopolitiek. Denk je werkelijk dat het zo simpel is dat je zo neerpraat op anderen, terwijl je zelf op mt stupid zit te chillen?
Batur @Pi-Qui19 december 2024 18:01
IMF stelt de voorwaarde tegen de lening. Anders lenen ze niet. Los daarvan. Geld lenen van IMF of een land is erg riskant. Landen die geld hebben geleend van China, en niet tijdig hebben terugbetaald, zijn grote stukken grond verloren aan China. IMF hanteert iets andere voorwaarden, maar ze nemen zowat het roer over van een land bij niet betalen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Batur op 19 december 2024 18:01]

J_van_Ekris @Batur19 december 2024 23:49
Landen die geld hebben geleend van China, en niet tijdig hebben terugbetaald, zijn grote stukken grond verloren aan China. IMF hanteert iets andere voorwaarden, maar ze nemen zowat het roer over van een land bij niet betalen.
Weet je zeker dat het zo werkt?
Batur @J_van_Ekris20 december 2024 00:41
Onderzoek zelf ook maar. Je kunt kijken in andere artikelen op pubmed, onder andere in de link hieronder.
"Hoewel het Internationaal Monetair Fonds (IMF) beweert dat armoedebestrijding een van zijn doelstellingen is, tonen sommige onderzoeken aan dat IMF-lenende landen hogere armoedecijfers ervaren. Dit artikel onderzoekt de effecten van IMF-leenvoorwaarden op armoede. Met behulp van een steekproef van 81 ontwikkelingslanden van 1986 tot 2016, ontdekten we dat IMF-leenregelingen met structurele hervormingen bijdragen aan het feit dat meer mensen in de armoedecyclus terechtkomen, omdat de hervormingen diepe en uitgebreide veranderingen inhouden die de werkloosheid doen toenemen, de overheidsinkomsten verlagen, de kosten van basisdiensten verhogen en belastinginning, pensioenen en socialezekerheidsprogramma's herstructureren."
https://pubmed-ncbi-nlm-nih-gov.translate.goog/35694682/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Batur op 20 december 2024 00:43]

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Apple iPhone 16e LG OLED evo G5 Google Pixel 10 Samsung Galaxy S25 Star Wars: Outlaws Nintendo Switch 2 Apple AirPods Pro (2e generatie) Sony PlayStation 5 Pro

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden - Auteursrecht © 1998 - 2025 Hosting door TrueFullstaq