El Salvador gaat acceptatie van bitcoin als betaalmiddel niet langer verplichten

El Salvador gaat stoppen met de verplichting voor winkels en dienstenaanbieders om bitcoin te accepteren als wettig betaalmiddel. Dat is enkele jaren verplicht geweest. Het laten vallen van de verplichting is onderdeel van een overeenkomst met het Internationaal Monetair Fonds.

Het gebruik van bitcoin bij overheden wordt beperkt, meldt het IMF. Zo gaan belastingen voortaan in Amerikaanse dollars. Ook zal de overheid langzaam stoppen met cryptovalutawallet Chivo, de manier om bitcoins te beheren in het land. Voor de private sector is bitcoin wel vrijwillig als wettig betaalmiddel te gebruiken, maar de verplichting vervalt. IMF ziet het gebruik van bitcoin als betaalmiddel als risico en daarom moest dat stoppen als onderdeel van de deal.

De deal draait om een lening van het IMF. El Salvador maakte drie jaar geleden bitcoin een officieel erkend betaalmiddel. Het is een van de weinige landen waar bitcoin een geldig betaalmiddel is, naast de Centraal Afrikaanse Republiek.