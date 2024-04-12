Het feit dat hij het meest waarschijnlijke woord voorspeld betekend niet dat hij de tekst niet begrijpt. Vergis je niet dat hij voor dit berekenen een neuraal netwerk met iets van 1 triljoen parameters tot zijn beschikking heeft. Misschien heeft dat netwerk wel 'geleerd' dat de beste manier om het volgende woord te voorspellen is om eerst de tekst te 'begrijpen'.
Neem het volgende voorbeeld dat ik net zelf heb verzonnen (GPT-4-turbo-2024-04-09):
Prompt:
Two persons, A and B, stand one meter apart facing each other. Person A shuffles 1 meter to his left without changing his orientation. Then person A moves 2 meter forward without changing his orientation. Then moves 1 meter to his right without changing his orientation. Then person A turns around. What part of person B does person A see? And what part of person A does person B see?
Output:
Let's visualize the movements of Person A in steps:
1. Person A and Person B start by standing 1 meter apart, facing each other.
2. Person A shuffles 1 meter to his left. Now Person A is horizontally 1 meter to the left of his original position, still facing Person B.
3. Person A then moves 2 meters forward (still in the direction he is facing which is towards Person
. So, Person A moves towards Person B, crossing the original 1-meter distance between them and continues 1 meter past Person B. At this point, Person A is 1 meter behind where Person B is standing.
4. Person A then moves 1 meter to his right. This movement brings Person A directly behind Person B.
5. Finally, Person A turns around. Now Person A is facing the back of Person B, and their orientations are reversed.
Concluding from these movements:
- Person A sees the back of Person B.
- Person B, unless B turns around as well at some point (not described in the problem), continues to face in the original direction and therefore can't see Person A, who is now behind Person B.
---
Je kunt er van alles van vinden maar:
- Het lijkt me onwaarschijnlijk dat hij dit ergens ge cut/paste heeft.
- Het is een 'redenering' die klopt
- Hij 'begrijpt' een heleboel: Wat bewegen is, wat link en rechts is, wat omdraaien betekend, wat zien is, aan welke kant iemands ogen zitten, etc. etc.
Je moet gewoon niet onderschatten wat zo een groot netwerk Intern kan doen tijdens het trainen. Mogelijk is het netwerk in staat op de een of andere manier 'begrip' te creëren door middel van trainen.
En ik wil trouwens niet beweren dat dit altijd goed gaat, in tegendeel, maar het feit dat het überhaupt soms goed gaat voor best wel complexe situaties betekend toch dat er een bepaalde vorm van 'begrip' in dit netwerk is ontstaan door het trainen.