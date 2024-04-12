GPT 4 Turbo wordt voortaan getraind op data tot december 2023 en wordt slimmer

OpenAI heeft een nieuwe versie van GPT-4 Turbo beschikbaar gemaakt voor betalende klanten. De nieuwe versie van de generatieve AI heeft informatie die recenter is en kortere antwoorden in meer spreektaal geeft.

GPT-4 Turbo is beschikbaar voor betalende abonnees met een Plus-, Team- of Enterprise-abonnement of die de api gebruiken. GPT-4 Turbo kan volgens OpenAI antwoorden geven die 'directer en minder wollig' zijn en meer spreektaal bevatten. Ook is het model voornamelijk op wiskundig vlak en in GPQA-datasets, die bedoeld zijn om logische redeneringen te te kunnen doen.

De datum tot waarop ChatGPT nu kan zoeken, is ook verbeterd. GPT-4 Turbo was getraind op data tot aan april 2023, maar dat wordt volgens OpenAI nu december 2023.

Update: in de titel en het artikel stond dat GPT-4 Turbo informatie kan opzoeken tot december 2023, maar dat is niet juist. De tool wordt getraind op data tot die periode.