Bètaversie tvOS 16.2 bevat stemherkenning voor meerdere gebruikers

De bètaversie van tvOS 16.2 lijkt een functie te bevatten waardoor stemherkenning mogelijk wordt voor meerdere gebruikers. Via de stemherkenning kan tvOS overschakelen naar het profiel van de desbetreffende gebruiker wiens stem het heeft herkend en ook aanbevelingen doen.

De functie is opgemerkt door een Twitter-gebruiker die ook screenshots heeft gedeeld van de aankomende functionaliteit. Deze laten zien dat het stemprofiel van een iPhone-gebruiker, die de Apple TV heeft toegevoegd aan zijn Woning-app, automatisch gekoppeld kan worden aan de Apple TV of aan andere apparaten in de Woning-app die de Siri-spraakassistent ondersteunen. De Twitter-gebruiker probeerde de functionaliteit overigens aan de praat te krijgen, maar is daar niet in geslaagd.