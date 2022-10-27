Bètaversie tvOS 16.2 bevat stemherkenning voor meerdere gebruikers

Dat zijn er dus altijd al 2 en meer geweest.
Soms is de handleiding lezen toch handig dan had de Twitteraarster meer plezier van zijn HomePods en Apple TV (tvOS ) kunnen hebben en had je niet alleen kunnen wisselen tussen twee stemmen maar ook tussen 6 voice gebruikers kunnen wisselen :-)
Sinds tvOS 13 geven HomePods gewoon het antwoord “xbeam’ waneer ik vraag wie ben ik. en de “naam’ vrouw van xbeam waneer zij vraagt wie ben ik. Ook krijgt zij net als ik haar persoonlijke agenda, berichten of mail voorgelezen en worden de de persoonlijke tv-zenders en muziek lijsten op de op de apple TV voor geschoteld.
Ben in er gedoken het is dus inderdaad helemaal niet nieuw en meerder gebruikers kan dus al sinds 2019. het enige wat nieuw is dat daar nu persoonlijke iCloud dingen zoals je eigen fotos op de Apple TV zijn bijgekomen. Maar multiple Siri gebruikers op de Apple TV werkt al langer. De toggle show me on Apple TV in je Home kit profiel
Voor de mensen die zegen tvOS en niet HomePods! HomePods zijn tvOS deze draaien hier al jaren op
