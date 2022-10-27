Bètaversie tvOS 16.2 bevat stemherkenning voor meerdere gebruikers

De bètaversie van tvOS 16.2 lijkt een functie te bevatten waardoor stemherkenning mogelijk wordt voor meerdere gebruikers. Via de stemherkenning kan tvOS overschakelen naar het profiel van de desbetreffende gebruiker wiens stem het heeft herkend en ook aanbevelingen doen.

De functie is opgemerkt door een Twitter-gebruiker die ook screenshots heeft gedeeld van de aankomende functionaliteit. Deze laten zien dat het stemprofiel van een iPhone-gebruiker, die de Apple TV heeft toegevoegd aan zijn Woning-app, automatisch gekoppeld kan worden aan de Apple TV of aan andere apparaten in de Woning-app die de Siri-spraakassistent ondersteunen. De Twitter-gebruiker probeerde de functionaliteit overigens aan de praat te krijgen, maar is daar niet in geslaagd.

Apple TV Siri
Apple TV Siri-stemherkenning. Bron: @sigjudge (Twitter)

Mediaspelers Apple TV

Reacties (33)

xbeam 27 oktober 2022 18:55
Wat is meerdere gebruikers. Want het zijn er altijd al twee geweest?
testmanager @xbeam27 oktober 2022 19:28
“Siri-stem” (daar zijn er inderdaad 2 van) is iets anders dan “gebruiker” (jij, je partner, kind 1, kind 2, etc)
xbeam @testmanager27 oktober 2022 20:01
Dat zijn er dus altijd al 2 en meer geweest.
Soms is de handleiding lezen toch handig dan had de Twitteraarster meer plezier van zijn HomePods en Apple TV (tvOS ) kunnen hebben en had je niet alleen kunnen wisselen tussen twee stemmen maar ook tussen 6 voice gebruikers kunnen wisselen :-)

Sinds tvOS 13 geven HomePods gewoon het antwoord “xbeam’ waneer ik vraag wie ben ik. en de “naam’ vrouw van xbeam waneer zij vraagt wie ben ik. Ook krijgt zij net als ik haar persoonlijke agenda, berichten of mail voorgelezen en worden de de persoonlijke tv-zenders en muziek lijsten op de op de apple TV voor geschoteld.

Ben in er gedoken het is dus inderdaad helemaal niet nieuw en meerder gebruikers kan dus al sinds 2019. het enige wat nieuw is dat daar nu persoonlijke iCloud dingen zoals je eigen fotos op de Apple TV zijn bijgekomen. Maar multiple Siri gebruikers op de Apple TV werkt al langer. De toggle show me on Apple TV in je Home kit profiel
https://www.macworld.com/...gnize-multiple-users.html
Perhaps the most important was the 13.2 update that added multi-user support for HomePod.
How to set up multiple users on a HomePod
William Gallagher's AvatarWilliam Gallagher | Nov 03, 2019
https://appleinsider.com/...ltiple-users-on-a-homepod
At long last, up to six people can talk to your HomePod and get recognized. Their choice of music will play, and their HomeKit scenes will start.
[…]
All iPhones, yours and theirs, must be running iOS 13.2 or later. Similarly, any iPad must be on iPadOS 13.2 or later. And lastly, Apple says your HomePod must also be on 13.2
https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT204753
HomePod mini and HomePod support up to six users in a home. If you have more than six household users or guests in your home, they can still use Siri on HomePod to play music, set timers and alarms, or ask Siri for the weather, news, and more. If guests use Siri to play music, it will play from the primary user's account and that person's taste profile won't be affected.
[…]
Published Date: September 12, 2022
Voor de mensen die zegen tvOS en niet HomePods! HomePods zijn tvOS deze draaien hier al jaren op
https://www.thurrott.com/...pod-now-runs-tvos-not-ios
Posted on April 14, 2020
The switch from an iOS core to a tvOS core in the latest HomePod firmware doesn’t impact the device’s performance or functionality,
https://9to5mac.com/2020/...res-what-that-could-mean/
APRIL 13, 2020
HomePod now runs on tvOS, here’s what that could mean
[…]
Last month, Apple released the HomePod Software 13.4 update and although it has no new features for users, this update represents a major change with how Apple manages the HomePod ecosystem.

[Reactie gewijzigd door xbeam op 1 augustus 2024 15:36]

Evernote 27 oktober 2022 17:23
Zou fijn zijn als deze functionaliteit ook op de iPhone beschikbaar komt om daarbij hopelijk beter te herkennen wanneer ‘Hey Siri’ ook daadwerkelijk gezegd wordt.

Het aantal false positives op m’n iPhone 13 Pro is echt belachelijk
Anoniem: 1837468 @Evernote27 oktober 2022 17:56
Dacht dat ik enige was, gelukkig dus niet. :D

Op onze HomePod heb ik Siri al uitgezet, leg simpelweg mijn vinger er op en zeg wat ik wil luisteren, dan moet ik wel opstaan maar zo blijf ik ook weer in beweging :*)

[Reactie gewijzigd door Anoniem: 1837468 op 1 augustus 2024 15:36]

Yzord @Anoniem: 183746827 oktober 2022 18:06
En dit moet je serieus willen? Dat Siri de hele dag van en voor wie dan ook paraat moet staan cq luistervinken?
Anoniem: 1837468 @Yzord27 oktober 2022 18:40
Hij staat daarom ook uit, en ik weet niet of Siri ook meeluistert als Siri ‘uit’ staat.
Zezura @Anoniem: 183746827 oktober 2022 22:13
Ik erger mijzelf hier ook helemaal kapot aan.
Naar mij luistert Siri niet, maar op het meest ongemakkelijke moment hoor je Siri iets zeggen waar je je voor schaamt. Ik heb letterlijk gehad dat Siri ging zoeken op Google naar iets met ‘hoer’ terwijl ik met iemand in gesprek was over iets serieus.

Ik heb er pas last van sinds mijn iPhone 13, geen idee of het aan iOS 16 ligt of de iPhone versie zelf.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Zezura op 1 augustus 2024 15:36]

oef! @Evernote27 oktober 2022 17:57
Siri triggert bij het minste of geringste, behalve als je het nodig hebt. Als het volume op Apple TV, net als bij Carplay (waar Siri tijdens podcasts vaak triggert), tijdelijk omlaag gaat tijdens detectie van Hey Siri dan zullen mensen dit waarschijnlijk snel uitschakelen. Apple moet echt aan de bak met Siri, de technische staat ervan is droevig.
iAR
@oef!28 oktober 2022 12:28
[quote]Siri triggert bij het minste of geringste, behalve als je het nodig hebt./[quote]
Dit. Woorden o pTV die niet in de buurt komen van "Siri" maar als je zelf wat nodig hebt, dan blijft ze stil.
Ik heb het op al mijn apparaten uitgezet, behalve mijn HomePods.
Echt handig is het nog steeds niet. En slim is ze allerminst. Als je 3 dingen wilt uitschakelen kun je niet zeggen "Hey, Siri, zet de lamp, tv en lamp2 uit" zeggen, maar moet je nog altijd "Hey, Siri, zet de lamp uit, Hey, Siri, zet de tv uit, Hey, Siri, zet de lamp2 uit". En de Apple TV opnemen in een scene heeft je niet de mogelijkheid het ding uit te zetten |:(
xbeam @Evernote27 oktober 2022 18:56
Wanneer je HomePods gebruikt moet je Sire daarom ook op al je devies thuis uitzetten.
Dat werkt eigenlijk best goed en zijn er eigenlijk nooit vals positieve, wel dat ik in de HomePod keuken iets vraag en dat antwoord ergens ver weg uit kantoor of slaapkamer komt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door xbeam op 1 augustus 2024 15:36]

Jerie @xbeam27 oktober 2022 22:04
Dat werkt eigenlijk best goed en zijn er eigenlijk nooit vals positieve, wel dat ik in de HomePod keuken iets vraag en dat antwoord ergens ver weg uit kantoor of slaapkamer komt.
Het is maar wat je onder best goed werken verstaat.
xbeam @Jerie27 oktober 2022 22:37
Ik nooit valse positieve triggers op de homepod of Apple Tv. Jij wel ?
Jerie @xbeam28 oktober 2022 09:35
Opmerking sloeg op het laatste gedeelte van de quote.
xbeam @Jerie28 oktober 2022 09:52
Daar sloeg best goed ook niet op. Het onderwerp van vraag steller zijn de vals positive Siri activaties en dat gaat hier eigenlijk verrassend goed.

Alleen de feedback is soms nog wel een verwarrende uit welke van 10 speakers in huis het antwoord terug komt

[Reactie gewijzigd door xbeam op 1 augustus 2024 15:36]

Jerie @xbeam28 oktober 2022 14:31
Het zal allemaal wel, en toch kom ik op bijvoorbeeld een verjaardag, op OV, of op het werk nog tegen dat Siri ineens vanuit het niets geactiveerd lijkt te worden (daar gaan je bedrijfsgeheimen richting Cupertino of Mountain View :/). Dat men niet weet te duiden welke speaker meest dichtbij is, is gewoon zoveelste gegeven dat deze techniek nog in de kinderschoenen staat.
xbeam @Jerie28 oktober 2022 16:30
Dat is ga ik niet ontkennen dat er nog heel veel aan de commando’s beter kan. Maar false positive die hey Siri triggers komen eigen nauwelijks voor en dat werkt via de iPod gewoon goed tot eigenlijk heel goed

[Reactie gewijzigd door xbeam op 1 augustus 2024 15:36]

Jerie @xbeam28 oktober 2022 16:31
Kinderschoenen <-> Jerie in 'Bètaversie tvOS 16.2 bevat stemherkenning voor meerdere gebruikers'
iAR
@xbeam28 oktober 2022 12:30
Op de HomePods is het inderdaad beter. Sowieso de detectie waar je bent. En als je een timer hebt lopen op een maar je bent dichter bij de andere, dan snapt ie dat de timer op de verst weg moet stoppen.
Ook met stem herkenning werkt het prima. Behalve dat ik soms de vraag krijgt "wie spreekt er" en als ik dan mijn naam zeg, dan gaat 9 van de 10 keer de lamp met mijn naam uit :?
xbeam @iAR28 oktober 2022 16:38
Zelfde hier: Waar ik zelf vaak ruzie de heb is met he Siri zet iron man op. Dan gaat de dichtstbijzijnde Apple TV netjes aan en vraagt hij welke iron man en geeft hij iron man 1,2 en 3 weer op de tv en als ik dan zeg iron man 2 of 3 lijkt de Siri 1, 2 en 3 weg te knippen uit het commando en steeds terug vraagt welke iron man 8)7
Menesis @Evernote27 oktober 2022 22:31
Dat is raar. Ik heb letterlijk nog nooit een false positive op mijn telefoon gehad, ondanks dat ik in Noorwegen woon waar Siri een zéér gangbare naam is.
Boeshnl @Menesis28 oktober 2022 00:05
Hoe vaak ik siri hoor afgaan terwijl je een normaal gesprek voert is niet normaal. Snap niet dat mensen het nog gebruiken.
zwartpet @Boeshnl28 oktober 2022 08:46
Wellicht even Siri opnieuw instellen en bij het instellen letten op een aantal dingen. Heb meerdere mensen erover horen klagen en bijna altijd met deze tip de issues kunnen oplossen.
Jerie @zwartpet28 oktober 2022 16:33
Het betreft de Siri van anderen. Hoe ga jij die van anderen configureren? Je kunt het zelf uit hebben staan, dan nog heeft een ander constant een hot microfoon aan die ook nog eens data doorstuurt terwijl dat op dat moment ongewenst is of was.
syberjunky 27 oktober 2022 17:41
Daarom staat luister naar hey Siri uit bij mij op de iPhone 11 pro
n0np3r50n 27 oktober 2022 19:50
De meest interessante ontwikkeling op het gebied van KI (kunstmatige intelligentie) en zo weinig commentaar, typisch maar te verwachten...

Uit het perspectief van KI (AI) en machinaal leren is het herkennen van een stem volgens mij toch vrij lastig. Het verschil tussen man en vrouw of kind is natuurlijk veel duidelijker te herkennen maar hoe vaak belde je naar een vaste lijn en wist je niet wie je aan de lijn had, vader, zoon, broer? Allemaal bijna dezelfde stem. Goed, de bandbreedte was toen minder maar over GSM is dat niet veel beter voor mij in ieder geval. Dan moet je toch wat meer zeggen dan een paar woorden. En woordenschat en uitdrukking verraden het ook.

Ik neem aan dat hier betere microfoons worden gebruikt maar toch; voor een KI is het veel lastiger te herkennen wie er spreekt dan wat er gezegd wordt. Vooral voor een paar woorden die Siri als opdracht krijgt, moet je toch een tijdje stemmen leren herkennen neem ik aan?

Ik heb een aantal jaar geleden zelf met Mumble (oude game multiplayer audio chat server) onze interviews en gesprekken per spreker opgenomen en naar YouTube voor de transcriptie gestuurd. Dan krijg je ondertitels die je kan editen. En ik heb toen nog naar Google API's gekeken maar spreker herkenning zat er niet in toen. Iemand die hier meer van weet?
Jerie @n0np3r50n27 oktober 2022 22:08
Het verschil tussen man en vrouw of kind is natuurlijk veel duidelijker te herkennen maar hoe vaak belde je naar een vaste lijn en wist je niet wie je aan de lijn had, vader, zoon, broer
Nee, nooit eigenlijk zelden last van gehad (de enkele keren zijn dan misschien wel memorabel). Ik kan me voorstellen dat het voor mensen met dementie anders ligt maar ik herken de diverse stemmen in mijn familie en gezin prima.

Speech To Text werkt verder prima. IBM, Amazon, Facebook, Google, en Microsoft bieden hier goedkope tot gratis APIs voor aan. Ook heb je een FOSS STT genaamd VOSK.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jerie op 1 augustus 2024 15:36]

n0np3r50n @Jerie28 oktober 2022 00:12
Ik heb het niet over spraak naar text maar dat het voor kunstmatige intelligentie lastig is om onderscheid te maken als stemmen op elkaar lijken. Het gaat om wie spreekt niet wat er wordt gevraagd. Vandaar de vergelijking als je als mens niet zeker bent is het voor kunstmatige intelligentie al helemaal moeilijk. Dat je ook snel wilt weten wie er spreekt na een paar woorden al. Ik kan er natuurlijk helemaal naast zitten.
Jerie 27 oktober 2022 22:05
Deze feature laat vooral zien hoezeer deze techniek nog in de kinderschoenen staat. Fantastisch voor mensen met een visuele handicap, maar voor huis tuin en keuken gebruik nog lang niet adequaat. Laat staan de privacy issues die je hebt met microfoon 24/7 aan hebben staan.
HummerHealey 27 oktober 2022 23:17
Kwam er maar eens ondersteuning voor meerdere Apple remotes. Je kan wel met meerdere iPhones / iPads de Apple TV bedienen, maar maximaal 1 Apple remote. Hoe bedenk je het.
juiced01 @HummerHealey28 oktober 2022 10:26
Huh, maar, jij hebt meer dan 1 Apple remote op je tafel liggen? :D
HummerHealey @juiced0129 oktober 2022 00:34
Ik had cola over 1 afstand bediening gegooid. Net toen ik de nieuwe had besteld begon de oude weer te werken. Maar toen ik beide wilde koppelen bleek dat niet te kunnen. En we zijn hier met z’n tweeën, dus twee afstand bedieningen zijn dan niet onhandig.
SebasKolk 28 oktober 2022 08:35
Ik aanbeveel iedereen aan om Siri uit te hebben staan als je iPhone etc gelocked is. Anders kunnen andere mensen gewoon Siri starten en bijvoorbeeld zeggen: "Stuur een bericht naar Henk, Kan je graag z.s.m. naar me toe" bijvoorbeeld. Berichten kunnen dan verzonden worden zonder dat jij het überhaupt doet of wilt.

