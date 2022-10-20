Mozilla brengt add-onsupport via omweg naar bètaversie Firefox op Android

Gebruik zelf Fennec al tijden.
Maar sinds kort ook Bromite
Deze browser laadt pagina's veel sneller tov fennec
Dns over https gebruik ik:
https://dns.digitale-gesellschaft.ch/dns-query
Bron mbt dns
Features bromite:
customizable adblock filters via user-provided URL (see https://www.bromite.org/custom-filters
)
automatically updated adblock filters
remove click-tracking and AMP from search results
DNS-over-HTTPS support with any valid IETF DoH endpoint
always-incognito mode
disable all field trials permanently
disable smart search by default, allow web search from incognito mode
always-visible cookies, javascript and ads site settings from address bar popup
remove Play integration binary blobs
use CFI on all architectures except x86
enable trivial auto var init
disable media router and remoting by default
disable dynamic module loading
show warnings for TLSv1.0/TLSv1.1 pages
enable site-per-process isolation for all devices with memory > 1GB
completely remove safe browsing and other privacy-unfriendly features
proxy configuration page with PAC and custom proxy lists support
settings to disable custom intents and clear session on exit
flags to toggle anti-fingerprinting mitigations for canvas, audio, client rects, webGL and sensor APIs (see full list below for all the new flags)
use frozen User-Agent to conceal real model and browser version
privacy enhancement patches from Iridium
, Inox patchset, Brave
and ungoogled-chromium
projects
security enhancement patches from GrapheneOS
project
disable scroll-to-text-fragment
reduced referer granularity
block gateway attacks via websockets (partial fix, see this upstream issue)
use 64-bit ABI for webview processes
make all favicon requests on-demand (supercookie mitigation
)
enable all network isolation features (PartitionConnectionsByNetworkIsolationKey, PartitionHttpServerPropertiesByNetworkIsolationKey, SplitHostCacheByNetworkIsolationKey, AppendFrameOriginToNetworkIsolationKey, SplitCacheByNetworkIsolationKey, UseRegistrableDomainInNetworkIsolationKey, PartitionSSLSessionsByNetworkIsolationKey, PartitionExpectCTStateByNetworkIsolationKey, PartitionDomainReliabilityByNetworkIsolationKey)
ignore enterprise policies that disallow secure DNS
ask permission to play protected media
disable the DIAL repeating discovery
disable RTCGetCurrentBrowsingContextMedia by default
disable FLoC and privacy sandbox by default
disable feeds
disable reporting of certificate errors
use pre-defined phone model for client hints and Javascript
allow forcing external links to open in incognito
disable AGSA by default
flag to enable Certificate Transparency
allow adding search engines from incognito mode
disable predictors
disable supervised users
disable safety check
disable capability to block view-source: URLs
disable SegmentationPlatformFeature, OptimizationHints, client hint headers
disable AsyncDNS by default
customize history expiration threshold
disable idle detection
HTTPS-only mode enabled by default
disable TLS resumption by default
partition DoH requests by top-frame NIK
strict site isolation and strict origin isolation
[Reactie gewijzigd door pielle007 op 22 juli 2024 15:28]