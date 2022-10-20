Mozilla brengt add-onsupport via omweg naar bètaversie Firefox op Android

Mozilla heeft de add-onondersteuning die al twee jaar in de Nightly-versie van Firefox voor Android zit, ook naar de bètaversie van de Android-browser gebracht. Daarmee lijkt het erop dat gebruikers van de stabiele versie in de toekomst ook alle add-ons kunnen gaan gebruiken.

Add-on collecties in Firefox Beta
Add-oncollecties in Firefox Beta

Gebruikers die add-ons willen installeren die officieel niet beschikbaar zijn voor de Android-versie van de browser, kunnen dat doen door ze toe te voegen aan een eigen 'add-oncollectie'. Dat is een verzameling van add-ons die gebruikers kunnen aanmaken en die aan hun account gekoppeld worden. Vervolgens moeten gebruikers drie keer op het Firefox-logo drukken in het Over Firefox-menu in de instellingen. Dan verschijnt een debugmenu met de optie om die vooraf gemaakte collectie van add-ons te installeren.

Die omweg zit sinds twee jaar in Nightly, en Ghacks ontdekte dat die nu ook in Firefox Beta voor Android te vinden is. Dat is ook te zien op GitHub. Daarmee ligt het voor de hand dat de functie op termijn ook naar de stabiele versie komt. Mozilla heeft daar zelf nog niets over gezegd. De stabiele versie heeft alleen ondersteuning voor 'recommended' add-ons. Daardoor ontbreken er veel add-ons die populair zijn op desktop.

Door Arnoud Wokke

Redacteur Tweakers

Browsers Google Mozilla Firefox Android

Reacties (36)

Jazco2nd
20 oktober 2022 22:30
Ik gebruik al langer dan een jaar alleen maar Firefox Nightly en ouders etc ook. Zou kunnen overstappen op de Beta maar ben zo gewend aan het veel mooiere Nightly icoontje..
Allen met de eigen selfhosted Firefox Sync Server en met mijn addon collectie:

Collection ID: 12722869
Name: androidessentials

Dan krijg je:
uBlock Origin
SponsorBlock
Bypass Paywalls
Firefox Translations (on-device vertalen)

Werkt echt top. Ik update Android apps sowieso maar 1x in de maand. Dus sla een hoop Firefox Nightly updates over.

Nooit problemen gehad en retesnel!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 22 juli 2024 15:28]

pielle007 @Jazco2nd21 oktober 2022 07:06
Gebruik Fennec als browser en je krijgt add-ons
Dark reader
Noscript
Https everywhere
Ublock
Privacy badger
Decentraleyes
Ghostery
Adguard
Etc

Eerst fennec installeren met de gewenste addons binnen de instellingen van Fennec, en hierna jouw toevoegingen invoeren

Nog sneller browser? Probeer bromite

[Reactie gewijzigd door pielle007 op 22 juli 2024 15:28]

Jazco2nd
@pielle00721 oktober 2022 09:25
Die addons heb je ook gewoon standaard in Firefox hoor.. dus dat is in elk geval niet de reden om naar Fennec te switchen.

Ik zou Bypass Paywalls en Castblock en Firefox Translate missen.
pielle007 @Jazco2nd21 oktober 2022 10:14
Ik gebruik die browser niet vandaar de verwijzing naar fennec.
Maar ondanks dat kun je bypass, castblock translate ook toevoegen.
dezero @pielle00721 oktober 2022 13:23
Daarnaast kan je bij Fennec ook addoncollecties gebruiken, zoals in Firefox nightly. Fennec versies lopen wel gelijk met Firefox stable.

Kleine nadelen zijn er ook: Fennec staat niet in de Play Store, dus altijd interactie nodig voor iedere update. Fennec heeft daarnaast een minder mooi icoon, valt wel te vervangen met sommige launchers
kodak 20 oktober 2022 18:29
Als iedere gebruiker toch weer alle addons kan installeren dan zie ik het nut van deze ingewikkelde omweg niet.

Het doel was dat alleen betrouwbare addons geinstalleerd konden worden. Maar het werd al snel duidelijk dat de ontwikkelaars niets geregeld hadden om te zorgen dat er voldoende addons zouden zijn. Wel hadden ze geregeld dat er bijna geen addon meer beschikbaar was, inclusief veel addons waar ze bij de desktop versie zomaar geen enkele moeite mee hebben.

In plaats van gewoon duidelijk te zijn dat de gebruikers zelf moeten opletten hebben ze nu een ingewikkelde andere manier van installeren bedacht die niet duidelijk bij draagt aan bewuste gebruikers, de addons niet veiliger maakt en onnodig ingewikkeld is vergeleken met gewoon een store aanbieden.
ArmEagle @kodak20 oktober 2022 18:36
Deze andere manier van installeren op Android is niet omdat extensies wel of niet te vertrouwen zijn. Dit was slechts om developers extensies te laten testen. Power users konden zo ook wel aan de slag.

Ik weiger alleen Nightly als basis versie op mijn telefoon te moeten gebruiken.

In het begin was het wel zo dat niet elke extensie op Android zou werken. Hopelijk is dat nu toch wel een eindje verder. Zo kon ik lang niet elke userscript extensie gebruiken.
kodak @ArmEagle20 oktober 2022 22:02
Mozilla vertrouwde selectief de addons bijna allemaal niet meer omdat ze een 'Recommended Extensions program' wilde doorvoeren. Maar dat bleef maar hangen op het ondersteunen van een paar addons, omdat Mozilla geen tijd investeerde in het keuren van andere addons.

Toen kwamen ze met deze ingewikkelde omweg. Niet alleen voor ontwikkelaars maar ook zodat geavanceerde gebruikers toch andere addons konden installeren. De officiele reden is zodat die addons kunnen testen, maar ze weten daar heel goed dat gebruikers het zouden gebruiken om toch addons te kunnen installeren. Ze noemen het ook niet voor niets de Collections feature: zodat je veel addons standaard kunt installeren en gebruiken.

Mozilla noemt de addons collections feature voor gebruikers nu een zogenaamd 'makkelijke' manier om zelfs je addons te kiezen en de browser te personaliseren. Of je dan wel eerst even een account wil aanmaken.

Als ze nu zouden toegeven dat hun Recommended Extensions program gewoon mislukt is en de winkel weer open zetten dan zou dat geloofwaardiger zijn dan waar ze gebruikers nu mee opschepen. Want het effect is dat ze opzettelijk een feature uitgeven zodat gebruikers alsnog addons installeren die niet gecontroleerd zijn.
pielle007 21 oktober 2022 04:52
Gebruik zelf Fennec al tijden.
Maar sinds kort ook Bromite
Deze browser laadt pagina's veel sneller tov fennec
Dns over https gebruik ik:
https://dns.digitale-gesellschaft.ch/dns-query

Bron mbt dns

Features bromite:
customizable adblock filters via user-provided URL (see https://www.bromite.org/custom-filters)
automatically updated adblock filters
remove click-tracking and AMP from search results
DNS-over-HTTPS support with any valid IETF DoH endpoint
always-incognito mode
disable all field trials permanently
disable smart search by default, allow web search from incognito mode
always-visible cookies, javascript and ads site settings from address bar popup
remove Play integration binary blobs
use CFI on all architectures except x86
enable trivial auto var init
disable media router and remoting by default
disable dynamic module loading
show warnings for TLSv1.0/TLSv1.1 pages
enable site-per-process isolation for all devices with memory > 1GB
completely remove safe browsing and other privacy-unfriendly features
proxy configuration page with PAC and custom proxy lists support
settings to disable custom intents and clear session on exit
flags to toggle anti-fingerprinting mitigations for canvas, audio, client rects, webGL and sensor APIs (see full list below for all the new flags)
use frozen User-Agent to conceal real model and browser version
privacy enhancement patches from Iridium, Inox patchset, Brave and ungoogled-chromium projects
security enhancement patches from GrapheneOS project
disable scroll-to-text-fragment
reduced referer granularity
block gateway attacks via websockets (partial fix, see this upstream issue)
use 64-bit ABI for webview processes
make all favicon requests on-demand (supercookie mitigation)

enable all network isolation features (PartitionConnectionsByNetworkIsolationKey, PartitionHttpServerPropertiesByNetworkIsolationKey, SplitHostCacheByNetworkIsolationKey, AppendFrameOriginToNetworkIsolationKey, SplitCacheByNetworkIsolationKey, UseRegistrableDomainInNetworkIsolationKey, PartitionSSLSessionsByNetworkIsolationKey, PartitionExpectCTStateByNetworkIsolationKey, PartitionDomainReliabilityByNetworkIsolationKey)

ignore enterprise policies that disallow secure DNS
ask permission to play protected media
disable the DIAL repeating discovery
disable RTCGetCurrentBrowsingContextMedia by default
disable FLoC and privacy sandbox by default
disable feeds
disable reporting of certificate errors
use pre-defined phone model for client hints and Javascript
allow forcing external links to open in incognito
disable AGSA by default
flag to enable Certificate Transparency
allow adding search engines from incognito mode
disable predictors
disable supervised users
disable safety check
disable capability to block view-source: URLs
disable SegmentationPlatformFeature, OptimizationHints, client hint headers
disable AsyncDNS by default
customize history expiration threshold
disable idle detection
HTTPS-only mode enabled by default
disable TLS resumption by default
partition DoH requests by top-frame NIK
strict site isolation and strict origin isolation

[Reactie gewijzigd door pielle007 op 22 juli 2024 15:28]

Jazco2nd
@pielle00721 oktober 2022 09:29
Klinkt mooi maar DNS over HTTPS versleuteld alleen het transport naar je DNS provider. De provider zal het decrypten en kan dus gewoon je browser history bijhouden (en zal het gehele verzoek misschien wel door moeten sturen naar root servers).

Ik heb dan liever recursive DNS, zodat geen enkele partij over je gehele request beschikt, maar alleen slechts een stukje.

Dit gebruik ik:
https://github.com/klutchell/unbound-docker

En in Adguard staat dan alleen 127.0.0.1:5335 als dns server (dat is dus Unbound).

Adguard luistert ook naar mijn Wireguard VPN server en smartphones verbinden via de Automate app automatisch met VPN, alleen voor DNS verzoeken. Rest van het verkeer gaat buiten de tunnel.
pielle007 @Jazco2nd21 oktober 2022 10:16
Dit is wel nextlevel en vraagt extra kennis (althans voor mij)
Met een handleiding kan ik t wel volgen / snappen

Daarop inhakend, ik ga ervanuit dat de digitalegesellschaft zich inzet voor privacy
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Digitale_Gesellschaft

https://www.digitale-gesellschaft.ch/

iig beter dan google bv

[Reactie gewijzigd door pielle007 op 22 juli 2024 15:28]

Jazco2nd
@pielle00721 oktober 2022 10:25
Mijn Homeserver guide:
https://github.com/zilexa/Homeserver
Van hardware advies tot apps op je mobiel.

Puur hiervoor: zie Stap 1B (Docker installatie), stap 4 (Network Configuration) en stap 5 (Docker Compose).
als Adguard, Unbound en de Wireguard-UI draaien, zie Stap 6 voor het configureren.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Jazco2nd op 22 juli 2024 15:28]

pielle007 @Jazco2nd21 oktober 2022 10:32
Ty, zal eens tijd vrijmaken om me erin te verdiepen
icecreamfarmer 20 oktober 2022 16:12
Zou fijn zijn als IOS dit ook zou krijgen.
Dovaxes @icecreamfarmer20 oktober 2022 16:18
Gaat niet gebeuren, apple laat dit niet toe, en buiten dat is elke browser op iOS safari webkit + een ander interface
lenwar
@Dovaxes20 oktober 2022 16:26
Ik heb er nooit naar gekeken, maar betekend dit dat alle Extensions die je voor ‘Safari’ installeert ook beschikbaar zijn in andere browsers op iOS?

Ofwel, zijn de extensions technisch gezien eigenlijk voor webkit, of zijn die dan wel echt van Safari
Creesch @lenwar20 oktober 2022 17:04
Beetje van A en een beetje van B eigenlijk.

Extensies integereren in de browser engine (webkit in dit geval) voor zaken die betrekking hebben op het renderen van de pagina. Maar ze integereren ook in andere aspecten van een browser die niet direct betrekking hebben op de engine zelf. Denk aan bijvoorbeeld op de desktop aan het icoontje van een extensie naast de adressbar die bij klikken een interface toont.

Nu ben ik niet bekend genoeg met extensie support voor IOS en safari om te weten in hoeverre dat laatste relevant is. Apple kennende maakt het sowieso niet zoveel uit. Apple volgt namelijk grotendeels een eigen weg wat betreft hoe extensies werken en gemaakt moeten worden.

Alle browsers behalve Safari ondersteunen bijvoorbeeld de (grotendeels) zelfde webextensie standaard. Dit houd in dat je met zeer weinig moeite zowel Firefox als Chrome kan ondersteunen met dezelfde code base.
Tot relatief kort geleden had Apple een volledig eigen extensie standaard waardoor je voor Safari veel specifieke code moest schrijven. Ondertussen wordt ook de webextensie standaard "ondersteund" maar wel weer op typische Apple manier waardoor ontwikkelen alleen maar mogelijk is op een MacBook aangezien het allemaal gewrapped wordt in Safari specifieke meuk. Dat houd dus in dat extensie ontwikkelaars die geen MacBook hebben, maar wel een groep gebruikers die zou willen testen alsnog tegen een belemmering aanlopen.

Lang verhaal kort, zelfs als extensies technisch in andere browsers op IOS zouden kunnen werken zal het waarschijnlijk niet relevant zijn.
lenwar
@Creesch20 oktober 2022 18:20
Ik heb het zelf maar gewoon even getest.
De ‘materiaalblokkeringen’ doen het wel (dus waar adblockapps lijsten in kunnen zetten)

Maar extensies niet. Zo heb ik een extensie die alle YouTube URLs omzet naar een meer privacyvriendelijke proxy (Invidious). Die doet het dus wel met Safari, maar er gebeurde niks met Firefox.

Firefox liet geen advertenties zien tot ik de ‘materiaalblokkeringen’ uitzette.
icecreamfarmer @lenwar21 oktober 2022 00:07
Dat vraag ik mij dus ook af
heb adguard nu geïnstalleerd maar voor mijn gevoel gaan er geen ads weg.
lenwar
@icecreamfarmer21 oktober 2022 07:32
Ik heb zelf ook Adguard, maar als ik de functie van de materiaalblokkeringen gebruik, krijg ik geen advertenties.
icecreamfarmer @lenwar21 oktober 2022 09:01
Dan ben ik benieuwd naar jouw instellingen.
Ra5a @Dovaxes20 oktober 2022 16:28
Prima, toch? Je weet wat je koopt als je een iPhone koopt. That's the point.

Of vergis ik mij?
Edsger @Ra5a20 oktober 2022 16:36
Als een website niet goed werkt in safari, heb je dus wel een probleem. Natuurlijk is het niet netjes van die website, maar op elk ander platform heb je in ieder geval de optie om een andere browser te gebruiken.

Ik had laatst een probleem bijvoorbeeld met een cookie wall die ik niet voorbij kon klikken op mijn ipad.
Ra5a @Edsger20 oktober 2022 16:40
Begrijp ik. Maar dat is Apple. "Deze website is niet te gebruiken vanwege een reden, waarschijnlijk veiligheid. Als je wel toegang wilt doe je het maar op een ander apparaat".
Ra5a @Edsger20 oktober 2022 16:42
aabs in 'Mozilla brengt add-on-support via omweg naar beta-versie Firefox op Android'
Blokker_1999
@Edsger20 oktober 2022 18:25
Waarom is het niet netjes van die website? Voor zover ik weet begint Safari achter te lopen op welke webstandaarden ze ondersteunen. Je kan toch niet van webdevelopers blijven verwachten dat ze in het verleden blijven werken omdat Apple een browser neerzet waarvan het niet wenst dat die kan concureren met apps uit de appstore.
aabs @icecreamfarmer20 oktober 2022 16:36
Ik gebruik Orion als browser op mijn Iphone, deze browser laat extensies en add-ons van alle andere browsers toe maar de ingebouwde ad blocker werkt al erg goed. Ik heb wel safari als standaard browser ingesteld aangezien nog niet alle link redirects goed werken, de browser is nog wel in beta maar is ook beschikbaar op mac.

[Reactie gewijzigd door aabs op 22 juli 2024 15:28]

lenwar
@aabs20 oktober 2022 19:04
Ik heb hem net geprobeerd, maar de extensies lijken niks te doen op iOS. Ik heb zowel Chrome als Firefox extensies geprobeerd.
aabs @lenwar21 oktober 2022 00:32
Ik weet natuurlijk niet welke extensies jij allemaal gebruikt maar ik beperk het tot dark reader en de ingebouwde ad blocker en die werkt bij mij goed
lenwar
@aabs21 oktober 2022 07:34
De ingebouwde adblocker noem ik dan ook niet echt een extensie (gezien die er al in zit en ik niet hoef te installeren)

Ik had ‘decentraleyes’ en ‘Privacy Redirect’ en die deden helemaal niets.
youridv1 @icecreamfarmer20 oktober 2022 16:38
Het is al eerder vermeld, maar ik zou me even inlezen over browsers op iOS. Er is helemaal geen firefox op iOS op de manier die jij denkt. Alle browsers op iOS zijn eigenlijk gewoon op safari gebaseerd. Google hangt er de chrome interface en de sync functionaliteit overheen bijvoorbeeld, maar het is geen chromium engine
Tyrian 20 oktober 2022 16:30
Ik wacht hier al jaren op. Om privacyredenen heb ik Firefox op Android ingesteld om bij afsluiten alle cookies en geschiedenis te verwijderen. Maar dit heeft als bij-effect dat websites steeds opnieuw toestemming vragen om cookies te mogen plaatsen, en zo ja welke. Voorheen had ik "I don't care about cookies" geïnstalleerd die ervoor zorgt dat je automatisch toestemming geeft en verder gaat. Maar sinds een paar jaar heeft Firefox for Android deze add-on uitgeschakeld.
redboyke 20 oktober 2022 21:59
hoe zet je eigenlijk desktop mode on voor alle websites?
op chrome is dit me al gelukt maar nog niet op firefox nightly android.

aniskip met firefox is beter om crunchyroll te kijken dan in de crunchyroll app zelf.
Jan121 20 oktober 2022 22:09
Support voor de eigen add-on collectie zit ook al jaren in de Fennec F-Droid variant van Firefox.
https://f-droid.org/packages/org.mozilla.fennec_fdroid/

Android AOSP heeft voordelen.

Vermoed trouwens dat Google die add-on support niet echt leuk vindt, en vermoed dat Google een (financiële) vinger in de pap heeft.

Wat betalen ze Mozilla om als zoekmachine in Firefox op default te staan?

(Bij Opera werkten add-ons in het verleden opeens ook niet meer in de pagina's van zoekmachines, pas later kwam daar een instelling voor, maar ja Opera is voor mij verleden tijd)
B127 21 oktober 2022 00:18
Ik gebruik deze functie in Firefox nightly al meedere maanden en tot dusver ben ik er super blij mee. Hopelijk kun je het binnenkort zonder de omweg doen, want ik zou het wel leuk vinden om 1 of 2 addons toe te kunnen voegen zonder dat ik mijn collection moet aanpassen.
Theo_de_Ripper 22 oktober 2022 05:14
Eindelijk I Don't Care About Cookies op Firefox Mobile :-)

