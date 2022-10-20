Mozilla brengt add-onsupport via omweg naar bètaversie Firefox op Android

Mozilla heeft de add-onondersteuning die al twee jaar in de Nightly-versie van Firefox voor Android zit, ook naar de bètaversie van de Android-browser gebracht. Daarmee lijkt het erop dat gebruikers van de stabiele versie in de toekomst ook alle add-ons kunnen gaan gebruiken.

Add-oncollecties in Firefox Beta

Gebruikers die add-ons willen installeren die officieel niet beschikbaar zijn voor de Android-versie van de browser, kunnen dat doen door ze toe te voegen aan een eigen 'add-oncollectie'. Dat is een verzameling van add-ons die gebruikers kunnen aanmaken en die aan hun account gekoppeld worden. Vervolgens moeten gebruikers drie keer op het Firefox-logo drukken in het Over Firefox-menu in de instellingen. Dan verschijnt een debugmenu met de optie om die vooraf gemaakte collectie van add-ons te installeren.

Die omweg zit sinds twee jaar in Nightly, en Ghacks ontdekte dat die nu ook in Firefox Beta voor Android te vinden is. Dat is ook te zien op GitHub. Daarmee ligt het voor de hand dat de functie op termijn ook naar de stabiele versie komt. Mozilla heeft daar zelf nog niets over gezegd. De stabiele versie heeft alleen ondersteuning voor 'recommended' add-ons. Daardoor ontbreken er veel add-ons die populair zijn op desktop.