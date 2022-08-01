Chinese raket stort week na lancering ongecontroleerd in zee

Het zou inderdaad bijzonder vreemd geweest zijn als China daarover geen informatie gedeeld zou hebben, het kan ook geen enkel kwaad want het is geen geheime miltaire missie. In de Global Times, het onofficiële staatsblad van Beijing, staat een zeer verhelderend artikel wat even een heel ander licht op het bovenstaande verhaal werpt:
US slammed for 'turning blind eye' to China's four reports of debris trajectory info in a week
The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Sunday that the Long March-5B Y3 carrier rocket reentered the Earth's atmosphere with the vast majority of the device burning up during re-entry, the fifth statement the agency has made reporting the debris' positions in the past week.
The announcement came amid US accusations against China over not sharing information on the trajectory of the rocket debris, which Chinese experts slammed as being groundless. They stressed that China has shown the most transparency to the international community by sharing predictions of the parameters of the trajectory of the rocket debris. The US has clearly known the facts and such smears come purely out of political purposes.
Debris from the upper stage of the Long March-5B Y3 carrier rocket reentered the atmosphere at 12:55 am on Sunday, with the vast majority of the device burning during re-entry, the CMSA said in a statement on Sunday. The remnants fell into the surrounding sea area at 119.0 degrees east longitude and 9.1 degrees north latitude, read the statement.
However, in a post on Twitter Sunday, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson accused China of not sharing "specific trajectory information" as the rocket fell back to Earth.
"All spacefaring nations should follow established best practices, and do their part to share this type of information in advance to allow reliable predictions of potential debris impact risk, especially for heavy-lift vehicles, like the Long March 5B, which carry a significant risk of loss of life and property," he wrote.
The facts are that the CMSA had already issued four statements reporting the parameters of the upper stage debris of the Long March 5B Yao-3 carrier rocket, covering information of its height of perigee, height of apogee and inclination at different time points every day from Wednesday to Saturday.
"How could the US say that they do not know where the debris would fall after China had made public the relevant parameters?" asked Song Zhongping, a TV commentator who closely follows China's space program.
"As the largest space power in the world, the US itself can accurately locate the falling point of the remnants given the high measurement and control technology of the country, coupled with the information China had already released. Therefore, its accusations against China are completely for the purpose of smearing and hype," Song told the Global Times.
Cooperation between China and the US in the field of space is illegal due to the two restrictive clauses that the US imposed on China, namely the Cox Report and the Wolf Amendment.
"It is against the law in the US for China to report space information to the country. Therefore China has no obligation to disclose any information directly to the US. China has always made its space information available to the international community. Why does the US turn a blind eye to it?" he said.
Kortom, China stelt wel degelijk, en zelfs uitvoerig, trajectdata van zowel de raket als de brokstukken gedeeld te hebben. Deze data zijn echter niet speciaal of uitsluitend met de NASA gedeeld maar gewoon, zoals het hoort, ter beschikking gesteld aan de hele internationale gemeenschap
(waar de VS dus ook onder valt, al zien sommige ex-presidenten daar dat anders op grond van de religie die "American exceptionalism" genoemd wordt en als "American exemptionalism" beleden wordt).
De hele commotie moet dus beschouwd worden als of (1) storm in een glas water of (2) de zoveelste poging vanuit de VS om 'rivaal' China zwart te maken. Ik las vorige week het dunne maar zeer verhelderende, prikkelende boekje van de Singaporese oud-topambassadeur Kishore Mahbubani
"Has the West Lost it?" uit 2018. Daarin wordt vastgesteld dat wij in het Westen sinds het begin van deze eeuw historisch gezien op het verkeerde spoor zijn geraakt doordat we de nieuwe realiteit van de toenemende economische en politieke invloed van de rest van de wereld, met China voorop, proberen te negeren of zelfs te frustreren. De wat gepiqueerde opmerking van het geplaagde NASA-opperhoofd Bill Nelson, die op meerdere punten zowel door Elon Musk als de Chinezen voorbijgestreefd is, moeten we dan plaatsen onder categorie (2). Persoonlijk blijf ik het een weinig sportieve opstelling vinden, Nelson en zijn landgenoten zouden toch juist beter kunnen werken aan betere samenwerking met de Chinezen en de Russen, samen kom je verder dan alleen en eendracht maakt macht. Maar in de VS hebben ze juist regelgeving die samenwerking met China moet frustreren, zoals het hierboven genoemde Global Times artikel ook aangeeft:
Die laatste alinea verheldert ook waarom China niet (meer) data direct met de VS deelt. Omdat het in de VS wettelijk verboden is om in de ruimtevaart met China samen te werken. Dan gaan de Chinezen ook niet eenzijdig informatie met NASA delen...
off-topic: Die opstelling van de VS is niet goed voor NASA, voor niemand eigenlijk. Want NASA wordt ook nog in eigen huis financieel en technologisch beconcurreerd door commerciële partijen zoals Elon Musks Space X en Blue Origin van Jeff Bezos. Volgens senator Bernie Sanders, hoofd van de Senate budget committee, gebruiken zowel Space X als Blue Origin de NASA als geldautomaat
waarbij alles wat de commerciële cowboys uit de ruimte "oogsten", zoals extreem waardevolle asteroïden met platina en andere kostbare metalen, voor Bezos en Musk is en de belastingbetaler/investeerder met lege handen achterblijft:
Nasa has identified over 12,000 asteroids within 45m kilometers of Earth that contain iron ore, nickel, precious metals and other minerals. Just a single 3,000ft asteroid may contain platinum worth over $5tn. Another asteroid’s rare earth metals could be worth more than $20tn alone. According to the Silicon Valley entrepreneur Peter Diamandis, “There are twenty-trillion-dollar checks up there, waiting to be cashed!”
The questions we must ask are: who will be cashing those checks? Who will, overall, be benefiting from space exploration? Will it be a handful of billionaires or will it be the people of our country and all of humanity?
As it stands now, as a result of the 2015 Space Act that passed the Senate with virtually no floor debate, private corporations are able to own all of the resources that they discover in space. In other words, the taxpayers of this country who made it possible for these private enterprises to go into space will get a 0% return on their investment.
Dat lijkt me niet zo goed voor het bedrijfsmodel van NASA en ook niet motiverend voor het NASA-personeel dat gratis zoveel kennis ter beschikking moet stellen aan Musk en Bezos. Je kunt je de frustraties van Bill Nelson wel voorstellen. Misschien verklaart dat zijn wat chagerijnige reactie op de Chinese successen?