Chinese raket stort week na lancering ongecontroleerd in zee

Een Chinese Lange Mars 5B-raket is dit weekend terug naar de aarde gevallen en bij Borneo in zee terechtgekomen. De terugkeer was omstreden, omdat China de raket lukraak liet neerstorten en geen informatie deelde over waar de brokstukken terecht zouden komen.

Het US Space Command bevestigt dat de raket boven de Indische Oceaan in de dampkring is gekomen. Meer details geeft het Amerikaanse legeronderdeel niet; daarvoor verwijst het naar China. Het Chinese ruimteagentschap zegt zelf op Weibo dat de raket in de Suluzee is teruggevallen, ten noorden van Borneo, maar dat het grootste deel in de atmosfeer is opgebrand. Het is onbekend op welke exacte coördinaten de wrakstukken neerkwamen en hoeveel ervan de val door de dampkring hebben overleefd. Op Twitter verschenen eerder beelden van wat hoogstwaarschijnlijk de raket was die door de dampkring viel.

China kreeg veel kritiek op de lancering, die vorige week heeft plaatsgevonden. Aan boord was de tweede module voor het ruimtestation Tiangong. China's eigen Lange Mars-raketten brengen vrachten soms met hun eerste trap al in een baan om de aarde. Dat betekent dat een groot deel van de totale raket naar de aarde terugvalt, terwijl China daar soms de controle niet over kan houden. Dat gebeurde bij twee eerdere Lange Mars 5B-lanceringen ook al. In 2020 kwamen brokstukken neer in Ivoorkust. Een ander brokstuk crashte in de oceaan.

Dat was nu ook het geval. China kon een week lang niet zeggen waar en wanneer de rakettrap precies zou neervallen. Het land kreeg bovendien veel kritiek omdat het weigerde de voorspelde koers van de raket te delen met internationale autoriteiten. NASA-baas Bill Nelson hekelde die houding eerder dit weekend. "Alle ruimtevarende landen zouden best practices moeten volgen en hun aandeel moeten hebben in het delen van deze informatie, zodat we betrouwbare voorspellingen kunnen doen over de mogelijke impact van afval." Hij noemt specifiek zware raketten zoals de Lange Mars 5B, die zwaarder is dan zijn voorgangers.

Door Tijs Hofmans

Redacteur

01-08-2022 • 16:14

Reacties (56)

+1Amarius
1 augustus 2022 16:20
Vreemd dat China daarover geen informatie deelt, kan toch geen kwaad?
+1Cogency
@Amarius1 augustus 2022 16:24
Stukje trots denk ik.
+2Z100
@Cogency1 augustus 2022 16:44
Stukje arrogantie. Samenwerking met de Chinezen in ruimtevaart bestaat niet. Zelfs met de Russen is er enige coördinatie. Het Chinese ruimteprogramma is een van de geheimste. Zo proberen ze hun concurrentie te verslaan, door ze vrijwel letterlijk in het donker te houden, waardoor de concurrentie minder aanleiding heeft om hun eigen programma's op te schalen als ze zouden zien dat de Chinezen dichterbij komen.

Maar gelukkig bestaat SpaceX. Die maakt het niet uit. Zij racen niet met een land, maar met zichzelf. Ik geloof dat binnenkort ze een nieuw record neerzetten van turnover van een Falcon 9 van binnen een paar weken ipv maanden. Niemand zit ook maar in de buurt van Spacex qua innovatie.
0Noisia
@Z1001 augustus 2022 17:35
Wellicht vind je dit een interessante podcast. https://pca.st/podcast/e7096730-13a8-0138-9f90-0acc26574db2

Geeft een inkijkje in werken met Chinezen en samenwerking binnen ruimtevaart.
+1DamirB
@Cogency1 augustus 2022 16:26
Stukje marketing, voornamelijk binnenlands schijn ophouden dat er niks mis ging en hun spacetech tiptop is
0Fluttershy
@DamirB1 augustus 2022 16:58
Maar dat er een stuk naar beneden komt is volgens verwachting. Niets om te verzwijgen voor de interne media noch andere landen.

Dit komt meer over als provoceren.
+1Bender
@Fluttershy1 augustus 2022 17:11
Volgens onze verwachting, maar niet volgens de Chinese bevolking wellicht die hier relatief weinig over weet (denk ik).
Het 'neerkomen' kan dus ook als iets negatiefs geïnterpreteerd worden zonder de juiste kennis.
0locke960
@Fluttershy1 augustus 2022 17:14
Waar die naar beneden gaat komen is een voorspelling met een behoorlijke mate van onzekerheid. Beter je mond houden dan later gezichtsverlies lijden omdat je er naast zat. Het imago ("waan") van Chinese superioriteit mag geen schade oplopen. Waarschijnlijk vooral voor binnenlandse consumptie...
+1Stukfruit
@Amarius1 augustus 2022 16:25
Soms willen landen niet dat je de locatie van zoiets weet ivm de aanwezige technologie in het apparaat.
+1batjes

@Amarius1 augustus 2022 16:28
Het interesseert ze niet, zolang het buiten China ergens uit de lucht komt vallen, en daar zorgen ze wel voor. Maakt het ze echt geen donder uit. Het is lang niet het eerste stukje puin dat China ongecontroleerd ergens op aarde neer laat donderen. En dit is ook al eens op land geweest.

Wat ik ergens meegekregen heb is dat deel van het probleem is dat China het lanceren nog niet helemaal onder de knie heeft en zelf niet eens weet waar het puin weer naar beneden komt. Wat ook weer deels komt door "Zolang het niet boven China neerstort, who cares"-mentaliteit.
0Netrunner
@batjes1 augustus 2022 16:39
Nou ik denk dat als China dit weer doet en 'debris' valt op grond van US dat er meer aan de hand is dan, oh sorry we konden locatie van terugval niet bepalen. Er zijn grenzen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Netrunner op 1 augustus 2022 16:39]

0Zoop
@Netrunner1 augustus 2022 16:47
Inderdaad, als het op chinees grondgebied neerpleurt dan kunnen ze een aardige coverup voor verzinnen. Ondanks dat de hele wereld dan met bewijzen komen (fotos van de vallende brokstukken bijv), zal China het stellig ontkennen (net zoals die concentratiekampen van hun). Zolang het maar niet op een grote stad ofzo is, dan zullen ze er alsnog weinig omgeven, dunkt me.

Valt het echter ergens anders, zoals Amerikaans grondgebied, dan is er wel wat meer aan de hand ja.
0batjes

@Netrunner1 augustus 2022 17:52
De EASA was vorige week nog bang dat dit in Griekenland naar beneden zou komen. Er is een paar jaar geleden een Chinese trap in de Ivoorkust naar beneden gelazert. Vorig jaar bij de Maldiven, waarbij de ESA alles tussen 41,5N en 41,5S als risicogebied aangaf, waarbij ook een heel stuk van de VS zat.
Er kwam in 2018 een stuk uit de lucht donderen boven de stille ocean.

Allemaal ongecontroleerd, die Chinezen liggen er niet zo wakker van als het in Amerika of een ander westers land naar beneden komt lazeren.

De VS leverde vorig jaar al een bult kritiek, ze doen het gewoon weer.
0Tonkie1967
@batjes1 augustus 2022 17:01
De Chinezen maakt het zelfs niet uit als het in eigen land valt. Vaak lazeren hun 1st stages gewoon in "eigen land" en niet zelden zelfs in bewoonde gebieden. Liever de lanceerbasis "veilig" ver in het binnenland (minder makkelijk te bespioneren) dan aan de kust zodat delen in zee vallen
0newmamoman
@Amarius1 augustus 2022 16:35
hoezo vreemd?
Ik denk dat amerika ook niet alles deelt met de rest van de wereld.
0Vlizzjeffrey
@newmamoman1 augustus 2022 16:57
Ze hielden het geheim omdat ze zich schamen en niet willen dat hun bevoking erachter komt dat ze hebben gefaald, ze willen dat de bevolking denkt dat de CCP een soort god is die niets fout kan doen.
0chickpoint
@Amarius1 augustus 2022 17:17
Ik kan mij eventueel nog voorstellen dat ze die informatie niet delen, omdat ze bang zijn dat iemand anders hun raket technologie uit de oceaan vist voordat zij erbij zijn. Natuurlijk even vanuit gaande dat ze het zelf opvissen en niet lekker laten drijven.
0GrindbaasB95
@Amarius1 augustus 2022 17:23
Ben wel benieuwd of NASA of ESA direct de locatie van een neergestorte module met de Chinezen zou delen
0quadsimodo
@Amarius1 augustus 2022 17:42
Het zou inderdaad bijzonder vreemd geweest zijn als China daarover geen informatie gedeeld zou hebben, het kan ook geen enkel kwaad want het is geen geheime miltaire missie. In de Global Times, het onofficiële staatsblad van Beijing, staat een zeer verhelderend artikel wat even een heel ander licht op het bovenstaande verhaal werpt:

US slammed for 'turning blind eye' to China's four reports of debris trajectory info in a week
The China Manned Space Agency (CMSA) announced on Sunday that the Long March-5B Y3 carrier rocket reentered the Earth's atmosphere with the vast majority of the device burning up during re-entry, the fifth statement the agency has made reporting the debris' positions in the past week.

The announcement came amid US accusations against China over not sharing information on the trajectory of the rocket debris, which Chinese experts slammed as being groundless. They stressed that China has shown the most transparency to the international community by sharing predictions of the parameters of the trajectory of the rocket debris. The US has clearly known the facts and such smears come purely out of political purposes.

Debris from the upper stage of the Long March-5B Y3 carrier rocket reentered the atmosphere at 12:55 am on Sunday, with the vast majority of the device burning during re-entry, the CMSA said in a statement on Sunday. The remnants fell into the surrounding sea area at 119.0 degrees east longitude and 9.1 degrees north latitude, read the statement.

However, in a post on Twitter Sunday, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson accused China of not sharing "specific trajectory information" as the rocket fell back to Earth.

"All spacefaring nations should follow established best practices, and do their part to share this type of information in advance to allow reliable predictions of potential debris impact risk, especially for heavy-lift vehicles, like the Long March 5B, which carry a significant risk of loss of life and property," he wrote.

The facts are that the CMSA had already issued four statements reporting the parameters of the upper stage debris of the Long March 5B Yao-3 carrier rocket, covering information of its height of perigee, height of apogee and inclination at different time points every day from Wednesday to Saturday.

"How could the US say that they do not know where the debris would fall after China had made public the relevant parameters?" asked Song Zhongping, a TV commentator who closely follows China's space program.

"As the largest space power in the world, the US itself can accurately locate the falling point of the remnants given the high measurement and control technology of the country, coupled with the information China had already released. Therefore, its accusations against China are completely for the purpose of smearing and hype," Song told the Global Times.

Cooperation between China and the US in the field of space is illegal due to the two restrictive clauses that the US imposed on China, namely the Cox Report and the Wolf Amendment.

"It is against the law in the US for China to report space information to the country. Therefore China has no obligation to disclose any information directly to the US. China has always made its space information available to the international community. Why does the US turn a blind eye to it?" he said.
Kortom, China stelt wel degelijk, en zelfs uitvoerig, trajectdata van zowel de raket als de brokstukken gedeeld te hebben. Deze data zijn echter niet speciaal of uitsluitend met de NASA gedeeld maar gewoon, zoals het hoort, ter beschikking gesteld aan de hele internationale gemeenschap (waar de VS dus ook onder valt, al zien sommige ex-presidenten daar dat anders op grond van de religie die "American exceptionalism" genoemd wordt en als "American exemptionalism" beleden wordt).

De hele commotie moet dus beschouwd worden als of (1) storm in een glas water of (2) de zoveelste poging vanuit de VS om 'rivaal' China zwart te maken. Ik las vorige week het dunne maar zeer verhelderende, prikkelende boekje van de Singaporese oud-topambassadeur Kishore Mahbubani "Has the West Lost it?" uit 2018. Daarin wordt vastgesteld dat wij in het Westen sinds het begin van deze eeuw historisch gezien op het verkeerde spoor zijn geraakt doordat we de nieuwe realiteit van de toenemende economische en politieke invloed van de rest van de wereld, met China voorop, proberen te negeren of zelfs te frustreren. De wat gepiqueerde opmerking van het geplaagde NASA-opperhoofd Bill Nelson, die op meerdere punten zowel door Elon Musk als de Chinezen voorbijgestreefd is, moeten we dan plaatsen onder categorie (2). Persoonlijk blijf ik het een weinig sportieve opstelling vinden, Nelson en zijn landgenoten zouden toch juist beter kunnen werken aan betere samenwerking met de Chinezen en de Russen, samen kom je verder dan alleen en eendracht maakt macht. Maar in de VS hebben ze juist regelgeving die samenwerking met China moet frustreren, zoals het hierboven genoemde Global Times artikel ook aangeeft:
Cooperation between China and the US in the field of space is illegal due to the two restrictive clauses that the US imposed on China, namely the Cox Report and the Wolf Amendment.

"It is against the law in the US for China to report space information to the country. Therefore China has no obligation to disclose any information directly to the US. China has always made its space information available to the international community. Why does the US turn a blind eye to it?" he said.
Die laatste alinea verheldert ook waarom China niet (meer) data direct met de VS deelt. Omdat het in de VS wettelijk verboden is om in de ruimtevaart met China samen te werken. Dan gaan de Chinezen ook niet eenzijdig informatie met NASA delen...


off-topic: Die opstelling van de VS is niet goed voor NASA, voor niemand eigenlijk. Want NASA wordt ook nog in eigen huis financieel en technologisch beconcurreerd door commerciële partijen zoals Elon Musks Space X en Blue Origin van Jeff Bezos. Volgens senator Bernie Sanders, hoofd van de Senate budget committee, gebruiken zowel Space X als Blue Origin de NASA als geldautomaat waarbij alles wat de commerciële cowboys uit de ruimte "oogsten", zoals extreem waardevolle asteroïden met platina en andere kostbare metalen, voor Bezos en Musk is en de belastingbetaler/investeerder met lege handen achterblijft:
Nasa has identified over 12,000 asteroids within 45m kilometers of Earth that contain iron ore, nickel, precious metals and other minerals. Just a single 3,000ft asteroid may contain platinum worth over $5tn. Another asteroid’s rare earth metals could be worth more than $20tn alone. According to the Silicon Valley entrepreneur Peter Diamandis, “There are twenty-trillion-dollar checks up there, waiting to be cashed!”
The questions we must ask are: who will be cashing those checks? Who will, overall, be benefiting from space exploration? Will it be a handful of billionaires or will it be the people of our country and all of humanity?

As it stands now, as a result of the 2015 Space Act that passed the Senate with virtually no floor debate, private corporations are able to own all of the resources that they discover in space. In other words, the taxpayers of this country who made it possible for these private enterprises to go into space will get a 0% return on their investment.
Dat lijkt me niet zo goed voor het bedrijfsmodel van NASA en ook niet motiverend voor het NASA-personeel dat gratis zoveel kennis ter beschikking moet stellen aan Musk en Bezos. Je kunt je de frustraties van Bill Nelson wel voorstellen. Misschien verklaart dat zijn wat chagerijnige reactie op de Chinese successen?
+1Geim
1 augustus 2022 16:20
Statistisch gezien een kans van 1:50 (oppervlakte China10.000.000 km^2 t.o.v. wereld 500.000.000 km^2) dat hij in China terecht komt, dus "Waarom zouden we ons er druk over maken?"
+1EJlol
@Geim1 augustus 2022 16:29
Dan ga je ervan uit dat de kans overal even groot is dat hij neerkomt, maar een raket vliegt in een baan om de aarde, en hoeft niet per se overal te kunnen komen :P
+1GunterO
@Geim1 augustus 2022 16:29
Uw berekening klopt niet echt, want het was een feit dat de raket niet boven 41.5 graden noord en onder 41.5 graden zuid kon terechtkomen.
Bron:https://www.bbc.com/pidgin/tori-57045480
0jj71
@Geim1 augustus 2022 16:27
Waarom zouden we ons er druk over maken?
Stel je voor dat er brokstukken op een stad terecht zouden komen en dat er doden zouden vallen, dan zou een ander land dat kunnen zien als een daad van agressie, of op z'n minst als grove laksheid, en een politiek probleem kunnen veroorzaken. Ik denk niet dat China zo dom is dat het ze helemaal niets kan schelen wat er in de rest van de wereld gebeurt, dus daarom vind ik het wel opmerkelijk dat zie die raket zomaar laten neerstorten zonder waarschuwing of informatie.

[Reactie gewijzigd door jj71 op 1 augustus 2022 16:27]

0T-men
@jj711 augustus 2022 16:41
dus daarom vind ik het wel opmerkelijk dat zie die raket zomaar laten neerstorten zonder waarschuwing of informatie
Als ze geen infomatie delen, dan kan ook (als het onverhoopt anders uitpakt) nooit gezegd worden dat die informatie niet correct was.
Als je er op basis van eigen berekeningen vanuit gaat dat de brokstukken middeen in de oceaan vallen dan is de kans bijna nul dat ze daarbij precies op een schip vallen. Dan is het niet in het belang van China om data te delen die achteraf mogelijk fout blijkt te zijn. En komt het wel verkeerd terecht... tja... bijsturen is toch al geen optie meer.

Maar wat mij nergens duidelijk wordt is hoe of waar dat stukje 'ongecontroleerd' is ontstaan ? (Weet iemand dat :? )

Zijn ze de controle onbedoeld kwijtgeraakt ?
Of is alles zorgvuldig berekend en weten ze vooraf best wel waar die onderdelen terecht gaan komen, maar kunnen ze het, na het lossen van de payload, gewoon niet meer bijsturen omdat er geen stuurraketten meer zijn ?
0mrbullet
1 augustus 2022 16:20
Kan het zijn dat ze het niet konden voorspellen om wat voor reden dan ook?
Reageer
+1HooksForFeet
@mrbullet1 augustus 2022 16:23
Dat is dan nog veel problematischer.
0Mathijs
@mrbullet1 augustus 2022 16:25
Wanneer dat het geval is, is het dus niet verantwoord om het op deze manier te doen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Mathijs op 1 augustus 2022 16:25]

0Lapjespoes
@mrbullet1 augustus 2022 16:25
Kan, maar ook dan hadden ze dat best kunnen aankondigen.
0Jonataurus
@mrbullet1 augustus 2022 17:32
Orbital decay is zeer onvoorspelbaar. De oplossing is om een gecontroleerde te-entry burn uit te voeren. Maar ze vinden het blijkbaar niet de moeite waard om de hardware die daarvoor nodig is toe te voegen.
+1KingFrogzz
1 augustus 2022 16:20
Dit past goed binnen het plaatje van een land dat weer eens aantoont totale lak te hebben aan de internationale gemeenschap. Gewoon doen wat het zelf wil, waar de rest van die raket neerkomt, zal ons en zorg zijn: de kans is groter dat ie buiten China valt dan erin dus dikke prima!

Wanneer komt het moment dat we China eens aan gaan pakken?
+1Iblies
@KingFrogzz1 augustus 2022 17:19
Wanneer komt het moment dat we China eens aan gaan pakken?
Je praat in meervoud,
praat voor jezelf.


Ik betaal de oorlog in Oekraïne al 3dubbel.
0hooibergje
@KingFrogzz1 augustus 2022 16:23
Doen we morgen, eerst nog even naar de Action, twintig euro aan Chinese onzin kopen.
0Christoxz
@hooibergje1 augustus 2022 16:35
Het is veel meer dan dat..
Wij als consument willen alles (inprincipe) zo goedkoop mogelijk, ons koffie machine, laptop, accus, telefoons en noem het maar op.
Maar de meeste consumenten staan er niet voor open om meer te betalen als het elders is geproduceerd.

Verder is echt Action echt niet de enige met 'Chineze onzin'. De nonfood van je supermarkt, Kruidvat en HEMA zit er ook vol mee.
+1hooibergje
@Christoxz1 augustus 2022 16:40
Heel Nederland zit er vol mee, ja.
China is alleen maar de economische wereldmacht die het nu is omdat wij dat hebben laten gebeuren.
0moonlander
@Christoxz1 augustus 2022 16:48
Het assortiment van coolblue, bcc, mediamarkt etc komt ook grotendeels uit China.
0SuperDre
@Christoxz1 augustus 2022 17:47
Maarja, waarom zou ik meer betalen als hetzelfde hier layen produceren vele malen meer kost en de kwaliteit net zo ruk/goed is (want het is lang niet allemaal rommel wat daar van daan komt).
0JeanB42
@KingFrogzz1 augustus 2022 16:25
Helemaal mee eens. Bij China zitten we in dezelfde situatie als met Rusland 10 jaar geleden. Verleggen telkens stapje voor stapje de grenzen, totdat we door hebben dat het niet stopt. Nu kunnen we Rusland wel pijn gaan doen door op termijn geen gas meer af te hoeven nemen, maar bij China wordt dat veel lastiger, gezien de omvang van hun industrie.
0Cowamundo
@JeanB421 augustus 2022 16:28
We zouden ook gewoon weer lokaal kwaliteit spullen kunnen kopen.
+1RGAT
@Cowamundo1 augustus 2022 16:50
Euntel en EUMD CPU's? Of een NLVidia gEUforce videokaart?
0Ayporos
@Cowamundo1 augustus 2022 16:38
Dat is niet 'gewoon' zomaar even te realiseren.

- we zitten nu al met arbeiderstekorten in praktisch elke sector
- nu al zijn de dagelijkse boodschappen voor sommigen tegen het onbetaalbaar aan

Als je 'kwaliteit' spullen wilt gaan maken en verkopen in het westen zelf dan heb je het issue dat:
- het westen ietwat hogere lonen eist
- het westen ietwat strengere arbeidsomstandigheden eist (die ook weer meer geld kosten)

Het kán wel.. maar dan gaan de prijzen van érg veel spullekes toch wel flink omhoog.. en uiteindelijk dicteert toch voor veel mensen de prijs. Het is immers niet voor niks dat al die multinationals hun productie uitbesteed hebben aan China.
0jpsch
@Cowamundo1 augustus 2022 16:45
China heeft een dikke vinger in de pap van grondstoffen.
0Lapjespoes
@KingFrogzz1 augustus 2022 16:23
Wat stel je voor dat we aan China doen om dit probleem te verhelpen?
0KingFrogzz
@Lapjespoes1 augustus 2022 17:00
Nog even los van het hele “fabriek van de wereld”-plaatje, waar veel meer te verbeteren is dan je in eerste instantie denkt (Russisch gas, hallo?), zijn er zat vlakken waar je China aan kan pakken voor hun houding.

Bijvoorbeeld: geen internationale (sport)evenementen houden daar, Chinese deelnemers alleen onder een neutrale vlag uitnodigen voor (sport)evenementen elders in de wereld, wetenschappelijke samenwerkingen afbouwen, etc. Ja dat raakt de dictator niet direct, maar creëert waarschijnlijk wel onrust. Het begint ben nu ook al heet te worden onder de voeten vanwege dat onrealistische COVID beleid, dus misschien moeten we nu gewoon even doorpakken
0SuperDre
@KingFrogzz1 augustus 2022 17:51
Je vergeet alleen, dat een hele grote groep van de chinezen helemaal geen probleem hebben met hun regering, het is sowieso al een compleet andere cultuur als hier, wie zijn wij om onze cultuur aan hun op te leggen, laten we eerst maar eens onze eigen problemen oplossen ipv die van anderen. Onze regeringen zijn ook lang niet zo open als ze moeten zijn, dat heeft juist de hele coronacrap wel naar boven gebracht.
0dyrc
@KingFrogzz1 augustus 2022 16:29
Souvereiniteit houdt niet op bij "doe maar wat wij willen", en kort door de bocht oneliner-oorlogspraat gaat voorbij aan de compexiteit en intenties van het land dat deze raket lanceert (ruimtestation bouwen, technische ontwikkelingen, onafhankelijkheid nastreven).
De raket is in (internationale?) wateren terecht gekomen, standaard practice voor raketten die niet herbruikbaar zijn? (even los van de bedoeling om 'm nog niet daar in het water te parkeren).
Voor alle flak als 't een keer misgaat: de reguliere diplomatieke kanalen. Dit is niet spannend, gewoon een lancering die helaas mislukt.
0SuperDre
@KingFrogzz1 augustus 2022 17:45
Nou nou, de planning van de chinezen was dat dat ding uiteindelijk in de Indische Oceaan terecht zou komen, en waar is die terecht gekomen? JUIST, in de Indische Oceaan.
Maar laat nu dus net afgelopen weekend een groot deel van een SpaceX raket (faring) van een 2020 NASA missie, echt ongecontroleerd, onbedoeld naast een boerderij in Australie neergestort is, oh, dus moeten we toch ook ineens vingertjes wijzen naar die amerikanen en hun aanpakken.
0MineTurtle
1 augustus 2022 17:12
Je zou maar rustig over straat waggelen en ineens zo'n brokstuk op je harses krijgen... Dit kan toch gewoon niet?
0MyHero
@MineTurtle1 augustus 2022 17:26
Die kans is aanzienlijk, maar aanzienlijker kleiner dan neerstorten met een vliegtuig of overreden worden door lijn 13. Dat kan veel eerder...
0tintin77
1 augustus 2022 17:18
Off-topic: waarom krijg ik als ik dit artikel op mijn iPhone open een pop-up met de vraag als ik jobticker.html wil downloaden?
0MineTurtle
@tintin771 augustus 2022 17:38
Kun je het beste ff op het forum melden denk ik :)
0rickvdvulkaan
1 augustus 2022 17:40
Moet je je voorstellen, Ben je lekker aan het zeilen..
0SuperDre
1 augustus 2022 17:40
"lukraak", "ongecontroleerd", wat een stenningmaking weer. Als het ergens anders dan de Indische Oceaan was neergekomen, ja, dan hadden ze gelijk, maar de planning was dat dat ding daar ergens neer zou komen, de baan was er op gekozen. Dat het misschien deels geluk was maakt het er niet minder gepland op. Vooral de amerikanen zijn goed in vingerwijzen, terwijl afgelopen week een groot deel van een spaceX faring van een NASA missie uit 2020 op het terrein van een schape boerderij in Australie was gevallen. DAT was pas echt ongecontroleerd want dat was nooit de bedoeling.
0Knobby
@SuperDre1 augustus 2022 17:53
De chinezen gooien regelmatig de eerste trappen van hun raketten op hun eigen boerendorpen. Met mooie oranje rookwolken van de toxische hyper golische brandstof. De chinezen interesseert het helemaal niks wie er onder hun toxische puin ligt. Dat is nogal iets anders dan een (deel van) een inerte fairing. Over die fairing was ophef omdat het ongebruikelijk is en ook voor 'schuldige' partijen ongewenst, in China is het bijna dagelijkse kost en daar hoor je binnen China niks over, want het zal ze aan hun reet roesten. Dát is het verschil
0SuperDre
@Knobby1 augustus 2022 17:55
Het is leuk dat China bashen, maar vaak als je werkelijk gaat kijken en verdiepen dan merk je dat wat je beweert dus kolder is, en dat ook daar het een ongeluk is en men ook wel degelijk interesseert.
