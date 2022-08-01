Chinese raket stort week na lancering ongecontroleerd in zee

Een Chinese Lange Mars 5B-raket is dit weekend terug naar de aarde gevallen en bij Borneo in zee terechtgekomen. De terugkeer was omstreden, omdat China de raket lukraak liet neerstorten en geen informatie deelde over waar de brokstukken terecht zouden komen.

Het US Space Command bevestigt dat de raket boven de Indische Oceaan in de dampkring is gekomen. Meer details geeft het Amerikaanse legeronderdeel niet; daarvoor verwijst het naar China. Het Chinese ruimteagentschap zegt zelf op Weibo dat de raket in de Suluzee is teruggevallen, ten noorden van Borneo, maar dat het grootste deel in de atmosfeer is opgebrand. Het is onbekend op welke exacte coördinaten de wrakstukken neerkwamen en hoeveel ervan de val door de dampkring hebben overleefd. Op Twitter verschenen eerder beelden van wat hoogstwaarschijnlijk de raket was die door de dampkring viel.

China kreeg veel kritiek op de lancering, die vorige week heeft plaatsgevonden. Aan boord was de tweede module voor het ruimtestation Tiangong. China's eigen Lange Mars-raketten brengen vrachten soms met hun eerste trap al in een baan om de aarde. Dat betekent dat een groot deel van de totale raket naar de aarde terugvalt, terwijl China daar soms de controle niet over kan houden. Dat gebeurde bij twee eerdere Lange Mars 5B-lanceringen ook al. In 2020 kwamen brokstukken neer in Ivoorkust. Een ander brokstuk crashte in de oceaan.

Dat was nu ook het geval. China kon een week lang niet zeggen waar en wanneer de rakettrap precies zou neervallen. Het land kreeg bovendien veel kritiek omdat het weigerde de voorspelde koers van de raket te delen met internationale autoriteiten. NASA-baas Bill Nelson hekelde die houding eerder dit weekend. "Alle ruimtevarende landen zouden best practices moeten volgen en hun aandeel moeten hebben in het delen van deze informatie, zodat we betrouwbare voorspellingen kunnen doen over de mogelijke impact van afval." Hij noemt specifiek zware raketten zoals de Lange Mars 5B, die zwaarder is dan zijn voorgangers.