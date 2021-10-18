Negen Britse scholen beginnen met gezichtsherkenning voor afrekenen bij lunch

Negen Britse scholen zijn maandag begonnen met het gebruik van gezichtsherkenning voor het afrekenen in de kantine. De stap moet het afrekenen sneller maken, zo redeneren de scholen. Critici vinden dat de techniek gezichtsscans normaliseert en zijn er tegen.

Het gaat om negen scholen in het zuidwesten van Schotland, schrijft Financial Times. De bedoeling is dat leerlingen binnen vijf seconden afgerekend kunnen hebben voor hun lunch en dat bespaart tijd ten opzichte van pincodes of vingerafdrukscanners, zo zeggen de scholen. De gezichtsscans staan versleuteld met AES-256 opgeslagen op servers van de scholen.

De schoolkoepel zegt dat 97 procent van de leerlingen toestemming heeft gegeven voor het opslaan van de gezichtsscan. Volgens ouders is het mogelijk dat leerlingen niet voldoende informatie hebben gekregen om een goede keuze te maken. De gezichtsherkenning is niet verplicht, blijkt uit een faq.

Een van de critici is Fraser Simpson, die de rol bekleedt van Biometrie Commissaris, een onafhankelijk toezichthouder van de Britse overheid om gebruik van biometrische instrumenten door de overheid na te kijken. Simpson zegt dat scholen andere methodes van authenticatie moeten gebruiken als dat mogelijk is.

Ook burgerrechtorganisatie Big Brother Watch en de maker van het Biometrics in School-blog uiten tegen de zakelijke krant twijfels over de inzet van gezichtsscanners. Volgens hen normaliseert het die technologie, waardoor kinderen eraan gewend raken om dat te gebruiken voor iets dagelijks als het kopen van lunch. In Europa pleitten toezichthouders deze zomer voor een algemeen verbod op gezichtsherkenning. Dat zou voor de Schotse scholen niet uitmaken, omdat het Verenigd Koninkrijk niet langer onderdeel is van de EU.