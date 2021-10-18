Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Negen Britse scholen beginnen met gezichtsherkenning voor afrekenen bij lunch

Negen Britse scholen zijn maandag begonnen met het gebruik van gezichtsherkenning voor het afrekenen in de kantine. De stap moet het afrekenen sneller maken, zo redeneren de scholen. Critici vinden dat de techniek gezichtsscans normaliseert en zijn er tegen.

Het gaat om negen scholen in het zuidwesten van Schotland, schrijft Financial Times. De bedoeling is dat leerlingen binnen vijf seconden afgerekend kunnen hebben voor hun lunch en dat bespaart tijd ten opzichte van pincodes of vingerafdrukscanners, zo zeggen de scholen. De gezichtsscans staan versleuteld met AES-256 opgeslagen op servers van de scholen.

De schoolkoepel zegt dat 97 procent van de leerlingen toestemming heeft gegeven voor het opslaan van de gezichtsscan. Volgens ouders is het mogelijk dat leerlingen niet voldoende informatie hebben gekregen om een goede keuze te maken. De gezichtsherkenning is niet verplicht, blijkt uit een faq.

Een van de critici is Fraser Simpson, die de rol bekleedt van Biometrie Commissaris, een onafhankelijk toezichthouder van de Britse overheid om gebruik van biometrische instrumenten door de overheid na te kijken. Simpson zegt dat scholen andere methodes van authenticatie moeten gebruiken als dat mogelijk is.

Ook burgerrechtorganisatie Big Brother Watch en de maker van het Biometrics in School-blog uiten tegen de zakelijke krant twijfels over de inzet van gezichtsscanners. Volgens hen normaliseert het die technologie, waardoor kinderen eraan gewend raken om dat te gebruiken voor iets dagelijks als het kopen van lunch. In Europa pleitten toezichthouders deze zomer voor een algemeen verbod op gezichtsherkenning. Dat zou voor de Schotse scholen niet uitmaken, omdat het Verenigd Koninkrijk niet langer onderdeel is van de EU.

Wat vind je van dit artikel?

Geef je mening in het Geachte Redactie-forum.

Door Arnoud Wokke

Redacteur

Feedback • 18-10-2021 10:38177

18-10-2021 • 10:38

177 Linkedin

Lees meer

MoviePass beloont reclamekijkers met filmkaartjes, controleert met eyetracking Nieuws van 13 februari 2022
Zuid-Korea gaat gezichtsherkenning testen om coronabesmettingen op te sporen Nieuws van 13 december 2021
Limburgs carnavalsfestival gaat gezichtsherkenning voor toegang inzetten Nieuws van 3 november 2021
Moskou start betalen via gezichtsherkenning bij metro Nieuws van 15 oktober 2021
CBS: 45 procent van grote bedrijven gebruikte in 2019 kunstmatige intelligentie Nieuws van 15 oktober 2021
Minister nuanceert: politie 'heeft geen toestemming' inzet gezichtsherkenning Nieuws van 14 oktober 2021
Twee Belgische rechercheurs probeerden Clearview-gezichtsherkenningssoftware uit Nieuws van 8 oktober 2021
Meer producten en artikelen
Privacy Verenigd koninkrijk

Reacties (177)

-Moderatie-faq
-11770174+178+213+30Ongemodereerd74
Wijzig sortering
+2dutchnltweaker
18 oktober 2021 10:45
De schoolkoepel zegt dat 97 procent van de leerlingen toestemming heeft gegeven voor het opslaan van de gezichtsscan. Volgens ouders is het mogelijk dat leerlingen niet voldoende informatie hebben gekregen om een goede keuze te maken. De gezichtsherkenning is niet verplicht, blijkt uit een faq.
Dit is dus het punt, kinderen kunnen deze beslissing niet maken. Ik ben niet zo oud (midden 20), maar kan me goed voorstellen dat je dit als kind natuurlijk super gaaf vindt en je ja zegt en dat je het gaat accepteren en normaliseren door de jaren heen. Ik had precies hetzelfde gezegd, denkende aan films waarbij dit mogelijk is met de gedachten: Gaaf! net zoals in de film. Met de kennis van nu zou ik het niet doen, ik weet nog steeds niet wat er met de data gedaan wordt.

Dit doet me gelijk ook denken aan dit: nieuws: Moskou start betalen via gezichtsherkenning bij metro
Ik kom bijvoorbeeld elk jaar in Rusland, ik kan je vertellen dat je Data verkocht wordt aan criminelen en oplichters en daar wordt echt veel geld mee verdient.

Het moment dat je een telefoonnummer afsluit is je data al verkocht met jouw naam en gegevens, het is zelfs zo erg dat letterlijk alle gegevens die je maar wilt hebben te koop zijn. En moet je jouzelf voorstellen dat dit alles wordt gekoppeld aan een gezicht, want tja die data is gekoppeld aan jouw gezichtsherkenning.


Het punt is waar is de grens? Tuurlijk is het gaaf/futuristisch, maar dit is geen oplossing nu. Alleen voor een paar seconden tijdsbesparing? Je kan toch ook invoeren alleen contactloos betalen, onder de X bedrag hoef je geen pincode in te voeren en klaar ben je..

De FAQ is ook wel erg summier maar goed..
Why are you using facial recognition?
Facial recognition converts physical characteristics into a unique digital signature that can be used to
locate your child’s cashless catering account quickly and securely. This helps speed up service and
removes the requirement to carry cash or an alternative method of access, such as a card that can be
lost or stolen.
Additionally, in light of the COVID pandemic, the process eliminates the need to physically touch
equipment, making the purchase of school meals completely contactless and safe.

How does it work?
When the child looks at the camera, the software reads key features (distance between facial features)
and compares this against the database of registered users. When it finds a match it automatically
opens their cashless catering account allowing the operator to complete the sale of their school meals.


Can these facial registrations be used by any other agency?
No, the software turns your child’s physical characteristics into an encrypted (using AES 256) string of
characters known as a template.


What happens when my child leaves the School?
When a student leaves school all data will be deleted in line with the Council Records Management
procedures.

I do not wish to give permission for my child to participate with facial recognition, can my
child still purchase school meals?
Yes, an alternative method of authentication will be available. The option available is a PIN.

What if I change my mind?
If you initially opt-in for your child to use facial recognition but later change your mind, contact the
school and we will remove the permission from the system which will automatically remove any
biometric data associated with your child and provide your child with an alternative method of
authentication.
Maar iemand moet die software toch beheren? ik geloof niet dat de scholen de technische know how voor hebben, wie beheert de software en wat staat er uiteindelijk in verbinding met de fabrikant/leverancier? want 100% local opslag geloof ik niet helemaal. Wat betekend dit voor de toekomst, ja je kan een opt out doen maar staat er ergens een backup met jouw data als je weer wil aanmelden? Zo ja dan betekend het niks dat jouw data local verwijdert is op de school natuurlijk.

Uiteindelijk kan de data geëncrypt worden maar dat betekend niet veel als je de data zo kan delen natuurlijk.

[Reactie gewijzigd door dutchnltweaker op 18 oktober 2021 11:19]

+2WillySis
@dutchnltweaker18 oktober 2021 11:31
Scholen hadden hier juist ver weg van moeten blijven en juist het gevaar van dit soort technieken moeten onderwijzen. Men gebruikt hier jongeren (onder 18) die de gevolgen van dit soort technieken en het opslaan van biometrische data moeilijk of niet kunnen overzien. Het geven van toestemming wordt voornamelijk uit gemakzucht gedaan. De groepsdruk kan juist bij jongeren ook nog eens een sterk effect hebben, waardoor een deel van de jongeren een keuze maken waar ze zelf eigenlijk niet eens achter staan.

Gezichtsherkenning is voor de snelheid van het afrekenen ook totaal overbodig. Met een simpel pasje met nf chip of een app op de telefoon is een betaling ook in een paar seconden te doen. Kijk maar eens op een station waar een trein leegloopt en iedereen even zijn OV pasje scant.
Met een pasje weet je in elk geval zeker dat je dat na het verlaten van de school gewoon weg kan gooien en dat het daarna niet meer gebruikt kan worden om jouw te herkennen. Delen van de pasnummers heeft ook weinig zin, want het wordt alleen binnen school gebruikt.
0Weltschmerz
@WillySis18 oktober 2021 14:03
Helemaal mee eens, maar mijn ervaring leert dat je een school niet als een eenheid kan zien. Je kunt gewoonweg het onderwijzen niet gelijktrekken met de zakenkant. Daar staan vaak dezelfde soort mensen als bij elke andere managerspositie, en de docenten blijven vaak achter de feiten aanlopen om zulke dingen weer recht te zetten.
+2Robi-Wan
@dutchnltweaker18 oktober 2021 11:56
Met name het "wie beheert dit?" punt vind ik een boeiende. Zelf werkzaam binnen een kleinschalig onderwijsorganisatie weet ik maar al te goed hoe beperkt de IT-kennis is, en je direct een alleenstaande boosdoener bent als je het punt AVG aanhaalt. "De (meeste) ouders vinden het helemaal geen probleem!" > dus we hebben vrijbrief tot gemakzucht. We geven onze toekomstige generatie daarin wel wat mee, we willen dat ze kritisch leren denken maar kiezen zelf een hazenpadje op gebied van IT en gegevensbescherming.
0WillySis
@Robi-Wan18 oktober 2021 22:34
Als de overheid dit soort technologie gaat toestaan, dan zal er eigenlijk ook een onafhankelijke instantie in het leven geroepen moeten worden die het gebruik, beheer en beveiliging regelmatig controleert. Hier zou men best een NEN-norm voor in het leven mogen roepen. Daar kan men vervolgens een paar keer per jaar een interne audit aan koppelen en eens in de twee jaar een externe audit.
In dit geval vind ik het middel veel te zwaar. Met een pasje kan je net zo snel afrekenen.

Binnen de EU is het gebruik van biometrische data behoorlijk aan banden gelegd door die AVG. Ik de praktijk is het (zo goed als) verboden om dit soort technieken te gebruiken. Er is een expliciete toestemming voor nodig en er moet een alternatief aangeboden worden. Elk alternatief waarbij je toch langs een camera loopt die voor gezichtsherkenning gebruikt wordt mag daarbij niet als alternatief gebruikt worden. Schotland is (tegen hun zin) met de UK uit de EU gestapt dus geld de AVG daar helaas niet meer.
+2Automark
18 oktober 2021 10:55
ach joh, lekker makkelijk toch? Ik heb niets te verbergen enzo
En zo levert iedereen zijn privacy in. Net als destijds met het verbannen van cash geld, pin is toch wel zo makkelijk, en natuurlijk veilig. Maar ondertussen wordt je constant getrackt, waar je bent, en min of meer wat je koopt.
De bank kijkt er al naar bij het aangaan van een lening, -goh, u geeft wel veel uit aan de supermarkt- en straks zal een (medische) verzekering korting geven als je nooit bij mcdonalds hebt ingecheckt bijvoorbeeld.
0moonlander
@Automark18 oktober 2021 11:24
En wat is het verschil hiermee dat de kassiere je elke dag herkent dat je weer een frikandelbroodje besteld?
+2Largamelion
@moonlander18 oktober 2021 11:31
Het verschil is dat er achter die kassiere geen systeem gekoppeld zit dat jouw gegevens en koopgedrag analyseert of doorverkoopt. Wat die kassiere ziet wordt namelijk nergens bewaard behalve in haar hoofd en daar hebben bedrijven tot nu toe nog geen toegang toe via het internet.

Het gevaar is natuurlijk dat gezichtsherkenning normaliseert en dat je nergens meer kan gaan of staan zonder dat een camera jouw gezicht scant en degene die erachter zit jouw hele profiel heeft.
+1Mizgala28
@Largamelion18 oktober 2021 11:47
De kassière misschien.

Maar als jij een bonus kaart gebruikt met een eraan gekoppelde account, waar denk je dat al die "persoonlijke" aanbiedingen op gebaseerd zijn?

En AH is vast wel niet de enige die dat doet, nou kun je ervoor kiezen om zo'n pas niet te gebruiken, meeste mensen doen dat wel dus van hun wordt die data alsnog verzameld.
+1GertMenkel

@Mizgala2818 oktober 2021 12:01
Bij de AH kun je elke dag een nieuwe bonuskaart nemen, een ander gezicht is wat lastiger te krijgen. Heb je er geen, dan kun je altijd deze gebruiken. Je kunt hem ook willekeurig laten genereren.

Je zou kunnen proberen een foto van thispersondoesnotexist.com voor de lens van de kantine te houden, maar ik denk niet dat je even succesvol bent.

Het probleem is natuurlijk ook dat je op deze manier onnodig een database van het volledige leerlingenbestand van een school maakt, dat volgend jaar geheid op straat ligt. Helemaal als het op kinderen aankomt wil je het liefst zo min mogelijk van dit soort databases, in elk geval tot ze oud en wijs genoeg zijn om zelf hun keuzes te maken. Vetrouwen op de keuzes van ouders is leuk, maar dit is de generatie wiens ouders van baby af aan foto's maken en op Facebook pleuren.

Er is een goede reden dat de EU gezichtsherkenning wil verbieden. Helemaal voor dit soort dingen, waar een kaartje met een QR-code met een PIN als backup voldoet, vind ik het onbegrijpelijk dat men naar zulke extreme middelen grijpt "vanwege corona". In mijn ogen heeft hier waarschijnlijk een of ander gezichtscanbedrijf misbruik gemaakt van de pandemie om hun producten naar scholen te pushen.
+2Soggney
@GertMenkel18 oktober 2021 12:51
Het lijkt me eerder dat de kinderen een foto van leerkracht/directeur gaan gebruiken om hun lunches te laten sponsoren.
+1Mizgala28
@GertMenkel18 oktober 2021 12:08
Sowieso op het moment dat ik ergens lees "instantie/bedrijf/overheid voert iets in wat onnodig een gevoelige database creëert" is mijn eerste gedachte "wanneer ligt het op straat?"

Er zijn zo veel andere betere methodes om dit af te handelen, en dan kiezen ze voor gezichtsherkenning (het komt over alsof ze dit bewust doen)
+1Largamelion
@Mizgala2818 oktober 2021 11:51
Weet ik uiteraard, dat is bij Carrefour ook zo en ben ik me perfect van bewust. Moonlander zijn comment ging echter specifiek over de kassière en ik antwoorde ook enkel daarop.

Los daarvan kan ik echter nog steeds kiezen om die bonuskaart niet te gebruiken, cash te betalen en dus lekker anoniem te winkelen. Met gezichtsherkenning valt die keuze volledig weg!
+1pharmacist
@Largamelion18 oktober 2021 11:54
Veel enger is de mediamarkt, die vraagt om je ID-kaart in te lezen, waar dus ook gevoelige data als je rijksregisternummer op staat voor de garantie-afwikkeling. Dat is volgens mij zelfs tegen de GDPR-regels zoveel directe data te vragen.
+1Mizgala28
@pharmacist18 oktober 2021 11:59
Doen ze dat echt?

Nog nooit meegemaakt overigens daar, en ik heb dit jaar garantie via hun moeten afhandelen.

Maar het klinkt totaal onnodig om je ID voor in te scannen vind ik, dus ik ben het wel met je eens.
+1nopcode
@Mizgala2818 oktober 2021 12:31
Ja in België hebben ze me dat al gevraagd.
Mensen doen het ook effectief... ze denken dan dat de garantie "op hun pas staat".
+1nightgold
@nopcode18 oktober 2021 19:37
Klopt, ze vragen dit al vele jaren.
Laatst was ik in Zeb waar je zelfs je ID kaart moest insteken om daarna je artikelen in te scannen en af te rekenen (self checkout). Dan ga ik wel ergens anders.
+1MGutker
@Mizgala2818 oktober 2021 12:27
Bonuskaarten kun je doorwisselen, als je eens in de zoveel tijd een nieuwe vraagt en ze niet registreerd is er niks aan de hand.
0rubenkemp
@Mizgala2818 oktober 2021 11:52
Het gaat er in dit geval om dat het hier kinderen en jongeren betreft die naar een school gaan. Je switcht minder snel van school dan van supermarkt.
0Mizgala28
@rubenkemp18 oktober 2021 12:01
Voor je het weet voeren ze dat hier ook in, (ook al wil de EU het verbieden) en zullen de meeste ouders het met een grote glimlach accepteren omdat het "zo makkelijk is".

Ben er zelf een tegenstander van, dit is niks anders dan data graaien van kinderen, en als ze toch al een geautomatiseerd systeem willen, er zijn genoeg andere opties die geen gezichtsherkenning vereisen.
0moonlander
@Largamelion18 oktober 2021 11:57
Wie zegt niet dat ze dit niet zelf noteert in een systeem?
0Largamelion
@moonlander18 oktober 2021 13:27
Gaat ze een tekening maken van mijn gezicht en dit vervolgens inscannen en koppelen aan m'n koopgedrag misschien?

Beetje realistisch blijven hé ...
+1dezwarteziel
@moonlander18 oktober 2021 12:23
Je biometrische gegevens zijn niet meer aan te passen zoals bij een gehackt wachtwoord wel kan.
+2curumir
@dezwarteziel18 oktober 2021 14:23
Wat wordt er volgens jou dan concreet gehackt dat voor problemen zorgt?

Want als ze jouw gezicht hacken en met een masker bij de lunchkantine staan lijkt me geen heel reëel scenario.

Even los ervan dat ik dit ook een erg slechte ontwikkeling vind :)

[Reactie gewijzigd door curumir op 18 oktober 2021 14:25]

+2dezwarteziel
@curumir18 oktober 2021 15:15
Biometrische gegevens moeten digitaal opgeslagen worden. Alles dat digitaal opgeslagen is en aan een netwerk hangt kan via het internet gestolen worden. Zelfs bsn nummers enz zijn recent bij de GGD gestolen nadat 2 medewerkers van de GKD die simpelweg doorverkochten. Op het moment dat jouw biometrisch profiel gestolen wordt dan zou dat in de toekomst voor problemen kunnen gaan zorgen. Jouw identiteit is gekoppeld aan data die voor jouw lichaam uniek is. Hier kan dus in de toekomst mogelijk misbruik van gemaakt worden. En dit is b.v. ook de reden dat niet iedereen in de V.S. DNA wil afstaan dat door opsporingsdiensten gebruikt kan worden voor het identificeren van "verre" familieleden die een misdaad begaan hebben.
+2curumir
@dezwarteziel19 oktober 2021 11:42
Snap ik allemaal, maar wat wordt er hier opgeslagen dat gebruikt kan worden?

Een AES encoded hash van een interpretatie van een camera. Er is niet zoiets als één specifieke codering van een gezicht. Voor zover ik het snap is het ergste van datgene dat wordt aangeboden en gebruikt, dat iemand met dezelfde software jou ergens anders kan identificeren. In het slechtste geval werkt dat dan met een foto of film maar waarschijnlijk dat zelfs niet zoals bij de betere telefoons. Dan kunnen ze het gebruiken om jouw ergens anders, als je in een specifieke camera kijkt, te identificeren.

Het zou nog een complot zijn om voor de overheid een identificatie-hash van alle Britse schoolkinderen te verzamelen zodat hun overschot aan beveiligingscamera's beter functioneren maar zelfs dat zie ik technisch niet werken omdat er bij een goede implementatie ook gebruik wordt gemaakt van een lidar achtig onderdeel zodat een foto niet werkt.

Wellicht zie ik iets over het hoofd maar - uitgaande van een degelijke implementatie zoals ook op mobieltjes bij oa de vingerafdruk wordt gebruikt - zie ik niet meteen een concreet gevaar wat betreft hacken en de noodzaak om je te moeten ombouwen.
0dezwarteziel
@curumir19 oktober 2021 17:09
Goed punt, maar je hebt het over dit specifieke geval. En ik heb het over het opslaan van biometrische gegevens in het algemeen. En nu lekt er wel eens een wachtwoordje uit.
+1dnrb
@curumir19 oktober 2021 11:21
Weleens van deep fake gehoord. Als er veel data van jou word gestolen zoals de foto en de biometrische gegevens en identiteit van jou. is dat stap 1 om een deep fake van jou te maken. nog een teams/skype/... opgeslagen filmpje waar jij een presentatie op doet. en het word mogelijk om je familie via een video chat geld af te troggelen door een crimineel.
Dit gebeurt nog niet maar die technieken gaan snel vooruit en worden ook goedkoper en makkelijker om te gebruiken.
+1curumir
@dnrb19 oktober 2021 11:45
Dat heeft hier niks mee te maken en slaat nergens op in deze context. Als je hier bang voor bent kun je beter stoppen met Facbook, Instagram, SnapChat, etc als Britse scholier.
0moonlander
@dezwarteziel18 oktober 2021 13:40
Met plastische chirurgie kun je veel tegenwoordig ;)

Goed ik ben er ook op tegen hoor tegen gebruik van dat soort data. Maar je kunt ook iemand volgen die constant pinbetalingen doet. EN dan heb je uiteraard uitzonderingen dat je 2/+ pinpassen hebt.. Maar het gros betaald toch alleen via 1 pinpas. Contant geld zou dan nog steeds het beste zijn.
+1dezwarteziel
@moonlander18 oktober 2021 13:56
Dan neem je een nieuwe pinpas, creditcard, account of whatever. Het installeren van een nieuw gezicht, vingerafdrukken of oogballen is op dit moment onmogelijk. Wellicht in de toekomst, 2077 ofzo.
0Wouter0805
@dezwarteziel18 oktober 2021 14:29
Daar komt als verschil natuurlijk wel bij kijken dat biometrische gegevens daadwerkelijk uniek zijn. Jouw wachtwoord kan wel uniek zijn, maar iemand die dat wachtwoord weet kan deze op precies dezelfde wijze gebruiken als jijzelf. Bij biometrische gegevens kan iemand wel weten hoe jij eruit ziet, maar dit is "in principe" niet door iemand anders te gebruiken.

De kwaliteit van de gebruikte sensor of camera speelt dan wel een cruciale rol en die zal in veel gevallen inderdaad bedenkelijk zijn. Daarnaast moet je ook verifiëren dat de input in real-time geleverd wordt door een camera en niet door software dat zich voordoet als camera.
+1dezwarteziel
@Wouter080518 oktober 2021 15:18
Er zou best met een soort van man in the middle attack misbruik van gemaakt kunnen worden. Door de biometrische data te injecteren. Wie zegt dat de zwakke plek in de sensor moet zitten.
0Wouter0805
@dezwarteziel18 oktober 2021 16:58
Ja, precies. Dat was exact waar ik op doelde met het feit dat het systeem moet verifiëren dat de data in real-time aangeleverd wordt door een daadwerkelijke sensor/camera. En dat verifiëren en netjes afschermen is nog niet zo bijzonder makkelijk
+1EelcoG
@moonlander18 oktober 2021 11:34
Dat de kassière mijn naam niet kent, dat de herkenning niet "overgedragen" kan worden aan anderen (een andere kassière kan de kennis niet simpel kopiëren), dat de kassière aan het einde van de dag niet even een (betrouwbaar) lijstje kan opstellen van iedereen die een frikandellenbroodje heeft gekocht, dat de gegevens niet uit kunnen lekken en misbruikt kunnen worden, enz enz enz.
+1LeFlavius
@moonlander18 oktober 2021 11:34
Je kunt de cassière op date vragen hehe.

Iets serieuzer, cassière herkent je bij gezicht en heel misschien bij naam. Voor de cassière is jouw aankooppatroon irrelevant, mentale ballast zelfs. De cassière verwerkt jouw patroon niet en doet er verder ook niet echt wat mee.
Deze systemen kunnen gekoppeld worden aan tig verschillende dataverwerkingsystemen om bijvoorbeeld profielen van mensen op te gaan zetten ofzo, ik noem maar wat.

Tsja.
+1bbob

@moonlander18 oktober 2021 11:42
Is dat serieus een vraag ?
Als je zelf niet in staat bent de reikweide van het antwoord op die vraag te zien is ieder antwoord al overbodig.
+1Skiddie
@moonlander18 oktober 2021 13:37
Kassiere weet mn naam niet.
Kassiere weet mn rijksregisternr niet.
Kassiere weet mn adres niet
Kassiere doet geen RA voor mn verzekeringen.
Kassiere heeft geen enkel idee waar ik geld aan uitgeef buiten haar winkel.
Kassiere heeft geen idee dat ik vorig jaar 3 boetes heb gehad.
Kassiere weet niet dat ik vorig weekend naar de kust ben geweest.
Kassiere weet niet welke huisdieren ik heb.
Kassiere weet niet welke streaming diensten ik heb.
Kassiere kan gokken of ik een PH freeloader of premium member ben.
Kassiere weet niet welke vervoersmiddelen ik heb.

De bank daarentegen.......
0freaky
@moonlander18 oktober 2021 11:36
Gok dat partij XYZ moeilijk uit kan lezen wat er in het hoofd v/d kassiere zit en dat ze het ook niet onbeperkt op kan slaan.
0Djerro123
@moonlander18 oktober 2021 11:46
Dat de kassiere niet automatisch bevraagd kan worden en op grote schaal anders ingezet kan worden.
0CopyCatz
@moonlander18 oktober 2021 11:48
Die cassiere weet 10 jaar later niet meer dat jij naar een school ging die door het huidige regime als subversief is aangeduid; alle leerlingen dienen preventief te worden opgepakt. Hee, handig, een database die we kunnen koppelen aan onze 24/7 surveillance om ze eruit te pikken op straat!
0Sjekster
@moonlander18 oktober 2021 13:08
Die werkt niet bij de bank of de verzekering, om maar iets te noemen?
0Weltschmerz
@moonlander18 oktober 2021 13:58
Edit: sorry, ik zag niet dat er al meer mensen op dit bericht gereageerd hadden. |:(

In het voorbeeld waar je op reageert hangt het af van het geheugen van één persoon (die honderden andere mensen per dag ziet en hun boodschappen ook zou moeten onthouden) in plaats van data die opgeslagen ligt.
Het andere deel in de tekst is anders omdat de kassière je geen lening verschaft, en de bank wel. Dus de gevaren t.o.v. de bank zijn een stuk groter.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Weltschmerz op 18 oktober 2021 13:59]

+1cadsite
@Automark18 oktober 2021 11:01
Dit kan je nog vrij eenvoudig omzeilen door 2 rekeningen te hebben bij concurrerende banken.
Zo krijgt geen van elk een compleet beeld van jou.
+1Wouterie
@cadsite18 oktober 2021 11:21
Maar dat kost dus geld want een betaalrekening is tegenwoordig niet meer gratis.
+1dutchnltweaker
@Wouterie18 oktober 2021 11:26
Zeker wel mogelijk:
Het grote gratis bankentopic - deel 1
Het Grote Gratis Bankentopic Deel 2
Dit topic gaat over gratis banken. Wat voor banken? Nou, financiële instellingen die geen maandelijkse kosten rekenen voor het aanhouden van een betaalrekening. En dan specifiek rekeningen die je thuis kunt afsluiten zonder af te hoeven reizen naar een kantoor. Dergelijke banken worden vaak fintechs of challenger banks genoemd, maar ook "klassieke" banken zijn langzaam aan het moderniseren.
Deze Banken:
Discussie over & Ervaringen met N26
Openbank.NL
Discussie over & Ervaringen met Vivid

Dit zijn bijvoorbeeld 2 Duitste banken (N26 en Vivid) en een Spaanse bank (openbank dat onderdeel is van het grote Banco Santander), bij deze staan de overheden (duitse en spaanse) garant met een depositogarantiestelsel voor alle deelnemers €100.000 per bank. Er zijn wel nog banken, maar deze staan worden niet gebackt door de overheden maar opereren wel met een bank licentie zoals Revolut:
Revolut (prepaid creditcard incl IBAN en Premium)

Toevoeging:
Openbank heeft een Nederlandse klantenservice en Vivid en N26 een Engelse, Spaanse, Italiaanse en Duitse klantenservice.
IBAN nummers zijn niet Nederlands maar dat moet geen probleem zijn, indien een instantie hier problemen mee heeft en ze het niet accepteren dan kan je een https://www.dnb.nl/betale...pa-en-iban-discriminatie/ klacht indienen wegens IBAN discriminatie: https://www.dnb.nl/betale...natie/iban-discriminatie/ Daar wordt uiteindelijk wel gehoor aan gegeven

[Reactie gewijzigd door dutchnltweaker op 18 oktober 2021 11:36]

0Wouterie
@dutchnltweaker18 oktober 2021 11:29
Aha! Dank je.
0dutchnltweaker
@Wouterie18 oktober 2021 11:36
Toevoeging:
Openbank heeft een Nederlandse klantenservice en Vivid en N26 een Engelse, Spaanse, Italiaanse en Duitse klantenservice.
IBAN nummers zijn niet Nederlands maar dat moet geen probleem zijn, indien een instantie hier problemen mee heeft en ze het niet accepteren dan kan je een https://www.dnb.nl/betale...pa-en-iban-discriminatie/ klacht indienen wegens IBAN discriminatie: https://www.dnb.nl/betale...natie/iban-discriminatie/ Daar wordt uiteindelijk wel gehoor aan gegeven
0cadsite
@Wouterie18 oktober 2021 11:31
Is er in NL dan geen gratis rekening meer te vinden?
Ik heb er 2 in BE en beiden 100% gratis, incl. kredietkaart. (Argenta & Keytrade)

[Reactie gewijzigd door cadsite op 18 oktober 2021 11:31]

0The Zep Man

@cadsite18 oktober 2021 11:35
Is er in NL dan geen gratis rekening meer te vinden?
Nope. Aan de andere kant hoeven Nederlanders zich uiteraard niet te beperken tot Nederland. Zoals @dutchnltweaker (toepasselijke naam! ;)) noemt zijn er ook gratis bankrekeningen over de grens met dezelfde waarborgen als die men in Nederland krijgt.

Overigens kan het hebben van meerdere bankrekeningen bij dezelfde bank in Nederland voordelen hebben (zoals voor budgettering) die opwegen tegen de kosten. Dat heeft uiteraard met de persoonlijke situatie te maken. Voor een goede verdiener zijn bankkosten bij een Nederlandse bank insignificant op het totaalbedrag.
Ik heb er 2 in BE en beiden 100% gratis, incl. kredietkaart. (Argenta & Keytrade)
Voor Argenta en Keytrade klopt dit, inderdaad. Zoals genoemd is er bijvoorbeeld ook N26 in Duitsland.

Nederlandse banken zijn goed bezig met zichzelf overbodig te maken op dit gebied. Aan de andere kant zijn betaalrekeningen ook voor hen een kostenpost, maar je zou ook kunnen stellen dat banken een maatschappelijke verantwoording hebben en dit verplicht gratis aan zouden moeten bieden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Zep Man op 18 oktober 2021 11:39]

0dutchnltweaker
@The Zep Man18 oktober 2021 11:51
Nederlandse banken zijn goed bezig met zichzelf overbodig te maken op dit gebied. Aan de andere kant zijn betaalrekeningen ook voor hen een kostenpost, maar je zou ook kunnen stellen dat banken een maatschappelijke verantwoording hebben en dit verplicht gratis aan zouden moeten bieden.
Afgelopen week deze video gezien: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hC9RPZWXquo
Kijk dan op minuut 01:50 , het is meer een verdienmodel.
0McBacon
@dutchnltweaker18 oktober 2021 18:19
Offtopic protip: je kunt een timestamp meegeven in YouTube-URLs. :D

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hC9RPZWXquo&t=110
Dit is jouw link direct beginnend op 01:50. ;]
0timberleek
@cadsite18 oktober 2021 11:22
Zolang de data niet onderling verhandeld wordt dan.

Denk er om dat (zorg)verzekeraars enorm geïnteresseerd zijn in dergelijke data. En als je dan toch aan het delen bent...
0Wouterie
@timberleek18 oktober 2021 11:31
Zolang... Het zijn maar kleine stapjes. En elk stapje is uit te leggen, elk stapje is veilig, elk stapje voldoet aan alle regels.
0Amanoo
@cadsite18 oktober 2021 12:27
Met een onvolledig beeld kan je ook veel.
+1nehal3m
@Automark18 oktober 2021 11:47
Nog even en dan is er een camera op alle ingangen gericht die checkt of je wel aanwezig bent op het moment dat jouw klas aardrijkskunde heeft. Kleine stap, alle data die je nodig hebt is er immers al. Kwestie van een knoopje leggen.
0Amanoo
@nehal3m18 oktober 2021 12:26
Ik heb wel al eens projecten langs zien komen die checken hoe betrokken de klas is door middel van gezichtsherkenning, en dit aan de docent communiceert zodat deze zijn lesstrategie kan aanpassen aan de mentale staat van de leerlingen. Een uitbreiding die ook aanwezigheid controleert is een kleine stap.
+1Amanoo
@Automark18 oktober 2021 12:21
Ergens vind ik je comment wat slippery slope neigingen hebben. Maar tegelijk vind ik het ook geen heel onwaarschijnlijk toekomstbeeld. Ik kan het wel zien gebeuren. Wat mij betreft moeten we er alles aan doen om zo'n toekomst te voorkomen. Dan ben ik liever bang voor een toekomst die misschien nooit gaat komen, dan dat ik met open ogen in een Big Brother scenario tuin (tot zover we niet al in zo'n scenario zitten).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Amanoo op 18 oktober 2021 12:23]

+1Multimediaknaller
@Automark18 oktober 2021 13:58
En zo levert iedereen zijn privacy in.
Beëindig dan ook per direct je internet verbinding ;)

Sorry, maar velen die nog steeds niet doorhebben dat men dit stadium al lang is gepasseerd, denk dat het belangrijker is hoe je hier mee om wilt/moet gaan.
0Het.Draakje
@Automark18 oktober 2021 12:25
Wat een stemmingmakerij. Die informatie wordt noch buiten, noch binnen een bank gedeeld. Bij jouw hypotheek of lening wordt niet gekeken of je veel of weinig geld bij de supermarkt uitgeeft. Jouw medische verzekeraar heeft geen inzicht of je bij McDonalds eet. Iedereen met een greintje inzicht weet dat.

Het mag wettelijk gezien helemaal niet. Technisch is het afgeschermd. En als er al eens een medewerker is die zo stupide is om toch maar even te gaan grasduinen in mutatie's op rekeningen waar hij niets op te zoeken heeft dan is hij binnen no-time eeen ex-medewerker.

Privacy is te belangrijk om door dronkenmanspraat 'verdedigd' te worden.
+1Automark
@Het.Draakje18 oktober 2021 12:32
Geen idee hoe het in NL is, maar hier in Spanje kreeg ik toch echt wel een opmerking van de bank dat ik gemiddeld veel pinde bij de supermarkt. Toen ben ik alleen nog maar cash gaan betalen.
En jaren geleden had ik in NL hetzelfde bij de rabobank, die vroegen zich af waarom ik zoveel bij de AH shopte.

Dus je hebt duidelijk geen ervaring maar noemt mijn post meteen maar stemmingmakerij en dronkemanspraat? De afgelopen jaren blijkt toch hoe het gaat? Mensen geven maar wat graag hun privacy op als iets makkelijker of vooral goedkoper wordt.
0Het.Draakje
@Automark18 oktober 2021 14:46
Ja, ik heb er 40 jaar ervaring mee. Ik heb een collega daardoor ex-collega zien worden. Jarenlange ervaring juist met het afschermen van die gegevens voor mense/bedrijfsonderdelenn die er niets mee te maken hebben.

Als een bankmedewerker mij zo zou aanspreken zou ik hem antwoorden met één vraag: kunt U mij Uw chef even sturen. Want ja, ook in Spanje is het niet acceptabel.
0nehal3m
@Het.Draakje18 oktober 2021 13:05
Ik heb niet genoeg kennis om te stellen dat het technisch of wettelijk is afgeschermd, maar ik weet wel genoeg van de wereld om te stellen dat als de systemen allemaal bestaan en theoretisch gekoppeld kunnen worden dat de wettelijke horde dan meestal niet erg hoog is. En zo wel dan wordt die langzaam maar zeker wel lager gemaakt.
0Het.Draakje
@nehal3m18 oktober 2021 15:09
Er zullen altijd wel mensen zijn die kunnen zien wat voor mutatie's er bij iemand op de rekening gebeurd. Die mensen gaan dan niet over leningen. Mensen die over leningen gaan kunnen dan weer niet bij de mutatie's. Die mogen alleen het saldo bekijken op het moment dat jij ze daar toestemming voor verleent (door de aanvraag voor een lening). Op het moment dat ze jouw saldo bekijken terwijl er geen aanvraag ligt, hebben zij een probleem.

Op het moment dat zo'n iemand (die wel de mutatie's kan bekijken) zijn mond opendoet over die mutatie's, al is het dan ook alleen maar naar de klant zelf, dan overtreedt hij de regels.

Uiteraard zullen er altijd mensen zijn, die vinden dat voor hun de regels niet gelden. Want ja, het is toch machtig interessant om van die VIP, buitenlander, etc. te weten waar het geld blijft.
0nehal3m
@Het.Draakje18 oktober 2021 15:50
Dat is hoe het nu gaat.

Maar het is voor sommige partijen economisch voordelig om data te combineren en dus bestaat er economische druk om te lobbyen zodat dit straks wel mag. Als de data en systemen bestaan is dat triviaal en dat is nou zo gevaarlijk.

Zo'n gevalletje als het nieuwsonderwerp is een voorbeeld van data verzamelen met een (in dit geval) ontzettend slap excuus, en dan kun je 't later, zodra daar het wettelijk kader voor bestaat, lekker makkelijk aan elkaar knopen. Geef ze een vinger, ze nemen de hand.
0Het.Draakje
@nehal3m18 oktober 2021 16:14
Ik ben het ermee eens dat we zoiets niet zouden moeten willen. Geen biometrische gegevens gebruiken tenzij dat absoluut noodzakelijk is. (En dat is het naar mijn mening nagenoeg nooit).

Uiteraard is er druk, niet alleen economisch, om vastgelegde gegevens te gebruiken en te combineren. Noem de 'usual suspects' maar: geld(besparing), misdaad, (kinder)porno, terrorisme. Moeten we weerstand tegen bieden. Met goede reële argumenten. En waar regels overtreden worden moeten we optreden. Maar niet door het doen alsof de regels overtreden al de norm/het beleid is.

De politie snuffelt niet in het dossier van een VIP en lekt dat niet. Een agent kan dat wel doen. (En moet dan bestraft worden). Het ziekenhuis lekt niet de gegevens, dat doet een medewerker. Een bank bazuint jouw uitgaves niet rond, een kassier doet dat wel. In alle gevallen behoort de schuldige dat te voelen en kan/moet de organisatie erop aangesproken worden.
0Lipton16
@Automark18 oktober 2021 11:35
Wat is dat privacy? ;-)

Ik heb er niks op tegen om op die manier te betalen. Maar dan wil ik daarvoor eerst wel toestemming geven.
0janbaarda
@Automark18 oktober 2021 11:50
De oplossing voor veel van deze problemen is het gebruik van cryptomunten. En dan bedoel ik niet digitaal geld dat door centrale banken wordt gecontroleerd, maar digitaal geld dat ook zonder tussenkomst van een bank gebruikt kan worden. Rechtstreeks van koper naar verkoper.

Overigens kan dit met centraal uitgegeven digitaal geld in principe ook, maar dan verliezen centrale banken de controle. Een voorbeeld hiervan was in de vorige eeuw de chipknip. Toen de overheid er achterkwam dat kaarten met "gevulde" chipknips werden geruild voor goederen zijn de banken (op wiens verzoek?) er onmiddellijk mee gestopt. Daarna was het opeens "klein bedrag, pinnen mag" ...
0ultimasnake
@Automark18 oktober 2021 13:05
Pffft we hebben het hier over het afrekenen van je lunch... Grote kans dat ze, zoals mijn nichtje in London, al met een 'prepaid kaart' werkte die gekoppeld is aan je school account die jij of je ouders kunnen opladen zonder al te veel gedoe.. In dit geval dus de klassieke 'Potáto-Potàto'...

Dit hoeft toch niet iedere keer de discussie te zijn...
0ItsNotRudy
@Automark18 oktober 2021 13:20
Dat is een beetje een drogreden. Dat is geen gevolg van cash wegdoen, dat is een gevolg van slechte wetgeving en politiek. Wij als Nederlanders stemmen onszelf momenteel al 10 jaar naar de klote, dus iets over eigen schuld en dikke bult. Geld bestaat veelal niet meer als cash. Als een relatief klein percentage mensen in Europa hun geld in cash zouden opnemen, zijn de briefjes letterlijk op.
0aval0ne
@Automark18 oktober 2021 14:07
Een verzekering dekt risico. Als je veel bij McDonalds gaat eten dan stijgt je risico. Het is dan ook normaal dat je premie hoger zal liggen. Het is zoals zeggen dat je niet rookt om een lagere premie te krijgen maar in realiteit rook je wel. Dat is een vorm van verzekeringsfraude.

[Reactie gewijzigd door aval0ne op 18 oktober 2021 14:08]

+2Paterpor
18 oktober 2021 10:44
Zalig, zo kunnen ook ineens de aanwezigheden opgenomen worden (met uiteraard direct berichtje naar de ouders als je uw eten niet komt ophalen). En uiteraard niet vergeten om de "happiness" van de gezichten af te lezen en door te sturen naar de school psychologe of de dokter. /s

Ik werk zelf op een school. Als ze op onze campus hier mee beginnen ben ik ook ineens weg. Dit is oplossingen vinden voor problemen die er niet zijn.
+2Anoniem: 162126
18 oktober 2021 10:45
Gezichtsherkenning, niet voor veiligheid maar voor een paar seconden winst bij het betalen van een lunch. Welke idioot heeft hier zijn akkoord voor gegeven?
0Zapato
@Anoniem: 16212618 oktober 2021 11:50
97% van de leerlingen staat in het artikel.
0mjtdevries
@Anoniem: 16212618 oktober 2021 18:37
Ik heb nog niet gezien dat het VK hun wetten die GDPR implementeren aan de kant hebben gezet.
Dus ondanks dat ze niet meer in de EU zitten, zou dit ook bij hun nog verboden moeten zijn volgens hun eigen wetgeving.
+2Caayn
18 oktober 2021 10:47
Wel een hele summier FAQ met niets zeggende antwoorden. Niks over een bewaartermijn, wat gebeurd als de leerling van school is, mag de data voor andere doeleinde gebruikt worden zoals bijvoorbeeld aanwezigheid en/of emotioneel profiel.
Can these facial registrations be used by any other agency?
No, the software turns your child’s physical characteristics into an encrypted (using AES 256) string of
characters known as a template.
Dit geeft geen antwoord op de vraag. Dat de data versleuteld is doet niks af aan de mogelijkheid om deze te delen zolang de leerling in kwestie niet de enige eigenaar is van de sleutel.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Caayn op 18 oktober 2021 10:48]

0Skit3000
18 oktober 2021 10:47
De data verkregen door het inzetten van gezichtsherkenning op deze manier kan natuurlijk op veel meer manieren gebruikt worden, maar in essentie is dit niks anders dan een kantinemedewerker die alle leerlingen bij naam kent en simpelweg opschrijft wie wat meeneemt.
+2Mijzelf
@Skit300018 oktober 2021 10:55
Natuurlijk wel. Die kantinemedewerker kan zijn/haar kennis over de gezichten niet makkelijk overdragen, en dat opschijfboekje is niet online benaderbaar.
0Skit3000
@Mijzelf18 oktober 2021 11:03
Is het dan opeens een probleem als de kantinemedewerker een Excel-sheet gebruikt en een (digitaal) smoelenboek bij houdt?
De gezichtsscans staan versleuteld met AES-256 opgeslagen op servers van de scholen.
Er staat nergens in dit artikel dat de gezichtsscans online benaderbaar zijn. En ja, ik begrijp de zorgen wel dat als deze gegevens ooit lekken iedereen ze kan gebruiken om de leerlingen op beelden te identificeren, maar dat is met foto's uit een smoelenboek niet heel anders.
0cadsite
@Skit300018 oktober 2021 11:39
Het verschil is dat er ook een camera aan de deur kan gehangen worden en onmiddellijk weten ze wanneer je binnen en buiten gaat. Handig toch? :+
De volgende stap is dat er eentje aan de toiletten hangt. Als je te veel gaat: extra schooltoezicht. }:O
En allemaal automatisch.
:9~ :9~ :9~
+1Sjoerd_r
18 oktober 2021 10:42
Iets met een hellend vlak? :X
+1Blaffeh
@Sjoerd_r18 oktober 2021 10:43
Foute boel, hellend vlak.
0Wouterie
@Blaffeh18 oktober 2021 11:22
Behalve als je op de fiets bent... Maar dat is weer een heel andere discussie.
0ToolBee
@Blaffeh18 oktober 2021 18:03
Yes, but no, but...
Kindergezichtjes veranderen snel dus zal regelmatig een nieuwe scan/foto gemaakt worden.
O-hof... ze trainen hiermee AI om veroudering in gezichten te leren...
+1merethan
@Sjoerd_r18 oktober 2021 11:09
Beginnen bij de kinders!
0AmigaWolf
@merethan18 oktober 2021 19:08
Beginnen bij de kinders!
Precies, walgelijke praktijken dit, we gaan steeds meer richting totale controle, het begin nu met dit tot alles waar we zijn opgeslagen woorden in databanks net als China, waar letterlijk Minority Report aan de gang is al nu vele jaren, straks kan je nergens meer komen zonder dat big brother (de regering) ALLES weet waar je bent wat je doet 24/7, erg griezelige toekomst krijgen we allemaal wereldwijd, en ja natuurlijk beginnen ze met de kinderen eerst, omdat je die het makkelijk nog kan kneden (hersenen) alles normaal te laten vinden, en als die volwassen zijn zullen het zelf verwelkomen.
0SuperDre
@Sjoerd_r18 oktober 2021 11:59
Achja, veel mensen gebruiken ook hun gezicht om hun telefoon te unlocken, dit is dan weer het opvolgende gemak, en daarna ook nog meer opvolgend gemak in de metro (zoals nu in rusland kan blijkbaar sinds kort), en daarna...
0mjtdevries
@SuperDre18 oktober 2021 18:28
Ik snap je reactie, maar er zit een groot verschil tussen de telefoon en dit systeem.

Bij de telefoon zoals de iPhone komen jouw biometrische gegevens niet op een centrale server. Het komt alleen op die telefoon op een chip en kaar daar niet uit gehaald worden. Risico van diefstal van die gegevens is dan ook nihil.

Hier komt het blijkbaar encrypted op een centrale server. Als je kijkt dat er elke week weer een groot datalek gemeld word van password die niet goed beveiligd zijn, dan kun je er op wachten dat dit soort gegevens op een gegeven moment ook gelekt worden.

Een password kun je veranderen. Je gezicht niet.
En daarom moet je dit dus niet toestaan.
0AmigaWolf
@mjtdevries18 oktober 2021 19:12
Ik snap je reactie, maar er zit een groot verschil tussen de telefoon en dit systeem.

Bij de telefoon zoals de iPhone komen jouw biometrische gegevens niet op een centrale server. Het komt alleen op die telefoon op een chip en kaar daar niet uit gehaald worden. Risico van diefstal van die gegevens is dan ook nihil.
Dat zeggen ze, we hebben geen harde bewijs dat ze dat niet stiekem al doen.
0Stoelpoot
@Sjoerd_r18 oktober 2021 12:01
Neuh, hellend impliceert een diagonale lijn. Deze gaat strak verticaal omlaag.
+1johanneslol
18 oktober 2021 10:42
Ik denk dat een goeie vingerafdruk scanner sneller is dan 5 seconden ? Ik vind dit persoonlijk maar een beetje vreemd.
+1]D)izzy][\/][an
@johanneslol18 oktober 2021 10:46
In tegenstelling tot wat de meeste mensen denken zijn vinger afdrukken niet uniek. Hoewel de kans dat iemand dezelfde heeft wel bijzonder klein is. Daarnaast is de opslag van biometrische gegevens in het algemeen onwenselijk voor iets als een lunch op school, geen beveiliging is perfect.

Ik ben blij dat we hier (contactloos) kunnen pinnen, zonder code als het onder de €25 (?) is. Dat duurt ook niet veel langer dan 5 seconden.
+1johanneslol
@]D)izzy][\/][an18 oktober 2021 11:05
Dat snap ik, ben ik volledig met je eens hoor. Je zou het niet hiervoor moeten gebruiken maar het gebeurd helaas veel.
0Wouterie
@]D)izzy][\/][an18 oktober 2021 11:24
Ik ken meerdere eeneiige meerlingen. Ik zou je echt het verschil niet kunnen vertellen als ze hun best doen! Is een gezichtsherkenner daar wel toe in staat?

Sowieso lijkt me dit voor het betalen van een lunch nogal een overdreven middel. Contactloos pinnen, wat je al zegt, is toch een stuk vriendelijker en je kunt nog eens iemand trakteren.
0bilbob
@Wouterie18 oktober 2021 11:54
de bloedvaten in het gezicht zijn anders (ook bij eeneiige meerlingen).
0bbob

@Wouterie18 oktober 2021 13:04
Even snel gezocht en zou moeten werken voor meerling: https://www.sciencefocus....-between-identical-twins/

maar bij apple werkt het niet: https://blogs.unimelb.edu...hones-facial-recognition/

Leuke test dus of het echt efectief is.
0Amanoo
@]D)izzy][\/][an18 oktober 2021 12:28
En als je niet wil dat leerlingen direct pinnen, om wat voor reden dan ook, bouw je NFC in het schoolpasje. Kunnen ze daarmee authenticeren. Is ook snel.
0Alex3
@]D)izzy][\/][an18 oktober 2021 17:20
Ook met alleen kleine bedragen moet je je pincode invoeren als het totaal een grens overschrijdt.
0sOid
@johanneslol18 oktober 2021 10:46
Many schools already use biometric software, such as fingerprint recognition, to take payments but facial recognition is billed as being quicker and more Covid-secure.
Bron: https://www.independent.c...ol-canteens-b1940109.html

:X
+1bossanova
@sOid18 oktober 2021 11:07
Covid-secure ? Covid wordt niet overgedragen via oppervlaktecontact. Men gebruikt de onwetendheid van mensen, in dit geval kinderen, om snode plannen door te drijven.
+1lilmonkey
@bossanova18 oktober 2021 11:23
Covid wordt niet overgedragen via oppervlaktecontact. Men gebruikt de onwetendheid van mensen
Oh the irony…
+1hiostu
@bossanova18 oktober 2021 11:26
De kans dat je COVID oploopt via oppvervlaktecontact wordt heel laag ingeschat, maar wordt niet gezet op 0.
“Fomite transmission is possible, but it just seems to be rare,” says Pickering, who is now at the University of California, Berkeley. “A lot of things have to fall into place for that transmission to happen.”
https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-00251-4
0cadsite
@hiostu18 oktober 2021 11:35
En net na het betalen kan je je handen niet meer wassen en neem je je eten vast.
Op zich is het excuus nog niet zo ver gezocht, maar er zijn vele andere manieren om snel te betalen zonder je biometrische data achter te laten.
0mjtdevries
@cadsite18 oktober 2021 18:29
Zoals chippen, wat we al vele jaren doen en niet dergelijke privacy issues heeft?
0Wouterie
@bossanova18 oktober 2021 11:27
Covid is het nieuwe excuus voor alles! Pakje te laat? Covid. Bus lekke band? Covid. Hoge gasrekening? Covid. Zelfs de dierenarts wist me te vertellen dat ze door Corona een langere wachtlijst hebben. Leuk, maar op hun Facebook staat een mooi verhaal over een collega die met pensioen is en dat ze nu een vacature hebben.
0Peenutzz
@johanneslol19 oktober 2021 21:02
Contactloos betalen zit naar mijn idee ook dicht bij die 5 seconden, dippen duurt niet heel veel langer. Ik vind het ook maar een vreemd verhaal.
+1Loller1
18 oktober 2021 10:43
Vraagje: wat voor scholen zijn dit? Hebben we het hier over hoge scholen/universiteiten? Of middelbaar en lager? In welk geval: hoezo hebben de leerlingen toestemming gegeven en niet de ouders?
+1cadsite
@Loller118 oktober 2021 11:03
North Ayrshire council said 97 per cent of children or their parents
Aangezien ouders toestemming moeten geven en gezien de foto vermoed ik secundaire scholen.
+1hijlko.roosjen
18 oktober 2021 10:50
Ben benieuwd hoe ze dat bij tweelingen doen.
+1Mijzelf
@hijlko.roosjen18 oktober 2021 10:58
De eeneiige tweelingen die ik ken, kan ik wel uit elkaar houden. Dus waarom zou een AI dit niet kunnen?
0smellysock
@Mijzelf18 oktober 2021 11:25
Ik ken tweelingen alleen uit de film.

O-)
0Cave_Boy
@Mijzelf18 oktober 2021 11:33
Werk in het onderwijs en heb tweelingen gezien die zoveel op elkaar leken dat de ouders zelf al aan de kinderen aangaven dat ze elk een bepaald kenmerk moesten dragen waardoor ze wisten wie was. Maat, postuur, ogen etc allemaal hetzelfde.

Persoonlijk heb ik een gemengd gevoel over betalen met je gezicht. Met pinnen heb je het gevoel dat je nog betaald (je moet een bewuste actie doen. Met draadloos betalen via je pas is dit al een heel stuk minder en nu loop je ergens langs? Geen gevoel meer volgens mij.
0Calamor
@Cave_Boy18 oktober 2021 11:47
Heb wel eens gelezen dat je met een infrarood camera het wel uit elkaar kan halen. Iedereen heeft een uniek patroon van bloedaders in zijn gezicht. Ook bij eeneiige tweeling.
Kan het niet zo snel vinden, maar er is wel eens een test gedaan met Windows 10 : https://gigazine.net/gsc_...ows-hello-identical-twins

[Reactie gewijzigd door Calamor op 18 oktober 2021 11:48]

0mjtdevries
@Calamor18 oktober 2021 18:43
Wellicht is dat dan de reden dat de iPhone faalt en windows 10 niet.
Mijn tweelingbroer kan mijn iPhone12 zonder enig probleem unlocken met FaceID.

(hoewel er bij de introductie natuurlijk hard geroepen werd dat FaceID eeneiige tweelingen van elkaar kon onderscheiden)
0aval0ne
@hijlko.roosjen18 oktober 2021 14:09
Dat maakt toch niet uit. Dat is toch dezelfde rekening.
0hijlko.roosjen
@aval0ne19 oktober 2021 10:23
Hoeft niet dezelfde rekening te zijn. B.v. gescheiden ouders. Ene kind bij pa, andere bij ma. Zal niet veel voorkomen, maar toch.
1 2 3 4 5

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True