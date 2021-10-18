Negen Britse scholen beginnen met gezichtsherkenning voor afrekenen bij lunch

De schoolkoepel zegt dat 97 procent van de leerlingen toestemming heeft gegeven voor het opslaan van de gezichtsscan. Volgens ouders is het mogelijk dat leerlingen niet voldoende informatie hebben gekregen om een goede keuze te maken. De gezichtsherkenning is niet verplicht, blijkt uit een faq.
Dit is dus het punt, kinderen kunnen deze beslissing niet maken. Ik ben niet zo oud (midden 20), maar kan me goed voorstellen dat je dit als kind natuurlijk super gaaf vindt en je ja zegt en dat je het gaat accepteren en normaliseren door de jaren heen. Ik had precies hetzelfde gezegd, denkende aan films waarbij dit mogelijk is met de gedachten: Gaaf! net zoals in de film. Met de kennis van nu zou ik het niet doen, ik weet nog steeds niet wat er met de data gedaan wordt.
Dit doet me gelijk ook denken aan dit: nieuws: Moskou start betalen via gezichtsherkenning bij metro
Ik kom bijvoorbeeld elk jaar in Rusland, ik kan je vertellen dat je Data verkocht wordt aan criminelen en oplichters en daar wordt echt veel geld mee verdient.
Het moment dat je een telefoonnummer afsluit is je data al verkocht met jouw naam en gegevens, het is zelfs zo erg dat letterlijk alle gegevens die je maar wilt hebben te koop zijn. En moet je jouzelf voorstellen dat dit alles wordt gekoppeld aan een gezicht, want tja die data is gekoppeld aan jouw gezichtsherkenning.
Het punt is waar is de grens? Tuurlijk is het gaaf/futuristisch, maar dit is geen oplossing nu. Alleen voor een paar seconden tijdsbesparing? Je kan toch ook invoeren alleen contactloos betalen, onder de X bedrag hoef je geen pincode in te voeren en klaar ben je..
De FAQ is ook wel erg summier maar goed..
Why are you using facial recognition?
Facial recognition converts physical characteristics into a unique digital signature that can be used to
locate your child’s cashless catering account quickly and securely. This helps speed up service and
removes the requirement to carry cash or an alternative method of access, such as a card that can be
lost or stolen.
Additionally, in light of the COVID pandemic, the process eliminates the need to physically touch
equipment, making the purchase of school meals completely contactless and safe.
How does it work?
When the child looks at the camera, the software reads key features (distance between facial features)
and compares this against the database of registered users. When it finds a match it automatically
opens their cashless catering account allowing the operator to complete the sale of their school meals.
Can these facial registrations be used by any other agency?
No, the software turns your child’s physical characteristics into an encrypted (using AES 256) string of
characters known as a template.
What happens when my child leaves the School?
When a student leaves school all data will be deleted in line with the Council Records Management
procedures.
I do not wish to give permission for my child to participate with facial recognition, can my
child still purchase school meals?
Yes, an alternative method of authentication will be available. The option available is a PIN.
What if I change my mind?
If you initially opt-in for your child to use facial recognition but later change your mind, contact the
school and we will remove the permission from the system which will automatically remove any
biometric data associated with your child and provide your child with an alternative method of
authentication.
Maar iemand moet die software toch beheren? ik geloof niet dat de scholen de technische know how voor hebben, wie beheert de software en wat staat er uiteindelijk in verbinding met de fabrikant/leverancier? want 100% local opslag geloof ik niet helemaal. Wat betekend dit voor de toekomst, ja je kan een opt out doen maar staat er ergens een backup met jouw data als je weer wil aanmelden? Zo ja dan betekend het niks dat jouw data local verwijdert is op de school natuurlijk.
Uiteindelijk kan de data geëncrypt worden maar dat betekend niet veel als je de data zo kan delen natuurlijk.
[Reactie gewijzigd door dutchnltweaker op 18 oktober 2021 11:19]