Oculus geeft alsnog alle Quest 2-kopers gratis pc-game Asgard's Wrath

noodzakelijke grondslag hebben voor de service
Dat is simpel: verbetering van het product.
Dat is wat iedereen aangeeft als ze data verzamelen. Dat wil echter niet zeggen dat ze inderdaad deze informatie mogen gebruiken voor advertenties... Maar dat hebben ze ook gewoon in hun voorwaarden staan.
Je kijkt namelijk niet ver genoeg:
https://www.oculus.com/legal/terms-of-service/
The Permissions You Give Us
Permission to use content you create and share. The license granted in Section 3.3 of the Facebook Terms of Service includes content that you create, share, post, or upload on or in connection with Oculus Products (consistent with applicable Privacy Settings). This means, for example, that if you create or upload videos using Oculus Products, you give us permission to store, copy, and share them with others (again, consistent with your Privacy Settings), such as Facebook Products and Facebook Company Products, or service providers that support those products and services. This license is solely for the purposes of providing and improving Facebook Products and services (including the Oculus Products) as described in Section 1 of the Facebook Terms of Service and in these Oculus Terms and will end when your content is deleted from our systems (as described in more detail in Section 3.3 of the Facebook Terms of Service).
Permission to update software you use or download. As stated in Section 3.3 of the Facebook Terms of Service, if you download or use our software, you give us permission to download and install updates to the software where available. For clarity, this right includes permission to download and install updates to software embedded on your device, including during device setup. If you use a Third-Party Service, you understand and agree that we may install upgrades, updates and additional features for the Third-Party Service.
Permission to use your name, profile picture, and information about your actions with ads and sponsored content. You give us permission to use your name and profile picture and information about actions you have taken in Oculus Products next to or in connection with ads, offers, and other sponsored content that we display across our Facebook Products, without any compensation to you. Ads like this can be seen only by people who have your permission to see the actions you've taken in Oculus Products. You can learn more about your ad settings and preferences at https://www.facebook.com/about/ads/.
Dat is slechts een tipje van de sluier...
Kort door de bocht mag Facebook alleen al met deze voorwaarden alles wat jij met de headset gebruiken voor zichzelf, ze mogen je alle software (inclusief 3rd party) aanpassen zoals ze willen zonder jouw opnieuw op de hoogte te stellen en iedere keer als jij een advertentie of aanbieding ziet, mag facebook dis overal gebruiken inclusief een advertentie maken met jouw profiel en dat aan andere mensen laten zien alsof jij dit gepost hebt. Dit doen ze overigs al jaren:
https://nos.nl/artikel/20...gebruiken-in-reclame.html
Verder:
https://www.oculus.com/legal/privacy-policy/
What kind of information do we collect?
In addition to the information described in the Facebook Data Policy under “What kinds of information do we collect?”, we collect the following categories of information when you use Oculus Products:
Physical Features: We collect information about your physical features and dimensions, such as your estimated hand size when you enable hand tracking.
Content: We collect content you create using Oculus Products, such as your avatar, a picture you post, an object you sculpt, or audio content you create, and information about this content, such as the date and time you created the content.
Cookies and Similar Technologies: We receive information collected in or through various technologies on Oculus Products, including cookies, pixels, local storage, and similar technologies. Learn more about how we use these technologies on our websites and mobile apps in the Oculus Cookies Policy.
Interactions: We collect information about the features you interact with on our Oculus Products. For example, we receive information about your Oculus Browser usage, such as interactions with recommended pages, which browser features you use, crash reporting data, and other statistics related to your Oculus Browser
. You can learn more about how we collect and use information from other features you interact with on the Oculus Products in our Oculus Privacy FAQ.
Environmental, Dimensions and Movement Data: We collect information about your environment, physical movements, and dimensions when you use an XR device.
For example, when you set up the Oculus Guardian System to alert you when you approach a boundary, we receive information about the play area that you have defined; and when you enable the hand tracking feature, we collect technical information like your estimated hand size and hand movement data to enable this feature.
Information From Third Parties: We receive information about you from third parties, including third party apps, developers, other online content providers, and marketing partners. For example, we receive information from developers about your achievements in their app and share that information with your friends on Oculus. We also collect content and information that other people provide when they use Oculus Products. This can include information about you, like when they send us an abuse report that refers to or contains video of you.
Technical System Information: we collect technical system information such as crash logs which may contain your user ID, device ID, IP address, local computer file path, feature quality, amount of time it takes to load a feature, and whether you use a certain feature.
How do we use this information?
We use information we collect when you use Oculus Products for the purposes described in the Facebook Data Policy under “How do we use this information?”, including to provide, personalize and improve the Facebook Products (including seamless integration between the Facebook Products), to provide measurement, analytics, and other business services (including ads)
, to promote safety, integrity and security, to communicate with you, and to research and innovate for social good. In addition to these purposes, we use the information we collect when you use Oculus Products in the following ways:
To power social features: We use information from Oculus Products to provide user-to-user communications and other social services across the Facebook Products, including identifying and connecting you with your friends (or people you recently interacted with in an experience) through Oculus Products.
Anyway, veel plezier met Facebook. Ik blijf er gewoon weg...
