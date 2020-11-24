Oculus geeft alsnog alle Quest 2-kopers gratis pc-game Asgard's Wrath

Alle kopers van de Oculus Quest 2 komen in aanmerking voor een exemplaar van de pc-game Asgard's Wrath, die op de vr-bril gespeeld kan worden via Oculus Link. Aanvankelijk gaf Oculus het spel alleen aan mensen die de headset recent kochten.

Vorige week kondigde Oculus aan dat mensen die een Quest 2 kopen en die na 20 november activeren, in aanmerking komen voor een gratis exemplaar van de 40 euro kostende Oculus Rift-game Asgard's Wrath. De pc-game is niet speelbaar op de standalone-headset, maar wel als de Quest 2 wordt aangesloten met een USB-C-kabel aan een computer.

Kopers die de Quest 2 al voor 20 november hebben aangeschaft, vielen buiten de boot. De headset kwam in september uit en gebruikers die de vr-bril eerder aanschaften, uitten op reddit en het gebruikersforum van Oculus daarover hun ongenoegen. Het bedrijf zegt naar die klachten te luisteren en meldt op Twitter dat iedereen die de Quest 2 heeft gekocht in aanmerking komt.

Mensen die de Quest 2 tussen 16 september en 20 november hebben aangeschaft, moeten een ticket aanmaken bij de klantenservice en de optie 'I am having an issue with Oculus Software or content' kiezen. Vervolgens moeten ze een betaalbewijs overleggen, om in aanmerking te komen voor de gratis game.

Gebruikers die na 20 november een nieuwe Quest 2 activeren, krijgen de game automatisch als ze hun headset met een pc verbinden en de Oculus-software opstarten. Asgard's Wrath is een uitgebreide rpg die exclusief voor de Oculus Rift is ontwikkeld en in 2019 verscheen. De game speelt zich af rond de noordse mythologie.