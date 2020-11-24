Cookies op Tweakers

Oculus geeft alsnog alle Quest 2-kopers gratis pc-game Asgard's Wrath

Alle kopers van de Oculus Quest 2 komen in aanmerking voor een exemplaar van de pc-game Asgard's Wrath, die op de vr-bril gespeeld kan worden via Oculus Link. Aanvankelijk gaf Oculus het spel alleen aan mensen die de headset recent kochten.

Vorige week kondigde Oculus aan dat mensen die een Quest 2 kopen en die na 20 november activeren, in aanmerking komen voor een gratis exemplaar van de 40 euro kostende Oculus Rift-game Asgard's Wrath. De pc-game is niet speelbaar op de standalone-headset, maar wel als de Quest 2 wordt aangesloten met een USB-C-kabel aan een computer.

Kopers die de Quest 2 al voor 20 november hebben aangeschaft, vielen buiten de boot. De headset kwam in september uit en gebruikers die de vr-bril eerder aanschaften, uitten op reddit en het gebruikersforum van Oculus daarover hun ongenoegen. Het bedrijf zegt naar die klachten te luisteren en meldt op Twitter dat iedereen die de Quest 2 heeft gekocht in aanmerking komt.

Mensen die de Quest 2 tussen 16 september en 20 november hebben aangeschaft, moeten een ticket aanmaken bij de klantenservice en de optie 'I am having an issue with Oculus Software or content' kiezen. Vervolgens moeten ze een betaalbewijs overleggen, om in aanmerking te komen voor de gratis game.

Gebruikers die na 20 november een nieuwe Quest 2 activeren, krijgen de game automatisch als ze hun headset met een pc verbinden en de Oculus-software opstarten. Asgard's Wrath is een uitgebreide rpg die exclusief voor de Oculus Rift is ontwikkeld en in 2019 verscheen. De game speelt zich af rond de noordse mythologie.

Door Julian Huijbregts

Nieuwsredacteur

24-11-2020 • 11:28

24-11-2020 • 11:28

151

Oculus Quest 2

vanaf € 349,-

Score: 4

Alles over dit product

Oculus Quest 2 Review

VR als standalone én voor pc, voor 350 euro

 369
VR-brillen Oculus

Reacties (151)

+2gunghir
24 november 2020 16:25
ze zeggen dat ik hem niet krijg hoor via support!
0Remsporium
@gunghir26 november 2020 10:11
Met een factuur van 7 november heb ik zojuist wel het spel ontvangen na het aanmaken van een ticket. Wellicht dat je het nogmaals kunt proberen.
0digitalanime
@gunghir26 november 2020 11:03
Heb de game ook mogen ontvangen via support. Mocht je de Quest 2 via de oculus website gekocht hebben dan hebben ze het order nummer en serie nummer van de Quest 2 nodig, en dan je Oculus user name.
In mijn support ticket heb ik aangegeven dat volgens de tweet met link erbij, eligible zou moeten zijn voor een gratis copy van Asgard's Wrath voor de PC.
Voordat ik support gecontacteerd heb heb ik wel even vlug de Quest 2 via link kabel aangesloten om zeker te zijn dat deze game inderdaad nog niet in mijn library zat.
+1darknessblade
24 november 2020 11:33
Denken ze echt dat 1 gratis game mensen lokt om de VR bril waarvoor Facebook login verplicht is te gaan kopen?
+1Ronosho
@darknessblade24 november 2020 11:36
Eerlijk gezegd kan ik er niet wakker van liggen.
Ik ben er zeer tevreden over.
+1dylan111111
@Ronosho24 november 2020 11:42
Nice, ook op het moment dat ze jouw data gaan verkopen aan zorg verzekeringen die zien dat je in slechte fysieke staat bent en daardoor je maandlijkse premie uit voorzorg maar verdubbeld wordt? ;)

Aangezien facebook eenzijdig de voorwaarde kan veranderen en jij het product voor ze bent moet je wel goed gaan na denken over deze dingen.
+2sithlord2
@dylan11111124 november 2020 12:58
Maar deze voorwaarden kunnen nooit boven de wet staan. En facebook mag die data dus niet doorgeven aan verzekeringsmaatschappijen zonder jouw toestemming (in de EU toch, vanwege GDPR).
+1Ronosho
@dylan11111124 november 2020 11:47
Maar dat is vrijwel met elke dienst zo.
Volgens mij was er ook een bank die jou transactie door verkoopt om zo betere advertenties voor jou aan te bieden.

Je gebruikt toch ook Whatsapp?
+2paoper
@Ronosho24 november 2020 11:53
Je gebruikt toch ook Whatsapp?
Ik niet dus.

De voorbeelden die je aandraagt en zeggen "ja maar anderen doen het ook" lijken mij fallacies te zijn van een subtype van een 'red herring'. Dat een ander x doet betekent nog niet dat wij dat goed moeten vinden of dat er geen alternatief voor mogelijk zou (moeten) zijn
+1Ronosho
@paoper24 november 2020 12:04
Je hoort mij niet zeggen dat ik het goed vind.
Echter heb ik er wel vrede mee, ik dwing je ook niet een quest 2 te kopen ;)
+1Basszje
@Ronosho24 november 2020 12:05
Whatsapp is ook maar een app. Hier zou een apparaat wat verplicht gekoppeld is aan een of andere dienst nooit in huis komen, punt. Een app pleur je gewoon weg en klaar ben je. Met een dergelijk product zit je veel langer vast aan een de grillen van een dienst.

Zaken als Alexa, Ring en dat soort meuk zou ook niet mijn huis in komen om dezelfde reden.
+1YGDRASSIL
@Basszje24 november 2020 13:13
De HTC Vive doet ook niet zoveel zonder steam account.
0Basszje
@YGDRASSIL24 november 2020 13:16
Voorlopig geen VR dus voordat men dat soort dingen heeft uitgezocht :) Imo doet men de slechte adoptie van VR zichzelf aan met dergelijke fratsen en fragmentatie.
+1Backslash1234
@dylan11111124 november 2020 12:52
Dat mag helemaal niet in Nederland. Zorgverzekeraars mogen de premie niet baseren op gezondheidsdata.

Om eerlijk te zijn zie ik het verschil niet zo met het inloggen in Google en Apple met Android en iPhone teefoons
0dylan111111
@Backslash123424 november 2020 13:11
Een VR bril levert andere omgevingsdata en persoonlijke data op dan een telefoon. Denk aan de hand tracking en ingebouwde camera's om de omgeving te tracken.

Klopt, dat staat in de Zorgverzekeringswet
Bron: https://wetten.overheid.nl/BWBR0018450/2020-03-19

- Zorgverzekeraars zijn verplicht iedereen te accepteren, het maakt daarbij niet uit hoe gezond de verzekerde is.
- De persoonlijke situatie van de verzekerde mag niet van invloed zijn op de premie. Dit betekent dat de gezondheid, de leeftijd of het inkomen van de verzekerde geen verschil maakt voor de hoogte van de premie.

Zonder verder te zoeken kan ik bedenken dat dit in andere landen niet zo goed is geregeld/afgesproken.
+3Backslash1234
@dylan11111125 november 2020 00:21
Een iphone ziet echt meer van de leefwereld van een gebruiker dan een Oculus VR bril. Met je telefoon maak je foto's die je vervolgens upload naar apple en google. Die oculus bril ziet alleen je zolder.
0Gutser
@dylan11111124 november 2020 14:36
even advocaat van de duivel
- iedereen kan die app installeren dus niemand wordt uitgesloten.
- Ook als je de app niet installeert wordt je geaccepteerd, je betaalt alleen iets meer. Dat heeft niets te maken met je persoonlijke situatie, maar met je persoonlijke voorkeur.

Het enige wat ik lan bedenken is dat mensen zonder mobiel worden uitgesloten omdat ze de app niet kunnen installeren. .
0OmgItsKoen
@dylan11111124 november 2020 11:47
Dit soort onzin lees ik nu al jaren en privacy gekkies blijven dit maar aandragen als argument maar ik moet het nog steeds zien gebeuren.
+1Gutser
@OmgItsKoen24 november 2020 14:43
Dit soort onzin lees ik nu al jaren en privacy gekkies blijven dit maar aandragen als argument maar ik moet het nog steeds zien gebeuren.
Misbruik van data door facebook heeft natuurlijk al lang plaatsgevonden. Bekend voorbeeld is het Facebook–Cambridge Analytica data scandal
+2OmgItsKoen
@Gutser24 november 2020 14:43
Hoeveel last ik daarvan heb gehad? Precies 0. Altijd maar die doemscenario's eruit gooien terwijl het helemaal niet zo heftig is.
+1Gutser
@OmgItsKoen24 november 2020 16:22
Ik moet toch echt even bezwaar maken tegen het begrip 'doomscenario'. Een scenario is iets wat zou kunnen gebeuren maar nog niet gebeurd is. Dat is hier dus niet het geval. Het is gewoon gebeurd. Dat kun je bagataliseren, maar je mag niet doen alsof het niet gebeurd is. En ik vind het vrij heftig dat op die manier verkiezingen beinvloed worden. Zoals die van Trump.

"Donald Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign utilized the harvest data to build psychographic profiles, determining users' personality traits based on their Facebook activity. The campaign team used this information as a micro-targeting technique, displaying customized messages about Trump to different US voters on various digital platforms. Ads were segmented into different categories, mainly based on whether individuals were Trump supporters or potential swing votes. Supporters of Trump received triumphant visuals of him, as well as information regarding polling stations. Swing voters were instead often shown images of Trump’s more notable supporters and negative graphics or ideas about his opponent, Hillary Clinton. For example, the collected data was specifically used by “Make America Number 1 Super PAC” to attack Clinton through constructed advertisements that attempted to highlight the corruption of Clinton as a way of propping up Trump as a better candidate for presidency."

Ik weet, 1 bron is geen bron. Maar in het originele wiki artikel wordt naar andere bronnen verwezen en er zijn tal van andere officiele bronnen en documenten te vinden. Brittany Kayser heeft er een heel interressant en leesbaar boek over geschreven. Aanrader.
0cappie
@Gutser26 november 2020 01:08
Je kunt er ook gewoon voor kiezen om facebook niet te gebruiken he? Ik gebruik het omdat het moet voor m'n VR bril, maar verder totaal niet. Daarnaast blokkeer ik facebook in een container,en block ik alles met adblockers en fingerprint-, tracking- en javascript blockers..

Dus waarom is het ook alweer een probleem? Vanwege die ene login? of omdat ze weten wat ik doe met m'n headset?

Al dit gejank.. echt totaal niet boeiend.. facebook betekent niks voor mij, en ik niks voor facebook, en dat blijft zo.
0dylan111111
@OmgItsKoen24 november 2020 11:50
Het is geen onzin dat de voorwaarde eenzijdig veranderd kan worden.

Uit jouw reactie begrijp ik dat je pas gaat handelen/reageren wanneer het kwaad al geschied is?
+1OmgItsKoen
@dylan11111124 november 2020 11:51
Exact, eerst zien, dan geloven. Ik ga niet in angst leven voor een potentieel risico.

[Reactie gewijzigd door OmgItsKoen op 24 november 2020 11:51]

+1dylan111111
@OmgItsKoen24 november 2020 11:53
"Exact, eerst zien, dan geloven. Ik ga niet in angst leven voor een potentieel risico."

Ik zeg toch niet dat je in angst moet leven? Maar even als nuchtere nederlander even nadenken voor de mogelijke gevolgen van het in gebruik nemen van en product is niks mis mee.
+1CH4OS
@dylan11111124 november 2020 12:13
Sorry, maar het voorbeeld dat je aanhaalt, dat doordat Facebook de data verkoopt de zorgverzekering vervolgens de premie verdubbelt, is gewoon een extreem slecht voorbeeld. Naast onrealistisch ook totaal uit verband gerukt en simpelweg niet waar. Facebook verkoopt namelijk dergelijke (medische) data niet. Het is Facebook er alles aan gelegen om vooral advertenties te verkopen, het liefst zo specifiek mogelijk targetten, die leveren het meeste geld op. Zouden ze dus die data verkopen, zijn ze dus hun eigen advertentienetwerk de nek aan het omdraaien.

Als men de data van jou zou doorverkopen, kunnen ze er zelf niet meer aan verdienen via hun advertenties, dan is Facebook een dief van de eigen portemonnee. Zie hiervoor bijvoorbeeld https://www.nu.nl/nucheck...onder-ze-te-verkopen.html. Geen idee waarom Facebook voor deze data jouw medische data nodig zou zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door CH4OS op 24 november 2020 12:16]

0dylan111111
@CH4OS24 november 2020 12:46
Zolang facebook de privacy voorwaarden eenzijdig kan veranderen is er niks zeker. Voor een grote som geld is er veel mogelijk.
0CH4OS
@dylan11111124 november 2020 17:19
Tja, niemand kan boven de wet uit, ook Facebook niet. Als zij eenzijdig veranderen, zonder opnieuw toestemming te vragen, heb je op dat moment ook het recht om de overeenkomst te stoppen, op basis van het Recht op Vergetelheid kun je vervolgens de data laten verwijderen.
0JohnnieWbl
@CH4OS24 november 2020 13:26
"Naast onrealistisch ook totaal uit verband gerukt en simpelweg niet waar."
Drie min of meer dezelfde dingen maar goed, de samenvatting van het nu.nl artikel is op zich prima maar dat artikel spreekt zichzelf wel tegen (al is het misschien meer een semantische discussie over de term "verkopen").

Facebook verdient geld door dataprofielen van gebruikers op te bouwen waar adverteerders maar ook derde partijen gebruik van kunnen maken. Het gebruik van de profielen door derden, zo zou je kunnen stellen, wordt ook wel het doorverkopen van je gegevens genoemd. Door de hardware en software te beheren waarmee hun gebruikers zelf een headset op zetten, worden zoveel meer deuren geopend voor het uitbreiden van de dataprofielen die in de verkoop gaan. Het is niet de vraag óf medisch relevante data door Facebook opgeslagen gaat worden maar welke data precies, in welke mate, en wie gaan er toegang tot krijgen?

Natuurlijk kan dit alles positief uit te leggen zijn: als het algoritme ziet dat je al een aantal dagen anders reageert/beweegt dan normaal --> Facebook maakt alvast een Corona test afspraak voor je en waarschuwt degene met wie je het meest contact hebt. Helaas zijn er ook wel enkele doemscenario's denkbaar, in meer of mindere mate van waarschijnlijkheid (het aangedragen voorbeeld gaat wel uit van een erg vast slapende politiek imo).
+1Polshoogte
@dylan11111124 november 2020 11:56
Als zorgverzekeraars zover zijn dat ze facebook data gaan gebruiken om de premie te bepalen, wie zegt dan dat ze uw premie ook niet omhoog gooien omdat u een risico vormt als compleet onbekende?

In de VS is het nu al een dingetje dat als je jarenlang creditcards hebt gebruikt en die netjes op tijd aflost je een betere creditrating hebt dan iemand die daar nog nooit met een creditcard heeft betaald. Jezelf van de radar houden is ook verdacht is de redenatie.
+1dylan111111
@Polshoogte24 november 2020 12:50
Goeie reactie! Exact wat je verteld. Ze zouden iedereen standaard meer kunnen laten betalen tenzij je hun app installeert en hun ingestelde sport doelen behaald.
ASR is hiermee al bezig door korting te geven als je sport via een app: https://www.rtlnieuws.nl/...rgverzekering-verzekeraar
0Ramon
@dylan11111124 november 2020 11:48
Ik ben benieuwd uit welke data Facebook kan opmaken wat mijn fysieke gesteldheid is? Misschien doordat ik in allerlei fietsreis/wielrengroepen zit?
0dylan111111
@Ramon24 november 2020 12:57
Ligt er aan welke facebook apparaten je gebruikt. Als je facebook VR gebruikt levert dat een shitload aan persoonlijk gebruikersdata op.
+1Aaargh!
@Ronosho24 november 2020 11:41
Niet iedereen denkt er zo over natuurlijk. Ik zal nooit een Facebook account aanmaken, als ik ooit zo'n ding gekocht had en ik moest plotseling een FB account aanmaken dan ging ie gewoon de vuilnisbak in.
+1procyon
@Aaargh!24 november 2020 12:01
Ik heb er eentje aangemaakt voor mijn quest2. Er staat werkelijk niets op.
Ze kunnen nu wel zien waar ik ben en welke games in speel. Maar dat kan Steam/google/apple ook.

Ja had het ook liever niet gehad. Maar de prijs maakt veel goed. Het platform zelf is echt prima en de standalone apps zijn top. Het is zo leuk om de set mee te nemen naar familie en vrienden en ze kennis te laten maken met Beat Sabre etc.

Check wat Linus erover zegt :)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wpkKU7RJyLM
0Fedo
@procyon24 november 2020 14:39
Je bedoelt dat-ie zegt dat die flutreview gesponsord is door Facebook? Geweldig, bij LTT krijg je open en bloot wij-van-WC-eend reviews en die lui worden nog serieus genomen ook.
+3procyon
@Fedo24 november 2020 15:26
Facebook zal hem betaald hebben om een item over de Quest 2 te maken. Dat is niet zo gek omdat hij een platform heeft dat miljoenen mensen bereikt.

In de eerste zin geeft hij hier all full disclosure over. Niets mis mee. (of stopte jij toen al gelijk met kijken?)

Betreft privacy:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wpkKU7RJyLM&t=280

De rest van de review is gewoon factueel en geeft je een goede indruk wat je kan verwachten van de hardware. Voor 300 euro krijg je gewoon een hele relaxte VR headset met hoge resolutie en 90Hz ondersteuning.

Ikzelf steel HalfLife Alyx compleet draadloos via Wifi. Geen enkele draad, hoge resolutie en hoge refreshrate. Dit kan op geen enkele andere headset. Ook niet op 1000+ euro modellen

Heb je geen computer dan kan je simpele games spelen via de Snapdragon. Werkelijk geniaal en iedereen die ik er mee laat gamen wil ook zo'n ding hebben.

[Reactie gewijzigd door procyon op 24 november 2020 15:41]

0cappie
@procyon26 november 2020 01:21
laat ze toch janken.. ondertussen starten wij virtual desktop op om met SteamVR de vetste games wireless op 90Hz te spelen 🤣 (VR bundle op humblebundle btw, aanradertje)
+1dani!
@Aaargh!24 november 2020 12:03
die facebook login is ook echt wat me tegen houd om de quest 2 te halen helaas nog geen goeie alternative voor de prijs en kracht van de quest 2 dus maar afwachten :(
+1Ronosho
@dani!24 november 2020 12:12
Ik zou doen wat @procyon aangeeft, gewoon een aanmaken speciaal voor de quest.
+1Zwaai Haai
@Ronosho24 november 2020 14:14
Let erop dat je aan een aantal voorwaarden moet voldoen waaronder
- Je moet dezelde naam gebruiken als de naam die je in het dagelijks leven gebruikt;
- Je moet accurate informatie over jezelf geven
- Je mag maar één account (je eigen) en moet je tijdlijn gebruiken voor persoonlijke doeleinden;
- Je mag niet eerder uitgeschakeld zijn vanwege schendingen van de facebook voorwaarden of beleidsregels;
https://www.facebook.com/legal/terms/plain_text_terms
0cappie
@Zwaai Haai26 november 2020 01:15
mijn vers aangemaakte facebook account voldoet exact aan die voorwaarden.. ik had nog geen account, dus nu wel, maar compleet leeg zonder aanvullende data, aangemaakt conform hun voorwaarden.

Ze weten nu nog niks van me wat ze al niet via linkedin, twitter of m'n persoonlijk website kunnen scrapen..
+1Enai
@Aaargh!24 november 2020 11:56
Indien je al een Oculus hebt, kun je 'm nog twee jaar gebruiken zonder account. Aan het huidige tempo van de ontwikkelingen op VR-vlak heb je dan toch allang een nieuwe (van een andere fabrikant).
+1JohnnieWbl
@Enai24 november 2020 13:41
Dat kan inderdaad nog met een Q1, niet meer met nieuwe hardware zoals een Q2.
+1Powergrim
@darknessblade24 november 2020 11:37
De reactie hierboven word gemind. Maar er is wel wat voor te zeggen. De headset word op de markt gedumpt voor prijzen waarvan je weet dat deze veeeeel te laag ligt. Je weet dus ook dat je zelf het product bent. Daarnaast komt er dus nu nog eens een game bij van €40,-. Je moet echt achter je oren krabben wil je deze headset kopen, je betaalt niet alleen met centen!
+1snmght
@Powergrim24 november 2020 11:41
Waar betaal ik dan precies mee? Ik had voorheen geen Facebook account maar nu een account uitsluitend voor de Oculus.
+2Powergrim
@snmght24 november 2020 11:47
En op dat account heb jij je 100% aan de voorwaarden van Facebook gehouden. En deel je dus gebruikersdata van jouw headset met Facebook. En heb je dus persoonlijke data gedeeld met Facebook alleen omdat je wilt gamen of een filmpje kijken met een headset. Dat is dus hetgeen waarmee je betaald.

Kan jij aangeven dat je niet 100% aan de voorwaarden heb gehouden, dan ben je opeens in overtreding van de voorwaarden en word opeens je headset een brick. Waarom moet Facebook een headset bricken als je iets van je informatie niet lekker invult. Dat wil toch zeggen dat ze die informatie dusdanig belangrijk vinden dat ze er "iets" mee doen.
+1Budha
@Powergrim24 november 2020 12:07
Klopt, dus weet je wat te doen met het Facebook account dat je enkel hebt voor VR, namelijk zand in de machine gooien. Dingen liken waar je niets mee hebt of je nooit bent geweest, lid worden van groepen die niet aansluiten bij jouw interesses, etc.
+1hoeksmarp
@Budha24 november 2020 12:32
Of gewoon facebook verder niet gebruiken met dat account. Overigens mag facebook volgens mij (Europees) wettelijk de informatie van jouw Oculus niet gebruiken tenzij jij daar expliciet mee instemt (en de mogelijkheid hebt om dat niet te doen).
+2dycell

@hoeksmarp24 november 2020 16:20
Overigens mag facebook volgens mij (Europees) wettelijk de informatie van jouw Oculus niet gebruiken tenzij jij daar expliciet mee instemt (en de mogelijkheid hebt om dat niet te doen).

Waar denk jij dat je mee instemt als jij een Facebook account aanmaakt? Hint: je offert alles op behalve je
ziel... Het is een van de slechtste voorwaarden die je maar kunt accepteren.

Daarnaast heb je de voorwaarden van Oculus geaccepteerd. Die zijn ook enorm slecht. Zelfs camera beelden van je omgeving mogen doorgestuurd worden. Alles maar dan ook alles wordt doorgestuurd, en daar heb je allemaal toestemming voor gegeven...

Facebook verzamelt verder ook alle informatie mogelijk zonder dat je een account hebt. Met simpele kruisverbanden (familie, vrienden, andere apps zoals WhatsApp en Instagram) weet men prima wie je bent ondanks dat je niet bent ingelogt.

Privacy op internet is een illusie maar Facebook accepteren is letterlijk een contract met de duivel..
Maar iedereen heeft verder natuurlijk het recht om dat contract te tekenen!
+1hoeksmarp
@dycell24 november 2020 16:25
Dat Facebook het doet (hoewel ik daar niet honderd procent zeker van ben dat ze het (nog) doen) betekent niet dat ze dat wettelijk mogen. In dit geval zegt de GDPR toch echt dat het bij wet verboden is.
+1dycell

@hoeksmarp24 november 2020 17:08
Ze geven in de voorwaarden aan dat ze het mogen doen. Of het wel of niet gebeurd is natuurlijk nooit te zeggen zonder inzicht van Facebook maar reken er maar op dat het gebeurd.

Wat je met de GDPR bedoeld snap ik niet.. Jij gaat akkoord met de voorwaarden dus je gaat daadwerkelijk een contract aan met Facebook (en je hebt dus toestemming gegeven). Een 'ik wil dit niet' knop bestaat niet en dan wanneer je de voorwaarden niet accepteer zal de software niet starten (en de HMD niet werken).
+1hoeksmarp
@dycell24 november 2020 17:47
Wat je met de GDPR bedoeld snap ik niet.. Jij gaat akkoord met de voorwaarden dus je gaat daadwerkelijk een contract aan met Facebook (en je hebt dus toestemming gegeven). Een 'ik wil dit niet' knop bestaat niet en dan wanneer je de voorwaarden niet accepteer zal de software niet starten (en de HMD niet werken).
En dat is precies een van de dingen die GDPR niet toestaat.
+1dycell

@hoeksmarp24 november 2020 18:59
Waar Facebook volgens hun prima aan voldoen:
https://www.facebook.com/business/gdpr

Ik zou graag een bron willen zien van een 'punt' waar Facebook dan niet aan voldoet... Het lijkt mij sterk dat het leger van Facebook juristen dit niet volledig dichtgetimmerd hebben. Dit is hun core business, niet een of ander spelletje.
+1hoeksmarp
@dycell25 november 2020 10:24
Van de pagina die je zelf linkt.
Contractuele noodzaak

Gegevens die worden verwerkt, moeten een noodzakelijke grondslag hebben voor de service en worden gedefinieerd in het contract met de persoon.
Als Facebook jouw bewegingsgegevens gebruikt voor hun advertorial service, voldoen ze hier echt niet aan.
0dycell

@hoeksmarp25 november 2020 14:22
noodzakelijke grondslag hebben voor de service
Dat is simpel: verbetering van het product.
Dat is wat iedereen aangeeft als ze data verzamelen. Dat wil echter niet zeggen dat ze inderdaad deze informatie mogen gebruiken voor advertenties... Maar dat hebben ze ook gewoon in hun voorwaarden staan.
Je kijkt namelijk niet ver genoeg:
https://www.oculus.com/legal/terms-of-service/

The Permissions You Give Us

Permission to use content you create and share. The license granted in Section 3.3 of the Facebook Terms of Service includes content that you create, share, post, or upload on or in connection with Oculus Products (consistent with applicable Privacy Settings). This means, for example, that if you create or upload videos using Oculus Products, you give us permission to store, copy, and share them with others (again, consistent with your Privacy Settings), such as Facebook Products and Facebook Company Products, or service providers that support those products and services. This license is solely for the purposes of providing and improving Facebook Products and services (including the Oculus Products) as described in Section 1 of the Facebook Terms of Service and in these Oculus Terms and will end when your content is deleted from our systems (as described in more detail in Section 3.3 of the Facebook Terms of Service).

Permission to update software you use or download. As stated in Section 3.3 of the Facebook Terms of Service, if you download or use our software, you give us permission to download and install updates to the software where available. For clarity, this right includes permission to download and install updates to software embedded on your device, including during device setup. If you use a Third-Party Service, you understand and agree that we may install upgrades, updates and additional features for the Third-Party Service.

Permission to use your name, profile picture, and information about your actions with ads and sponsored content. You give us permission to use your name and profile picture and information about actions you have taken in Oculus Products next to or in connection with ads, offers, and other sponsored content that we display across our Facebook Products, without any compensation to you. Ads like this can be seen only by people who have your permission to see the actions you've taken in Oculus Products. You can learn more about your ad settings and preferences at https://www.facebook.com/about/ads/.

Dat is slechts een tipje van de sluier...
Kort door de bocht mag Facebook alleen al met deze voorwaarden alles wat jij met de headset gebruiken voor zichzelf, ze mogen je alle software (inclusief 3rd party) aanpassen zoals ze willen zonder jouw opnieuw op de hoogte te stellen en iedere keer als jij een advertentie of aanbieding ziet, mag facebook dis overal gebruiken inclusief een advertentie maken met jouw profiel en dat aan andere mensen laten zien alsof jij dit gepost hebt. Dit doen ze overigs al jaren:
https://nos.nl/artikel/20...gebruiken-in-reclame.html

Verder:
https://www.oculus.com/legal/privacy-policy/

What kind of information do we collect?

In addition to the information described in the Facebook Data Policy under “What kinds of information do we collect?”, we collect the following categories of information when you use Oculus Products:
Physical Features: We collect information about your physical features and dimensions, such as your estimated hand size when you enable hand tracking.
Content: We collect content you create using Oculus Products, such as your avatar, a picture you post, an object you sculpt, or audio content you create, and information about this content, such as the date and time you created the content.
Cookies and Similar Technologies: We receive information collected in or through various technologies on Oculus Products, including cookies, pixels, local storage, and similar technologies. Learn more about how we use these technologies on our websites and mobile apps in the Oculus Cookies Policy.
Interactions: We collect information about the features you interact with on our Oculus Products. For example, we receive information about your Oculus Browser usage, such as interactions with recommended pages, which browser features you use, crash reporting data, and other statistics related to your Oculus Browser. You can learn more about how we collect and use information from other features you interact with on the Oculus Products in our Oculus Privacy FAQ.
Environmental, Dimensions and Movement Data: We collect information about your environment, physical movements, and dimensions when you use an XR device. For example, when you set up the Oculus Guardian System to alert you when you approach a boundary, we receive information about the play area that you have defined; and when you enable the hand tracking feature, we collect technical information like your estimated hand size and hand movement data to enable this feature.
Information From Third Parties: We receive information about you from third parties, including third party apps, developers, other online content providers, and marketing partners. For example, we receive information from developers about your achievements in their app and share that information with your friends on Oculus. We also collect content and information that other people provide when they use Oculus Products. This can include information about you, like when they send us an abuse report that refers to or contains video of you.
Technical System Information: we collect technical system information such as crash logs which may contain your user ID, device ID, IP address, local computer file path, feature quality, amount of time it takes to load a feature, and whether you use a certain feature.

How do we use this information?

We use information we collect when you use Oculus Products for the purposes described in the Facebook Data Policy under “How do we use this information?”, including to provide, personalize and improve the Facebook Products (including seamless integration between the Facebook Products), to provide measurement, analytics, and other business services (including ads), to promote safety, integrity and security, to communicate with you, and to research and innovate for social good. In addition to these purposes, we use the information we collect when you use Oculus Products in the following ways:
To power social features: We use information from Oculus Products to provide user-to-user communications and other social services across the Facebook Products, including identifying and connecting you with your friends (or people you recently interacted with in an experience) through Oculus Products.

Anyway, veel plezier met Facebook. Ik blijf er gewoon weg...

[Reactie gewijzigd door dycell op 25 november 2020 14:23]

+1snmght
@hoeksmarp24 november 2020 12:42
Dat was mijn plan ook inderdaad. Ik heb dan niet het gevoel veel concessies te doen of meer te betalen dan de aanschafprijs.
+2amigob2
@snmght24 november 2020 13:08
En maar denken dat je geen data aan Facebook geeft. veel sites waar je ook kunt inloggen me Facebook, loggen data naar facebook, ook van mensen die niet zijn ingelogd , en via cookies kunnen ze die gewoon aan jou account hangen, zint voor ge begint.
+1snmght
@amigob224 november 2020 13:11
Echt? Ik log verder niet in op telefoon of laptop. Nooit niet. Toch knap dat ze mij dan wel volgen.

Als ik jou zo hoor maakt het misschien wel helemaal niets uit wat ik wel of niet doe, ze volgen me toch wel. :+
+2Boermansjo
@snmght24 november 2020 14:33
Voor mij ligt het probleem niet direct het hebben van een account, wel wat ze allemaal verzamelen.
Omdat ik ook twijfels had met mijn Oculus Quest, heb ik eens gekeken wat er veranderd.
onder andere
Welke soorten gegevens verzamelen we?

Behalve de gegevens die worden beschreven in het Gegevensbeleid van Facebook onder 'Welke soorten informatie verzamelen we?', verzamelen we de volgende categorieën gegevens wanneer je Oculus-producten gebruikt:
Fysieke Kenmerken: We verzamelen gegevens over jouw fysieke kenmerken en afmetingen, zoals jouw geschatte handgrootte wanneer je Hand volgen inschakelt.

Gegevens met betrekking tot Omgeving, Afmetingen en Beweging: We verzamelen gegevens over jouw omgeving, fysieke bewegingen en afmetingen als je een XR-apparaat gebruikt. Als je bijvoorbeeld het Guardian System van Oculus instelt om een melding te ontvangen als je een grens nadert, ontvangen we gegevens over het door jou gedefinieerde speelgebied. Wanneer je de functie Hand volgen inschakelt, verzamelen we technische gegevens zoals jouw geschatte handgrootte en gegevens over handbewegingen om deze functie in te schakelen.
En geen zorgen, iemand zal zeker wel je gsm nummer tussen zijn contacten hebben staan met je naam en achternaam. Kans is dat deze persoon ook Whatsapp heeft staan en weet facebook al wie je vrienden zijn en nog andere zaken.
(Als je met de VR gaat spelen ook direct hoe groot je bent en de maten van je handen 8)7
0roberto250b
@Boermansjo24 november 2020 16:15
(Als je met de VR gaat spelen ook direct hoe groot je bent en de maten van je handen 8)
En als je ooit vergeet je onderbroek aan te trekken of deze juist uittrekt. Filmt facebook dat ook allemaal en ze houden alles bij wat er op je scherm gebeurt. Krijg je wellicht advertenties voor blauwe pilletjes.

Of je een facebook account hebt of niet, ze weten nu ook al genoeg van je is geen argument. Ze zijn niet zomaar opzoek naar steeds nieuwe informatie want ze weten nog niet alles. En dat zou zo moeten blijven.
0Gutser
@snmght24 november 2020 14:24
Om te beginnen weten ze waar je woont (wifi). Vervolgens deel je dus alle spraak en beelden die de sensoren oppikken. Daarmee kunnen ze dus precies in kaart brengen welke producten je allemaal in huis hebt, wat je gezinssamenstelling is, hoe de gezinsleden er uitzien, wat hun namen zijn en wat hun individuele interresses zijn. Je plaatst een microfoon en camera in je huis en streamt alle content naar fb.
Ik zeg, dank je de koekoek. En als iemand in het huis over (bedrijfsgevoelige) informatie beschikt of anderszins een (politiek, veiligheid etc) gevoevilige functie heeft, zou ik helemaal wel drie keer nadenken voor ik dit soort apparatuur in huis zou halen. Maar ook zonder dat vind ik het zeer discutabel.
0Wilglide
@snmght25 november 2020 09:20
Het maakt altijd uit. Wat Facebook nu doet met de quest is gewoon niet ok, dus geef je op z'n minst geen geld toe.
+1Beakzz
@hoeksmarp24 november 2020 12:56
De ervaring leert dat Facebook iets vaak toch doet en dan krijgen ze tik op de vingers en zeggen sorry en dan proberen ze weer wat anders. Ook met mijn CV1 was er erg veel dataverkeer tot ik een app installeerde. ook als de Oculus app niet draaide. Nee het verplichte FB account was voor mij gewoon het laatste duwtje dat ik nodig had om over te stappen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Beakzz op 24 november 2020 12:58]

0cappie
@Powergrim26 november 2020 00:48
Wat is nou het probleem? Ik gebruik een facebook account met m'n eigen naam en foto, maar ik doe verder geen fuck met facebook.. daarnaast heb ik de facebook container plugin en adblock ik facebook helemaal de moeder.

Wat is nou precies voor mij de issue met die facebook koppeling? Wil je me dat eens uitleggen, want ik gebruik het ding al ruim 2 maanden zonder problemen.
+1Elefant
@snmght25 november 2020 06:02
Je betaalt met de toekomst van je kinderen. Als zij ze mogen brainwashen met reclame, propaganda en andere zooi, krijg jij nu korting. Is dat geen goede deal?

Wat zijn mensen toch naïef. Als je mensen zou zeggen, wil je een headset op je hoofd zetten waarmee we jouw hersenen en die van je kinderen indringend kunnen programmeren, zeggen ze dat nooit! Maar zeg je: We hebben een headset voor leuke spelletjes met korting, en by the way het wordt onderdeel van ons sociale netwerk. Dan zeggen ze: Waar kan ik hem krijgen? En Tweakers reviewers haasten zich om hem aan te prijzen, want hé, hij is goedkoop!

Mark Zuckerberg noemt zijn gebruikers "dumb fucks". Daar is best iets voor te zeggen, als je cynisch en gewetenloos bent als hij. Hij gaat dat zijn kinderen echt niet zo'n ding op hun hoofd zetten. Hij weet wel beter. Hij zegt tegen zijn zoon: Kijk zoon, veel mensen zijn net als staldieren: gratis laten eten is een van de knopjes waar ze altijd op reageren, daarna kan je ze uitmelken. Overvoer ze tot ze verslaafd zijn en daarna werken ze levenslang voor jou. Kijk eens met wat voor een lawaai ze je begroeten als je de stal binnenkomt. Vol anticipatie dat je weer iets uitdeelt.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Elefant op 25 november 2020 06:28]

0snmght
@Elefant25 november 2020 06:20
Boude claims, ik hoor het wel als je ook zin hebt om ze nader te verklaren. Mijn kinderen komen op geen enkele wijze in aanraking met Facebook at the moment.
+1snmght
@Elefant25 november 2020 06:24
Je bent nu gewoon aan het trollen. Zeer onplezierig. Totdat je met gedegen bronnen je claims waarmaakt voor mijn specifieke geval staak ik deze discussie.
+1Elefant
@snmght25 november 2020 06:54
Niks trollen. Je wil het alleen niet horen. Als je mensen hun speeltje dreigt af te pakken, worden ze boos. Ooit wel eens een verslaafde aan zijn verstand proberen te brengen dat zijn gewoonte niet goed voor hem is. Dan worden ze heel boos. Pas als hun wereld in elkaar stort moeten ze dat idee aanvaarden. Dat zit heel diep, hun hersenen willen de dopamine en andere kicks in stand houden.

Maak je zelf maar wijs dat ik aan het trollen ben, als het misgaat kun je dat jezelf voorhouden. En als jij hier anderen mee kan slepen, dan voel je niet zo schuldig. Samen voelt altijd beter. Ik was niet de enige, Iedereen vond het. Ze hebben hem grootsschalig -1 gemod. En de tweakers-redactie zei ook dat het een goede deal was. Excuses genoeg om de eigen verantwoordelijkheid achter te verstoppen. Want je wil dat ding. En jouw kind straks ook. Want papa is het voorbeeld.

Een hoop mensen hier (fanatieke gamers) zijn een lost cause, maar als er hier eentje gaat nadenken door wat ik hier schrijf, dan is het al de moeite waard. Een kind gered? De wereld gered! En als jij dat trollen vindt, omdat je het niet plezierig vindt ... Tja, dit is geen plezierige boodschap. Misschien zijn de grootste genotbrengers wel niet onze vrienden. Misschien zijn het gewoon dealers. Misschien is zo een headset wel het elektronische equivalent van hard drugs. Instagram, Facebook, Whatsapp soft drugs, maar wil je echt een rush? Dan laat je hersenen bombarderen met visuele candy. En als je dat al fantastisch vindt: Wacht maar tot er levensechte porno beschikbaar komt op virtuele X-kanaal. Er zal een nieuwe wereld opengaan.

Maar er zal ook een wereld verloren gaan...

[Reactie gewijzigd door Elefant op 25 november 2020 08:15]

0cappie
@Elefant26 november 2020 00:53
Wat een aluhoedjes bullshit allemaal weer.. een account wat ik nergens voor gebruik, wat aangemaakt is conform de richtlijnen van Facebook, maar wat helemaal leeg gelaten wordt van data doordat ik het simpelweg niet gebruik en verder blokkeer in m'n browser.. hoe heeft dat invloed op mijn leven?

Alsjeblieft zeg.. ik ben ook wel eens aan het ranten, maar dit gejank slaat echt nergens op :)
0Elefant
@cappie26 november 2020 01:31
Wat een aluhoedjes bullshit allemaal weer.. een account wat ik nergens voor gebruik, wat aangemaakt is conform de richtlijnen van Facebook, maar wat helemaal leeg gelaten wordt van data doordat ik het simpelweg niet gebruik en verder blokkeer in m'n browser.. hoe heeft dat invloed op mijn leven?

Alsjeblieft zeg.. ik ben ook wel eens aan het ranten, maar dit gejank slaat echt nergens op
Het is een bepaald type die die wereld aan zichzelf afmeet. Hun wereld is nooit groter dan me, myself and I. Ook als Facebook iets maakt, kan dat alleen maar zijn met hen in gedachte, hoe zou het anders kunnen zijn? Zijn er dan nog andere belangrijke mensen op de wereld? Als zij geen slachtoffer zijn dan is toch niemand slachtoffer? In hun eigen beleving is dat een onweerlegbare logica, Cappie.

Best wel passelijk dat je bij beroep hebt ingevuld:
"Post-idealistische opportunist die grof geld verdient aan de stupiditeit, naiviteit en complete incompetentie van anderen met een gruwelijk geweldadige grafhekel aan straattaal."
Ik begrijp jouw logica en de onbedwingbare opwelling om mijn miskenning van jouw persoon aan de kaak te stellen. Beste Cappie, ik voorspel dat er een moment komt dat er een spreekwoordelijke bus over jou heen rijdt zonder dat de bestuurder omkijkt en jij je verbaasd afvraagt wat voor type hufter er aan het stuur zit.

Ik vind jou best wel grappig. :)
Je hebt een goed hart maar op de verkeerde plaats.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Elefant op 26 november 2020 02:10]

0cappie
@Elefant26 november 2020 10:33
Jij ook, dat van jou zou gekookt op je rug moeten hangen...

En hou je psychoanalyse voor je, daarmee laat je alleen maar zien hoe je jouw narcistische persoonlijkheid op heel de wereld om je heen projecteert.

Ik vind jouw soort smerig en achterbaks.. nou jij weer.

[Reactie gewijzigd door cappie op 26 november 2020 10:35]

0Elefant
@cappie26 november 2020 22:58
Jij ook, dat van jou zou gekookt op je rug moeten hangen...
Dat is niet vriendelijk.
En hou je psychoanalyse voor je, daarmee laat je alleen maar zien hoe je jouw narcistische persoonlijkheid op heel de wereld om je heen projecteert.

Ik vind jouw soort smerig en achterbaks.. nou jij weer.
Ik ben aardig tegen mensen die aardig tegen mij zijn.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Elefant op 27 november 2020 05:59]

0GertMenkel
@snmght24 november 2020 13:39
Let wel op: een ongebruikt Facebook-account kan door de bot-detectiealgoritmes als afwijkend worden gezien en daarom als bot worden bestempeld. Als dat gebeurt ben je al je aankopen etc. kwijt tot Facebook je account weer heractiveert (na o.a. het versturen van een kopie van je ID-bewijs en als ze je geloven).

Verschillende mensen zijn al hun games al kwijtgeraakt op deze manier. Ik zou dus met een ongebruikt Facebook-account even wachten voor ik mijn game-library zou vullen.
0snmght
@GertMenkel24 november 2020 14:23
Thanks dat is een zeer nuttige aanvulling. Zou wat mij betreft in het artikel of in de review genoemd mogen worden!
0Phrozbug
@GertMenkel24 november 2020 15:51
Verschillende mensen zijn al hun games al kwijtgeraakt op deze manier. Ik zou dus met een ongebruikt Facebook-account even wachten voor ik mijn game-library zou vullen.
Waar kan ik informatie vinden van mensen die al hun games zijn kwijtgeraakt? Ik heb een Oculus Quest 2 met Facebook account en games aangeschaft. Ik ben wel benieuwd naar de verhalen van mensen die geld hebben uitgegeven aan software en dit nu niet meer kunnen gebruiken.
+1hoeksmarp
@Powergrim24 november 2020 11:42
Ik vraag me wel af waarmee je volgens jou dan nog meer betaalt. Volgens Europese privacywetgeving mag je het delen van alle privacygevoelige informatie die geen direct doel heeft weigeren. Aangezien er bar weinig informatie van mij nodig is om dit apparaat te gebruiken, kan er toch erg weinig zijn wat met facebook gedeeld wordt, behalve misschien wie ik ben en welke spellen ik gekocht heb. Dat laatste is informatie die je ook aan Microsoft geeft als je een Xbox one S hebt of aan Valve als je spellen via Steam koopt.
0_Dune_
@hoeksmarp24 november 2020 12:22
Het gaat hier niet om een Europees bedrijf maar om een Amerikaans en aangezien dat nogaltijd een issue is, waarbij de VS zich nog wel eens absoluut niets wil aantrekken van wat een andere dan zij zelf er van vinden. Zo mag Facebook ook niet om een copy van jouw ID of paspoort vragen, maar doen zij dit wel als jouw account disabled is. Zij gaan daarbij ook niet akkoord met een afgeschermd ID.

[Reactie gewijzigd door _Dune_ op 24 november 2020 12:30]

+1hoeksmarp
@_Dune_24 november 2020 12:29
De VS heeft niets te maken met de voorwaarden voor een in Europa aangeschaft product door een Europese klant.
+1GertMenkel
@_Dune_24 november 2020 13:42
Een Amerikaans bedrijf dat zaken doet in Europa heeft zich ook gewoon aan de GDPR/AVG te houden. Daarnaast worden Facebook's diensten overigens in Europa verkocht door hun lokale dochteronderneming die wel in Europa gevestigd is.

Als je zelf merkt dat ze illegale dingen doen, overweeg dan een klacht in te dienen bij de autoriteit persoonsgegevens. Tot iemand ze rapporteert zal er niks aan veranderen, maar hier kan een behoorlijke boete op komen te staan.
0svennd
@_Dune_24 november 2020 13:07
GDPR slaat (ook) op producten en diensten die binnen de EU markt aan EU onderdanen worden verkocht. Facebook's Quest is dus helemaal deel daarvan, het is trouwens verboden om data verwerking te verplichten om je toestel te mogen gebruiken; Want om een quest te gebruiken hoeft Facebook niet te weten dat jij een bepaalde leeftijd hebt.

Blijkbaar is Duitsland het enige land die GDPR goed toepast; spijtig.
+1chaoscontrol
@Powergrim24 november 2020 11:44
90% die dit leest heeft een android of iphone die allemaal naar huis bellen met je data. Los daarvan heeft een groot percentage daarvan ook FB op zijn telefoon geïnstalleerd. Ik snap je punt maar een hoop mensen interesseert het weinig.
0Ronosho
@Powergrim24 november 2020 11:44
Wanneer is men niet het product?
+1com2,1ghz
@Ronosho24 november 2020 11:47
Wanneer het business model van het bedrijf het verkopen van hardware is en niet het vergaren van data.
In dit geval is het een combinatie.
0Ronosho
@com2,1ghz24 november 2020 11:50
ok, maar welke data wordt er actief vergaard waar ik last van zou hebben?

Ik heb een Quest 2, overtuig mij waarom ik deze weg zou doen
+1com2,1ghz
@Ronosho24 november 2020 12:02
Nou wat wordt er bij een Facebook account verzameld?
Even kijken. De sites die je bezoekt. Je persoonlijke voorkeuren. Je winkelgedrag. Je politieke voorkeur. Hoelaat jij bepaalde pagina's bezoekt. Wie jouw vrienden zijn. Jouw contactgegevens. Wat voor plaatjes jij allemaal hebt. Wie er op die plaatjes staan. Je emoties.

Koppel dit aan elkaar en je hebt een profiel. Om vervolgens jou doelgericht te gaan adverteren. Zij bepalen wat voor content jij ziet, en wat jij leuk vind en de beeldvorming ervan. Met als doel, dat jij je geld uitgeeft.
0Ronosho
@com2,1ghz24 november 2020 12:05
ok, maar ik heb daar geen last van anders had ik zn ding niet aangeschaft ;)
+1GroeneThee
@Ronosho24 november 2020 12:23
Correctie: je denkt dat jij er nu geen van last van hebt.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lkmoRW1CJYA
Filmpje van mijn oud werkgever, 12 jaar geleden al relevant.

Privacy opgeven doe je met een (achteloze) klik, beschermen kost helaas veel meer moeite.
+1Ronosho
@GroeneThee24 november 2020 12:29
Correct, ik ben me er ook zeker van bewust.

Laatst nog The Great Hack gezien, dat komt al erg in de buurt van wat de gevolgen zijn.
Echter denk ik niet dat ik zn gevaar loop met een leeg fb account voor de quest 2.
0Beakzz
@Ronosho24 november 2020 13:03
Het is natuurlijk wachten op het moment dat jouw lege account door FB ongeldig wordt verklaart tot je bewijst dat jij het bent. Misschien nooit, maar met een leeg account ben je niks waard voor FB.
0jaaoie17
@Beakzz24 november 2020 13:30
Maar als je nou echt een leeghoofd bent dan? :)
0Gitano
@Beakzz24 november 2020 14:30
Fout, een leeg account is nog altijd gekoppeld aan een ip adres waarvandaan de quest gebruikt wordt. Vervolgens worden er overal op internet bij o.a. Website bezoeken je data ook vastgelegd, en voila ze weten precies wie jij bent ookal denk jij je facebook account helemaal niet te gebruiken.

Ze weten meer data over je te verzamelen dan je je maar kan indenken.
+1_Dune_
@Ronosho24 november 2020 12:38
Wat @com2,1ghz nog vergeet te benoemen is dat de Oculus Quest2 jouw bewegingen kan registreren en doorgeven. Hoe jij beweegt zegt ook veel over jou. Da tgecombineerd met alle reeds genoemd gegevens, maakt het een leuk pakketje data voor veel geinteresseerden. Waardoor het veel waard wordt voor Facebook.

[Reactie gewijzigd door _Dune_ op 24 november 2020 14:27]

0hoeksmarp
@_Dune_24 november 2020 13:18
Maar dat is dan weer bij wet verboden.
0_Dune_
@hoeksmarp24 november 2020 13:38
Nederlandse wet inderdaad, waar Facebook zich blijkbaar niets van aantrekt, dat zegt iets over betreffende organisatie.
0hoeksmarp
@_Dune_24 november 2020 14:07
waar Facebook zich blijkbaar niets van aantrekt,
Waar blijkt dat uit?
Wat @com2,1ghz nog vergeet te benoemen is dat de Oculus Quest2 jouw bewegingnen kan registreren en doorgeven.
Heb jij aanwijzingen dat Facebook dit inderdaad doet?
0_Dune_
@hoeksmarp24 november 2020 14:26
Uit de vele reacties van voorgaande artikelen die over deze materie zijn gegaan. Tevens Redit staat er ook genoeg reacties. Met andere woorden al reeds velemalen hier besproken. :)
0hoeksmarp
@_Dune_24 november 2020 14:48
Heb je iets specifieks? Sorry, maar zolang ik niet zelf duidelijk bewijs zie ga ik niet af op "ik heb gelezen dat het zo is".
0_Dune_
@hoeksmarp24 november 2020 15:28
Een paar voorbeelden:

Kijk eens in de reactie onder dit artikel
Radar
Consumentenbond
Facebook zelf
In reacties op dit ComputerTotaal artikel
0hoeksmarp
@_Dune_24 november 2020 16:12
Dit gaat over het blokkeren van accounts voor zover ik kan zien. Er staat toch niets over het gebruik van bewegingsgegevens van Oculus door Facebook?
0Razelim
@_Dune_24 november 2020 14:03
Had de Quest niet ook reversed tracking?
Camera's in de headset die je kamer tracked voor niet alleen je bewegingen, maar ook de safe zone?

Ja, een bedrijf als Facebook zal vast zorgvuldig omgaan met een camera in je kamer.
0xoniq
@com2,1ghz24 november 2020 12:06
Nou wat wordt er bij een Facebook account verzameld?
Even kijken. De sites die je bezoekt. Je persoonlijke voorkeuren. Je winkelgedrag. Je politieke voorkeur. Hoelaat jij bepaalde pagina's bezoekt. Wie jouw vrienden zijn. Jouw contactgegevens. Wat voor plaatjes jij allemaal hebt. Wie er op die plaatjes staan. Je emoties.

Koppel dit aan elkaar en je hebt een profiel. Om vervolgens jou doelgericht te gaan adverteren. Zij bepalen wat voor content jij ziet, en wat jij leuk vind en de beeldvorming ervan. Met als doel, dat jij je geld uitgeeft.
Beetje net als Google dus, alleen betaal je daar niet alleen met je gegevens maar OOK de volle mep voor het toestel.
0Budha
@com2,1ghz24 november 2020 12:12
Dit gaat alleen op als je ingelogd bent op je Facebook account in je browser en de app installeert op je telefoon.

Zonder tracking cookies kan Facebook geen link leggen tussen je VR gebruik en de sites die je bezoekt, dus installeer Disconnect of een andere plugin die tracking blokkeert.
0com2,1ghz
@Budha24 november 2020 12:18
Geen idee daarover. Maar je gaat wel akkoord met de voorwaarden van Facebook. Weet niet of dit nog gevolgen heeft dat als ze indirect ergens anders van jou gegevens hebben dat ze dan wel toestemming hebben om het te gebruiken
0cappie
@com2,1ghz26 november 2020 00:59
Wil je mij eens uitleggen hoe facebook aan deze data komt als ik facebook verder niet gebruik, in een Firefox container draai en verder iedere vorm van tracking, fingerprinting, javascript of ads blokkeer van facebook & co. ??

Je bepaalt zelf nog altijd wat je op dat schijtplatform zet.. post je daar niks en blokkeer je ze op iedere andere manier, dan weten ze echt niks boeiends.. ja, m'n lengte en grootte van m'n handen.. spannend hoor.
0ilaurensnl
@Powergrim24 november 2020 11:55
Laten we eerlijk zijn is dat niet wat overal gebeurd? als hun een prijs van 500 euro hadden aangehouden dan hadden ook veel mensen een quest 2 genomen, vind dit juist wel een goede stap naar de goede richting qua prijzen; hopelijk neemt de rest kwa prijzen het ook over zouden nemen.

De prijzen zijn ook niet te laag; ze kunnen vast wel goed rondkomen met dit prijs...
0Wolfos
@Powergrim24 november 2020 19:51
En ondertussen koopt 9/10 hier wel een Android telefoon, want Apple is zo duur 8)7
Liefst ook nog van een Chinees merk natuurlijk want die zijn goedkoper. Stel je voor dat je betaalt voor software.

Er zit een hoop meer gevoelige data in je smartphone dan een VR headset.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Wolfos op 24 november 2020 19:53]

+1lommeva
@darknessblade24 november 2020 11:39
Ja... En gelijk hebben ze. Voor ons tweakers is dat mss een no-go, maar voor velen maakt dat geen hol uit. Als je dan 1 van de beste vr headset kan kopen, die dan ook nog eens 'bijna niks kost', en er een gratis game bovenop krijgt dan ga je veel mensen kunnen overtuigen.
+1Aiii
@lommeva24 november 2020 11:46
Ik denk dat sinds een paar jaar ook bij de "velen" wel degelijk een overweging die meetelt bij aanschaf. Internet privacy is echt geen niche onderwerp meer tegenwoordig, zeker niet voor wat betreft mediagiganten.

De prijs versus privacy overweging zal voor beide groepen gelden, en lang niet altijd zal een Tweaker kiezen voor privacy in plaats van gadget.
+1ItsNotRudy
@darknessblade24 november 2020 12:28
Je snapt dat het merendeel van alle mensen hier totaal geen probleem mee hebben en nu al dagelijks overal met Facebook inloggen waar dat mooie Login with FB knopje staat, right?
+1Cergorach
@darknessblade24 november 2020 12:32
Denken ze echt dat 1 gratis game mensen lokt om de VR bril waarvoor Facebook login verplicht is te gaan kopen?
Ja... Do you know people?

Als dit een zorg zou zijn, hadden we nu niet een paar miljard Facebook gebruikers! De doorsnee consument kan het aan zijn... laars geroest zijn wat wie doet met zijn/haar data. Want laten we eerlijk zijn, de mensen delen meer persoonlijke informatie via FB/YT/IG/Twitter, etc. dan dat die diensten verzamelen via cookies etc.
+112345j
@darknessblade24 november 2020 13:08
Het is een mooi product hoor! Voor een nette prijs.

Natuurlijk is het de keuze aan ieder zelf om de overweging te maken of je het OK vindt om er een Facebook account aan te koppelen. Het is goed om dit op voorhand te weten. Maar het doet niets af aan het prachtig apparaat en het plezier dat je ermee kunt hebben.

Van mij mogen ze prima de data verzamelen, dat is evenwel mijn keuze en mijn recht om te bepalen. Ik neem dan weer geen AH bonuskaart, ieder zijn keuzes

[Reactie gewijzigd door 12345j op 24 november 2020 13:14]

+1Ulas
@darknessblade24 november 2020 13:09
Je snapt dat er ook mensen bestaan die al een Facebook account hebben?
0cappie
@Ulas26 november 2020 01:23
eigen domme keuze.. komen ze er nu ineens achter hoe hard ze gen**kt worden door facebook? 🤣

lekker op tijd..
0jaaoie17
@darknessblade24 november 2020 13:26
Je kunt toch gewoon een fake account maken?
0darknessblade
@jaaoie1724 november 2020 14:24
Helaas worden Fake accounts geblokkeerd, en dan heb je een DUUR papiergewicht
0cappie
@darknessblade26 november 2020 01:24
hij is al te flashenet custom firmware, word dan gewoon een offline VR headset
0SuperDre

@darknessblade24 november 2020 16:33
Genoeg mensen die zich totaal niet druk maken over die Facebook login verplichting aangezien ze toch al een Facebook account hebben. En of de game werkelijk mensen aantrekt is een ander verhaal, hier ging het ook vooral om dat mensen die hun headset net hadden gekocht buiten de boot vielen, en vonden het dus oneerlijk omdat de headset nog maar net een maand op de markt is.
0AmigaWolf
@darknessblade24 november 2020 18:35
Denken ze echt dat 1 gratis game mensen lokt om de VR bril waarvoor Facebook login verplicht is te gaan kopen?
Ja, als ik een ding zeker weet is het dat, als je ziet dat Facebook gebruikers wereldwijd iedere week toeneemt, weet ik zeker dat de meeste mensen dus een Facebook account gaan nemen om de Oculus te gebruiken.
+1Tintel
24 november 2020 11:45
Waarom zo ingewikkeld met betaalbewijs en ticket? Ze hebben toch al je gegevens al? Account met daaraan gekoppeld het bezit van de headset en welke software je daarvoor bezit...
+1Polshoogte
@Tintel24 november 2020 12:04
t schijnt dat Facebook echt alles van je privéleven weet maar dit valt dan toch tegen
+1Tweakarim
24 november 2020 11:48
Eindeloos gezeur om de facebook login. Je logt er eenmaal mee in en merkt er verder niks meer van. Mensen die zich druk maken om hun privacy kunnen hem niet kopen of naar alternatieven kijken.

Ontopic: leuk en aardig een gratis game, maar het gros van de gebruikers zal de quest hebben gekocht om zn stand alone feature en dus geen geschikte pc hebben.
+1Wolfos
@Tweakarim24 november 2020 11:56
Zijn er echt alternatieven dan? Facebook is volgens mij de enige die standalone VR headsets maakt, en ze zijn ook nog eens beduidend goedkoper dan PCVR headsets die allemaal met kabels werken.
Na een paar maanden met de Rift S te hebben gespeeld ben ik ervan overtuigd dat dit de toekomst is. Veel vrijer zonder kabels, en betaalbaar voor de mainstream.
0SuperDre

@Wolfos24 november 2020 16:34
Tja, alternatieven zijn er altijd, maar daar kleven dan weer andere nadelen aan, zoals duurder of mindere opties.
+1patatman12
24 november 2020 11:47
Gaaf! Had deze op het verlanglijstje staan, en vond het jammer dat ik buiten de boot viel.
Alsnog een request aangevraagd, en hopelijk snel toegang tot de game!

Voor nu nog druk bezig met No Man's Sky en The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners. Ik heb me verbaasd over de immersie, en de nieuwe manier van een game ontdekken.
+1djneo-nl
24 november 2020 12:09
O wauw, fijn ook voor kopers voor 20 November. Ik had de headset op 17 November gekocht
0r44v
24 november 2020 11:45
Ik heb een Support ticket ingeschoten, het zou leuk zijn als dit werkt.

Als ik een reactie heb zal ik dat wel even melden :)
0Grotbewoner
24 november 2020 11:58
Ik vond die game zo slecht. Zo oppervlakkig.
0Sniffels
24 november 2020 12:25
Mocht hij in de black-fiday komen dan ga ik hem kopen, mocht hij niet in de aanbieding zijn (kans ik klein bij nieuw product) dan komt hij alsnog begin van de week. heb mijn fake facebook account (afkorting van mijn naam) al gekoppeld en die zit er al jaren op met via mn CV1.

Alsnog ontkoppelen bij het niet gebruiken.

Heeft iemand een tip voor de link kabel?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sniffels op 24 november 2020 12:26]

0MacorgaZ
@Sniffels24 november 2020 13:04
Link-kabel moet gewoon een goede USB-C 3.1 Gen 2-kabel zijn, op AliExpress voor 10-20 euro ofzo. Misschien hoeft ie niet eens Gen 2 te zijn, maar koop gewoon de beste die dan alsnog maar 20 euro is. En mocht je je Quest 2 daadwerkelijk draadloos willen gebruiken, praktisch gezien iedereen die een werkende, goede setup heeft voor Virtual Desktop is daar lyrisch enthousiast over :) Kost 20 dollar maar is bijna gelijkwaardig aan de link-kabel.
0Sniffels
@MacorgaZ24 november 2020 13:59
tnx! besteld op Amazon (is hij wat eerder in huis ;). Heb al mn spellen nog op mn PC staan van de CV1, dus wil gewoon 90hz met kabel. Draadloos zeker ook uitproberen natuurlijk
0OriginalCrash
@MacorgaZ24 november 2020 14:36
Virtual desktop werkt idd erg goed. Ik merk wel bij Population One dat ik beter speel op mijn Index dan op de Quest2 met VD. Dit zal waarschijnlijk door de latency komen waar je bij een singleplayer niets van merkt.
0Jxx
@OriginalCrash27 november 2020 06:31
Geen lag problemen ervaren na de laatste update? Het werkte uitstekend, totdat Oculus Link uit beta ging en ze wellicht willen stimuleren om een kabel te kopen. Of het is pure toeval, maar het werkt niet meer lekker.
0SuperDre

@Sniffels24 november 2020 16:37
Ga er maar niet van uit dat die een black friday prijs gaat krijgen, ding is pas net op de markt.
0Smurf
@Sniffels25 november 2020 09:31
Als je het niet erg vind dat de doos al een keer open is geweest zou je de tweedekansjes van Coolblue in de gaten kunnen houden.
Mijne zou "beschadigd" zijn. Stonden foto's bij met een pijl waar een kleine deuk zou moeten zitten. Bij aankomst nog eens goed bekeken of ik echt wat kon zien, maar nee. Ding ziet er gewoon puntgaaf uit. Ofwel: Bedankt voor de 40 euro korting.

Mijne kwam op 19 nov binnen, maar was waarschijnlijk al eerder een keer geactiveerd. Had dus niet het gevoel dat ik nét buiten de boot viel, maar toch leuk dat nu toch alle Q2 eigenaren in aanmerking komen. Ik denk alleen niet dat een i5 3570 met Radeon 7950 snel genoeg is, maar mocht m'n gamePC nog eens een upgrade krijgen heb ik in ieder geval al wat om te proberen :P
0Sniffels
@Smurf25 november 2020 09:44
Dank voor de tip, maar het op je hoofd dragen/zweten van het apparaat van het gezicht van een onbekende is mij de 40euro waard om het nieuw te kopen.

Hij komt morgen :) ben benieuwd
0haroldsnel
24 november 2020 12:51
Ook een ticket aangemaakt. Ben benieuwd of ze het gaan doen en hoe snel het gaat.
