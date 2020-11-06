Apple begint volgende maand met 'privacylabel' voor apps op iOS

Apple begint op 8 december met een 'privacylabels' voor apps op zijn mobiele besturingssysteem iOS. Op dat label moet staan welke data apps verzamelen en waarom. Vervolgens moeten gebruikers daar toestemming voor geven.

Het was eerst de bedoeling dat het 'privacylabel' met iOS 14 in september zou verschijnen, maar Apple stelde dat uit tot begin volgend jaar. Nu staat op een site van Apple voor ontwikkelaars dat de functie op 8 december live zal gaan.

Het toevoegen van de informatie is vanaf die datum nodig bij een update van de app of het indienen van een nieuwe app. Huidige versies van apps blijven werken, maar toestemming van gebruikers is nodig voor het krijgen van een Identification for Advertisers-code, of IDFA, te ontvangen, waarmee ze gebruikers voor advertentiedoeleinden kunnen tracken.

De bedoeling is dat productpagina's van apps ook duidelijk moeten maken welke datatypen apps verzamelen, wat het privacybeleid is en of code van derde partijen voor adverteren gebruikt wordt. Al die informatie moet in het label komen, waarna gebruikers toestemming moeten geven voor de tracking.