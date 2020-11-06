Apple begint volgende maand met 'privacylabel' voor apps op iOS

Apple begint op 8 december met een 'privacylabels' voor apps op zijn mobiele besturingssysteem iOS. Op dat label moet staan welke data apps verzamelen en waarom. Vervolgens moeten gebruikers daar toestemming voor geven.

Het was eerst de bedoeling dat het 'privacylabel' met iOS 14 in september zou verschijnen, maar Apple stelde dat uit tot begin volgend jaar. Nu staat op een site van Apple voor ontwikkelaars dat de functie op 8 december live zal gaan.

Het toevoegen van de informatie is vanaf die datum nodig bij een update van de app of het indienen van een nieuwe app. Huidige versies van apps blijven werken, maar toestemming van gebruikers is nodig voor het krijgen van een Identification for Advertisers-code, of IDFA, te ontvangen, waarmee ze gebruikers voor advertentiedoeleinden kunnen tracken.

De bedoeling is dat productpagina's van apps ook duidelijk moeten maken welke datatypen apps verzamelen, wat het privacybeleid is en of code van derde partijen voor adverteren gebruikt wordt. Al die informatie moet in het label komen, waarna gebruikers toestemming moeten geven voor de tracking.

Door Arnoud Wokke

Redacteur

06-11-2020 07:10

06-11-2020 • 07:10

58 Linkedin

Reacties (58)

6 november 2020 07:21
Goede zaak. Ik ben overigens wel benieuwd hoe betrouwbaar dit is.
Facebook en Google beschouwen bijvoorbeeld de data die ze extraheren uit jouw data niet als jou data (dus de voorwerpen die in je foto's herkend zijn of omdat je vaak op auto sites zit een label als "auto liefhebber"). Of sommige bedrijven verkopen je data een soort van geanonimiseerd terwijl het toch terug te brengen is op een persoon. We zien ook dat sommige bedrijven lak hebben aan waarheid, transparantie en openheid.

[Reactie gewijzigd door iAR op 6 november 2020 07:56]

+1Gadget Freak
@iAR6 november 2020 07:54
Google kan alle data terugleiden naar jou.

De data die Google aan derden verkoopt kunnen die derden nooit terugleiden naar jou. Als dat wel zou kunnen, dan zouden die derde partijen zelf hun database op kunnen bouwen om hun analyses op te baseren, en verkoopt Google die data slechts eenmaal. Nu kunnen ze verschillende analyses gebaseerd op dezelfde data meerdere keren verkopen.
+2ebx
@Gadget Freak6 november 2020 10:00
Google verkoopt nooit informatie aan derde partijen ! Het gebruikt enkel de intern gegroepeerde en geanonimiseerde data informatie om zijn eigen producten (o.a. ads in eigen beheer) krachtiger en waardevoller te maken.

Google heeft daar een enorme machtspositie in wat zeker ergens een risico inhoudt en transparantie vereist. Er mag zeker nog extra regulering komen om dit onder controle te houden, maar het is niet dat zij jouw info ooit doorverkopen. Belangrijk om hierbij de juiste terminologie te gerbuiken.

Zie bv https://blog.iusmentis.co...a-delen-en-data-verkopen/
+2Anoniem: 1463186
@ebx6 november 2020 10:20
Sterker nog, data verkopen zou de slechtste zet zijn die Google kan nemen. Zelfs als je de statements niet gelooft, hun bedrijfsmodel is gebaseerd op meer data hebben dan de concurrentie. Die data verkopen is niks anders dan hun eigen bottom-line aanvallen, want dan kunnen andere platforms met hun data aan de slag.
+1Gadget Freak
@ebx6 november 2020 11:48
Dat zeg ik feitelijk ook. Google verkoopt geen basisdata, alleen resultaten van analyses op de basisdata, dus zeg maar de eindresultaten: anoniem, geaggregeerd.
+1Dashter
@iAR6 november 2020 08:39
Het privacylabel stop volgens mij inderdaad bij wat de app allemaal van jou/jouw toestel nodig heeft om te functioneren zoals beoogd.
Welke inzichten de app daaruit kan vergaren, valt er niet onder.
+1lenwar

@iAR6 november 2020 10:36
Het is net zo betrouwbaar als de betreffende ontwikkelaar is. Eigenlijk wordt het een soort gestandaardiseerd verkort privacy-statement (die ellenlange teksten die niemand leest)
De ontwikkelaar moet aangeven wat zij met de data doen.

Word je locatie voor analytische doeleinden gebruikt (gebruiken mensen in Zuid-Holland de app meer dan mensen in Noord-Holland), of wordt je locatie gebruikt voor advertenties binnen de app (aldanniet door een derde partij)

Het gaat ook om wat zij doen met data die zelf invoert. In de gelinkte pagina wordt onder andere ook gesproken over 'sensitive data' zoals geslacht, geaardheid, religie, enz. Dit is data die je zelf aan de betreffende app moet geven voordat de app er vanaf weet.
+1pOZORjED
6 november 2020 08:00
Mooi dat Apple dit gaat doen!
Zeker met iOS14, als je ziet waar apps allemaal om vragen, helemaal hoe vaak sommige blijven vragen en proberen... Apps die elk half uur je foto's willen doorzoeken terwijl je geen foto functies gebruikt bijvoorbeeld.

Maar helaas zullen nog heel veel mensen denken "Ach, wat heb ik nou te verbergen?" en dat is het voordeel voor bedrijven die data willen graaien.
+1Compaen
@pOZORjED6 november 2020 08:38
Apps die je foto’s willen zien willen weten waar je was en wanneer.
Als je hebt ingesteld om jouw locatie Niet te delen kan aan de hand van de metadata uit je foto’s alsnog worden vastgesteld waar je was en wanneer.

Het graaien van data kost bovendien heel veel data capaciteit en reken capaciteit.
De datacenters gebruiken hierdoor 24/7 heel veel energie.
Als je hier naar op zoek gaat hoeveel GW hiermee gemoeid is, kun je juist dit soort gegevens niet vinden.
Bewustwording van de wereldburger over dit onderwerp kan dus flink verbeterd worden.
+1epoman
@Compaen6 november 2020 10:17
Wat bedoel je? Wordt er nog steeds locatiedata opgeslagen in de metadata/exif als je geotagging voor de camera-apps hebt uitgezet?

Apps die toegang hebben tot je volledige fotogalerij kunnen die in theorie op inhoud gaan analyseren, maar da's waarschijnlijk niet wat je bedoelde?

[Reactie gewijzigd door epoman op 6 november 2020 10:19]

0Soneraxx
@Compaen6 november 2020 09:28
Interessant!
Heb je toevallig meer info hierover gevonden?
0OkselFris

@Compaen6 november 2020 22:56
Je doet heel veel aannames en je gaat er vanuit dat Apple dus die meta data gebruikt, dan moet je dat echter wel onderbouwen. Het delen van locatie is iets anders dan metadata in foto. ik kan er voor kiezen om geen locatie te delen, maar foto's wil je vaak wel voorzien van je locatie in de metadata.
Dat is echter puur voor eigen gebruik in je eigen foto bibliotheek.
+1lenwar

@pOZORjED6 november 2020 10:38
In jouw concrete voorbeeld gaat dit toch niks toevoegen? Als Candy Crush nu iedere 30 minuten mijn foto's aan het doorlopen is, dan gaat Candy Crush dat nog steeds doen als er in het privacy-label staat:

Data Type: Photo, Usage: Third-Party Advertising

Edit: Het klakkeloos overal 'Ja' op klikken is wel een beetje een gevolg van de hoeveelheid popups die we krijgen. Denk ook aan onder andere Windows-installaties (disclaimer: geen sneer naar Microsoft). Het 'volgende', 'accepteer', 'volgende', 'volgende', 'voltooien' principe heeft er mede door gezorgd dat mensen domweg doorklikken. Buiten dat wil iemand helemaal niet hoeven nadenken over waar ze ja op klikken. Ze willen gewoon hun app/site gebruiken.

Je ziet het nu ook met die cookie-meldingen, waar de 'verkoop mijn ziel'-knop (accepteer alle cookies) groen is, en de 'alleen noodzakelijke cookies' lichtgrijs (alsof de knop niet actief is) is. Die van de 'OneTrust' die je nu ineens overal ziet.
Voor dit laatste mag er van mij wetgeving komen dat de browser een vlaggetje mee kan sturen 'accepteer alle cookies', 'accepteer alleen noodzakelijke cookies', 'accepteer ook analytische cookies', 'ik kies per site' en dat de betreffende site dit dan moet opvolgen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door lenwar op 6 november 2020 10:55]

0pOZORjED
@lenwar6 november 2020 12:13
Alleen weten nu heel veel gebruikers het niet, zeker niet als ze standaard op "OK" klikken.
Straks lees je het al voor je de app op je toestel plaatst, dus er veranderd concreet zeker iets!
Partijen zullen liever een wat positiever label ontvangen, bedoel een consument zal eerder een auto met een energielabel A kopen dan 1 met D. Als je kunt kiezen tussen wel of geen privacy, zal dat hopelijk toch helpen.
0lenwar

@pOZORjED6 november 2020 12:25
Maar nu ga je er vanuit dat iemand het als positiever beleeft. Een energielabel is heel concreet. (scheelt geld, beter voor milieu)
Een label "Op maat gemaakte advertenties" of "Generieke advertenties" is objectief gezien geen waardeverschil. (Sterker nog ik denk dat als je het op die manier verwoord dat 'op maat gemaakte advertenties' positiever te noemen is dan generieke advertenties? Zeker als je (zoals je het zelf verwoord) Ach, wat heb ik te verbergen.
0pOZORjED
@lenwar6 november 2020 12:53
Ik zou dus voor generieke advertenties kiezen hier. Op maat is data voor nodig 🤷‍♂️
0lenwar

@pOZORjED6 november 2020 13:13
Dat was mijn punt niet. Ik zou er ook niet voor kiezen. Maar wat je zelf al zegt: Voor iemand die zegt "Ach, wat heb ik te verbergen", dan gaat dit denk ik niet zoveel uitmaken.

Misschien dat het op de lange termijn wat gaat uithalen. Als mensen ineens doorkrijgen dat het wel heel veel 'gratis apps' zijn die allerlei dingen met hun data doen.
0pOZORjED
@lenwar6 november 2020 14:16
Denk inderdaad net als met dingen zoals een energielabel: Bewustwording!
Mensen weten het niet, het label roept vragen op, er komt aandacht voor.

Dacht ik 15 jaar geleden na bij het kopen van een elektrisch apparaat? Niet over stroomverbruik hoor.
Dat is tegenwoordig wel anders ;) Bewustwording.

Dus ik juich dit label echt wel toe, wellicht komen mensen er ooit achter hoe graag partijen als Facebook je data willen en dat er dus betere alternatieven zijn voor whatsapp ;)
+1no_way_today
6 november 2020 07:14
Goede ontwikkeling of wordt het als een cookie, bij niet accepteren werkt de app niet?
+1iAR
@no_way_today6 november 2020 07:23
Nee, het is volgens mij meer een waarschuwing. Een bijsluiter.
De app werkt gewoon. Waar de tekst het overheeft is de verplichte optie om tracking uit te zetten. Die optie waarvan Facebook denkt dat ze failliet gaan, zeg maar.
Correct me if I’m wrong.
0Silver7
@iAR6 november 2020 07:58
Sommige apps werken niet tot je app update doet. Als je niet akkoord gaat, mag je nog wel updaten? Zo nee, dan kom je HELEMAAL niet meer bij die app waar je evt gegevens hebt opgeslagen die je nodig hebt,
+1iAR
@Silver76 november 2020 08:10
Wat zeg je nu precies?
Bij mijn weten is er helemaal geen toestemming nodig voor die labels en lopen er een aantal dingen door elkaar. Je hebt de labels én je hebt ad tracking. Voor die laatste kan de gebruiker kiezen. De informatie in de labels is volgens mij stilzwijgend: als je de app gebruikt, ben je akkoord gegaan.

Meer informatie op de site van Apple: https://developer.apple.com/app-store/app-privacy-details/
+1monojack
@Silver76 november 2020 08:25
Dit moet je vergelijken met een energie label of een nutri-score. Het is een verplichte bijsluiter zodat de consument weet wat de app juist doet.
+1Coffee
@no_way_today6 november 2020 07:19
Zoals ik het begrijp is het een informatielabel / melding die bij de app store pagina staat. Dat betekent dus dat de voorwaarden "niet accepteren" gelijk staat aan het niet downloaden. En dan werkt de app dus inderdaad niet.

Dit staat dus los van goedkeuren/afwijzen van toegang.
0Eonfge
6 november 2020 08:21
Niks nobels aan, ze proberen gewoon andere partijen in de weg te zitten zodat ze zelf meer geld kunnen verdienen aan reclames:
But potentially worse is Apple retaining advantages that other ecosystem players cannot, simply because Apple owns the iOS platform. (Note: Apple disputes this characterization of the situation.) Everyone else needs permission to allow “tracking,” but Apple retains its access to more data. And Apple potentially has a lot of on-device data.
https://www.forbes.com/si...on-ios14/?sh=308ceed87515

Redelijk standaard monopolie gedrag: Je gaat nieuwe regels opstellen 'in het belang van de gebruiker' waar jij je vervolgens niet aan hoeft te houden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Eonfge op 6 november 2020 08:25]

+1RockmanX
@Eonfge6 november 2020 08:32
Zoals je op de site van Apple kunt lezen (https://www.apple.com/legal/privacy/en-ww/)

How we use your personal information
We may process your personal information: for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy, with your consent, for compliance with a legal obligation to which Apple is subject, for the performance of a contract to which you are party, in order to protect your vital interests, or when we have assessed it is necessary for the purposes of the legitimate interests pursued by Apple or a third party to whom it may be necessary to disclose information. If you have questions about this legal basis you can contact the Data Protection Officer.

The personal information we collect allows us to keep you posted on Apple’s latest product announcements, software updates, and upcoming events. If you don’t want to be on our mailing list, you can opt-out anytime by updating your preferences.
We also use personal information to help us create, develop, operate, deliver, and improve our products, services, content and advertising, and for loss prevention and anti-fraud purposes. We may also use your personal information for account and network security purposes, including in order to protect our services for the benefit of all our users, and pre-screening or scanning uploaded content for potentially illegal content, including child sexual exploitation material. Where we use your information for anti-fraud purposes it arises from the conduct of an online transaction with us. We limit our uses of data for anti-fraud purposes to those which are strictly necessary and within our assessed legitimate interests to protect our customers and our services. For certain online transactions we may also validate the information provided by you with publicly accessible sources.
We may use your personal information, including date of birth, to verify identity, assist with identification of users, and to determine appropriate services. For example, we may use date of birth to determine the age of Apple ID account holders.
From time to time, we may use your personal information to send important notices, such as communications about purchases and changes to our terms, conditions, and policies. Because this information is important to your interaction with Apple, you may not opt out of receiving these communications.
We may also use personal information for internal purposes such as auditing, data analysis, and research to improve Apple’s products, services, and customer communications.
If you enter into a sweepstake, contest, or similar promotion we may use the information you provide to administer those programs.
If you apply for a position at Apple or we receive your information in connection with a potential role at Apple, we may use your information to evaluate your candidacy and to contact you. If you are a candidate, you will receive more information about how Apple handles candidate personal information at the time of application.

Met betrekking tot de verkoop van jou informatie:
"Apple does not sell personal information, and personal information will never be shared with third parties for their marketing purposes."

Duidelijk genoeg volgens mij.

[Reactie gewijzigd door RockmanX op 6 november 2020 08:35]

+1Eonfge
@RockmanX6 november 2020 08:38
Klopt, ze verkopen reclames direct.

Uit je eigen quote:
We also use personal information to help us create, develop, operate, deliver, and improve our products, services, content and advertising, and for loss prevention and anti-fraud purposes.
Hier info hoe Apple sinds 2018 die weg in is geslagen:
https://www.wsj.com/artic...earchresults&page=1&pos=1

Zie ook Google, want die verkoopt ook geen persoonlijke informatie, ze verkopen reclames:
https://www.eff.org/deepl...pany-shares-monetizes-and

[Reactie gewijzigd door Eonfge op 6 november 2020 08:42]

+2angulardragon03
@Eonfge6 november 2020 09:15
Klopt, ze verkopen reclames direct.
Dit is echter niet wat dat betekend. Die zin gaat om hoe Apple uw data gebruikt, binnenin zn eigen organisatie.
We also use personal information to help us create, develop, operate, deliver, and improve our (...) content and advertising, (...)
Je krijgt (als voorbeeld) apps aanbevolen in het App Store, dat gebeurt dan op basis van sommige van uw personal information. Hetzelfde verhaal bij TV+ en bij Apple Music.
Waarschijnlijk richten zij ook zn eigen advertenties voor iPhone en andere apparaten op een specifiek doelgroep. Hiervoor is personal information ook van belang.
Wat het wel kan zijn is dat die "Sponsored Apps" die je soms bij je zoekresultaten in de App Store ziet op basis van je personal information zijn weergegeven, maar ik denk eerder dat die Sponsored Apps gerelateerde zijn aan je zoekopdracht.
+1Crp
@Eonfge6 november 2020 09:16
Apple gebruikt het voor eigen doeleinden, en die informatie zal dus ook niet doorverkocht worden naar andere partijen wat Google wel doet.
Het artikel waar jij naar linkt gaat waarschijnlijk over het mislukte iAd platform waar ze misschien weer nieuw leven in willen blazen.
https://developer.apple.com/support/iad/

[Reactie gewijzigd door Crp op 6 november 2020 09:22]

+1ebx
@Crp6 november 2020 10:10
Zoals hierboven al vermeld. Google verkoopt NOOIT informatie aan derde partijen

Op vele manieren doet Apple hetzelfde dan Google, alleen doet Google het advertising & informatie verzameling deel op veel grotere schaal (ze hebben ook werelds grootste zoekmachine) en is Apple een stuk strenger voor derde partijen dan zichzelf. Er is dus degelijk wel wat hypocrisie in deze beslissing. Maar ook Google zal zichzelf maar rechten toekennen dan een derde partij - althans daar ga ik vanuit

Ga naar https://searchads.apple.com/ en ontdek het zelf hoe je campagnes kan instellen op doelgroep en intrest. Info de Apple haalt uit jouw gebruiksgedrag.
0SwaggyEggs
@Crp6 november 2020 10:18
Google verkoopt ook geen personal data. Google verkoopt gerichte advertentie ruimte.
0Typecast-L
@SwaggyEggs6 november 2020 10:55
Ze mogen het dan wel niet verkopen, maar delen doen ze wel.
Does Google share data with third parties?
Google may share information about you with advertisers, business partners, sponsors, and other third parties. However, we only divulge aggregate information about our users and will not share personally identifiable information with any third party without your express consent.
0ebx
@Typecast-L6 november 2020 11:04
Ook hier letterlijk wat Apple doet. Als je ooit eens een reclame campagne opgezet hebt bij Apple en Google zal je zien dat dit zeer gelijklopend is. Zonder hiermee kant te kiezen of de ene aanpak beter dan de andere te vinden ...

Ze verkopen beiden nooit informatie direct, maar gebruiken geaggregeerde/geanonimiseerde (doelgroep, keyword, ...) informatie om hun interne verkoopssystemen waar 3e partijen op werken optimaal te laten renderen. Google is hierin groter, heeft meer data en haalt hier meer geld uit, het is meer een core activity. Uiteindelijk doen ze principieel behoorlijk het zelfde at different scale & focus.
At times Apple may provide third parties with certain personal information to provide or improve our products and services, including to deliver products at your request, or to help Apple market to consumers. When we do, we require those third parties to handle it in accordance with relevant laws.
Zie https://www.apple.com/leg...re%20to%20Third%20Parties

[Reactie gewijzigd door ebx op 6 november 2020 11:07]

0lenwar

@Eonfge6 november 2020 11:02
Klopt, ze verkopen reclames direct.
Dat haal ik niet uit al die gelinkte paginas.

Wat ik lees is dat ze persoonlijke adviezen (geadverteerd dus) geven in de app-store.
[quote]...help us create, develop, operate, deliver, and improve our products, services, content and advertising[, .../quote]
Wat ik in die zin lees is dat ze de advertentie-technologie verbeteren. Niet de advertenties zelf?

create, develop, operate, deliver and improve (een lijst handelingen)
our products, services, content and advertising (een lijst items die zij aanbieden)

Ze hadden vroeger iAd, maar dat was blijkbaar nooit echt aangeslagen.
https://searchads.apple.com/ Dit is eigenlijk de enige dienst die ik kan vinden, en hier kan je als app-maker je app laten promoten onder bepaalde voorwaarden, maar je kan hier geen eieren, telefoonhoesje of balpennen adverteren.
0Anoniem: 1463186
@RockmanX6 november 2020 10:19
Maar bij iedere app staat het er zo duidelijk. Kijk naar de voorwaarden van Google, daar staat exact hetzelfde. Ze hebben namelijk niks te winnen door informatie te verkopen. Maar Google moet toestemming vragen om data te krijgen, Apple krijgt het sowieso en daar kun je niks aan doen. Dus het is wel duidelijk, maar wel krom dat Apple niet om toestemming hoeft te vragen en hun concurrenten wel toch?
+1SwaggyEggs
@Eonfge6 november 2020 09:03
In dit geval is het denk ik nog wel win-win. Als je een iPhone hebt ontkom je er niet aan dat Apple je data krijgt. Als vervolgens Apple die data weghoudt bij anderen heeft de consument er zeker wel baat bij, ook al zal Apple het vooral doen om er zelf later weer aan te kunnen verdienen. Het is dan ook weer aan de EU om die marktmacht van Apple binnen de perken te houden.
+1OhMyGod
@SwaggyEggs6 november 2020 09:57
Apple die data gaat verkopen? Nooit. Dan helpen ze zichzelf om zeep.
0SwaggyEggs
@OhMyGod6 november 2020 10:12
Meer als in ads/user data zullen minder opleveren bij iPhones, dus zullen ontwikkelaars meer op (in-)apps purchases focussen, zodat Apple daarvan weer 30% kan pakken.
0OhMyGod
@SwaggyEggs6 november 2020 11:07
Ah dáár zou je wel eens gelijk in kunnen hebben. :) Maar dan weet je tenminste waarvoor je betaald.

En dat is heel wat anders dan niet weten welke data voor welke prijs aan welk bedrijf wordt verkocht en hoeveel keer dit gebeurt.
+1Nightscope
@Eonfge6 november 2020 08:35
Dat is inderdaad wel jammer, ik mikker daarom ook veel standaard apps van mijn iphone af en gebruik alleen wat ik zelf prettig vind. Het zou mooi zijn als zij zelf zich ook aan de regels moeten houden die zij zelf stellen.

Al moet ik zeggen dat het wel fijn is dat deze optie komt voor de privacy voorvechters die toch een smartphone willen gebruiken en handige sommige handige features zonder alles aan alle partijen te geven.
0jmvdkolk
@Eonfge6 november 2020 13:43
Ik heb reclame tracking uitstaan op mijn iPhone. Hiermee voorkom je dat ook Apple jouw informatie gebruikt. Het gevolg is wel dat de reclames die je krijgt nog slechter zijn dan met reclame tracking.
0OhMyGod
@jmvdkolk6 november 2020 14:00
Élke ongevraagde opgedrongen reclame is per definitie slecht.
+1jmvdkolk
@OhMyGod6 november 2020 14:52
Ik zou graag betalen voor apps, zodat ik geen reclame meer krijg. Helaas verdienen app makers meer geld met reclames dan met verkopen van de apps. We hebben dus allemaal de keuze:
1- apps met reclame niet gebruiken
2- de reclame accepteren

Ik kies zo vaak mogelijk voor 1. Maar soms is de meerwaarde (of hoe leuk het is) hoger dan mijn drempel en kies ik voor 2.
0Carbon
@jmvdkolk8 november 2020 14:14
Ik heb reclame tracking uitstaan op mijn iPhone.
Hiermee voorkom je dat ook Apple jouw informatie gebruikt.
Nope, die instelling is puur bedoeld om user tracking in third-party apps te voorkomen
Als je de "reclame tracking " optie uitzet (<iOS14) is de IDFA voor iedere geinstallerde app altijd "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000"

Met ingang van iOS14 is IDFA altijd "00000000-0000-0000-0000-000000000000" en krijgt de app alleen toegang tot de IDFA na opt-in van de gebruiker.
Het gevolg is wel dat de reclames die je krijgt nog slechter zijn dan met reclame tracking.
Wat natuurlijk logisch is want de adverteerders kunnen zonder tracking geen goed profiel van de gebruiker opbouwen.

[Reactie gewijzigd door Carbon op 8 november 2020 14:44]

0Pinkys Brain
@Eonfge6 november 2020 08:54
Het is wel krom, maar de waarde voor Apple is sterk beperkt door het beperkte spectrum van services en producten die ze aanbieden.

Maar hoe meer ze bundelen hoe erger het word natuurlijk.
0OhMyGod
6 november 2020 09:56
Het zal wel een slikken of stikken constructie worden. Geen tracking, geen app.
0Yzord
6 november 2020 10:36
Maar doet Apple dit ook met zijn eigen apps? Zoals bijv. iMessage waar je een bericht kan inspreken via Dictation. Maar Apple heeft daarvoor wel je lokatie nodig. Waarom heeft Apple mijn lokatie nodig als ik een bericht naar mijn moeder wil sturen via dictation? De logica ontgaat mij volledig in deze.
0Carbon
@Yzord8 november 2020 14:42
Waarom heeft Apple mijn lokatie nodig als ik een bericht naar mijn moeder wil sturen via dictation?
Omdat b.v. Wifi netwerk namen gebruikt worden om je locatie te bepalen.

Met ingang van iOS 13 krijg je nu melding als een app toegang wil tot je locatie zodra deze bepaalde netwerk calls doet.

Idem bij Android.

Why does the app require location permission for wifi signal?
0AtHomer
6 november 2020 11:50
Weet iemand hoe ik de advertising ID (IDFA) kan resetten in iOS 14? Die optie is daar verdwenen, terwijl de privacylabels er nog niet zijn.

Zie ook hier.
0Carbon
@AtHomer8 november 2020 14:59
Weet iemand hoe ik de advertising ID (IDFA) kan resetten in iOS 14?
Er wordt een nieuwe IDFA gegenereerd zodra je "Gepersonaliseerde reclame" aanzet
0AtHomer
@Carbon8 november 2020 16:44
Helaas kan ik je geen +1 geven, maar bedankt!
0blackmilo
6 november 2020 14:49
Dus in feite moet ik het zien als een veredelde privacy knop zonder knop.
0AvanCade
6 november 2020 17:34
Ik vraag me af hoeveel prompts je straks moet doorlopen als je een app opstart. Ik ben blij met de wijziging, maar hoeveel mensen gaan het lezen en drukken automatisch op accepteren?
0Carbon
@AvanCade8 november 2020 15:16
Ik vraag me af hoeveel prompts je straks moet doorlopen als je een app opstart
Hangt helemaal af van wat de app nodig heeft.
Ik ben blij met de wijziging, maar hoeveel mensen gaan het lezen en drukken automatisch op accepteren?
Na het installeren van een app worden de prompts maar één keer getoond.
Je krijgt de meeste prompts ook niet tijdens het opstarten maar pas zodra de app toegang wil tot de betreffende esource

Voorbeeld:
En recorder app prompt voor toegang tot de microfoon zodra je voor de eerste keer de 'opname" knop drukt.
