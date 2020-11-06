Apple begint volgende maand met 'privacylabel' voor apps op iOS

Zoals je op de site van Apple kunt lezen (https://www.apple.com/legal/privacy/en-ww/
)
How we use your personal information
We may process your personal information: for the purposes described in this Privacy Policy, with your consent, for compliance with a legal obligation to which Apple is subject, for the performance of a contract to which you are party, in order to protect your vital interests, or when we have assessed it is necessary for the purposes of the legitimate interests pursued by Apple or a third party to whom it may be necessary to disclose information. If you have questions about this legal basis you can contact the Data Protection Officer.
The personal information we collect allows us to keep you posted on Apple’s latest product announcements, software updates, and upcoming events. If you don’t want to be on our mailing list, you can opt-out anytime by updating your preferences.
We also use personal information to help us create, develop, operate, deliver, and improve our products, services, content and advertising, and for loss prevention and anti-fraud purposes. We may also use your personal information for account and network security purposes, including in order to protect our services for the benefit of all our users, and pre-screening or scanning uploaded content for potentially illegal content, including child sexual exploitation material. Where we use your information for anti-fraud purposes it arises from the conduct of an online transaction with us. We limit our uses of data for anti-fraud purposes to those which are strictly necessary and within our assessed legitimate interests to protect our customers and our services. For certain online transactions we may also validate the information provided by you with publicly accessible sources.
We may use your personal information, including date of birth, to verify identity, assist with identification of users, and to determine appropriate services. For example, we may use date of birth to determine the age of Apple ID account holders.
From time to time, we may use your personal information to send important notices, such as communications about purchases and changes to our terms, conditions, and policies. Because this information is important to your interaction with Apple, you may not opt out of receiving these communications.
We may also use personal information for internal purposes such as auditing, data analysis, and research to improve Apple’s products, services, and customer communications.
If you enter into a sweepstake, contest, or similar promotion we may use the information you provide to administer those programs.
If you apply for a position at Apple or we receive your information in connection with a potential role at Apple, we may use your information to evaluate your candidacy and to contact you. If you are a candidate, you will receive more information about how Apple handles candidate personal information at the time of application.
Met betrekking tot de verkoop van jou informatie:
"Apple does not sell personal information, and personal information will never be shared with third parties for their marketing purposes."
Duidelijk genoeg volgens mij.
[Reactie gewijzigd door RockmanX op 6 november 2020 08:35]