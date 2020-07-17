Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers is onderdeel van DPG Media en maakt gebruik van cookies, JavaScript en vergelijkbare technologie om je onder andere een optimale gebruikerservaring te bieden. Ook kan Tweakers hierdoor het gedrag van bezoekers vastleggen en analyseren. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Cookies accepteren' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt? Bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

Microsoft Flight Simulator krijgt ingebouwde gamewinkel voor externe content

Flight Simulator-game krijgt een gamewinkel waarin spelers add-ons en nieuwe content kunnen kopen. Ontwikkelaar Microsoft kondigt een marktplaats aan voor de game waar ontwikkelaars die content kunnen verkopen. Dat geldt alleen voor bepaalde verkopers.

Het Marketplace Partner Program zit al in de nieuwe sdk, waarvan Microsoft nu de releasenotes heeft uitgebracht. Via de marktplaats kunnen ontwikkelaars bijvoorbeeld nieuwe werelden en vliegvelden, of cosmetische aanpassingen aanbieden.

Het gaat om een marktplaats voor partners die door Microsoft moeten worden goedgekeurd. Aanmelden is gratis, maar verkopers moeten dan wel aan de eisen van Microsoft voldoen. Overigens is het aanmelden niet verplicht; ontwikkelaars kunnen hun content ook via andere kanalen aanbieden, maar via de Marketplace kunnen spelers de add-ons kopen zonder de game te verlaten.

Microsoft zegt dat er inmiddels veel externe ontwikkelaars zijn die add-ons willen bouwen. "De third-party-ontwikkelaarsgemeenschap is erg levendig en barst van de creativiteit", schrijft het bedrijf. "Creaties van andere ontwikkelaars zijn een essentieel onderdeel van de Flight Simulation-ervaring."

Flight Simulator komt op 18 augustus uit voor de pc. Een Xbox One-versie verschijnt later, maar wanneer is nog niet bekend. Tweakers maakte vorig jaar al een preview van de game.

Wat vind je van dit artikel?

Geef je mening in het Geachte Redactie-forum.

Door Tijs Hofmans

Redacteur

Feedback • 17-07-2020 21:0152

17-07-2020 • 21:01

52 Linkedin

Lees meer

Microsoft Flight Simulator

vanaf € 42,69

Score: 3.5

Alles over dit product

Microsoft Flight Simulator Preview

Vliegen boven een fotorealistische wereld

 236
Microsoft opent inschrijvingen voor bètatest vr-builds Flight Simulator Nieuws van 4 oktober 2020
Patch voor Flight Simulator moet prestaties verbeteren Nieuws van 17 september 2020
Populariteit van flightcontrollers schiet omhoog na release Flight Simulator Nieuws van 21 augustus 2020
Flight Simulator krijgt in de herfst vr-ondersteuning voor HP Reverb G2 Nieuws van 30 juli 2020
Microsoft Flight Simulator verschijnt op 18 augustus voor pc Nieuws van 13 juli 2020
Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 vereist minimaal 150GB opslagruimte Nieuws van 22 april 2020
Microsoft Flight Simulator gaat live-verkeersdata van vliegtuigen gebruiken Nieuws van 27 maart 2020
Microsoft brengt in 2020 nieuwe Flight Simulator-game uit Nieuws van 9 juni 2019
Meer producten en artikelen
Games Microsoft Flight simulator

Reacties (52)

-Moderatie-faq
-152045+130+24+30Ongemodereerd11
Wijzig sortering
+2upclocker
17 juli 2020 21:45
Gelukkig omarmen ze dit keer wel third party ontwikkelaars. Dat was imo de reden dat MS Flight toentertijd is mislukt. De thirdparty developers zijn tegenwoordig zo belangrijk in de simwereld dat, zonder hen, ik wel durft te stellen dat de hardcore simmers niet zouden overstappen.

De vliegtuigen van developers als bijvoorbeeld PMDG en FSLabs hebben een veel grotere diepgang dan de standaard vliegtuigen die in de sim zitten en zijn daardoor voor het grootste deel van de community onmisbaar. Bij de FSlabs A320 zijn alle systemen bijvoorbeeld helemaal gesimuleerd tot aan kromme volts aan toe bij wijze van spreken. Alles werkt gewoon zoals in een echte A320.

Hetzelfde geld eigenlijk voor third party airports. Deze zullen toch wel een stuk gedetailleerder zijn dan de standaard velden die er nu in zitten.
+2TheBlackbird
@upclocker18 juli 2020 12:08
MS Flight was een miskleun op alle vlakken. Zelfs met third-party ontwikkeling was dat nooit iets geworden. Ik denk dat ik dat 30 minuten heb gespeeld...het was gewoon geen simulatie meer. Na het fantastische FSX was dat zwaar ontgoochelend.

Deze keer gaan ze ervoor inderdaad. X-Plane mag zich zorgen gaan maken :)
0cracking cloud

@TheBlackbird19 juli 2020 19:46
X-plane hoeft zich voorlopig nog geen echte zorgen te maken op het gebied van grote airliners. Er zit bv nog geen goede vervanger van de Zibo 737 in FS2020.
+2Mr.Ryan
18 juli 2020 02:37
De samenwerking tussen Asobo, Microsoft en Aerosoft is vanaf het begin al uniek te noemen. Dit maak je als flight simmer maar een paar keer mee. En is zeldzaam in de industrie.

Misschien interessant voor de mensen die meer willen weten.
Een originele quote van Mathijs Kok(Aerosoft) die het proces omschrijft van de ontwikkeling en de ruimte die asobo liet voor 3rd party ontwikkelaars.

https://forum.aerosoft.co...crosoft-flight-simulator/

""Please allow me a personal comment I have been cropping up for close to a year.

We learned about the new sim at the same time as everybody else. It is utterly incredible Microsoft and Asobo managed to keep this such a secret for over two years. But very soon after the first announcement was done we were called by Microsoft to see if we had any interest in working with them. Uhhhh.... yeah!

Now we had some luck. The development team, Asobo, is based in Bordeaux and I live close to Bordeaux. So we could set up a quick meeting (this is all before Corona, when we still could shake hands etc). At that moment we already understood that the team from Microsoft was very willing to coordinate with 3rd party developers, but they also wanted some of the experience Aerosoft gathered in the last 27 years. It was bloody amazing to be honest. We had questions, we got questions, we met people in every part of the project. Utterly different from any team at Microsoft that worked on FS. They started with the question "what can we do to make your addons work?'.

And then I visited Asobo for the first time. Now remember this was a good while ago, I think it was August 2019. We were all (and I mean everybody) assuming the videos we seen were rendered on some high end server farm. But here I was, stick in hand, on a rather modest machine, in meeting room, seeing the sim at 50 fps on a 4k screen. My yaw hit the floor. And I have seen a lot of yaws hit the floor since then. This was default sim, no add-ons, and the aircraft were pretty solid and the world was alive and looked totally amazing. Not just Frankfurt airport, but also my house. In the default sim. No add-on in FS or P3d has my house. I mean this is very rural France. A village of 300 persons. Looking even closer I noticed that even the trees were accurate. They have a tree database. Not kinds of trees, but actual locations of trees around the world. Mind blown.

We have been working with Asobo ever since. I visited them many times and have been always received with grace and friendship. No question was too weird, no comment was ignored. Super kind people. I wish I could share what information was exchanged, just take my word, what we asked, we got or got an explanation why it could not be done (yet). This is a very very cool team of developers. They get FS, they understand it, they read forums.

Next to this technical exchange (remember there was no SDK yet and Asbobo and our devs were still very much discussing what a high end, complex add-on needs), we started commercial discussion with them. We wanted to bring the product in boxed form to customers. Keep in mind that in many parts of the world boxed FS add-ons still do very well. The boxed version of X-Plane we handled did extremely well and we are super proud of that. As we learned that MFS was a very large product (over 80Gb) we knew that there would be alot of people who could use a boxed version. And after a lot of discussions we got the deal. Aerosoft would produce the boxed retail version, starting with the European market. This is a big deal for us. Believe me.

Enter Corona. Try to get hundreds of thousands of DVD's pressed and boxes made while Asia was unreachable and most of Europe in lockdown. It was not easy. It was stressful. But it is done and we are able to start shipping soon. As we reach this next milestone in this project, I can tell you I have never met any team working on MFS that was this nice, this responsive and this focussed on what this sim really is. It's a platform, MS and Asobo make money on selling it, others make money on expanding it and yet others expand it because they love it. I have been working flight sims for 20 years and I can tell you this is different. This is a new start. Is it done? Nope, nobody will claim that. You never complete a flightsim. But is a very stable new base to work on. MS and Asobo are not delivering this and step back. They understand it needs enhancements and optimizing. They understand that of the world changes the base sim needs to change. They understand it need accurate weather andt AI traffic. They are in it for the long run.

And that, my friends, is all that counts.We can make the Airbusses, my friends at PMDG can make the Boeings, Carenado will make the smaller aircraft, others will make the airports. But what we all need is the base. A solid, reliable base. And I think we just got that. A platform. It needs to grow and P3D and X-Plane are far from defeated, but boy do they have some competition.

To show our dedication to this new platform, we have hired a new top class support guy who will support this sim ('Thomas' The Flash' Flashman) and are hiring development staff to increase our production for the new platform. As we were (are?) one of the very last companies to stop development for FSX and it clones) you can rest assured that existing platforms as X-Plane and P3D will be stay supported. We love all serious sims. Always have, always will. You decide the best platform and we'll make the add-ons."
+1Daoka
18 juli 2020 00:28
Ik vraag me af hoe dit gaat werken met de online gedeelte. Misschien zie ik de mods verkeerd maar waar ik nu aan denk ik dat er bijvoorbeeld extra vliegvelden komen die een ander niet gekocht heeft. Dan zie je ineens iemand landen in de bossen bijvoorbeeld. Of iemand gebruikt mods om de vliegtuig te versnellen. Zie ineens een vliegtuig voorbij vliegen die 10x sneller gaat als jij. Of een vliegtuig die geweren krijg en jou kan neerschieten. In plaats van flight sim wordt het dan een vliegende shooter.
+2TukkerTweaker
@Daoka18 juli 2020 12:17
Enige wat je straks gaat zien is een hot air balloon die met 250 knopen een ATC tower passeert.
+1ocf81
@Daoka18 juli 2020 10:11
Terrein is gebaseerd op OSM, dus er is al een vliegveld waar de landingsbanen van kloppen, maar de rest waarschijnlijk ontbreekt. Met een vliegveld DLC ziet dat vliegveld er stukken beter uit. Denk aan de gebouwen en taxiwegen die er opeens wel zijn etc. 10x versnelling zal niet zo snel een mod zijn die je terug gaat vinden online, dat is typisch iets voor off-line, en is doorgaans uitgezet op online servers. Neerschieten kan ook al in XPlane en andere burgerluchtvaart simulaties. (Maar is natuurlijk veel beter uitgewerkt in een simulator als DCS)
+1Gast Gebruiker
@Daoka18 juli 2020 10:35
De fanatieke flightsimmer speelt online op Vatsim of IVAO. Een grote zelfregulerende community. Als je daar gaat kloten met vliegtuigen die 19x zo snel vliegen of gaat landen terwijl je geen clearance hebt word je direct gebanned. Beetje vergelijkbaar met iRacing, daar zie je ook geen idioten die bij de start achteruit rijden.
0la cucaracha
@Daoka19 juli 2020 09:48
Kan me voorstellen dat die mogelijkheid van opgevoerde en zich onnatuurlijk gedragende kisten wel wordt geblocked , met name in multiplayer.
Hoewel..... in FSX zie je het wel gebeuren, dus mogelijk heb ik het mis .Airproud95 op YT staat er bol van.
Wat ik nog niet zag is dat piloten elkaar uit de lucht schieten of koppen.
Je vliegt gewoon dwars door andere kisten heen zonder een kras of deuk.
Dat is natuurlijk verre van realistisch..
Zelf vlieg ik al jaren met Xplane en de enge add-ons die ik gebruik zijn de scenery van EHTE en de PH-JFK ( vernoemd naar mijn schoonzus)
Voor schiet-, en bommenwerk vlieg ik F16 in DCS. Helaas kun je daar geen vaste objecten mee beschadigen, laat staan vernietigen.
Kwam daar achter veel pogingen om de Hooverdam te slopen en ook een bommen tapijt over de vegas strip had geen resultaat.
Van die hooverdam kan ik het me nog voorstellen want hoe simuleer je de gevolgen van een brekende dam? bovenliggende meer zou leeg moeten lopen en onderliggende rivier zou moeten overstromen..
Over MS FS2020: ik kijk er naar uit vanwege het standaard al hoge detailniveau en wil ik bepaalde velden en kisten in hoger detail dan schaf ik die wel aan.
0JasperPaulusma
@la cucaracha19 juli 2020 11:20
Voor schiet-, en bommenwerk vlieg ik F16 in DCS. Helaas kun je daar geen vaste objecten mee beschadigen, laat staan vernietigen.
Kwam daar achter veel pogingen om de Hooverdam te slopen en ook een bommen tapijt over de vegas strip had geen resultaat.
Van die hooverdam kan ik het me nog voorstellen want hoe simuleer je de gevolgen van een brekende dam? bovenliggende meer zou leeg moeten lopen en onderliggende rivier zou moeten overstromen.
Semi off topic maar kon het niet laten ;)
Het is wel degelijk mogelijk om gebouwen te vernietigen in de laatste versie van dcs, ik heb vorige week ter oefening met een F18 een gbu-12 op een appartement gegooid en deze ging plat. Hetzelfde geld voor een snelweg brug, deze stortte gewoon in. Volgens mij blijven er ook gaten in de vliegstrip, dus als je er achteraf op land kom je in een niet zo leuke verrassing.
0la cucaracha
@JasperPaulusma19 juli 2020 12:47
Euhm..... nou je het zegt: Dat met die landingsbanen klopt....
Denk echter dat je op zijn minst 'warm' onthaald wordt op een rood veld, zeker als je net het asfalt hebt gesloopt... :-)
+1The Chosen One
17 juli 2020 21:09
Dus soort van mod store maar dan niet voor de gemiddelde user maar voor specifieke developers/bedrijven?
+1MotorLum
@The Chosen One17 juli 2020 22:26
Of juist super interessant voor die niche hobyist die nu zijn niche om kan zetten in wat geld, Voorbeeld, een tijdje geleden bij een FS freak meegekeken. Hij was zo enthousiast, een carriereverleden van niet aangenomen voor KLM piloten opleiding, dat hij in zijn vrije tijd toch zijn droom met FS waarmaakte, naast zijn baan als manager. had zichzelf bekwaam in allerlei programmeren in o.a. FS scenery's. Ik vond het erg knap, hoe hij alle seizoenen van de Keukenhof had geprogrammeerd. Voor zo'n iemand is dit een uitkomst om hun niche laagdrempelig te delen met andere FS fans.
+1The Chosen One
@MotorLum18 juli 2020 08:41
Maar Die niche persoon zou dat met/via een normale/standaard/open modstore ook kunnen. Alleen zou je wat meer standaard/simpele mods hebben. Niet zoveel als bij onbetaalde mods natuurlijk maar toch

[Reactie gewijzigd door The Chosen One op 18 juli 2020 08:45]

0TheVivaldi
@The Chosen One18 juli 2020 11:47
Inderdaad. Steam Workshop ftw.
+1Core2016
@The Chosen One18 juli 2020 00:19
In app purchases dus eigenlijk maar dan undercover hehe.
+1Forsakeneyes
@Core201618 juli 2020 08:06
Zo moet je het niet zien. De betaalde mod markt voor flight sims bestaat al meer dan 15 jaar.
0Core2016
@Forsakeneyes18 juli 2020 18:55
Ik weet het, men broertje is hier helemaal dol op. Maar kon het niet laten. ;-)
+1Saybia
17 juli 2020 21:28
Microsoft partner worden kost toch 19 dollar voor individuen en 99 dollar voor bedrijven? Heeft MS een uitzondering gemaakt? In de FAQ lees ik het namelijk ook terug. En hoeveel "pakt" MS per download?

[Reactie gewijzigd door Saybia op 17 juli 2020 21:31]

+1MoonRaven
@Saybia17 juli 2020 23:34
Dat is voor Xbox en de Windows Store, het kan best zijn dat het voor deze mod store anders is. Ik hoop zelf dat het allemaal in hetzelfde dashboard is en dat het niet fragmenteert.
+1m8ZBm1Si
@MoonRaven18 juli 2020 00:39
Volgens mij is de Minecraft Marketplace apart van de Windows / Xbox stores, dus ik verwacht hier hetzelfde.
0MoonRaven
@m8ZBm1Si19 juli 2020 20:22
Minecraft is inderdaad iets waar ik niet over na had gedacht. Dat komt inderdaad meer in de buurt van wat dit zal zijn.
+1van der Berg
17 juli 2020 21:36
Erg handig van Microsoft. Ik heb al een paar add-ons voor Flight Simulator X en werkt dit straks met de nieuwe Flight Simulator 2020?

Ik vind dit overzichtelijker en wil paar extra vliegtuigen inkopen

[Reactie gewijzigd door van der Berg op 17 juli 2020 21:37]

+1pascal1245
@van der Berg18 juli 2020 01:09
De kans is heel groot dat je FSX add-ons niet meer werken gezien FSX erg oud is en op 32 bits draait. Echter hebben ze wel door gebouwd op code van FSX maar heel veel vervangen. Het zou kunnen werken als een dev een update uitbrengt maar zie dat niet snel gebeuren gezien ze de complete add-on opnieuw zouden moeten maken denk daarbij aan textures behaviour van het toestel enz
+1Phoenix_the_II
17 juli 2020 22:31
Laat Bethesda dit niet horen... Die kreeg toen enorm op z'n dak... Toen ze dit probeerde met Skyrim.
+1Enai
@Phoenix_the_II17 juli 2020 23:58
Creation Club bestaat nog steeds, en is bijzonder succesvol. Veel populairder dan gratis mods.
0Cowamundo
@Phoenix_the_II18 juli 2020 07:37
Maar Bethesda vraagt dan ook schaamteloos onrealistische bedragen voor skins zoals bij F76.
0SalimRMAF
17 juli 2020 21:07
Als Microsoft in tegenstelling tot Apple een fatsoenlijkere in-app-bedrag vraagt geloof ik zeker dat dit concept zal slagen. Al was het alleen al omdat Aerosoft helemaal binnen is en de game (mede)ontwikkeld heeft.
+1cracking cloud

@SalimRMAF17 juli 2020 21:10
> Al was het alleen al omdat Aerosoft helemaal binnen is en de game (mede)ontwikkeld heeft.

Heb je hier een bron voor?
+1Luuk2015
@SalimRMAF17 juli 2020 21:11
Ik dacht dat Aerosoft alleen verantwoordelijk was voor de uitgave in de EU.
Volgens mij is Asobo studio volledig verantwoordelijk voor de ontwikkeling van de game.
+1Propane
@SalimRMAF17 juli 2020 21:48
Aerosoft heeft niets bijgedragen in de ontwikkeling, dat is gewoon Asobo. Er was wel speculatie na de aankondiging omdat de ontwikkelaar nog niet genoemd was, maar de vliegtuigen een AS-registratie droegen. Men speculeerde dat dat voor Aerosoft stond, maar dat was dus incorrect.

Aerosoft is voor Flight Simulator enkel uitgever (en later mogelijk 3rd party dev).
+1elboero
@SalimRMAF17 juli 2020 22:03
Als het klopt dat Aerosoft betrokken is bij het ontwikkelen van deze game, is dat voor mij toch wel een aandachtspuntje. Ik vond in het verleden hun add-ons niet van dusdanige kwaliteit dat ik van dat nieuws blij zou worden.

[Reactie gewijzigd door elboero op 17 juli 2020 22:55]

+1Neo_TGP
17 juli 2020 21:09
Ik kan het wel waarderen dat het als optie aangeboden word. Het bied de mogelijkheid om laagdrempelig add-ons te installeren waarbij ik bij Xplane helemaal ellendig word van het bijhouden van alle add-ons en de diverse shops en bronnen.

Maar daarnaast houden de mensen die graag zelf veel controle over de installatie willen houden ook de mogelijkheid om zo buiten Microsoft om uitbreidingen te downloaden / aanschaffen.

Nette oplossing wat mij betreft.
0Dashter
17 juli 2020 21:10
Apple, take notes: dit is een strategie waar beide partijen vrolijk van worden. De ontwikkelaar van het platform krijgt een levendig platform, de ontwikkelaar van content krijgt een makkelijk distributiekanaal.

Beide hebben elkaar nodig, Microsoft ziet in dat de contentontwikkaar niet ‘profiteert’ maar dat ze die contentontwikkelaars zelf ook echt nodig hebben, top Microsoft!

[Reactie gewijzigd door Dashter op 17 juli 2020 21:11]

0slijkie
@Dashter17 juli 2020 22:04
Ach joh, Microsoft is z’n eigen klant. Totaal irrelevant. Kan je ook Apple Music nemen als voorbeeld. :/
+1Dashter
@slijkie17 juli 2020 22:14
Binnen de game niet? Ik bedoel dat het verleden heeft aangetoond dat de vele third party addons bijdragen aan en noodzkelijk zijn voor de lange levensduur van de Flight Simulator games.

In het verleden maakte Microsoft hun Flight Simulator, hield er dan hun handen vanaf (behalve mss 1 addon) en waren het andere ontwikkelaars die de game z’n lang leven gaven.

Dat heeft Microsoft goed door, door een downloadwinkel vrij beschikbaar te stellen en alternatieve wegen toe te laten.
1 2

Op dit item kan niet meer gereageerd worden.

Nintendo Switch (OLED model) Apple iPhone SE (2022) LG G1 Google Pixel 6 Call of Duty: Vanguard Samsung Galaxy S22 Garmin fēnix 7 Nintendo Switch Lite

Tweakers vormt samen met Hardware Info, AutoTrack, Gaspedaal.nl, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer DPG Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2022 Hosting door True