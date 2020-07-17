Microsoft Flight Simulator krijgt ingebouwde gamewinkel voor externe content

Flight Simulator-game krijgt een gamewinkel waarin spelers add-ons en nieuwe content kunnen kopen. Ontwikkelaar Microsoft kondigt een marktplaats aan voor de game waar ontwikkelaars die content kunnen verkopen. Dat geldt alleen voor bepaalde verkopers.

Het Marketplace Partner Program zit al in de nieuwe sdk, waarvan Microsoft nu de releasenotes heeft uitgebracht. Via de marktplaats kunnen ontwikkelaars bijvoorbeeld nieuwe werelden en vliegvelden, of cosmetische aanpassingen aanbieden.

Het gaat om een marktplaats voor partners die door Microsoft moeten worden goedgekeurd. Aanmelden is gratis, maar verkopers moeten dan wel aan de eisen van Microsoft voldoen. Overigens is het aanmelden niet verplicht; ontwikkelaars kunnen hun content ook via andere kanalen aanbieden, maar via de Marketplace kunnen spelers de add-ons kopen zonder de game te verlaten.

Microsoft zegt dat er inmiddels veel externe ontwikkelaars zijn die add-ons willen bouwen. "De third-party-ontwikkelaarsgemeenschap is erg levendig en barst van de creativiteit", schrijft het bedrijf. "Creaties van andere ontwikkelaars zijn een essentieel onderdeel van de Flight Simulation-ervaring."

Flight Simulator komt op 18 augustus uit voor de pc. Een Xbox One-versie verschijnt later, maar wanneer is nog niet bekend. Tweakers maakte vorig jaar al een preview van de game.