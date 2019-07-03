AOC introduceert gamemonitoren met responstijd van 0,5ms

AOC heeft twee nieuwe monitoren voor gamers aangekondigd. De 24,5"- en 27"-monitoren combineren een tn-paneel met een verversingssnelheid van 240Hz en een responstijd van 0,5 milliseconde.

De 24,5"- en 27"-monitoren hebben achtereenvolgens de typenummers AG251FZ2 en AG271FZ2 en verschijnen in de Agon-lijn van AOC's gamemonitoren. Het gebruik van tn-panelen maakt dat de horizontale en verticale kijkhoeken met 170 en 160 graden minder zijn dan bijvoorbeeld va- of ips-schermen, maar de input lag is lager en de verversingssnelheid hoger.

Die verversingssnelheid bedraagt 140Hz. De responstijd van de nieuwe AOC Agon-modellen ligt volgens de fabrikant op 0,5 milliseconde. De resolutie ligt met 1920x1080 pixels voor moderne maatstaven aan de lage kant, en de maximale helderheid is 400cd/m².

De schermen ondersteunen Adaptive Sync om tearing en stotteren van beeld te voorkomen. Daarnaast beschikken ze over vier usb 3.0-poorten en aansluitingen voor hdmi 1.4, vga, displayport 1.2 en hdmi 2.0. De 24,5"- en 27"-schermen zijn in de VS te bestellen voor respectievelijk 330 en 380 dollar maar wanneer AOC de levering start en voor welke prijzen ze in Nederland en België uitkomen is nog niet bekend.