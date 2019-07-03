Cookies op Tweakers

Tweakers maakt gebruik van cookies, onder andere om de website te analyseren, het gebruiksgemak te vergroten en advertenties te tonen. Door gebruik te maken van deze website, of door op 'Ga verder' te klikken, geef je toestemming voor het gebruik van cookies. Wil je meer informatie over cookies en hoe ze worden gebruikt, bekijk dan ons cookiebeleid.

Meer informatie

AOC introduceert gamemonitoren met responstijd van 0,5ms

AOC heeft twee nieuwe monitoren voor gamers aangekondigd. De 24,5"- en 27"-monitoren combineren een tn-paneel met een verversingssnelheid van 240Hz en een responstijd van 0,5 milliseconde.

De 24,5"- en 27"-monitoren hebben achtereenvolgens de typenummers AG251FZ2 en AG271FZ2 en verschijnen in de Agon-lijn van AOC's gamemonitoren. Het gebruik van tn-panelen maakt dat de horizontale en verticale kijkhoeken met 170 en 160 graden minder zijn dan bijvoorbeeld va- of ips-schermen, maar de input lag is lager en de verversingssnelheid hoger.

Die verversingssnelheid bedraagt 140Hz. De responstijd van de nieuwe AOC Agon-modellen ligt volgens de fabrikant op 0,5 milliseconde. De resolutie ligt met 1920x1080 pixels voor moderne maatstaven aan de lage kant, en de maximale helderheid is 400cd/m².

De schermen ondersteunen Adaptive Sync om tearing en stotteren van beeld te voorkomen. Daarnaast beschikken ze over vier usb 3.0-poorten en aansluitingen voor hdmi 1.4, vga, displayport 1.2 en hdmi 2.0. De 24,5"- en 27"-schermen zijn in de VS te bestellen voor respectievelijk 330 en 380 dollar maar wanneer AOC de levering start en voor welke prijzen ze in Nederland en België uitkomen is nog niet bekend.

Door Olaf van Miltenburg

Nieuwscoördinator

Feedback • 03-07-2019 14:1039

03-07-2019 • 14:10

39 Linkedin Google+

Lees meer

AOC komt met 31,5"-monitor met DisplayHDR 400 en FreeSync 2 voor 599 euro Nieuws van 18 april 2018
AOC brengt 35"-gamemonitor met G-Sync en 120Hz uit voor 899 dollar Nieuws van 9 april 2018
AOC komt met 35"-gamemonitor met G-Sync en verversingssnelheid van 120Hz Nieuws van 20 februari 2018
AOC brengt 24,5"-monitor met 240Hz-verversingssnelheid uit voor 599 euro Nieuws van 15 augustus 2017
AOC kondigt 24,5"-monitor met verversingssnelheid van 240Hz en g-sync aan Nieuws van 23 mei 2017
Meer producten en artikelen
Monitoren AOC AGON

Reacties (39)

-Moderatie-faq
-139037+118+22+30Ongemodereerd16
Wijzig sortering
+1Tyrian
3 juli 2019 14:14
Hebben dit soort TN-panelen nog bestaansrecht met hun matige kijkhoeken en kleurweergave i.t.t. IPS/VA panels?
Reageer
+2Brousant
@Tyrian3 juli 2019 14:23
Ja, want voor gaming zijn snelle respons en hoge verversingssnelheid belangrijker dan kijkhoeken en kleurweergave. IPS/VA-panelen zijn daarin doorgaans een stuk minder goed.
Reageer
+2Actae0n
@Brousant3 juli 2019 14:31
Hangt ervan af wat voor games je speelt. Voor mijn strategy games heb ik liever de kleuren en contrast van IPS dan de latency van TN :)
Reageer
+1SilverRST
@Actae0n3 juli 2019 14:36
Als gamer vind ik je dat je ook moet kunnen genieten van mooie kleuren en contrast. Ik speel zelf liever GTA en oude NFS, heb hier een VA monitor waar ik blij mee ben.
Reageer
+1Tyrian
@Brousant3 juli 2019 14:33
Ik speel zelf vaak MMO games en geniet van de prachtige landschappen met levendige kleuren op een IPS-scherm. Zolang mij computer de FPS op 60 weet te krijgen/houden is het voor mijn beleving snel en vloeiend. Maar ik besef me dat ieder zijn/haar eigen afweging maakt hierin. Ik wil nooit meer terug naar een TN-scherm in ieder geval.
Reageer
+1MaxTheKing
@Tyrian3 juli 2019 14:20
Ja, aangezien de latency van TN 10x beter is.
Reageer
0D4NG3R
@Tyrian3 juli 2019 14:43
Deze zijn over de jaren heen aanzienlijk verbetert, natuurlijk kan TN nog steeds niet op tegen IPS of VA, maar voor 9/10 gebruikers zijn ze prima, ook voor mediaconsumptie buiten games om. :)
Reageer
+1HKS-Skyline
3 juli 2019 14:17
De eerste persoon die claimt dat hij/zij het verschil tussen 1 en 0,5 ms kan zien raad ik aan een drugstestje te doen.
Maar poeh wat zijn deze schermen lelijk. Dit zou ik niet voor mijn lol op mijn bureau zetten.
Reageer
+1Groningerkoek
@HKS-Skyline3 juli 2019 14:24
Ik zou het never nooit zien, maar als 2 personen een identieke reactiesnelheid hebben en er is geen lag (of de lag is gelijk) dan zal in theorie diegene die het eerste de ander ziet op zijn scherm de kill krijgen.

Maar zulke verschillen zijn leuk voor de absolute top, ik heb er helemaal niets aan.
Reageer
0DnJealt
@Groningerkoek3 juli 2019 14:51
Jij hebt er niets aan, niemand heeft er niets aan. Je theorie klopt inderdaad, zij het niet dat games vaak intern ook een vast aantal 'clock cycles' hebben. Voorbeeld hiervan zijn de 64 en 128-tick servers in CS:GO, waarbij er dus per seconde 128 keer een pakketje over en weer wordt gestuurd naar de server.
Dus al zou je die halve milliseconde sneller zijn dan je tegenstander is de kans zeer groot dat de request naar de server op dezelfde tick wordt gestuurd, en verwerkt wordt alsof er tegelijk geschoten is.
Buiten netwerk latency zijn in deze analogie nog vele andere factoren weggelaten, waaronder de verwerkingsnelheid van je videokaart en lengte van je (DisplayPort/HDMI) kabel.
Reageer
+1Hamazaki
@HKS-Skyline3 juli 2019 14:28
nou, het is toch een verschil van 50% :+
Reageer
0Fairy
@HKS-Skyline3 juli 2019 14:41
Zelf in geluid, wat veel gevoeliger is voor timing en latency is een verschil van 1ms tussen links en rechts nog niet eens op te merken. Laat staan bij een beeldscherm.
Reageer
0HKS-Skyline
@Fairy3 juli 2019 14:57
Als ik mij niet vergis heeft geluid voor iedere meter tot de speaker al 3ms nodig om bij je oor te komen, een stap opzij en je hebt zo een verschil van een paar ms tussen ieder oor. Nog niet te spreken over verschillende toonhoogtes en alle weerkaatsing in een ruimte die er voor zorgt dat er zo tientallen ms vertraging kunnen zitten tussen het waarnemen van geluiden. Dus nee 1ms is inderdaad ook bij geluid niet waarneembaar voor een mens.
Reageer
0kless
@Fairy3 juli 2019 15:01
dat weet ik zo net nog niet. totaal delay zal minder uitmaken. maar links en rechts verschil geeft voor een deel aan welke positie iets heeft.
Reageer
0sdk1985
@HKS-Skyline3 juli 2019 14:53
De eerste persoon die claimt dat hij/zij het verschil tussen 1 en 0,5 ms kan zien raad ik aan een drugstestje te doen.
Maar poeh wat zijn deze schermen lelijk. Dit zou ik niet voor mijn lol op mijn bureau zetten.
Dit zijn marketing waardes. Als je reviews er op na slaat dan zie je ineens 1 ms monitoren met 15 ms resultaten staan. Moment dat de monitor uit is kan het dus prima voorkomen dat iemand deze monitoren daadwerkelijk sneller, of trager, ervaart dan een andere monitor.
Reageer
0HKS-Skyline
@sdk19853 juli 2019 15:00
Klopt, maar dat staat compleet los van de 0,5ms en zo kan deze monitor het in theorie in een review afleggen tegen bijvoorbeeld een IPS paneel met 5ms, die 0,5ms is de meest optimale grey to grey waarde en geen black/white waarde die veel meer zegt over de snelheid van het paneel.
Reageer
0sdk1985
@HKS-Skyline3 juli 2019 15:11
Dat is precies mijn punt :). Overigens zit het nog iets complexer want die 1ms en 0.5ms is vaak ook niet eens de 'echte' grey to grey waarde maar een MPRT spec.
The common MPRT spec you will see used by display manufacturers today is 1ms, like that advertised for this Aorus AD27QD display. To achieve a 1ms MPRT spec an LCD based on current technology needs to feature some kind of blur reduction backlight to make it possible. This is used to remove the perceived image persistence and blurring you experience on a sample-and-hold display like this by strobing the backlight on and off. This makes tracking of moving objects much easier, producing clearer and sharper images with noticeably less blurring. You can read our full article for a lot more information and testing of these kind of backlights. Without a blur reduction backlight you would need 1000fps, at 1000Hz and with reliable 1ms pixel response times, to achieve a real 1ms MPRT on an LCD display, which is right now not possible of course.

As another note, just because a screen might use a blur reduction backlight, it doesn’t automatically mean that a 1ms MPRT would be realistic, as it will depend on various factors such as the strobe timing, strobe length, refresh rate etc. It should generally offer a better MPRT experience than a screen without a strobed backlight, but it’s not always truly 1ms. Although the spec seems to have crept in to modern display marketing as a generic catch-all for a screen which has a blur reduction backlight, regardless of whether that 1ms is actually fully achieved. The point here though is that where very low “MPRT” specs are quoted, that is normally an indication of a blur reduction backlight being available at least.

While a 1ms MPRT spec might be used so a manufacturer can advertise their screen to consumers with the “1ms” figure, it’s not always clear how the screen would perform with that feature disabled.
Ook bij G2G hoef je geen 1ms te verwachten, zie bijvoorbeeld https://www.tftcentral.co...rus_ad27qd/response_4.png

Los daarvan heb je ook nog 'lag', de signal processing; https://www.tftcentral.co...byte_aorus_ad27qd/lag.png Vooral g-sync panelen hebben daar extreem lage waardes, bijvoorbeeld 0.7ms, terwijl er ook monitoren zijn die het presteren om 6.4ms te halen. Waarbij die laatste een 240 Hz 2ms TN panel is ( pricewatch: LG UltraGear 27GK750F Zwart ). Kun je nagaan.

Dat gezegd hebbende blijf ik bij mijn punt dat een merkbaar verschil helemaal geen gekke gedachte is. Het enige waar het dan mis gaat is in de verklaring van het verschil leggen bij de 0.5ms marketing waarde.

[Reactie gewijzigd door sdk1985 op 3 juli 2019 15:13]

Reageer
+1Sir_Hendro
3 juli 2019 14:30
Heeft dat ding nou een antenne aan de achterkant?
Reageer
+1Teisu
@Sir_Hendro3 juli 2019 14:33
Kapstok voor je gaming headset?
Reageer
0Sir_Hendro
@Teisu3 juli 2019 14:48
Oh ja natuurlijk, vergeten dat het tegenwoordig een dingetje is voor "gaming" monitoren. De mijne had ook zo een haak erbij die je optioneel erop kon zetten. Dat heb ik uiteraard niet gedaan. Ik leg hem liever in de lade van mijn bureau (mijn koptelefoon, niet die haak).

[Reactie gewijzigd door Sir_Hendro op 3 juli 2019 14:49]

Reageer
+1Joenino
@Sir_Hendro3 juli 2019 14:33
Dat is om je headset eraan te hangen als je klaar bent met gamen. Geloof dat Asus dit ooit eens geïntroduceerd heeft op 1 van hun gaming schermen. Vind het persoonlijk foeilelijk :P
Reageer
+1Sebastiaannn
3 juli 2019 14:34
Ik ben eigenlijk op zoek naar een 24/25inch 1080p 144hz monitor maar dan met een fatsoenlijk ips of VA-paneel én een breed freesync bereik.

De huidige monitoren in die klasse hebben allemaal last van slechte kleuren, contrast, ghosting, of een matige variabele refreshrate range.

Er bestaan wel goede 1440p/144hz monitoren maar die zijn mij te kostbaar voor die paar uurtjes dat ik een spelletje speel en mijn rx580 vindt die resolutie niet zo fijn.

Iemand enig idee of er fatsoenlijke 1080p/144hz panelen aan zitten te komen? Lijkt me echt een gat in de markt namelijk. Van die 24,5inch TN-panelen hebben we er nou wel genoeg van lijkt me.
Reageer
+1raceeend9
@Sebastiaannn3 juli 2019 15:02
kijk eens naar deze
Is alleen 23,5"

OT: die responsetime is toch alleen maar van grijswaarde naar grijswaarde. Ik kan mij niet voorstellen dat hier minder marketing op toegepast wordt en de responsetime hier wel 0,5ms is.

[Reactie gewijzigd door raceeend9 op 3 juli 2019 15:02]

Reageer
+1Royeboi
3 juli 2019 14:14
Verschil tussen 1ms en 0,5 zou me niet veel opvallen maar die dikke lompe behuizingen wel. Jammer dat ze niet wat vooruit gaan qua diktes van schermen in de game categorie. 4K schermen kunnen al erg dun en plat, kleine bezels maar zodra we gaming praten komen die lompe dikke kasten nog voorbij. Zonde!
Reageer
0Tassadar32
@Royeboi3 juli 2019 14:35
Net zoals bepaalde auto's is dit een doelgroep waar lomp en groot juist een pluspunt schijnt te zijn. Ben er zelf ook niet echt fan van.
Reageer
+1Kashino
3 juli 2019 14:29
Heb zelf een soortgelijke van aoc en is echt net dik genoeg naar mijn mening. Ik geraak graag nog aan al mijn aansluitingen zonder mijn vingers te pletten. En het aantal aansluitingen is echt beter dan de enkele usb poort en een 3.5mm op de dunne schermpjes. Functionaliteit primeert.
Reageer
+1paltenburg
3 juli 2019 14:33
"maar de input lag is lager"

Maar wat ís de input lag?

"Response time" is iets anders, maar dat moet toch bekend zijn.
Reageer
0FastRDust
@paltenburg3 juli 2019 15:11
even ter verduidelijking voor mezelf response is hoe snel het paneel reageerd op de invoer en input lag is de tijd dat de computer er over doet om input te verwerken.
Reageer
0RAJ_w
3 juli 2019 14:19
Ik had een (vierkante) Philips monitor met een reactietijd van 40ms. Beviel me prima.
Reageer
0Wylana
3 juli 2019 14:20
De 2e alinea begint met

"Die verversingssnelheid bedraagt 140Hz. "

Moet dit niet 240 zijn?
Reageer
0Silence
3 juli 2019 15:06
1080 step your game up :')
Reageer
1 2


Om te kunnen reageren moet je ingelogd zijn

OnePlus 7 Pro (8GB intern) Microsoft Xbox One S All-Digital Edition LG OLED C9 Google Pixel 3a XL FIFA 19 Samsung Galaxy S10 Sony PlayStation 5 Formule 1

Tweakers vormt samen met Tweakers Elect, Hardware.Info, Autotrack, Nationale Vacaturebank, Intermediair en Independer de Persgroep Online Services B.V.
Alle rechten voorbehouden © 1998 - 2019 Hosting door True