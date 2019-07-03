AOC introduceert gamemonitoren met responstijd van 0,5ms

Dat is precies mijn punt
. Overigens zit het nog iets complexer want die 1ms en 0.5ms is vaak ook niet eens de 'echte' grey to grey waarde maar een MPRT spec.
The common MPRT spec you will see used by display manufacturers today is 1ms, like that advertised for this Aorus AD27QD display. To achieve a 1ms MPRT spec an LCD based on current technology needs to feature some kind of blur reduction backlight to make it possible. This is used to remove the perceived image persistence and blurring you experience on a sample-and-hold display like this by strobing the backlight on and off. This makes tracking of moving objects much easier, producing clearer and sharper images with noticeably less blurring. You can read our full article for a lot more information and testing of these kind of backlights. Without a blur reduction backlight you would need 1000fps, at 1000Hz and with reliable 1ms pixel response times, to achieve a real 1ms MPRT on an LCD display, which is right now not possible of course.
As another note, just because a screen might use a blur reduction backlight, it doesn’t automatically mean that a 1ms MPRT would be realistic, as it will depend on various factors such as the strobe timing, strobe length, refresh rate etc. It should generally offer a better MPRT experience than a screen without a strobed backlight, but it’s not always truly 1ms. Although the spec seems to have crept in to modern display marketing as a generic catch-all for a screen which has a blur reduction backlight, regardless of whether that 1ms is actually fully achieved. The point here though is that where very low “MPRT” specs are quoted, that is normally an indication of a blur reduction backlight being available at least.
While a 1ms MPRT spec might be used so a manufacturer can advertise their screen to consumers with the “1ms” figure, it’s not always clear how the screen would perform with that feature disabled.
Ook bij G2G hoef je geen 1ms te verwachten, zie bijvoorbeeld https://www.tftcentral.co...rus_ad27qd/response_4.png
Los daarvan heb je ook nog 'lag', de signal processing; https://www.tftcentral.co...byte_aorus_ad27qd/lag.png
Vooral g-sync panelen hebben daar extreem lage waardes, bijvoorbeeld 0.7ms, terwijl er ook monitoren zijn die het presteren om 6.4ms te halen. Waarbij die laatste een 240 Hz 2ms TN panel is ( pricewatch: LG UltraGear 27GK750F Zwart
). Kun je nagaan.
Dat gezegd hebbende blijf ik bij mijn punt dat een merkbaar verschil helemaal geen gekke gedachte is. Het enige waar het dan mis gaat is in de verklaring van het verschil leggen bij de 0.5ms marketing waarde.
