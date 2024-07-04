Tweakers Podcast #328 - 6GHz-banden, Homey-overnames en Insta-abo's

Deze week praten Wout Funnekotter, Jurian Ubachs, Arnoud Wokke en Hayte Hugo over het abonnement op Instagram, snelheidsassistenten in auto's, afhankelijkheid van internet bij boodschappen doen, de overname van Homey, de strijd om de 6GHz-band en 5G op 3,5GHz.
0:00 Intro
0:21 Opening
0:55 .post
6:48 Tracken of abo op Insta, mag dat?
19:52 'U rijdt te hard'
29:52 Zonder internet boodschappen doen
36:46 Wat wil LG met Nederlandse Homey?
48:23 Het gevecht om 6GHz
1:03:39 Sneakpeek
Links:
Mike Isaac - Super Pumped, The Battle for Uber
Steven Eckard - Bill Gates, Biography of a Business Legend and Philantropist
Stephen Witt - How Music Got Free: The End of an Industry, The Turn of the Century, and the Patient Zero of Piracy
David A. Price - The Pixar Touch: The Making of a Company
Gene Kim, Kevin Behr, George Spafford - The Phoenix Project: A Novel about IT, DevOps, and Helping Your Business
Cliff Bleszinski - Control Freak, My Epic Adventure Making Video Games
David Kushner - Prepare to Meet Thy Doom: And More True Gaming Stories
John Romero - Doom Guy, Life in First Person
Sid Meier - Sid Meier's Memoir, A Life in Computer games