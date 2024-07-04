Tweakers Podcast #328 - 6GHz-banden, Homey-overnames en Insta-abo's

Deze week praten Wout Funnekotter, Jurian Ubachs, Arnoud Wokke en Hayte Hugo over het abonnement op Instagram, snelheidsassistenten in auto's, afhankelijkheid van internet bij boodschappen doen, de overname van Homey, de strijd om de 6GHz-band en 5G op 3,5GHz.

0:00 Intro
0:21 Opening
0:55 .post
6:48 Tracken of abo op Insta, mag dat?
19:52 'U rijdt te hard'
29:52 Zonder internet boodschappen doen
36:46 Wat wil LG met Nederlandse Homey?
48:23 Het gevecht om 6GHz
1:03:39 Sneakpeek

Links:
Mike Isaac - Super Pumped, The Battle for Uber
Steven Eckard - Bill Gates, Biography of a Business Legend and Philantropist
Stephen Witt - How Music Got Free: The End of an Industry, The Turn of the Century, and the Patient Zero of Piracy
David A. Price - The Pixar Touch: The Making of a Company
Gene Kim, Kevin Behr, George Spafford - The Phoenix Project: A Novel about IT, DevOps, and Helping Your Business
Cliff Bleszinski - Control Freak, My Epic Adventure Making Video Games
David Kushner - Prepare to Meet Thy Doom: And More True Gaming Stories
John Romero - Doom Guy, Life in First Person
Sid Meier - Sid Meier's Memoir, A Life in Computer games

Door Arnoud Wokke

Redacteur Tweakers

Feedback • 04-07-2024 06:00 42

04-07-2024 • 06:00

42

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Reacties (42)

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hsb85 4 juli 2024 08:18
Over Meta. Ik snap wel dat ze een poortwachter zijn. Wanneer ik bv een restaurant zoek op Google Maps dan wil ik altijd de menukaart zien op hun website [1], maar sommige restaurants hebben geen websites, maar een linkje naar een facebook of instagram pagina.

Zonder account kan ik alleen niet de plaatjes openen bij instagram om de menukaart goed te lezen.

[1] ben vegetariër en lactose intolerant, wil dus altijd van te voren zien of ik überhaupt wel daar kan eten, aangezien vegetarisch eten meestal melkproducten bevat |:(
Gizz @hsb854 juli 2024 09:13
ben vegetariër en lactose intolerant, wil dus altijd van te voren zien of ik überhaupt wel daar kan eten, aangezien vegetarisch eten meestal melkproducten bevat |:(
Wellicht al bij je bekend, maar lactase gebruiken bij uiteten gaan maakt het een stuk makkelijker :)

Ik kom véél mensen tegen die net als ik lactose intolerant zijn, maar nog nooit hebben gehoord dat het enzym wat wij missen gewoon in een tabletje genomen kan worden. Daarom deel ik deze tip altijd voor de zekerheid :P
hsb85 @Gizz4 juli 2024 09:25
nee lactase werkt niet lekker bij mij, twijfelde al of ik het in mijn bericht moest zetten.

Plus ik heb eigenlijk ook geen probleem met lactose intolerant zijn, want ik vind koemelk (en haar producten) ontzettend vies. Krijg ook altijd het gevoel dat mijn speeksel heel dik wordt ermee. Heel naar gevoel dat.

[Reactie gewijzigd door hsb85 op 22 juli 2024 15:00]

jeffreytigch @hsb854 juli 2024 11:21
Het lost je probleem niet op, maar toch een stukje ongevraagd advies - ik kijk tegenwoordig bijna altijd eerst HappyCow. Daar vind ik vaak genoeg informatie om te weten of een plek bij mijn dieet past.
Remaged 4 juli 2024 07:16
Over de automatische auto ingrepen: sinds 2 jaar rij ik een Polestar. Deze heeft, net als vele andere auto's, sensoren die bij het achteruit rijden steeds sneller gaan piepen als je dichter bij een object komt.

Als de auto vindt dat je te dicht bij het object komt, gaat die echter gewoon op de noodrem staan. Deze plotselinge stop voelt alsof je daadwerkelijk tegen het object aangereden bent. Ik ben hiervoor al een aantal keren als idoot mijn auto uit gestapt om te kijken wat ik heb geraakt om er vervolgens achter te komen dat er niets aan de hand was...

Het zelfs al zo erg, dat als ik langzaam achteruit inparkeer ergens en de auto begint met de piepjes, mijn vrouw zich al een beetje schrapt zet voor het geval de auto vindt dat we ergens tegen aan gaan komen.

Tot op heden nog niet uitgevonden hoe ik deze feature uit kan zetten.
SirLenncelot @Remaged4 juli 2024 07:26
In het instellingen scherm als de achteruitrij camera aangaat kun je dit uitzetten.

https://www.polestar.com/...458335e26c0a801511b5f0e8b

[Reactie gewijzigd door SirLenncelot op 22 juli 2024 15:00]

Remaged @SirLenncelot4 juli 2024 21:08
Bedankt voor de tip! Helaas reset deze instelling zich elke rit, dus denk helaas niet dat dit op lange termijn houdbaar is
Hayte Redacteur @Remaged4 juli 2024 08:13
Dit is me ook opgevallen ja, daarbij maakt het ook niet uit wat dat object is. Zo moest ik eens keren op een tweebaansweg omdat er een storing was bij de spoorwegovergang, maar het was een krappe straat en aan beide kanten was er een zachte berm, met zachte begroeiing die niet recent was geknipt. Ik heb nog nooit zoveel noodstops gemaakt :P
maxkranendijk @Remaged4 juli 2024 07:37
Ik zou vooral willen dat ze niet bij 30-50cm ‘knalrood’, piepen en de auto gestopt worden maar bij 10-15cm. Nu moet je onnodig veel steken bij krappe parkeer plekken.
eNaSnI @Remaged4 juli 2024 11:30
Al die Euro NCAP shit in auto's is afleidender dan gewoon op de weg letten :(
n9iels 4 juli 2024 07:41
De AH heeft zeer zeker wifi! Je kunt namelijk in plaats van een fysieke handscanner ook de boodschappen scannen met je telefoon. Om dat te mogen doen moet je eerst met het wifi netwerk van de AH verbinden.

Dus Jurian hoeft vanaf nu écht niet meer zonder eten naar bed ;-)
Erhun 4 juli 2024 11:47
Mede door deze regels zijn kleine auto's zo duur. Een Volkswagen Polo begint bij 27k, terwijl deze een paar jaar geleden nog onder de 20k was. Mijn auto is gelukkig van 2020, dus kan ik het permanent uitzetten. Anders was ik zeker doorgereden naar een tuner om dit uit de software te laten slopen. Ik denk dat ze hier lekker aan gaan verdienen, net zoals dat is gebeurd met het start-stop in auto's
millerman_sf 4 juli 2024 12:10
T.a.v. Meta als poortwachter voor sociale media: het grootste verschil tussen bedrijfsvoering in de VS en regelgeving in de EU dat hier speelt is dat we in de EU privacy als een grondrecht zien. Dat aspect miste ik nog wel in de analyse.
84hannes
@millerman_sf5 juli 2024 09:09
@WoutF over de keuze die Meta biedt tussen betalen of tracking cookies toestaan:
Er wordt gewoon een keuze geboden (...) er zijn ook partijen waar je alleen getrackt wordt en niet de keuze hebt.
Is dat zo? Als ik (consent-o-matic uit zet en)en aar Tweakers.net ga dan krijg ik een cookie pop-up met de mogelijkheid "alles weigeren". Ik dacht dat dat een verplichte optie was bij tracking cookies; dit heeft DPG-media niet uit goedheid toegevoegd, maar omdat dat van de AVG moet. Stel nu, een gedachtenexperiment, dat er stond: "Alles accepteren (gratis) / Alles weigeren (€100 000)", dan was "Alles weigeren" geen reële optie geweest.

De vraag die de EU heeft beantwoord is naar mijn idee "is het bedrag dat Facebook vraagt vergelijkbaar met gratis, of vergelijkbaar met duur?". De conclusie is: deze optie is dusdanig duur dat het niet voor iedereen een serieuze optie is.

Wat het alternatief is? De EU heeft bepaald dat als je alleen geld kunt verdienen door de AVG te overtreden, dat je dan geen business case hebt. Dus als Facebook niet kan draaien zonder verplichte tracking cookies, dan hebben ze op ons continent geen bestaansrecht. Vergelijk het met een cafe dat alleen rendabel kan zijn als het zijn medewerkers zwart betaalt: ze hebben binnen de wettelijke kaders geen manier om te bestaan, dus moeten ze sluiten. Moeten we daar medelijden mee hebben?

[Reactie gewijzigd door 84hannes op 22 juli 2024 15:00]

khendrix 4 juli 2024 08:59
Ik begrijp dat Meta haar gebruikers wil tracken omdat gepersonaliseerde advertenties veel waardevoller zijn dan ongepersonaliseerde advertenties.

Kan Meta dan niet gewoon drie varianten bieden, om te voldoen aan de DMA én de inkomsten op peil te houden?

- Betaald abbo, geen advertenties of tracking
- Gratis met tracking, gepersonaliseerde advertenties
- Gratis zonder tracking, heel veel ongepersonaliseerde advertenties
RedRayMann @khendrix4 juli 2024 09:59
Je bent mij voor, net in de auto de podcast gehoord.

Hoe @arnoudwokke het verhaal over iOS en de stores verwoord is een mooi voorbeeld.
Er zitten twee kanten aan het verhaal, vanuit de werkgever/het bedrijf en vanuit de gebruiker.
We straffen een bedrijf niet omdat ze te groot zijn, maar beschermen de gebruiker in haar/zijn rechten.

Want juist een bedrijf met veel geld heeft veel middelen voor slimme dingen om meer geld te verdienen. De optie "gebruiken of niet" is geen optie (zie ook eerdere berichten over lactore restaurants)
(waarbij ik meer persoonlijke voorbeelden kan geven, maar denk dat iedereen dat wel heeft)

De optie vanuit @khendrix is ook mijn idee;
- Gratis maar advertenties, zodat we onze menukaarten kunnen zien, tijdelijk, eventueel in een container
- Gratis met gepersonaliseerde advertenties (Zal ik @Tweakjur als voorbeeld geven met zijn nike's? :-) )
- Betaald en geen advertenties

Want als ik hem plat sla en door trek naar een winkel, zowel AH als Lidl hebben bv een app/klanten kaart.
Nu is de optie zoals de eerdere drie opties.
Geen bonus kaart of klanten app en geen korting
Random kaart of niet geregistreerd, wel korting en geen persoonlijke aanbiedingen
Geregistreerd, incl "tracking" en persoonlijke aanbiedingen.

Het wordt toch onacceptabel als de AH zegt, bonuskaart registreren, tracking etc of volle prijzen betalen, want je kan ook naar de andere winkels als je dit niet wil.
xFeverr 4 juli 2024 08:02
Mijn auto doet keurig de matrixborden lezen, dus dat gaat wel goed. In België begrijpt hij dat een bord voor de afrit bedoelt is (want ze gebruiken daar een specifiek onderbord voor) en dat komt dan ook in het scherm te staan. En in Duitsland herkent hij ook het onderbord voor 'bij nat wegdek' of 'bij slecht wegdek'.

Wat ik wil zeggen is dat het wel beter kan werken. Maar het zal nooit perfect zijn. Er staan achterop vrachtwagens ook weleens 'snelheidsborden' geplakt, en die worden soms ook opgepakt. Heel stom, maar hoe weet zo'n systeem nou welk bord hij wanneer moet gebruiken? Het gaat zoveel verder dan slechts een bord lezen. De gehele context moet meegenomen worden.
Tortelli @xFeverr4 juli 2024 10:20
Valt me in het buitenland op dat er vaak geen borden staan dat een (kleine) weg werkzaamheden afgelopen zijn. Zo heb ik meer dan eens gehad dat ik (tientallen) kilometers >80 reed terwijl de auto dacht dat we maar 30 of 50 mochten. Vooral in Italië gebeurd dit veel.
Finraziel @Tortelli4 juli 2024 10:57
Dat heb ik in Nederland ook al vaker gezien... Vooral als het geen wegwerkzaamheden zijn maar dat er langs de weg gebouwd wordt en het gaat om bouwvoertuigen die veel af en aan rijden. Ik vraag me daarbij soms ook wel eens af of het rechtsgeldig is of dat iemand van die bouwlui het gewoon zelf daar gezet heeft zonder autorisatie.
Digimann 4 juli 2024 13:13
Over Facebook /Meta

Wat voor mij persoonlijk niet het probleem zit in het "Platform". Ik ben oud genoeg dat ik daar geen interesse meer heb(Hoe dat zou zijn als ik 16 was ...(?)).
Voor mij zijn er wel een aantal andere problemen:
3. Facebook / Meta vergaart waarschijnlijk veel meer data vanuit bronnen die niet hun eigen websites zijn. In hoeveel websites ze cookies bij in hebben zitten is een drama.
2. Niet iedereen kan de €13,- pp in de maand betalen, welke reden dan ook
1. En dit is de grootste. Wanneer ik vandaag een Abbo neem. Stopt Facebook / Meta dan met data vergaren? Hoe gaat dit op websites van derden? Wanneer je na twee jaar stopt met betalen beginnen ze opnieuw of gaan ze als nog de officieel niet verzamelde data verkopen?

Stel Dat Facebook / Meta je Bank is... En je kan kiezen tussen een gratis bank kaart waarbij je getracked wordt OF je betaald €13,- per jaar voor je bank kaart. Wanneer je na 2 jaar overstapt van een naar andere pakket hebben ze nog steeds je betaal gegevens, ze weten wat, wanneer en hoeveel je gepind hebt, EN dat gaan ze echt niet vergeten!! (Ik weet banken hebben hebben ook wettelijke verplichtingen en die negeer ik nu allemaal, maar een beter alternatief is er niet. AH of weet tenslotte niet wat je bij de wehkamp doet...)
verytallman 4 juli 2024 13:15
De discussie of Meta een pay-or-okay verdienmodel mag hanteren voelt als symptoombestrijding. Instagram is poortwachter omdat ze de grootste zijn, en dat blijven ze omdat alternatieven(concurrenten) geen tractie krijgen: je vrienden zitten er niet op en er is te weinig content. Voor sociale media zou de EU beter kunnen kijken naar iets als RCS: een standaard voor berichten zodat verschillende berichtenapps met elkaar overweg kunnen. Wanneer Instagram verplicht is om een API aan te bieden zodat concurrenten eigen apps kunnen maken (die ook die API moeten implementeren), zal je zien dat er een gezonde markt ontstaat. De uitwerking van zo'n API is natuurlijk uitdagend, maar het pakt het probleem bij de wortel aan: je zorgt ervoor dat gebruikers niet afhankelijk zijn van 1 partij.
Patriot @verytallman4 juli 2024 15:44
een standaard voor berichten zodat verschillende berichtenapps met elkaar overweg kunnen.
Dat gaat in de praktijk niet werken met een Instagram-achtig platform. Als ik een soortgelijk platform opricht waar Instagram compatible mee moet zijn, dan heb ik een probleem zodra een post enige tractie krijgt op Instagram. Mijn kosten voor dataverkeer exploderen, maar wezenlijke inkomsten krijg ik er niet uit dus ga ik failliet. De enige manier waarop je dat enige tijd overleeft is door er heel veel durfkapitaal tegenaan te gooien in de hoop dat je (ongeveer) net zo groot wordt als Instagram. Ik denk niet dat we moeten willen dat de wetgever dat soort zaken in de hand werkt.
StarZ 4 juli 2024 14:29
Het lijkt soms wel meten met twee maten qua reacties op de amerikaanse bedrijven. Wat is het verschil in Apple die developers dwingt de app store te gebruiken of Meta die gebruikers dwingt tracking af te sluiten? Voor beide kun je zeggen: Als je niet wilt dan hoef je toch niet op de app store?

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